Prince William had a photo-op with Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia

Prince William arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon. He arrived solo, meaning without his wife, because Princess Kate refuses to travel for work now. Obviously, William arrived with a group of handlers and assistants, and I would imagine someone had to read the briefing papers to William on the plane. William was quickly ushered into a sit-down meeting with Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz. Soon after that, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Crown Prince Bonesaw, picked up William and took him to At-Turaif in Diriyah, a UNESCO Heritage site. That’s where they had some photo-ops and William tried to look like an international statesman.
Ahead of the visit, Roya Nikkhah got a somewhat hilarious briefing from Kensington Palace, in which sources insisted that Prince Bonesaw would be eager to meet William to “burnish his (MBS’s) credentials.” Nikkhah also described William as “increasingly adept at handshakes and bilaterals with divisive world leaders” and a “serious global statesman.” Looking at the photos of William awkwardly standing next to MBS, it’s kind of clear why William was sent, actually. It has nothing to do with William being a big-boy global statesman and everything to do with the terrible optics. Keir Starmer and King Charles could never be seen debasing themselves like this. It’s not that William is expendable, but they clearly aren’t worried that “William looking chummy with fascists and journalist-murderers” is going to affect William’s already terrible image.
When this Saudi trip was announced, I brought up William’s other connection to MBS. They met in 2018, just before Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s wedding. MBS handed off a pair of diamond earrings for Meghan as a wedding present. Those earrings were shuffled into the Royal Collection and only given to Meghan to wear a couple of times for royal events. Then, in 2021, “sources” claimed that Meghan wore the earrings right after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, knowing that they were given to her by MBS and knowing that MBS ordered Khashoggi’s murder. It was one of the nastiest slurs on Meghan’s name and that’s saying something. Anyway, it looks like the Windsors don’t actually have an issue with MBS!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales meeting with Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, ahead of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, ahead of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales meeting with Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, ahead of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales (left) with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
William wants to be seen as a statesman but he is seen as a tool because he is not taken seriously. Engaging with the murderer of the journalist is low even for him.
Well he and his father are actively protecting his uncle who raped trafficked children and women trafficked by Epstein and this journalist murdering evil was also a Epstein client.. Willy is just reinforcing that the BRF including him stand with the evil of the world and they are a large part of Epstein’s world and obviously proud of that fact.
There’s not much direct criticism in the UK press of W for going to see MBS but it’s clear what some, at least, think of this visit because there is a political cartoon in today’s (10 February) Times (UK) showing the two men talking with a framed bloody bonesaw in the background.
See it at the link below
https://times.newsprints.co.uk/40437745-thank-you-for-seeing-me-i-know-we-are-reputation-ally-awkward-prince-of-wales-morten-morland-cartoon-10-02-2026-nintchdbpict001057700565-nintchdbpict001057700565-handwriting-cartoon/
William was sent to Saudi Arabia because it’s his responsibility now. He’s replaced Charles and Andrew as the UK’s emissary to the Middle East. It’s been reported that Charles and Andrew made so many trips to the Middle East to secure military contracts for the British Government and I’m sure the same applies to William. And no the Windsors have no problem with MBS they just manipulated the press and the public into thinking they did in order to smear Meghan.
Scoots concerned looks and the jazz hands
This is gross. I hope Willy got a nice treat from his masters after being trotted out on the world stage with someone who murdered a journalist.
It appears that William received his treat in advance, a luxury ski holiday with Michelin meals.
Well we know the pedo used to go there and still wants too and he was talked about as an incompetent fool. So it tracks that they decided to send the incompetent handshake clown for this visit. Shame he is a murderer but the royals don’t give two f**ks who they get their bags off cash I mean their donations from.
I wonder also if the BRF left overs go to UAE and Saudi for trafficked women and children along with those bags of cash they regularly carry back from those countries.
I’m putting on my body language expert hat for this observation: Dim Bill always tilts his head away from Keen in photos but here he’s tilting towards Bonesaw. He may look awkward but I think DB is enjoying being in MBS’s company.
I’m pleased to see that he’s tidied up the raggedy beard and buttoned up his jacket for this meeting with the Saudi main man. Let’s see more of W looking professional as he does here.
William smiling next to this guy after that earrings smear! Yeah, just more evidence of what an absolute pos William is. Disgusting.
Anyways, from what I can tell, his little 2 sentence Epstein announcement has been poorly received across the board. Even Rhiannon Mills was like why announce that just as he’s arriving bc it overshadows the trip. Oh well.
So when is it okay to hang out with a murderer? Cause they acted like those earrings meant that Meghan held Jamal down and helped dismember him.
Yep.. earrings were a major scandal for Meghan but meeting the murderer who also raped trafficked children and women through Epstein with your own Uncle is perfectly acceptable to these people.. no one should allow their children anywhere near the leftovers especially the ones who are protecting AMW from questioning and prosecution like Chuck and Willy. IMO they are all guilty.
Hopefully the earrings will now be dropped after William willingly met him after the murder and after the revelations in the Epstein files.
Even in the comments on KP’s social media those damn earrings are still being brought up by derangers. It’s one of the reasons we know that smear came directly from KP – it was too short sighted otherwise considering the BRF’s ties to the Middle East.
we always talk about Kate being infantilized by the press but the way they treat william is worse IMO. He’s 44 years old and he’s quite literally been trained his entire life for this (or should have been.) And yet the press is so excited that he can shake hands without causing an international incident.
I don’t think he was trained because he refused to cooperate and Harry was his back up plan
Actually I want to give Meghan credit for one thing she did in a situation that was designed to crush her, really, and I mean that quite literally: she played them at their own game. When they tried to claim that she was wearing *her* earrings from MBS — like she was in league with him, Mr Bonesaw — she conveyed through her own channel to the “carnival of so-called experts” that the earrings *actually* belonged to the Royal Collection, and not to her personally, which shifted the onus back onto the dysfunctional family. First, she set the record straight about the gift — that it had been intended for her, but confiscated by her in-laws — and then she shifted the blame for the earrings’ appearance on her overseas tour: that they were selected by the Royal Jeweller, as the keeper of the Royal Collection. This was Angela Kelly, the notorious gossip who retailed a phony story about the tiara to the tabloids, whom Charles booted out of her grace-and-favour cottage on the Windsor estate up to Yorkshire. LOL. Game, set & match to Meghan.
Au contraire, it wasn’t a game for her. They lied and she countered with the truth. Unfortunately the lies were quite damaging to her mental well-being. 😔
Mark Twain: “A Lie Can Travel Halfway Around the World Before the Truth Puts On its Shoes”
I don’t know if I could compartmentalize enough to meet and stand next to someone so powerful and evil. I think my fear would be all over my face
Interesting how the potbellied murderous thug in the robe is not the one who comes across as the non-charismatic asshole in these pictures.
Can anybody explain why Will went there? This looks so bad.
I’m sure bags of cash were involved.
Will is such a scumbag. You will sit down with a known murderer but refuse to show your own flesh and blood brother the most basic of respect. And you disrespect your sister in law because she won’t take your shit either. He’s so sickening. What a useless entitled punk.
“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Crown Prince Bonesaw“ yes yes please, every time. It’s mind boggling how people justify or ignore this.