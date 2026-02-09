Mail: Duchess Meghan’s name didn’t appear on the Fifteen Percent gala’s flyer!

The Duchess of Sussex was a surprise attendee at a Los Angeles gala on Saturday evening. The gala was for the Fifteen Percent Pledge, and Meghan was on hand to help honor Tina Knowles. We covered the photos on Sunday – Meghan wore a great Harbison gown and a velvet cape/shawl. Fashion people finally identified Meghan’s onyx-and-diamond jewelry too – her earrings and cocktail ring were from Maison Mèrenor. Interesting! I wonder if they’ll get a Meghan-Effect bump. Meanwhile, I have to say, I think these photos shocked the British tabloids. They were caught off guard, and they still haven’t caught their breath. Granted, the royal media is much more focused on the ongoing Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation, but it was nice to see the lack of hysteria over Meghan’s LA appearance. If this happened circa 2023, it would have been a six-week tantrum in the Mail. Still, the Daily Mail watches all of the Sussex Squad social media accounts though, which is how they came up with this one:
When the Duchess of Sussex arrived solo at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show last year, its top designer called it a ‘beautiful surprise’ because she had texted him asking for an invite. Last night she dazzled again in an outfit fit for the catwalk, this time a $10,000 custom dress and a regal oversized velvet train made for her by one of America’s top black designers. But today her fans have rubbished claims Meghan invited herself to last night’s Hollywood gala because she wasn’t listed amongst VIPs on the flyer.
The former Suits star looked thrilled as she posed on the red carpet at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles, where Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles was the guest of honour.
After staff helped arrange her gigantic train, the Duchess smiled for photographers. As songs pumped out from Paramount Studios, she was heard exclaiming excitedly: ‘Great music guys, let’s party!”
The ball was co-hosted by Meghan’s friends, the British-born entrepreneur Emma Grede and Aurora James, the designer behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress.
A glossy flyer advertising the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios listed Ms Knowles, Ms Grede, Ms James and 11 other big names backing the event – with no sign of Meghan. Today her supporters have dismissed claims that Meghan invited herself after the flyer emerged online without her name on.
One member of the so-called Sussex Squad of fans said: ‘As if Miss Tina wouldn’t invite Meghan! Meghan and Doria hang with Tina, and her famous daughter [Beyonce], [they] all are very tight buddies!’ Another posted on social media: ‘Obviously [she was] invited. But now away from Palace. No leaks’.
One critic of Meghan who shared the invite said: ‘Meghan Markle, Emma Grede’s plus one. How embarrassing. I guess the charity do not consider her As Ever as black owned business, hence why she wasn’t personally invited by the charity’.
Some critics used the document to try to claim Meghan had invited herself to another major event, but her supporters are having none of it.
I saw the flyer circulating too and it’s true that Meghan wasn’t listed on it. But it doesn’t follow that Meghan invited herself to the event or that she was someone else’s plus-one. Maybe she was only invited last-minute, or maybe she only decided to attend the event last-minute (the gown doesn’t say “last minute” to me, but whatever). It’s far more likely that Meghan was always scheduled to attend and they left her name off the flyer so that her appearance would be a happy surprise, and the British media wouldn’t have time to invade the media rope line.
Of course as ever is a Black-owned business.
Of course her name would not appear, to keep the BRF and BP out of her business. That’s no surprise.
Yeah, I’m like it was likely supposed to be a surprise and to keep the BM from talking sh-t in the days leading up to the event.
Not everything is done in service to the tabloids. Meghan’s name wasn’t listed because there was no reason to do so.
I bet she wasn’t listed on the flyer to prevent the nasty articles coming out before the event took place. Meg knows how things work with the nasty BM . She didn’t need to be on the flyer. She like Harry can be stealth. That dress was not made spur of the moment it was made for this event in my opinion.
Did the flyer list all guests?
I assume people on the flyer are hosts, committee members, event organizers. Meghan was likely just a guest so obviously not listed. It’s bizarre that this is even an issue. Regardless pro/anti Meghan.
The invitation lists the host committee — not the guests. No benefit would ever provide a ‘guest list’ like that.
Exactly. Meghan and Harry know how those bad-faith stalkers who call themselves reporters behave and are thus usually several steps ahead of the game. They run a tight ship and the people around them respect their privacy and do not leak. Well played by all who kept the secret.
She`s so beautiful!
I’m convinced that the coordinators and Ms. Tina left her name off to protect her from the roaches of the rota. I’m glad she seemed to have a lovely time.
Mistakes always happen on these printed things, then it`s too late to re-print
I think so as well. Even if she confirmed weeks ago, it was probably decided not to list her as a guest of any sort. Nothing about that look says last minute.
If the british press had any shame, they would be embarrassed that their obsession and hatred of Meghan is so well known that organizations are not announcing her attendance because they want to keep the haters at arms length. But alas, no shame.
Exactly. Why, exactly, SHOULD her name be listed?? She doesn’t need advance press to elevate an event with her presence. 🤣🤣
Agreed, and let’s not pretend like this event would have gotten worldwide attention if Meghan hadn’t shown up. These people are so delusional, and Meghan just keeps shining. I love that she uses her platform to bring attention to Black owned businesses.
