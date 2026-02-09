“Tom Brady & Alix Earle hung out again at some Super Bowl events” links
  • February 09, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tom Brady & Alix Earle hung out again, this time at Super Bowl events. [Just Jared]
People are really obsessed with the idea of Daniel Craig doing something Muppet-related and I think that’s beautiful. (And yes, Knives Out Muppets would work.) [Pajiba]
Lady Gaga wore Luar for the Halftime show. [RCFA]
How did Charlie Puth do with the anthem? [Socialite Life]
The trailer for Ready or Not: Here I Come. [LaineyGossip]
Keke Palmer looked cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Haiti’s amazing Olympic uniforms. [OMG Blog]
Neil Young canceled his European tour. [Seriously OMG]
Yes, the Halftime wedding was real! [Starcasm]
I’m glad the New England Patriots lost. [Hollywood Life]
Americans are living in wildly different realities. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Tom Brady & Alix Earle hung out again at some Super Bowl events” links”

  1. Jegede says:
    February 9, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    “Tom Brady, please chill on the facial……errr.. treatments.”

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    February 9, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Tom brady is so lost. Celebrity is different now. He is having trouble finding another gisele. While gisele obviously found his replacement as soon as she looked -sports guy. This reminds me if tom cruise female costars. As the years go by he is having trouble finding the same caliber. No more rebecca demorney.

    Reply
  3. Minerva says:
    February 9, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    Those Hatian uniforms! 😍 Not only stunning artistically, but what a beautiful way to represent their history, culture and hopes as a nation!

    Reply
  4. IFoxi says:
    February 9, 2026 at 7:46 pm

    Wasn’t paying attention to who was supposed to sing the anthem or any of that. So when I heard Brandi Carlile start singing, I was thrilled she was getting the opportunity…. but it was God Bless America. That disappointed me a little. She got 1st runner-up status. But this dude was ok. Never heard of him, loved his piano.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment