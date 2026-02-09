Bad Bunny brought out Ricky Martin & Lady Gaga for his spectacular Halftime show

I “accidentally” fell asleep in the first half of the Super Bowl, but magically, I woke up just in time for the Halftime Show. I’m so glad I got to experience that live, it was such a vibe. Just in case anyone didn’t know – it seems a lot of the MAGA dumbasses were too stupid to realize this – Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, thus his name “Ocasio” was featured prominently. Benito is also Puerto Rican, which makes him an American (another confusing thing for MAGAts).
The show was such a celebration of Latin music and Latin culture. My favorite parts: when he said “God Bless America” and called out every country in North America, Central America and South America; when he included prominent Latin-American celebrities in “the casita party” like Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Karol G; a real-life wedding. He also had some surprising guest stars – I felt so dumb, not even thinking about Ricky Martin as a potential guest performer, but it was thrilling to see Ricky (who is also Puerto Rican) on stage. It was wonderful to see Lady Gaga perform “Die With a Smile” as well – Gaga has become sort of an elder stateswoman and a friend to many younger or newer musicians and celebrities. Benito is an old-school Little Monster, and I loved that he included Mother Monster in his show. That sweet moment at the Grammys – when Gaga came up behind him and whispered something in his ear – makes so much sense now. You can see the full show on YouTube:
A few hilarious and stupid postscripts to Benito’s wonderful Halftime show/ One, this is now the most-viewed (live) Halftime show in history, with 135.4 million viewers. Two, one of those viewers was Donald Trump. Trump watched it instead of watching the sad-sack MAGA snowflake Kid Rock show. Trump threw a pissy baby tantrum on Truth Social about it.
that’s my Latina sister Lady Guadalupe Hernandez Gagita yall 😭😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/SYWjo7dn28
Me tienen que dar varias horas para dejarme entender el tsunami de emociones que estoy sintiendo. Gracias @sanbenito, gracias @ladygaga thank you @NFL, @RocNation and @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/pNKgD87jmC
Trump crashes out over Bad Bunny’s halftime show pic.twitter.com/XE2shbQRtm
OMG I didn’t recognize little Liam! I also missed the celebrities in the casita – everything happened so fast and my brain couldn’t keep up! (LOL I’m officially old)
I have never heard BB’s music before but I was ready to dance when the show was over!
Apparently that’s not him. TMZ and some other outlets incorrectly reported that that’s Liam but it’s not
I didn’t recognize little Liam too! How cuuuuute! I didn’t understand a word coming from the true north and from Asian descent, but who cares? Dance & love is the way to go. I so happy it was the most watched 1/2 time show! Yesssss
Update: not Liam?? Booo!!
I was dancing on my couch.
That’s not Liam. It’s a child actor called Lincoln Fox. He spoke about the performance on his IG.
Oops! My bad. Still cute as hell though!
You didn’t recognize him because it’s not him. The regime is still trying to kick him and his whole family of asylum seekers out of the US. They are expediting his case and on Friday Liam and his family were in immigration court. Fortunately, the judge granted them a continuance but little Liam’s life remains in turmoil so no guest appearances for the foreseeable future.
Expediting asylum cases in immigration court is essentially unheard of. It just NEVER happens because these cases are complex to present and require mandatory analyses by the immigration judge. There is no doubt in my mind that the ICE counsel in Liam’s case has orders from above to retaliate against the family by seeking to remove them by any means necessary.
So needless to say, Bad Bunny’s halftime show was a welcome break from the dumpster fire that is the U.S. right now.
NOT Liam but a young Benito. The Christmas photo of him as a boy, dressed identically, was posted side-by-side.
I LOVE that. So basically, as a little boy, he & his family are watching the Grammys on TV & he’s thinking to himself, one day…. He’s also providing inspiration to other little kids. Love it!
I’m going to watch the performance on YouTube now.
I just watched it! It was amazing! Loved everything about it. 🙂 Bad Bunny is so proud of who he is and where he came from. Keep being you Benito!
That was not Liam. That little boy was meant to represent Benito as a child and him giving himself one of his Grammys.
The halftime show was really fun and meaningful. Seeing all of those faces, shapes and colors I wept at how wicked this administration and some of this population is. Looking at all of those people and hating them is immoral. Bad Bunny did a phenomenal job and I’m so proud of him.
That ending was 🔥! All the countries, the walking, the dancing at then end.👏
It was a giant dance party! …and the ending.. so awesome.
I’m originally from South America and it really bothers me when people from the US speak of “America” like USA=America.
Exactly. It’s the United States, not America. North America and South America are continents with many countries.
My grandmother taught us to support any Latin American in the media, especially on TV when there were Nielsen Ratings, so that there would be more representation, and my Mexican American family did it. Benito’s show brought tears of pride to my eyes. My mom raised us on Cuban and Puerto Rican music and Latin Jazz and we listened to my grandma’s cumbias. I felt seen, and the performance was about how we have always been here and aren’t going anyplace no matter how rascists endeavor to erase us by claiming “America”.
We’re not even the only ‘United States’. Mexico is officially ‘Estados Unidos Mexicanos’, it’s in their constitution.
Loved every minute of Bad Bunny’s performance!
When I lived in Germany many years ago I learned to call my country ‘the States’ or ‘the United States’. Because that is how it’s referred to in Europe, instead of America. And it got me thinking about how other people living on the continent of America might feel about us claiming that name. I’ve always thought it’s a bit arrogant of us. So, I always say I’m from the United States. We don’t need the whole continent!
As a Canadian I stand behind the Arrogant Worms and their song “I Am Not American”. You can find it on your streaming service, but since there isn’t an official video I suggest you give these lads a listen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnmJWVksorc
This was such a much-needed antidote to the never-ending tsunami of hate that Trump inflicts on us. THANK YOU BAD BUNNY! The only thing more powerful than hate IS love.
Yes, that’s exactly what it was and I loved it. such a beautiful journey.
It’s funny how all the MAGAs are criticizing it, proving they watched it and not Kid Rock’s mess, lol.
Absolutely!
So refreshing to enjoy a message of joyfulness, love and inclusion.
I knew magats heads were exploding with all the Spanish.
This performance was so political, Benito probably had to wear a bulletproof vest under his outfit.
He was wearing a bullet proof vest – he has been all week.
Oh, gosh, really??
I watched it this morning before I could see spoilers. I was like “is that Cardi B?!” I didn’t see the other guests in the casita, though. I knew it was a real wedding. Just had a feeling. Loved the scenes of PR life. Many things reminded me that Latinx culture shares things in common with black culture (I spotted a young man getting shaped up at the barbershop 🤩). It was a nice show.
I loved the wedding part. It was so beautiful and I was surprised later to find out it was real!!
The wedding was certainly a bigger splash than that tacky Bezos one.
Many happy wishes to the adorable couple. ❤️❤️
Friends of mine got married on stage during a song at the Academy of Country Music Awards about 14 years ago— they had the best experience— and I’m sure getting married at the SB half-time during the most joyful set ever was even better!
I loved it. The wedding and all of the various-aged wedding guests was a vibe. Seeing Ricky Martin was awesome. I loved him giving the Grammy to his child self. Loved Lady Gaga and Cardi B.
I also loved that twice I noticed men dancing with each other (in a grinding, sort of sexual way), which I absolutely loved. I don’t know if that was meant to be a statement, but I don’t feel like I’ve seen that before in big performances where it’s male-female partner dancing.
I thought I was imaging Pedro (because I do that). There’s gotta be alternate footage somewhere with all the celebs.
my first thought was that you thought Pedro was one of the men grinding 😉
I follow Pedro Pascal insta’s and they have several good clips & ofcourse Ulyandernesto freaking out because his (current)husband is next to him & he’s filming Pedro(future husband) & Benito (other future husband). The clip has been liked by Pedro
@Inge – That husband dynamic is the best justification I’ve ever heard for polygamy! 😉
I loved this whole thing. And he also worked with a historian on the halftime show!
It was such a visually stunning and deeply emotional performance. I wasn’t familiar with his music prior to this because I’m an old but the sound was so rhythmic and layered. So much symbolism in the entire performance and it really struck at the heart of what America has always purported to be during a time when so many have lost sense of that.
It’s interesting to juxtapose Kendrick’s performance against Bad Bunny’s as both were an indirect commentary on America but also a celebration of two different cultures. Of course MAGA is big mad because anything that doesn’t center white people hurts their fragile feelings.
But truly one of the most well choreographed, visually rich, and immersive halftime performances I’ve ever seen. That set design was just incredible.
I absolutely loved Kendrick’s half time show last year too! More of what we’ve be treated to the last couple of years!
Every year the halftime show gets better and the game gets worse. 🥱. Next year I think they should skip the game entirely. Just have pregame performances and a longer halftime. I have to watch again because there was so much going on I know I missed some things. Also my TV is old and not very big. 😭
And the ads..
I thought the ads were pretty uninspired this year. The only one I remember is the Dunkin’ ad. And I’m almost 77. They talk too fast in these ads. Too fast for my old ears. 😥🤣
yeah the game was so boring this year. The halftime show was the best part of it. I loved it. It was better than I had expected – and I had high expectations! It was just such a positive and joyful show but with a deep message as well.
The call out including the Caribbean flags at the end was extremely meaningful. Bad Bunny made sure everybody was included.
Ricky Martin really belted that out!
Also all the references to Puerto Rico and having that lady from the social club in New York, amazing.