Inventing controversies around Meghan’s name is par for the course. 🤷♀️
Toni Morrison described racism as a profound psychological “distraction” and a social construct used to uphold white supremacy, famously stating, “The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work”. She argued that racism forces marginalized people to constantly explain their humanity.
“Racism forces marginalized people to constantly explain their humanity”
You’ve chosen a really apt quotation here, @msj – that’s what all of these ridiculous complaints really come down to.
Thank you for this comment.
Most be galling for the RF engulfed in yet more scandal and yet here is Meghan who they strived to bury, thriving and looking gorgeous and beautiful. She looks fresh, beautiful, and glowing with good health and happiness. Contentment and a good conscience keeps her looking young.
I read comments like yours, Lady Digby, and I am more grateful than ever that Meghan got out of England. So happy for her and her lucky, lucky husband.
She’s just out there doing great work, and looking fabulous while doing it. I love that the salty leftovers have to watch from afar while Madam Duchess shines in California.
Security issue. Good for her.
That was my first thought also, they don’t advertise where they are going to be when they can help it. Makes a lot of sense not to give someone the opportunity to lay in wait for their arrival.
This seems to be H&M’s SOP regarding events like this which is smart due to the insane BRF! Moving in silence for them is way more safe & exciting
Meghan rarely announces in advance when she is to attend events. Probably due to security issues.
Exactly…
It makes sense that her name was intentionally left out so the BM didn’t have a heads up and it’s driving them crazy. So funny!
So funny! The litany of complaints is so scatter shot, it’s like the author couldn’t decide what they were most angry about and short-circuited right on the page. “How dare Meghan attend an event without our permission and how dare she look beautiful and enjoy herself and how dare she have friends that invite her and designers who want to work with her and wahhhh why is her business so successful? Why is she thriving, we didn’t say she could do that! We told her to get lost and made her life miserable, why didn’t she stay?
She’s…breaking protocols! She’s…not Black enough! How dare she have her own money to spend! She’s having fun when we expressly tried to destroy her, that’s not how this is supposed to work!” and on and on. Truly embarrassing for the DM, and that’s saying something.
You nailed it!
How can she invite herself to a black tie gala like how could it be even possible practically? Like did she need to show the “flyer” to the bouncer at the door to be let in? These derangers are really dumb. Inviting herself to events makes as little sense as invading her own privacy. It defies logic and semantics.
AND if her name did appear on this effing flyer beforehand, the headline would have been: Meghan cashing in on her title!
In other words, heads we win — tails you lose.
The DM is just upset that they didn’t know she was going to be at the event. If she was on the flyer they would have used it as an excuse to send a journo and a photographer to cover her. Unless, Meghan is going to be a featured speaker or she’s promoting something her name is not going to be on the flyer.
They constantly try to diminish her and it makes them look like liars making up nonsense. Everyone there at that event was invited. Meghan doesn’t advertise her presence at these events unless she’s being honored or Archewell is part of it. Also why would she be on the flyer? Is she even on the board of this organization? I assume the people listed are. She may just be an honored guest supporting this organization and its mission. I don’t get why these tabloids still run with this narrative that Meghan just gate crashes these events when she’s usually at the head table, photographed on the red carpet and dressed for the occasion, with security coordinated.This is my first time hearing about this event and this organization and the good work they do because Meghan showed up to it. That’s what she brings to these events.
Lol. They are literally running out of stories. Anyone with half a brain would know that you don’t just show up at those events, you have to be invited. Besides, Meghan has to/and will be protected from the British media and the royal family. We know exactly what they want to do to her This is just part of their smear campaign. At this point, they and the bots are fighting a losing battle – people are more interested in the E files and what/when the royals knew.
Maison Merenor is known for their vintage jewelry collection. I think I read that the set Meghan wore is vintage from the 1970s. Very cool.
The 4th paragraph of the “article ” says it all. The flyer listed the hosts and 11 other backers. Meghan was an invitee, not necessarily a backer. There was a host of other big name celebrities there who were not listed on the flyer.
These people just can’t stand to see their narrative of everyone hating Meghan, swirling down the drain. While she continues to step out looking happy, refreshed and unbothered. Just makes go berserk. I just love this for them.
Came to post this. There were 14 “backers” and then the regular invitees, of whom Meghan was one. And Meghan knew she was going for months. There’s no way Meghan had that beautiful dress, which everyone is saying was homage to a black celebrity, just hanging around in her closet.
Pretty sure Meghan asked for her name not to appear on this events headline. And we can all see why. Those gutter rats spend days trying to belittle this woman and all it shows is how much head space she occupies of theirs. It is my understanding from reading the Balenciago post, Meghan and their new head designer has been friends for years and she asked if she could attend his show to show support. She did not ask to be dressed by him or featured as prominently as she was at his event.
Try as they might, Meghan is the “it” girl and most events would be honored to have her in attendance.
