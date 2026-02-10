Prince William arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon. He arrived solo, meaning without his wife, because Princess Kate refuses to travel for work now. Obviously, William arrived with a group of handlers and assistants, and I would imagine someone had to read the briefing papers to William on the plane. William was quickly ushered into a sit-down meeting with Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz. Soon after that, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Crown Prince Bonesaw, picked up William and took him to At-Turaif in Diriyah, a UNESCO Heritage site. That’s where they had some photo-ops and William tried to look like an international statesman.

Ahead of the visit, Roya Nikkhah got a somewhat hilarious briefing from Kensington Palace, in which sources insisted that Prince Bonesaw would be eager to meet William to “burnish his (MBS’s) credentials.” Nikkhah also described William as “increasingly adept at handshakes and bilaterals with divisive world leaders” and a “serious global statesman.” Looking at the photos of William awkwardly standing next to MBS, it’s kind of clear why William was sent, actually. It has nothing to do with William being a big-boy global statesman and everything to do with the terrible optics. Keir Starmer and King Charles could never be seen debasing themselves like this. It’s not that William is expendable, but they clearly aren’t worried that “William looking chummy with fascists and journalist-murderers” is going to affect William’s already terrible image.

When this Saudi trip was announced, I brought up William’s other connection to MBS. They met in 2018, just before Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s wedding. MBS handed off a pair of diamond earrings for Meghan as a wedding present. Those earrings were shuffled into the Royal Collection and only given to Meghan to wear a couple of times for royal events. Then, in 2021, “sources” claimed that Meghan wore the earrings right after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, knowing that they were given to her by MBS and knowing that MBS ordered Khashoggi’s murder. It was one of the nastiest slurs on Meghan’s name and that’s saying something. Anyway, it looks like the Windsors don’t actually have an issue with MBS!