And he did not mention all countries but had all flags and people are freaking out spotting them.
Loved seeing Pedro, he has also appeared on Benito’s SNL(playing sisters in the protective mom sketch).
There is someone I follow on Insta, Ulyandernesto, well Uly’s married to Ernesto(current husband) but loves Pedro(future husband) which Pedro has liked and commented on. Just this past week he’s been posting about man no3 Bad Bunny(everyone snitchtagging Pedro in the comments 😉 ) well he was at the Superbowl with a good view of the Casito where Pedro & the other latin celebs needless to say he was quite surprised seeing them both but filmed a great clip(which Pedro liked).
Thank you Bad Bunny & Co! My high school Spanish could not keep up with the lyrics, but the music got me to my feet and the visual feast did not disappoint! Just wow. And then a wedding! AYFKM?
I wonder how the Kid Rock flop show went? Does anyone know? If they had a wedding, I’m sure it was two cousins marrying each other.
The Kid Rock show completely flopped. I believe the estimated viewers was around 5 mil. It went on for 25mins. There were sound issues throughout. Kid Rock appeared to forget his lines to his biggest “hit”. It was a sweaty mess. All of this I got through 3rd party (an account on Threads that breakdown conservative media) because of course I watched the real Half-time.
i read a review this morning that said the alt halftime show started 10 minutes late and that there were about 1.5 mil viewers on Youtube who had to chat amongst themselves or stare into the abyss waiting for the show to start. There were maybe 300 people in the audience live. The review said the songs were nothing remarkable, there was virtually no staging or production, with the exception of some oddly timed pyrotechnics, and the show ran some 30 minutes so it was still going when the game resumed. Sounds like the whole thing was very low rent and meh. Love that for them.
The little boy who was featured is a child actor (not Liam) who was representing Benito as a child. He handed his childhood self the Grammy. A really sweet moment
I’ve never been a Gaga fan, but she was great and to me, that’s the best she’s ever looked. And Ricky, damn he’s been fine since Menudo, how is he still so gorgeous?!? I didn’t think anything could equal K.Dot last year but BB was amazing. 100/10
That was absolutely brilliant!!! Recreating Puerto Rico on the field — incredible — and including those power poles, to remind people about PR’s terrible, hurricane-ravaged grid … amazing.
The details and layers were just amazing.
The power poles really got me. That and the performers picking sugar cane. Mygawd, what an elaborate and nuanced set. So, I first watched a live stream someone in the stands was good enough to post on YouTube, and you could see the overhead of the sugar canes really well. It’s not as obvious in the official broadcast, so I recommend everyone check it out.
That was all such an incredible statement, really layered & full of depth. Loved every minute of it.
I loved La Marqueta. Most viewers probably didn’t get the cultural reference, but La Marqueta is the oldest and most iconic place in Spanish Harlem. It’s still alive and kicking.
There was a wedding for two reasons – the couple had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding and instead he invited them to have their wedding at the Super Bow and also because the whole point of the show was to show joy and love and happiness. What better represents that then a wedding? I loved it!
And the misunderstanding about the little boy was hardly the fault of Bad Bunny! Blame Trump and his goons for creating a situation where this was a conclusion many jumped to!
We had languages before English. I didn’t need the words to dance. Not that weird thing he does to YMCA, a centaur stuck in the mud or the seated version with jerking hands. He watched because spoiler alert he doesn’t like Kid Rock’s music. He came to hate and all I saw was love.
I’m a born and raised Puerto Rican and I am very proud of Benito. We love him!!!
I knew of Bad Bunny, of course. I didn’t know his music and I don’t speak Spanish (I need to learn!), but I immediately clocked that the telephone pole workers referenced Hurricane Maria, and the little kid “sleeping” at the party is definitely a callout to Latin culture, and I loved the real couple getting married! He and the other creatives who planned this really made it so inclusive for us non-Spanish speakers) I screamed when I saw Gaga and Ricky….and Pedro! I didn’t get a good enough look to see Cardi B and some other celebs were also there in the party. The production was incredible, the music was good, the choreography was good – the set: oh my god, that was an incredible immersive background. Just amazing all around and I thought it was the best halftime show ever. My husband thought it was the worst, though (insert think piece on why middle-aged white men can’t adjust to others’ tastes and realize that just because they didn’t like it, it doesn’t objectively make it the “worst”). I immediately went to AppleMusic and pulled down a few songs to my library. I can’t imagine anyone topping that show, ever.
I still can’t believe they put a whole sugar cane field on the stage!
It was unreal but also very real. I want to see footage of how they got that set onto the field so quickly.
There were people inside the sugar canes! I can’t say that 100% of them were humans in costume, but some of them were! I would love to see a behind-the-scenes video.
