Mail: Duchess Meghan’s name didn’t appear on the Fifteen Percent gala’s flyer!

The Duchess of Sussex was a surprise attendee at a Los Angeles gala on Saturday evening. The gala was for the Fifteen Percent Pledge, and Meghan was on hand to help honor Tina Knowles. We covered the photos on Sunday – Meghan wore a great Harbison gown and a velvet cape/shawl. Fashion people finally identified Meghan’s onyx-and-diamond jewelry too – her earrings and cocktail ring were from Maison Mèrenor. Interesting! I wonder if they’ll get a Meghan-Effect bump. Meanwhile, I have to say, I think these photos shocked the British tabloids. They were caught off guard, and they still haven’t caught their breath. Granted, the royal media is much more focused on the ongoing Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation, but it was nice to see the lack of hysteria over Meghan’s LA appearance. If this happened circa 2023, it would have been a six-week tantrum in the Mail. Still, the Daily Mail watches all of the Sussex Squad social media accounts though, which is how they came up with this one:

When the Duchess of Sussex arrived solo at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show last year, its top designer called it a ‘beautiful surprise’ because she had texted him asking for an invite. Last night she dazzled again in an outfit fit for the catwalk, this time a $10,000 custom dress and a regal oversized velvet train made for her by one of America’s top black designers. But today her fans have rubbished claims Meghan invited herself to last night’s Hollywood gala because she wasn’t listed amongst VIPs on the flyer. The former Suits star looked thrilled as she posed on the red carpet at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles, where Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles was the guest of honour.

After staff helped arrange her gigantic train, the Duchess smiled for photographers. As songs pumped out from Paramount Studios, she was heard exclaiming excitedly: ‘Great music guys, let’s party!” The ball was co-hosted by Meghan’s friends, the British-born entrepreneur Emma Grede and Aurora James, the designer behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress. A glossy flyer advertising the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios listed Ms Knowles, Ms Grede, Ms James and 11 other big names backing the event – with no sign of Meghan. Today her supporters have dismissed claims that Meghan invited herself after the flyer emerged online without her name on. One member of the so-called Sussex Squad of fans said: ‘As if Miss Tina wouldn’t invite Meghan! Meghan and Doria hang with Tina, and her famous daughter [Beyonce], [they] all are very tight buddies!’ Another posted on social media: ‘Obviously [she was] invited. But now away from Palace. No leaks’. One critic of Meghan who shared the invite said: ‘Meghan Markle, Emma Grede’s plus one. How embarrassing. I guess the charity do not consider her As Ever as black owned business, hence why she wasn’t personally invited by the charity’. Some critics used the document to try to claim Meghan had invited herself to another major event, but her supporters are having none of it.

I saw the flyer circulating too and it’s true that Meghan wasn’t listed on it. But it doesn’t follow that Meghan invited herself to the event or that she was someone else’s plus-one. Maybe she was only invited last-minute, or maybe she only decided to attend the event last-minute (the gown doesn’t say “last minute” to me, but whatever). It’s far more likely that Meghan was always scheduled to attend and they left her name off the flyer so that her appearance would be a happy surprise, and the British media wouldn’t have time to invade the media rope line.