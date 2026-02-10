King Charles ‘stands ready to support’ the police in their Andrew-Epstein inquiry

King Charles had another outing on Monday, this time to Lancashire, and just like his public appearances last week, someone in the crowd “heckled” him about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. This follows a significant escalation in the way royalists/monarchists are describing the ongoing debacle around Andrew. There’s also been a pretty big push in the British media to call out Charles and Prince William’s silence on all of these many repugnant stories coming out of the Epstein Files. Notably, the Thames Valley Police have now opened up an investigation into Andrew’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. What’s even more notable about it is that they’re *only* looking into whether Andrew shared/traded confidential trade information with Epstein. Not to dismiss that story, but do British police not believe that human trafficking is a crime worth investigating as well? But I digress. Now that there’s one police investigation on the books, Buckingham Palace has released a new (huffy) statement:
King Charles has issued a major statement regarding his brother, the former Prince Andrew.
Amid the news that the Thames Valley Police is investigating a complaint alleging that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential information related to his role as a trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace shared an announcement vowing to cooperate with law enforcement. The new statement also addressed the King’s brother’s “conduct” for the first time since Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, appeared numerous times in the latest Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.
“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the palace said in the statement on Feb. 9.
“While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace continued.
“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse,” they concluded.
“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions…” Last fall, Charles and Andrew came to a gentleman’s agreement about Andrew’s titles and living situation, and part of the agreement involved Charles financing Andrew’s comfortable lifestyle in Norfolk. The “unprecedented action” is that Andrew AGREED to give up his titles and Charles finally acknowledged that the titles needed to be removed because of the rising anti-monarchy sentiments and calls for parliamentary investigations and audits of the royal finances. As for “if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect…” Not exactly full compliance – IF the police ask, we’ll help them, we swear, even though we’ve always protected and sheltered Andrew from consequences for decades!
This reminds me of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s spokesperson saying yesterday that William and Kate’s “thoughts remain focused on the victims.” Every royalist fell all over themselves, acting like it was the boldest and most scooter-kingly statement ever, when really it was the PR equivalent of churning water. That’s all this Buckingham Palace statement is as well.
Awful people… Beyond redemption.
Far too late. This is about preservation. Andrew needs to engage with Congress in the United States., he should also be forced to speak directly to the U.K. public.
Yeah, any support for a police inquiry is less about accountability for Andrew or justice for the survivors, and more about Charles not wanting to be questioned himself about how long he has known, what he knew, and the extent to which he, his mother & father, and the rest of the BRF have covered this criminal behavior up.
Charles’ nervous giggle reminds me of Kate’s manic self-induced guffaws; it’s like they’re both running ahead of a bad conscience that threatens to overwhelm them. And as a social sort of coping mechanism it keeps the mood light, which allows them to make light of urgent & serious questions that may be posed.
And it’s interesting that both Kate and Charles were outed by Piers Morgan as the 2 royals who had “concerns” about the color of Archie’s skin. Yes, they both have a bad conscience and who knows what might pop out.
Oh, well, good news, guys, Charles is ready, heroically waiting for the police to specifically ask for his information about the heinous crimes that have been going on for decades! He’s just waiting by the phone, hopeful and concerned!
Brave, brave Charles!
Charles is about to throw Andrew under the bus. Not that it will help save the monarchy.
this is something Andrew would do well to remember. Yes, Charles is protecting him now (and he and his mother have protected him for years) but I think its less out of love and more out of a desire to protect the Crown at all costs.
but if moving houses, offering to help the police should they ask, etc, is not enough to stem the bleeding – Charles will have to offer up andrew in some way shape or form. He’s not sacrificing the monarchy for Andrew.
The big question is in my mind – is it too late? Does it matter what else charles may do?
I hope people keep heckling. Every single time they’re out. Don’t let up.
😂😂😂 so they “stand ready to answer questions “ if the police do another BOGUS investigation? What upstanding citizens are they 😂😂!!
The Thames Valley Police investigation obviously struck a nerve! This is BPs fastest response yet to another brewing Andrew scandal, but its still just another palace statement that says nothing. They really need to hire competent PR professionals bc the JE scandal isn’t going away anytime soon, esp since the DOJ has only released about half of the files and that doesn’t include all of the docs that the Epstein estate submitted via subpoena to the House Judiciary Committee.
At this point, I need to see charles on camera directly delivering these platitudes himself before I even believe a single word of regret or cooperation has come from his mouth. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if his staffers have been told to handle this themselves without bothering him with each new “revelation”.
When I saw what was written in the paper I felt that I would like to see what the King actually said word for word, not some journalist’s interpretation of parts of it.
That statement is a bit tetchy isn’t it. KC is showing his irritation – he thinks he’s done enough, why are people still bothering him, etc.
He just doesn’t get it.
