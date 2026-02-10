Prince William’s Saudi trip is being overshadowed by the royal/Epstein mess

Here are some photos of Prince William, the Prince of Wales, today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He arrived in the kingdom on Monday and quickly appeared at a photocall with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Prince Bonesaw, the man who ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Apparently, William’s gift to MBS was a signed Harry Kane jersey (Kane is a footballer). There’s no word on what MBS gave to William. Today, William visited the Sports Boulevard in Riyadh and spoke to people involved with the Saudis’ “environmentally sustainable urban regeneration program.”
Meanwhile, it seems pretty notable that this is the second international trip in a row where William has been overshadowed by other stories involving his family. When he was in Brazil last year, his father knighted David Beckham (hilarious) and Prince Harry visited Canada for work (also hilarious). William’s Saudi trip is being overshadowed by Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and King Charles’s failure to manage the crisis. To be fair, William has also failed to manage the crisis on his end. William sent out his spokesperson with a vague statement about “focusing on the victims” ahead of William’s arrival in Riyadh, but William’s big-boy meeting with MBS was overshadowed by Charles agreeing to work with the police as they investigate Andrew. Royal commentator Robert Jobson had an interesting piece on how William and Kate need to be saying more:
On Monday, William and Kate publicly seemed to have acknowledged this and entered the arena. Except they didn’t actually speak themselves. A Kensington Palace spokesman in Riyadh, hoping no doubt that the Epstein scandal won’t dominate his boss’s official visit to Saudi Arabia, did the talking. ‘The Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,’ he said.
It was a carbon copy of a previous statement, by the King and Queen. Vague. Evasive. No mention of Andrew himself. Public reaction to their statement has been swift and, at times, scathing. Some online comments talked of a ‘cover-up’, others remarked that words like ‘deep concern’ mean nothing.
There are those who argue that William, as heir to the throne, is at least addressing this huge problem by breaking his silence. And yet the statement William and Kate have put out feels hollow given the gravity and reach of this abuse scandal that engulfs the mega-rich and social and political elite. It smacks not of leadership, but damage control.
The truth is the royals have to get a grip on this. The public clamour for an apology is growing — and for an apology that specifically mentions Andrew. The Press statement from Kensington Palace will not keep the public at bay.
William is furious, so we are told, over the behaviour of his disgraced uncle, Andrew. The release of the files has brutally exposed how Andrew lied about his sordid activities and his links to Epstein. And William is said to be disgusted by it all. So why does he not tell the nation what he feels about his uncle, and apologise on behalf of the royals? Instead, we get corporate PR speak. People are rightly growing frustrated at the lack of transparency and accountability at the heart of our Establishment, whether it is the royals, politicians, or the church. The truth has to be dragged out of them.
I have reported on the royals for 35 years, and there have been many scandal and crises. I wasn’t around when Edward VIII quit, but this is beginning to feel like the biggest crisis since the abdication.
From where I sit, Britain’s political reporters smell blood in the water with Keir Starmer’s government and they’re not going to settle down until Starmer either resigns or his government has zero political capital. That’s emboldened royal reporters, who are attempting to (at long last) push King Charles and Prince William to do more and say more. It’s pretty funny to watch both William and Charles get it so wrong and show their consistently bad management and instincts.
Update: William ignored a reporter who called out an Epstein question in Saudi Arabia.
The Prince of Wales has ignored questions about his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the ongoing fallout from revelations in the Epstein files during a visit to a sports centre in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
Come on let’s face it a chicken laying and egg will over shadow anything the lazy handshake putz will do. So now they want to whine about the Epstein files over shadowing them. Well had you not protected the pedo and made him face his consequences then there would be no over shadowing but thats not how they roll. So now deal with the shit that you deserve!!
LOL! Its the handshake thing for me. The fact that they have to emphasize over and over at how good this 40-something is at shaking hands is actually bonkers. It is like something out of an Onion article! How are they not embarrassed??
Right?? anything overshadows William – and to a large extent, Kate. the royals like to think that bringing her out for events will silence other scandals or rumors but I feel like now the response is more “oh look, kate’s in another drab outfit.” the press tries really hard to oversell things like her hair in a braid but I just feel like it falls flat.
So while yes, this is a huge scandal and a big problem for the royals that they need to figure out how to deal with – William’s two day trip to SA was probably only going to be a blip on most people’s radars, if that.
Corruption Collusion Cover up Concern doesn’t begin to remove any of that stench, does it? Both Keir and the monarchy could be toppled if they continue to not move beyond concern to action. Code of conduct and register of interests for working RF is a must to guarantee this never happens again. Full inquiry both criminal and civil for Mandelson and Andrew to clean the stables.
At least the UK is trying to hold those connected to Epstein to account, we are already seeing resignations, however nothing of note is happening in the US, no one is being held accountable, even the media is not taking anyone to task. What a shame.
The Republican party is too strong, or perhaps the rich press barons are all Republicans.
That is exactly why it is so important that the other nations take the lead and go after these people.. we no longer are being run by politicians with any morals and our government is currently being run by Epstein clients, and obviously has been for a very long time otherwise we would have prosecuted all the rapists in those files. The DOJ and justice system has collapsed and the Epstein files show just how corrupt it is.
