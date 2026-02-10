King Charles ‘stands ready to support’ the police in their Andrew-Epstein inquiry

King Charles had another outing on Monday, this time to Lancashire, and just like his public appearances last week, someone in the crowd “heckled” him about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. This follows a significant escalation in the way royalists/monarchists are describing the ongoing debacle around Andrew. There’s also been a pretty big push in the British media to call out Charles and Prince William’s silence on all of these many repugnant stories coming out of the Epstein Files. Notably, the Thames Valley Police have now opened up an investigation into Andrew’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. What’s even more notable about it is that they’re *only* looking into whether Andrew shared/traded confidential trade information with Epstein. Not to dismiss that story, but do British police not believe that human trafficking is a crime worth investigating as well? But I digress. Now that there’s one police investigation on the books, Buckingham Palace has released a new (huffy) statement:

King Charles has issued a major statement regarding his brother, the former Prince Andrew. Amid the news that the Thames Valley Police is investigating a complaint alleging that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential information related to his role as a trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace shared an announcement vowing to cooperate with law enforcement. The new statement also addressed the King’s brother’s “conduct” for the first time since Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, appeared numerous times in the latest Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the palace said in the statement on Feb. 9. “While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace continued. “As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse,” they concluded.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions…” Last fall, Charles and Andrew came to a gentleman’s agreement about Andrew’s titles and living situation, and part of the agreement involved Charles financing Andrew’s comfortable lifestyle in Norfolk. The “unprecedented action” is that Andrew AGREED to give up his titles and Charles finally acknowledged that the titles needed to be removed because of the rising anti-monarchy sentiments and calls for parliamentary investigations and audits of the royal finances. As for “if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect…” Not exactly full compliance – IF the police ask, we’ll help them, we swear, even though we’ve always protected and sheltered Andrew from consequences for decades!

This reminds me of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s spokesperson saying yesterday that William and Kate’s “thoughts remain focused on the victims.” Every royalist fell all over themselves, acting like it was the boldest and most scooter-kingly statement ever, when really it was the PR equivalent of churning water. That’s all this Buckingham Palace statement is as well.

