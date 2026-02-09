“Tom Brady & Alix Earle hung out again at some Super Bowl events” links

Tom Brady & Alix Earle hung out again, this time at Super Bowl events. [Just Jared]
People are really obsessed with the idea of Daniel Craig doing something Muppet-related and I think that’s beautiful. (And yes, Knives Out Muppets would work.) [Pajiba]
Lady Gaga wore Luar for the Halftime show. [RCFA]
How did Charlie Puth do with the anthem? [Socialite Life]
The trailer for Ready or Not: Here I Come. [LaineyGossip]
Keke Palmer looked cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Haiti’s amazing Olympic uniforms. [OMG Blog]
Neil Young canceled his European tour. [Seriously OMG]
Yes, the Halftime wedding was real! [Starcasm]
I’m glad the New England Patriots lost. [Hollywood Life]
Americans are living in wildly different realities. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Brady Dances With Alix Earle at Super Bowl Party https://t.co/FkCN2MnoHf pic.twitter.com/LtZtJDi6Ry
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2026
“Tom Brady, please chill on the facial……errr.. treatments.”
Tom brady is so lost. Celebrity is different now. He is having trouble finding another gisele. While gisele obviously found his replacement as soon as she looked -sports guy. This reminds me if tom cruise female costars. As the years go by he is having trouble finding the same caliber. No more rebecca demorney.
Who would have thought Brady would end up a cut-rate Dicaprio?
Turning 50 is gonna hit him bad.
Maybe, but I will never look at him again without hearing “How d’you like these nuts?”
Those Hatian uniforms! 😍 Not only stunning artistically, but what a beautiful way to represent their history, culture and hopes as a nation!
Beautiful! But I’m furious that they were literally made to erase their history with the removal of Toussaint.
Seriously, those uniforms are fine art!
Wasn’t paying attention to who was supposed to sing the anthem or any of that. So when I heard Brandi Carlile start singing, I was thrilled she was getting the opportunity…. but it was God Bless America. That disappointed me a little. She got 1st runner-up status. But this dude was ok. Never heard of him, loved his piano.