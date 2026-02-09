Prince William & Kate’s ‘thoughts remain focused on the victims’ of Jeffrey Epstein

Let me tell you something: the Windsors have absolutely no idea what to do or say about the Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein situation. Every day brings a terrible headline and some new revelation about the depth of Andrew and Epstein’s degenerate relationship and every day brings new questions about what the hell the British monarchy knew and when. King Charles and his Buckingham Palace courtiers have wildly misjudged this situation and this past weekend was full of BP’s attempts to manage and control the stories. Well, Prince William’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia starts today, and ahead of his arrival in the kingdom, his office decided to issue a statement about the growing crisis.
The Prince and Princess of Wales today broke their silence on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal saying they are ‘deeply concerned’.
William and Kate said their ‘thoughts remain focused on the victims’ of the child predator and his global network.
Their intervention came as the prince flew to Saudi Arabia for an official visit to the desert kingdom. And it flew in the face of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s long-standing arrogance amid mounting evidence of his deep friendship with the paedophile. It came ten days after shocking new details from the Epstein files engulfed the Government and the Royal Family.
Speaking to journalists in the Saudi capital Riyadh this morning, a Kensington Palace spokesman said: ‘I can confirm the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.’
The remarks echoed the King and Queen’s support for the many victims of the prolific paedophile. Charles and Camilla became the first senior royals to publicly voice their support for the many women and girls who suffered appalling abuse at the hands of Epstein.
Andrew has never voiced any sympathy for the victims of his friend’s horrendous crimes and is said to have even refused to sign off press statements that expressed even the broadest of support for the victims of abuse.
[From The Daily Mail]
You know what’s especially macabre about this? William’s spokesperson – and likely his recently-hired crisis manager Liza Ravenscroft – deciding to issue this statement just before William’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, where he’s set to have a sit-down meeting with Prince Bonesaw, aka Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. MBS ordered the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, and there are significant human rights/journalist-rights advocates who have argued that William should go nowhere near MBS. Meaning, William decided to distract from his MBS meeting by finally expressing sympathy for his uncle’s victims. Too little, too lazy.
And there you have it. Everything is okay, the Wales are concerned for the victims.
It’s always about telling rather than showing with William. I hope this crisis manager bills the shit out of this and moves on. We haven’t seen any evidence of her competence, but this is what Peg and Keen deserve.
About the SA visit: the BBC ran a whole piece about William accepted this task without flinching and stepped up to the plate immediatelly. Yeah, 40 something man in a top diplomatic position who gets millions for existing didn’t even flinch, you guys!!! He is probably going to sign an arms deal and return with bags of cash for his maffia family.
They have not said a single word, and now after all the years, they finally decide to say they’re concerned and are focused on the victims. Of course. Right after it was reported they vacationed, again. Lazy useless loser!!!!
Didn’t they cancel an interview in the US with Virginia Giuffre or else NO ACCESS TO WILLIAM AND KATE 😒 WILLIAM IS A FRAUD.
Yup!!! that should have been the moment someone from KP stood up and said something like “we do not require favorable reporting to have access” or something – it wasn’t even about W&K – but they remained silent. And ABC (was that ABC?) looked stupid in retrospect because there’s no access to William and Kate. there’s nothing but boring standard photo ops.
Yes, it was ABC anchor Amy Robach who was caught on a hot mic saying she had done an explosive interview with Virginia Giuffre, but ABC heads pulled it because the palaces were threatening to withhold access to Will and Kate. You can find it on YouTube.
I suppose (because I want my disgust to be pure) that I’d need to concede that the Waleses might not have known about this threat made by BP or KP on their behalf. But it seems equally likely the Waleses did know.
Anyway, (a) this is a clear case of the palaces shielding Andrew, and (b) somebody in the palaces seemed certain the Waleses would go along to make good on the threat.
Also about the timing of this: it’s the first time since the Andrew debacle last fall that William’s people are facing an international press and not just their pet rota rats.
LOL. Except we know that they do require favorable reporting to have access. KP wouldn’t ever be able to say that with a strait face, please. They may not have known but they could have said something once they did. But we know they wouldn’t.
These assholes have sent out their bots to create AI videos of Meghan getting punched and pushed off of balconies. Purely to distract from the RF’s own problems. If anyone sees this, please help me report these vile, hateful, racist videos all over twitter.
He’s such a loser. He has no heart for his own brother and I’m supposed to believe he cares about these strangers? He only cares about his image.
So the Waleses had a spokesperson say this during a Q&A when the spokesperson was probably asked directly and couldn’t dodge the question. Willy didn’t say it himself, nor did KP issue a statement. Plus this comes well after Charles and Camilla said the same thing, I think in an official statement (I could be wrong).
Color me unimpressed.
ITV reporter Chris Ship said the statement was embargoed until noon UK time indicating that it was a prepared press statement released by KP. 🤷🏽♀️
Thanks for setting me straight! I guess I still find it shameful that KP waited until their spokesperson faced the international press in Riyadh instead of their pet rota rats back home. And 4 months after Charles and Camilla issued a similar lame statement last October 30.
That was the impression I got as well, William hasn’t actually said anything, just his spokes person did, At least it was the correct thing to say even if they didn’t mean it unlike Princess Anne who was more concerned for Andrew. A great disappointment.
Nope!! The only one’s that they may be concerned about are themselves!! They don’t have concerns for others unless it may affect them poorly.
This is so performative I actually rolled my eyes.. this won’t deflect from the fact that the BRF has known all of this for at least a decade and did absolutely nothing and now that it’s blowing up in their faces they act like shuffling the pedo off to a mansion size cottage in Norfolk is punishment..and the cherry on the top of the arrogance of idiocy is Willy meeting a man who murders journalist and from what I remember is also in those files…
The keens helped drive out Harry and Meghan. They showed no compassion for their own family members.
But poor Prince Andrew is sure getting a lot of compassion and consideration from his family lately, isn’t he? Where’s the outrage?
I’m sure that Scooter and Buttons have found a way to count themselves among the victims.
“Weeeeee wanted Forest Lodge!”
Well, glad that’s settled! Nothing else to see here, folks! Go back to your sad little lives!
Right? Now we know, so we can all go home and mind our business. Crisis managed.
Where did they get this crisis manager? Temu?
Actually, @SusanCollins, some Saudi royals were among her credentials. I don’t even know what to make of that at this point. She could even be planted by someone to give the BRF the final push down the cliff. She certainly hasn’t helped them much so far.
In doing this she makes herself look like an inept crisis manager and doesn’t matter who she worked for before signing on to help the incompetent lazy one. Why would she want to look bad? Strange.
Yeah, “Bulletproof Sunshine” hasn’t really lived up to the hype. This is such a lame statement, so much so that it’s absolutely pointless because it just draws attention to the fact that the Windsors have ignored a sex trafficking ring that actually hosted parties on royal land. To say KP is inept is a massive understatement.
@Susan Collin’s.. temu crisis manager is perfect 🤣, I’ve been wondering just what she is actually doing behind the scenes because nothing has changed and it looks to be getting worse not better.
This is by far the worst pr move yet! He’s going to Saudi Arbria not Greenland the sycophants in the royal press pack were never going to ask about this, and it’s not like he was going to run into Saudi Arabia’s version of Walter Cronkite. He’s only doing this to cover his ass for any future stuff that might come out when he’s back on Uk shores. But the thing is this is the one time and one place where he could just continue on with business as usual. Instead he puts out a half hearted statement that might as well just said “thoughts and prayers…yada ,yada, yada”. In some ways he’s brought more attention to just how utterly callous both he and the institution he represents have been about the whole thing from the beginning!
You know who’s also in the Epstein files MBS! Maybe postponing this visit would have been a good idea!
Is he!? No surprise there but whew it’s hard to keep up with who all is in it. Yeaaaah. That puts an added wrinkle in William’s trip. Gross.
