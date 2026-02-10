Prince William had a photo-op with Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia

Prince William arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon. He arrived solo, meaning without his wife, because Princess Kate refuses to travel for work now. Obviously, William arrived with a group of handlers and assistants, and I would imagine someone had to read the briefing papers to William on the plane. William was quickly ushered into a sit-down meeting with Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz. Soon after that, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Crown Prince Bonesaw, picked up William and took him to At-Turaif in Diriyah, a UNESCO Heritage site. That’s where they had some photo-ops and William tried to look like an international statesman.

Ahead of the visit, Roya Nikkhah got a somewhat hilarious briefing from Kensington Palace, in which sources insisted that Prince Bonesaw would be eager to meet William to “burnish his (MBS’s) credentials.” Nikkhah also described William as “increasingly adept at handshakes and bilaterals with divisive world leaders” and a “serious global statesman.” Looking at the photos of William awkwardly standing next to MBS, it’s kind of clear why William was sent, actually. It has nothing to do with William being a big-boy global statesman and everything to do with the terrible optics. Keir Starmer and King Charles could never be seen debasing themselves like this. It’s not that William is expendable, but they clearly aren’t worried that “William looking chummy with fascists and journalist-murderers” is going to affect William’s already terrible image.

When this Saudi trip was announced, I brought up William’s other connection to MBS. They met in 2018, just before Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s wedding. MBS handed off a pair of diamond earrings for Meghan as a wedding present. Those earrings were shuffled into the Royal Collection and only given to Meghan to wear a couple of times for royal events. Then, in 2021, “sources” claimed that Meghan wore the earrings right after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, knowing that they were given to her by MBS and knowing that MBS ordered Khashoggi’s murder. It was one of the nastiest slurs on Meghan’s name and that’s saying something. Anyway, it looks like the Windsors don’t actually have an issue with MBS!

25 Responses to “Prince William had a photo-op with Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia”

  1. Shiela Kerr says:
    February 10, 2026 at 7:39 am

    William wants to be seen as a statesman but he is seen as a tool because he is not taken seriously. Engaging with the murderer of the journalist is low even for him.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    February 10, 2026 at 7:42 am

    William was sent to Saudi Arabia because it’s his responsibility now. He’s replaced Charles and Andrew as the UK’s emissary to the Middle East. It’s been reported that Charles and Andrew made so many trips to the Middle East to secure military contracts for the British Government and I’m sure the same applies to William. And no the Windsors have no problem with MBS they just manipulated the press and the public into thinking they did in order to smear Meghan.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    February 10, 2026 at 7:45 am

    Scoots concerned looks and the jazz hands

    Reply
  4. E says:
    February 10, 2026 at 7:55 am

    This is gross. I hope Willy got a nice treat from his masters after being trotted out on the world stage with someone who murdered a journalist.

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    February 10, 2026 at 7:56 am

    Well we know the pedo used to go there and still wants too and he was talked about as an incompetent fool. So it tracks that they decided to send the incompetent handshake clown for this visit. Shame he is a murderer but the royals don’t give two f**ks who they get their bags off cash I mean their donations from.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      February 10, 2026 at 8:31 am

      I wonder also if the BRF left overs go to UAE and Saudi for trafficked women and children along with those bags of cash they regularly carry back from those countries.

      Reply
  6. Alex Can says:
    February 10, 2026 at 8:04 am

    I’m putting on my body language expert hat for this observation: Dim Bill always tilts his head away from Keen in photos but here he’s tilting towards Bonesaw. He may look awkward but I think DB is enjoying being in MBS’s company.

    Reply
    • Unblinkered says:
      February 10, 2026 at 8:12 am

      I’m pleased to see that he’s tidied up the raggedy beard and buttoned up his jacket for this meeting with the Saudi main man. Let’s see more of W looking professional as he does here.

      Reply
  7. Jais says:
    February 10, 2026 at 8:10 am

    William smiling next to this guy after that earrings smear! Yeah, just more evidence of what an absolute pos William is. Disgusting.
    Anyways, from what I can tell, his little 2 sentence Epstein announcement has been poorly received across the board. Even Rhiannon Mills was like why announce that just as he’s arriving bc it overshadows the trip. Oh well.

    Reply
  8. ChillinginDC says:
    February 10, 2026 at 8:21 am

    So when is it okay to hang out with a murderer? Cause they acted like those earrings meant that Meghan held Jamal down and helped dismember him.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      February 10, 2026 at 8:39 am

      Yep.. earrings were a major scandal for Meghan but meeting the murderer who also raped trafficked children and women through Epstein with your own Uncle is perfectly acceptable to these people.. no one should allow their children anywhere near the leftovers especially the ones who are protecting AMW from questioning and prosecution like Chuck and Willy. IMO they are all guilty.

      Reply
    • sunnisideup says:
      February 10, 2026 at 9:07 am

      Hopefully the earrings will now be dropped after William willingly met him after the murder and after the revelations in the Epstein files.

      Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    February 10, 2026 at 8:45 am

    Even in the comments on KP’s social media those damn earrings are still being brought up by derangers. It’s one of the reasons we know that smear came directly from KP – it was too short sighted otherwise considering the BRF’s ties to the Middle East.

    we always talk about Kate being infantilized by the press but the way they treat william is worse IMO. He’s 44 years old and he’s quite literally been trained his entire life for this (or should have been.) And yet the press is so excited that he can shake hands without causing an international incident.

    Reply
  10. YankeeDoodles says:
    February 10, 2026 at 9:02 am

    Actually I want to give Meghan credit for one thing she did in a situation that was designed to crush her, really, and I mean that quite literally: she played them at their own game. When they tried to claim that she was wearing *her* earrings from MBS — like she was in league with him, Mr Bonesaw — she conveyed through her own channel to the “carnival of so-called experts” that the earrings *actually* belonged to the Royal Collection, and not to her personally, which shifted the onus back onto the dysfunctional family. First, she set the record straight about the gift — that it had been intended for her, but confiscated by her in-laws — and then she shifted the blame for the earrings’ appearance on her overseas tour: that they were selected by the Royal Jeweller, as the keeper of the Royal Collection. This was Angela Kelly, the notorious gossip who retailed a phony story about the tiara to the tabloids, whom Charles booted out of her grace-and-favour cottage on the Windsor estate up to Yorkshire. LOL. Game, set & match to Meghan.

    Reply
    • MSJ says:
      February 10, 2026 at 9:35 am

      Au contraire, it wasn’t a game for her. They lied and she countered with the truth. Unfortunately the lies were quite damaging to her mental well-being. 😔

      Mark Twain: “A Lie Can Travel Halfway Around the World Before the Truth Puts On its Shoes”

      Reply
  11. one of the marys says:
    February 10, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I don’t know if I could compartmentalize enough to meet and stand next to someone so powerful and evil. I think my fear would be all over my face

    Reply
  12. Gabby says:
    February 10, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Interesting how the potbellied murderous thug in the robe is not the one who comes across as the non-charismatic asshole in these pictures.

    Reply
  13. Isabella says:
    February 10, 2026 at 10:37 am

    Can anybody explain why Will went there? This looks so bad.

    Reply
  14. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 10, 2026 at 11:19 am

    Will is such a scumbag. You will sit down with a known murderer but refuse to show your own flesh and blood brother the most basic of respect. And you disrespect your sister in law because she won’t take your shit either. He’s so sickening. What a useless entitled punk.

    Reply
  15. Emster says:
    February 10, 2026 at 11:35 am

    “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Crown Prince Bonesaw“ yes yes please, every time. It’s mind boggling how people justify or ignore this.

    Reply