I just found a YouTube video of the sugarcanes walking off the field. OMG! I’m sure it was a great honor to be a sugar cane, but how in the world did they resist dancing?
Benito was awesome. Una maravilla! As a chicana with centuries of pueblo and Yaqui Native American roots in New Mexico through my mother, I was so proud of the part where he named all the countries in North America. Music transcends language, which is why US rock and roll has been so popular abroad for decades. It is not about the words, but the emotion and rhythm. Ricky and Lady Gaga were a plus. And his Tribute to giving his award to his younger self or to the next Generation of little Latino boys was very touching.
We danced, we sang, we cried.
We knew it would be a blast and it was.
I’m glad my kids got to see it, especially the last part.
We are all Americans, we have always been here.
My mother was Mexican. I have Dominican ancestry through my dad.
Debi tirar mas fotos de cuando te tuve Debi darte mas besos y abrazo las veces que pude, Mi Mama 😢 ❤️🩹
Fantastic show! My only note is that Ricky needs to lay off the hair dye a bit. And I look forward to seeing what Bad Bunny does next.
Whoa now! If you’re under 50, I gotta say it’s not time to judge. Covering the grays is really hard and sometimes you choose between too many grays peeking through or over-processed looking color. I err on the second side, so can’t judge Ricky (who’ve I’ve followed since I was a preteen!)
So … I didn’t totally love the show. The music is just not my jam. Actually that’s not true, the music was great, love the horns. Didn’t love BB himself. I’m sorry! I don’t like his outfit. I think the big shoulders are supposed to be like football shoulder pads? But the proportions looked strange. The set is AMAZING. The wedding was random. I also saw the two men dancing and I love that. Dancers were great. So yeah not my favorite. Love the concept, glad BB got to do it, sorry for all the hate he’s gonna get.
Everything about this Halftime Show was delightful. The nods to Puerto Rican culture, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin being there, the call out to all the American countries, everything. Side note: I love the reactions of Canadians when BB included them in the America shout out on Twitter. Ya’ll are funny and cute!
First of all, I hate football. But I thought Green Day rocked. Punk rock at the Superbowl in 2026. Whooohooo. But Bad Bunny was also amazing. So joyous. So celebratory. So well put together and entertaining. When I looked at all those happy people I couldn’t help but wonder what the hell is wrong with MAGA that they just can’t drop the hate and judgement and dance? Embrace the fun! Experience joy. It cannot be good for you to expel all that hatred and vitriol towards people who are part of your country. No wonder no one wants to come visit here anymore. ICE, intolerance, homelessness… But back to Bad Bunny. What a damn good time. Thanks to him and his team for creating such a fun celebration of music, dance and love.
They crash out whenever we enjoy ourselves. They so mad we’re not miserable all the time like them. 😡
Ricky Martin looks so good, what ever you are doing Kiki keep it up!!
I love how he tried to include as many people as possible. The food vendors were real cooks/ entrepreneurs. And the wedding was real!
I find it hysterical that T-rump can’t even boycott. Of course he’s gonna rage watch and ignore the sad sack Maga alternative
Totally stealing this from Threads but the themes the past 2 years have all flowed together : Beyoncé ’24 Christmas Halftime “I AM COUNTRY”
Kendrick ’25 Super bowl Halftime “We built this Country”
Bad Bunny ’26 Super bowl Halftime “We are apart of this Country”
And thinking of that synchronicity is lovely. I, like some others, am not fluent in Spanish so I didn’t linguistically understand the performance but the visuals were so well done that I understood the spirit and message of the performance. Some parts I didn’t need to know the words because I could just tell what was being communicated. I was one of the ones disappointed in Kendrick’s performance last year, to me it felt surface level and didn’t truly go as far as the brand messaging pushed, but Bad Bunny’s most def did! I felt BB’s did what I thought Kenrick was going to do. The key moments were so beautiful and the way he made sure to include Afro-Latines and represented the Caribbean was choice!
For all the people crying about not understanding the words, the MESSAGE SUPERSEDED LANGUAGE. If you don’t have the ability to see that, just hang it up. 🤷
I love Bad Bunny’s performance. I am South East Asian and I can relate to the street vendors (coconuts and frozen treats), island life and the big family celebrations. Just a very joyous performance! Bravo!
I was really excited for Benito’s performance (I spent the first half of the game working on a school assignment and like Kaiser magically woke up for halftime). I’ve spent a part of today reading articles about his performance and all the symbolism and meaning behind what he and his team created on that stage, but last night all I felt watching the halftime was pure joy, love, celebration, and the urge to dance.
I’m worried because they announced that the final game of the next football world cup happening in the US will have a halftime show. What worries me is that FIFA’s boss is BFF with the orange buffoon so I can see it being headlined by Nicki Minaj, Kid Rock or some other MAGA cretin. There is no way that we’re getting an interesting halftime show like this one.