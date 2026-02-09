Prince William & Kate’s ‘thoughts remain focused on the victims’ of Jeffrey Epstein

Let me tell you something: the Windsors have absolutely no idea what to do or say about the Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein situation. Every day brings a terrible headline and some new revelation about the depth of Andrew and Epstein’s degenerate relationship and every day brings new questions about what the hell the British monarchy knew and when. King Charles and his Buckingham Palace courtiers have wildly misjudged this situation and this past weekend was full of BP’s attempts to manage and control the stories. Well, Prince William’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia starts today, and ahead of his arrival in the kingdom, his office decided to issue a statement about the growing crisis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales today broke their silence on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal saying they are ‘deeply concerned’.

William and Kate said their ‘thoughts remain focused on the victims’ of the child predator and his global network.

Their intervention came as the prince flew to Saudi Arabia for an official visit to the desert kingdom. And it flew in the face of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s long-standing arrogance amid mounting evidence of his deep friendship with the paedophile. It came ten days after shocking new details from the Epstein files engulfed the Government and the Royal Family.

Speaking to journalists in the Saudi capital Riyadh this morning, a Kensington Palace spokesman said: ‘I can confirm the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.’

The remarks echoed the King and Queen’s support for the many victims of the prolific paedophile. Charles and Camilla became the first senior royals to publicly voice their support for the many women and girls who suffered appalling abuse at the hands of Epstein.

Andrew has never voiced any sympathy for the victims of his friend’s horrendous crimes and is said to have even refused to sign off press statements that expressed even the broadest of support for the victims of abuse.