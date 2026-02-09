Bad Bunny brought out Ricky Martin & Lady Gaga for his spectacular Halftime show

I “accidentally” fell asleep in the first half of the Super Bowl, but magically, I woke up just in time for the Halftime Show. I’m so glad I got to experience that live, it was such a vibe. Just in case anyone didn’t know – it seems a lot of the MAGA dumbasses were too stupid to realize this – Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, thus his name “Ocasio” was featured prominently. Benito is also Puerto Rican, which makes him an American (another confusing thing for MAGAts).

The show was such a celebration of Latin music and Latin culture. My favorite parts: when he said “God Bless America” and called out every country in North America, Central America and South America; when he included prominent Latin-American celebrities in “the casita party” like Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Karol G; a real-life wedding. He also had some surprising guest stars – I felt so dumb, not even thinking about Ricky Martin as a potential guest performer, but it was thrilling to see Ricky (who is also Puerto Rican) on stage. It was wonderful to see Lady Gaga perform “Die With a Smile” as well – Gaga has become sort of an elder stateswoman and a friend to many younger or newer musicians and celebrities. Benito is an old-school Little Monster, and I loved that he included Mother Monster in his show. That sweet moment at the Grammys – when Gaga came up behind him and whispered something in his ear – makes so much sense now. You can see the full show on YouTube:

A few hilarious and stupid postscripts to Benito’s wonderful Halftime show/ One, this is now the most-viewed (live) Halftime show in history, with 135.4 million viewers. Two, one of those viewers was Donald Trump. Trump watched it instead of watching the sad-sack MAGA snowflake Kid Rock show. Trump threw a pissy baby tantrum on Truth Social about it.

that’s my Latina sister Lady Guadalupe Hernandez Gagita yall 😭😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/SYWjo7dn28 — family friendly era (@BhadDhad) February 9, 2026

Me tienen que dar varias horas para dejarme entender el tsunami de emociones que estoy sintiendo. Gracias @sanbenito, gracias @ladygaga thank you @NFL, @RocNation and @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/pNKgD87jmC — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) February 9, 2026

Trump crashes out over Bad Bunny’s halftime show pic.twitter.com/XE2shbQRtm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2026