They’re getting very tetchy about the public heckling over Epstein. I love it.
It isn’t event heckling, it’s journalists asking questions. More so than the rota rats have ever done.
@Jensa expecting sources close to the palace briefing how dreadful it is for the great unwashed to heckle a pensioner dealing with cancer when he ‘s taken the time to smile at said unwashed.
That’s a pretty nice pension. Where do I sign up?!
They wouldn’t dare. They are answerable £12m paid to silence s victim and cover up to protect Prince Andrew. Their hands are not clean. Heckling is too kind considering the atrocities Jeffrey Epstein and his network which includes Prince Andrew were committing against young girls and boys – Children!!!! – and their involvement in the cover up and protection of Prince Andrew.
Abhorrent 🤮
I believe the BRF is cooperating with a police investigation when I see it
There have been police investigations before. They were quickly wrapped up with a statement which is the legal equivalent of “Nothing to see here.” I predict the same outcome for this one. Charles knows nothing will come of this which is why he “stands ready” to help cover it up.
IIRC Al Capone was eventually taken down by the IRS. Maybe when it comes to his insider trading and sharing anything he can think of with spies (Epstein, the Chinese connections and many more) is much easier to prove with a paper trail than trafficking and rape. Don’t get me wrong, ‘d love to see him stand trial for his degenerate ways, but all avenues should be considered and probably that’s why Republic filed this complaint against him. Aaaand this is another quick sand situation for the whole BRF because KC knew about this too, and it’s not just Andrew who gets cash for access to information.
I wonder if it might not be “easier” to get Andrew on passing confidential information (crimes against the state) than on human trafficking. This way it would be an entirely internal matter without bringing in the FBI.
Just posted the same above begore I got to your comment. I think it’s easier to prove and it was smart of Republic to file a complaint about something that is not related to his sex crimes. It’s not just easier to prove but sheds light on how this maffia family abuse their position to cover up their crimes and get rich on the expense of the taxpayer. Sadly, it will resonate more with the public too.
What kind of lame police service do they have over there? They go through the motions of investigating & then close the case, with nothing to show for it. There’s no one higher to answer to?
Unfortunately I think it’s the higher-up people who make it go away.
Everyone who knew about Epstein’s sex trafficking and those who abused the victims and kept silent are complicit. How could Charles not have known about it?
The 8th person in line for the crown not only raped trafficked minors and women but may also have committed treason.. Chuck should be escorting him to a cell personally not hiding him away in Norfolk pretending that if no one uses his titles in print that they were really stripped when he actually still has them and the security and financial support from the Crown (Chuck).
Exactly. What good is having a Tower if you never use it?
They’re focusing on the victims to prevent consequences for the perpetrators.
“we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace continued.: No, actually what I expect you’ll do is continue to cover-up, distract and deny, as the family has always done.
“As you would expect” – four words doing an awful lot of heavy lifting, there. Or maybe just providing the world’s biggest loophole.
This statement says we will only comply if the police asks for assistance with the investigation. The Palace knows that the police are not to approach them.
What Charles really said to his staff, before they translated his tirade into that mealymouthed statement:
“Why did Mummy leave this blasted mess with blasted Andy for me to have to handle?? Waahhh! I waited for yonks to be king and now I’m being heckled by ungrateful peasants over Andy just wanting to have a bit of fun. What’s so terrible about that? Uncle Dickie did it, too! And now the police may want ME to do something about this? I am their sovereign and I am busy — it’s not like my wastrel son William is helping! And I already made Andrew and some of his servants move to a hovel where there’s not even room for his teddies!”
👏 Bravo
I predict that if any investigation begins to look serious, the Pederast Prince will move to Kuwait, live in a palace, and the Kuwaiti government will protect him. I don’t believe that he will ever face justice.
Exactly what I think.
The Dick Nixon parody account on BlueSky is noting that this is Charles leaking that he’ll talk if the police contact him. The account is run by a playwright who wrote a play about Nixon and is generally quite astute about how power plays out in the public arena.
We’ll see.
When pigs fly (an American expression for all the non-Americans–lucky folks).
Thames Valley Police, eh? Is Morse on the case? Lewis?
Beaniebean. Snort. Giggle. I came here to post the same joke. Lewis and Morse would have gotten justice already. In all seriousness the victims were used as honey traps to bait and blackmail monsters committing many crimes (treason, arms dealing, money laundering, murder, insider trader and drug trafficking to name a few). Any legal pathway that prosecutes these monsters is good. Muskrat, tangerine tits, the couch fucker, bug eyes, the goat killer, the blow up doll and all the rest have gleefully played the role of Putin’s puppets and traitors to enrich themselves. The punishment for treason is pew pew. The victims of these atrocities are terrified. Many were forced to recruit other victims. They deserve justice, but would be further terrorized by legal proceedings.