Andrew and MBS aren’t the only ones in the Epstein files. Edward is mentioned in the files as being on the island at least once and William is listed as taking a charity donation from Epstein for one of his charities after his conviction. Then for them spending years chauffeuring, protecting, sheltering and funding Andrew after learning all of the things he’s accused of instead of supporting the victims. It’s too late to pretend to care. A vague comment on their behalf being referred to as a statement before going to visit someone else accused of abuse is not a good idea. It only reflects that they don’t care about victims and are only about perception and how they look because if they really cared it wouldn’t have taken this long to say it and they definitely wouldn’t have protected one of their abusers.
Edward was on the island?
And yeah, Willy gave Andrew a seat on the plane to Balmoral but left Harry twisting in the wind. The Waleses said they’d rather live next to Andrew than the Sussexes. It’s way too late for faux expressions of concern that don’t even name Andrew let alone call for him to sit down with investigators.
There is also an e-mail referring to a female reporter who was ON the island asking questions about Prince William, not just Andrew, so it would not surprise me if it turned out that there is more about William in those files than a donation to one of his charities from Epstein. That’s not how Epstein rolled at all. He would have got more for his buck than that mere association.
He certainly is in those files…
Thank you! I thought he was also in it. He’s done nothing but horrific things. What is wrong with everyone.
The Epstein Class indeed.
That’s it? A generic Thoughts & Prayers?
The OfWales are so utterly useless
The victims seek truth and accountability. Issuing statements about concern for victims while covering up for Prince Andrew and hiding him on royal estates is contradictory. The Royal family needs to make a statement saying they support and inquiry into Prince Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. He was a trade envoy for the UK and is accountable to the public for his actions during that time.
The statement seems to be an attempt to prevent foreign journalists from speculating about his silence or asking Prince William any question like they did to Prince Edward at the recent international summit he attended. 🤷🏽♀️ I’m not sure if any foreign journalists would even be allowed to ask questions in Saudi Arabia so it’s more likely he’s trying to avoid speculation about silence. 🤐
I think the statement is disingenuous.
I could be wrong but it sounds like this wasn’t even a statement. Just his spokesman answering a question during a Q&A session.
Seems to have been a prepared statement issued to the British press. According to ITV reporter Chris Ship it was embargoed until noon UK time.
Thanks for the clarification. I still find it shameful that Willy and Kate waited four months after Charles and Camilla made their own “statement of concern” last October, until Willy and his spokesperson faced the international press in Riyadh instead of their pet, tame rota.
And nobody in the BRF is calling for Andrew to sit down with investigators to either reckon with his own history or shed light on Epstein’s network.
Of course they are concerned ! About the impact those revelations has on them and on their reign…they should have made a clear statement long before the release of the files. And why a spokesman for Kp and not William? Doesn’t he have a voice? But they are afraid of what he might say and they keep him away.. don’t forget that we have seen him with Andrew in their car, on the plane towards Scotland when Elisabeth died and after the duchesses funeral last year holding his laughter (sorry I don’t remember her name). And a few months back, we had them express “concern” about Andrew’s mental health…so, miss me with the fake support of the victims..
This is so ridiculous. These were two sentences from a spokesperson during a briefing, nothing from Willi and Kate directly or an officially signed statement.
“Concerned”? About what? About the victims? My ar*e. More about the repercussions for the royal family. William is more concerned that he could be heckled during his visit like Charles and Camilla last week or Edward in Dubai.
“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims”. So the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers”.
Yep 👍
The victims are seeking truth and accountability. The Royal family continues to protect and cover up for Prince Andrew. The statement is disingenuous imo.
William can no longer say ‘thoughts and prayers’ he has said that he doesn’t do god.
I just re-read the statement.
“…the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations…..”
The are not ‘concerned’ about the victims, they are ‘concerned’ about the revelations. OMG 😳
If their thoughts are really with the victims, they need to help with what the victims have been asking for. The victims have been seeking truth and accountability. 😔
Give it time, they’ll end up having to make one helluva of an apology.
If they think to be clever, it won’t play well – and that goes for Edward too.
Well, when you put it that way — “…the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations…..” — then that leads to the inevitable conclusion that Willy and Kitty should both be included as “victims’ of the child predator and his global network.” That concern for themselves seems truthful to me; sounds like Sunshine Bullets work is done here!