We would not be talking about this event if Meghan hasn’t attended, that’s just a fact. I live in Los Angeles, and I’m willing to bet I wouldn’t have heard a thing about it, which is a complete and total shame because this is an excellent organization at a very timely moment in history. Meghan Sussex brought worldwide attention to this gala, period.
Well said @Christine.
Essence reported they had “an unprecedented number of attendees, a record turnout of Black-owned businesses, and our highest fundraising total to date.” Who cares whether DailyFail got advance notice about the attendance of BRFCo’s escaped slave, Meghan? Anybody who was interested to find out more about Meghan’s attendance also found out about an amazing black designer, Zelda Wynn Valdez, since Meghan had asked Harbison’s design proportions be an ode to her.
I didn’t see the list, but I might think it was a list of organizers/patrons of the event. I’m assuming Megan was a guest. Were all guests listed. Meghan wasn’t the honoree, Tina Knowles was, nor apparently an organizer. She wasn’t used to promote the event, so why would her name be on the list. It’s not even worth responding to in the first place. BM probably does half of the crap they do just to get engagement. Remember that a recurring theme of trash BM is that Meghan is never invited anywhere because she’s not popular and not accepted by Hollywood.
🙄
When the leftbehinds do unannounced events, it’s an exciting surprise and often justified for security reasons. When private citizen Meghan goes to a gala unannounced, it’s of course the exact opposite. It must be evidence of her unpopularity (?) or her rudeness (??) or something.
If these derangers think that anyone can just walk up to an event where Tina Knowles is being honoured then they’ve got another thing coming!
So true! W&K show up to something/somewhere with no notice or advance publicity, it’s totally fine…
These articles don’t make any sense because they’re trying to argue from both sides. Meghan is simultaneously so unpopular that she never gets invited to these type of events, but somehow also manages to gate crash these events with heavy security, and yet still get not only allowed inside but allowed to take photos on the red carpet being called by name, and sit at the host table?
The British media hates when Harry or Meghan do anything that they don’t know about, especially any event with other elites because it ruins their narrative. They also particularly hate when Meghan does anything that acknowledges her black heritage, because that’s another narrative that they like to run with. She is ashamed/doesn’t acknowledge/tried to hide her heritage. They know that they have to tread lightly with criticizing blackness in general in a way that they don’t bother with her. So it’s difficult to criticize her attendance at an event like this, without criticizing the intention of the event while still pretending that they aren’t racist.
All of this. The rota is just peeved that Meghan is so effortlessly stunning and so popular in these elite circles. They have to try to diminish her because they’re a bunch of racists who wrongly believe that they are superior to the luminous Meghan.
“…and the British media wouldn’t have time to invade the media rope line.”
THIS is the reason. The Daily Mail and other British media rags always claim that M’s attendance at major or high-profile or exclusive events were only possible because “she invited herself” or “fished for an invitation”. They did the same thing with the Paris appearance. It burns them to know that she is invited to, and welcome in, such circles, and is well regarded by such groups – and by the people covering her (lovely interactions with the photographers outside).
Her “surprise” appearances greatly reduce the opportunities for the UK hacks to stalk her and badmouth the events, the hosts, the venue, the causes, etc., and especially deprives them of opportunities to plant people inside and outside of the event to harass or “report” on concocted “behaviours” from their favourite target. I would imagine that it also greatly reduces any security concerns for her team.
This is how you know that they follow Meghan’s friends and associates in order to scour every mention of every event that they might possibly attend to see whether Meghan will be there too. I’ll bet that her appearance there was not a huge surprise to most people there. Only to the British media, which is just as it ought to be.
They’re reduced to writing sour-grapes articles after the fact, more and more people all over the world are laughing at their idiocy, and I love this for them.
If Meghan did crash the event, how come Emma was all over her and excitedly taking pictures with her on the “red” carpet?? Hmmmm?
And let’s be real. The BM would love Meghan “to crash” some sort of event in the uk. They jealous.
Meghan and Emma Grede are good friends and you can tell Emma was thrilled to be hanging out with Meghan. Emma was a co-host, why would Meghan need to crash anything? Plus Meghan knows Tina Knowles. Also, Meghan was seated with Charles Harbison who designed her gown, so did Meghan just show up with no gown and Charles just happened to have a dress her size in his car? How stupid are these people, even for the Daily Fail? Goodness!
Since when do galas put the names of guests on their flyers? LOL how tacky would that be. If you’re a chair or co chair or if you’re hosting the gala perhaps, but otherwise we tend to mind people’s privacy.
💯🎯
Y’all, I made the mistake of making a tiny complaint on my own page about People and ET continuing to refer to the Duchess as MM instead of her married name or title and OMG. The folks who’ve come out of the woodwork to tell me that she’s NOT Meghan Sussex, that she NOT HRH (privately and legally they still are) and that she’s a hypocrite and William will remove their titles as soon as he’s king. *deep heavy sigh* I know these are the old standby arguments, but my gosh these people are exhausting.
Anyway, the Duchess of Sussex looked AMAZING at this event.