I rewatched shows about Randy Andy’s Trainwreck Interview this weekend: 2023 A&E ‘Secrets of Prince Andrew’ and 2024 Netflix ‘Scoop.’ Hilarious how Andy’s friends have been trying to unstick themselves or disappear. Staunch Andy defender Li’l lady Vicky Hervey was a ‘friend’ in 2023, then became a ‘former friend’ in 2024. Of course Li’l lady Vicky Hervey has been spouting nonsense about how Epstein is still alive, and going on LBC to proclaim that people who weren’t in the Epstein files are “losers.”
Mmhmm. Is the concern in the room with us now? Bc making that concern known right before HIS special little trip to Saudi Arabia sure makes it seem like a self-serving statement. And now he’s visiting the murderer who was once used by him to smear Meghan for unknowingly wearing earrings he gifted.
This “statement” just further confirms that what Harry and Meghan said about people in the family having concerns about Archie’s skin colour was true and it also indicates that William as well as Kate and Charles had those “concerns”. Saying that they’re focusing on the victims is just insulting to me and there was no outright condemnation of Andrew. This statement is not good enough and does nothing to absolve the Royal Family from their involvement with Epstein. I agree with Kaiser that it was put out today to distract from the fact that he’s going to MBS who KP also used to attack Meghan.
Concerned now? Focused on victims?
How about when driving Andrew to church or the plane to Balmoral?
Were they concerned or thinking about the victims when Andy decided to pay Virginia the money?
Oh you guys are all right Willy and Kate need a distraction
They didn’t release a statement, the spokesperson traveling with Willy (to SA) stated that he (the spokesperson) can confirm that Willy and Kate were “deeply concerned”. There is no pressure on William (by the tabloid British media) to explain his involvement with a charity that took 50k from Epstei** (after he was convicted of his crimes). These people are really joking. I hope the drip continues and they receive their full karma.
No, it was a statement. Pre-prepared and sent out to the rota and journalists to share just as he was starting his trip. They all got it and were told what time to report on it.
Yep, they are now going to default to saying that the Wales will be giving no further statement after expressing concern for the victims, as if that is actually what happened here.
Issuing this statement while in Saudi Arabia where women are still treated like chattel and while meeting with Mr. Bonesaw is a choice. An extremely poor one. And it’s a very bland, meaningless statement at that. Why did they even bother?
RF are only concerned about maintaining themselves on the gravy train. Remember when in 1997 they hunkered down in Balmoral saying zip about the death of Diana and were mauled with Show US YOU CARE headlines. Crisis manager told them to acknowledge concern for victims and stick to that line. No action as in forcing Andrew to actually help FBI with their inquiries and meeting with Epstein victims. Just words pretending to care about other people.
Indeed, the statement is disingenuous. The victims are seeking truth and accountability.
The royal institution has sealed documents pertaining to Prince Andrew’s years as a trade envoy for the UK at the same his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein were occurring.
For years they have denied FOI requests from journalists. Since Prince Andrew was a government representative at the time, King Charles and Prince William on behalf of the Windsor family, should commit to a parliamentary inquiry if they are truly concerned about the victims. 🧐
I want everyone who went crazy over attending the Kris Jenner birthday party to apply at least the same energy on the optics of releasing such a pathetic statement while on his way to Saudi Arabia. A country where human rights are optional.
They’ve never shown any concerns for the victims & are only speaking now in case William was asked about Andrew in public.
Will the concerned Prince raise MBS’ own interactions with Epstein during his trip? Plus The ceo of DP world, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, which is a founding sponsor of Earthshot, was a close associate of Epstein & their discussions about women in their emails are pretty disgusting. Will William be cutting ties?
It’s always faux outrage and fake concern when it’s comes to Meghan. But, but, but …
William and Kate are focused on the victims – themselves! They can’t believe they are having to deal with these ridiculous questions!
Just as in Edward’s similar (and in my opinion, similarly poorly executed) statement about remembering “the victims”, I’m going to need KP to spell out exactly who they believe these victims are to make absolutely sure that they don’t mean themselves. That’s not something I would ever have thought I needed to ask for but there it is.
I think William and Kate are “deeply concerned “ about the “continuing revelations”, not the victims.
@Elly exactly 💯 especially if they are called on to “work harder” to prove that they are diligent and devoted to supporting their military, NHS, charities. Deeply concerned about maintaining their cushy deal of luxury and a very little light work. They don’t want us peasants getting restive and demanding answers to impertinent questions. Imagine us thinking we have the right to ask what the heck has been going on with Andrew and Epstein sordidness?
British media did not treat the Kensington Palace line as a routine update. Outlets across the spectrum repeated the exact same two sentences from the spokesperson, which immediately drew attention to how little William and Kate actually said themselves. Instead of a personal statement, the public received a filtered quote, and that alone became part of the story. Even staunch royal defender Piers Morgan mocked the palace’s two-line “deeply concerned” response, a rare break from his usual loyalty that signals just how fast the Epstein scandal is overheating. This ain’t it! Concern needs to translate into Andrew being treated the same as Mandelson: public inquiry and criminal action if deemed appropriate.
Totally agree! But where is the outrage from the BRITISH PUBLIC though?
They are just so bad at this.
Why isn’t the crisis manager at least coming up with something better than that mealymouthed, useless statement?
“I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on how to emerge with their wealth and positions in tact”.
There I fixed it for you.
William is running the same right wing playbook that current US administration is running.
Everything Willy Nilly does is willy nilly! Just thoughts? No prayers? Keep exposing your true wickedness BRF so everyone can keep seeing exactly who and what you are. Out of touch isn’t enough of a descriptor. Your arrogance, cruelty, and greed will be your undoing.
Can someone remind me of the purpose of this visit? I can’t seem to find any info on this.
Bags of cash. Charles is allowing William to start the receiving of bags of cash from ME despots.
The UK wants to sell them a bunch of fighter jets.
Edited to add:
No real statement for months from the wannabe global statesman? Nothing but nature videos from Special K, the perfect English rose? I’d be demanding a full refund for that bs. The mask is off and the rot is on full display.
Words fail me, as it obviously does for the Doolittle’s. This was a statement put out by their spokesperson to deflect anyone having the audacity to question them whilst they cosy up to that monstrous man.
What a slimy family this is.
They really are an abomination.
What I see here is an absolutely pathetic attempt to make themselves look good compared to ANDREW. See, Charles and Camilla expressed “concerns” when it all started to hit the fan late last year – and not a minute before. Still, what a bold move expressing sympathy for victims of a heinous crime. William and Kate also want it to be known that they are vaguely concerned, too! Because they are so compassionate, you see. They even allowed the King to express his concerns first to test the messaging…er…to show respect.
But imagine, the crisis manager is reminding us: Andrew the accused sexual predator didn’t even agree to issue a press release that said he was concerned! I’m sure this shocks us all to the core. He won’t even pretend sympathy for survivors of his own crimes, can you believe that? Oh, you can? Well, it certainly makes the other royals look so much better by comparison then, right? Right?
Someone somewhere paid big bucks for this media strategy, and it amounts to “Express vague concerns and say at least you’re not as bad as Andrew”.
‘Charles and Camilla became the first senior royals to publicly voice their support for the many women and girls….’ Pretty sure that was Prince Edward, right? Half-assed though it was, he did say something of support. Such blatant propaganda in favor of the first-born AT ALL TIMES.
Also, categorizing the KP statement as an ‘intervention’ is asinine. William & Kate intervened in nothing, they’ve taken no action whatsoever.
Ok, my, mistake, I see Charles & Camilla said something earlier. Last October. Not when Andrew was first seen walking with JE in Central Park, or looking out the door from his home in NYC, or after that disastrous TV interview, but three months ago. 🙄
Total bollocks … as usual. *yawn*
MBS always gives me the creeps! I lived in Riyadh for a number of years and the horror stories coming out about the royal family not just the current ruling one but the wider ones (and there are a lot of them). My mom was a nurse in one of the big hospitals in Riyadh and it was not unusual for them to treat members of the extended royal family. mbs are trying to clean Saudi’s image but I have no doubt that the rot is still there. Him and william are a perfect match.