It will be greatly ironic if the British government falls over this while we remain under the cruel rule of Epstein’s main coconspirator.
The victims are seeking truth and accountability. Anything less from Charles and William will be insufficient at this point. Andrew’s involvement and lies have been revealed to be deep and wide. 🤷🏽♀️
They need to agree to a Parliamentary like Peter Mandelson is being subjected to. They’ve embargoed all information from Andrew’s years as a trade envoy for the UK from FOI requests. That embargo needs to be lifted and become eligible to FOI disclosures requested by journalists.
This a constitutional test of the UK do-called democracy at the moment. Are they really a constitutional democracy as they claim? Are they truly accountable to the citizens?
William’s statement was weak sauce. And couldn’t he have made that statement a week ago rather than just as his trip was starting. Weird choices. Arguably, not very good ones.
@Jais agreed 💯 trouble is the royals were happily circling the wagons around Andrew for years. Protection and collusion. Will and Kate drove him to church. They briefed they preferred him as a neighbour to Harry and Meghan!!! Incandescent Will have spent years briefing against his own brother and sister in law. Very little anger about Andrew. Look at the very different way Andrew was protected, included and cossetted whilst Harry was hammered in the press and had security, funding and housing removed. RF were cutting their own throats covering up for Andrew and throwing Harry and Meghan to the wolves. Now it has backfired on them and they sure have , deep concerns about public turning on them and turfing them out! Cry me a river Wilbur!
@LadyDigby I completely agree. It’s deeply disturbing when you compare how the RF have treated Harry and Meghan to how they’ve protected and even voiced concern about Andrew. They have more concern about Andrew’s state of mind than they did about Meghan’s when she was pregnant and expressing suicidal ideation. Why? What had Meghan done? That was before the Oprah interview and Spare so what other lame excuse can they give? They threw innocent, pregnant Meghan to the wolves but protect Andrew. Their values are warped, perverted and disgusting.
The Derangers are still unleashed trashing Harry and Meghan and comparing them to Andrew. Sickening.
Yup. I dont like to always play the “Harry/Meghan vs Andrew” game because there is no comparison in the actions of the two – but the reason its relevant is because we have seen what the Firm will do when it wants to punish and ostracize someone. We’ve seen how they treat people they think broke the rules and we’ve seen how the press treats them (with the approval of the royal family, or so it seems.) We’ve seen how the royals’ social media accounts protect the people they want to protect, and that has NEVER included Harry and Meghan.
So we know how the Firm reacts when they’re really displeased with someone. And its not how they’re reacting re: Andrew.
When they exposed Harry and Meghan for non stop attacks and criticism and made it obvious it was coming from the family themselves, they opened up criticism of all the family. In their arrogance they did not realize that it would boomerang back on them.
And what makes it worse is that by 2017 we all knew about Epstein and yet the way they covered for Andrew makes them all guilty. But they had to get their digs in on Meghan.
It’s all passive voice garbage. Mistakes were made, deep concern is had, bunch of bs. Ravenscroft is not impressing so far.
A new Savanta poll carried out on the weekend shows support for the monarchy at just 45%, with a third preferring an elected head of state.
The poll, commissioned by campaign group Republic, asked more than 2000 respondents ‘What would you prefer for the UK: a monarchy or an elected head of state?’
The poll comes amid mounting pressure on Charles and William to declare what they knew about Andrew’s behaviour and when.
Over the weekend it was reported by the BBC Andrew shared classified documents with Epstein, alleged offences very similar to those Peter Mandelson is accused of.
This morning Republic’s CEO Graham Smith reported Andrew to the police.
Speaking for Republic, Graham Smith said today:
“The monarchy is losing its one claim to legitimacy, opinion poll ratings. The trend across most polling is declining support, and this poll shows how low that support has gone.”
“Falling support is unsurprising given the gravity of accusations against Andrew, and increasing concern William and Charles have known about and covered up these issues for two decades.
“The royals are trapped. Their silence begs more questions about what they knew and when. Answering those questions will likely lead to more outrage and more questions about the monarchy’s future.”
“This poll also tells us of the urgent need for a serious and honest debate about a post-monarchy Britain. Too many people are unsure of the alternative, too many people see little of the royals except the royalist coverage and soft-soap reporting.”
“The monarchy is not going to reverse this trend. The late queen was the one person keeping this creaking institution going. Even her legacy is now being tainted by the Andrew scandal.”
“It’s time the nation started looking to a future without the monarchy, and the opportunities for democratic reform and national renewal that change offers.”
Savanta interviewed 2,132 UK adults aged 18+ online between 6th and 9th February 2026. Data were weighted to be representative of the UK by age, sex, region, and social grade.
People, especially young people, are fed up of the royal family.
Here’s my thing though. People are demanding that Charles and William declare what they knew about Andrew and when? Ummm, why? They’re just going to lie. Ain’t know what that they’re going to tell the truth. So it just feels like demanding to see how well they lie to the public. They knew. They’ve known for long enough that it’s complicity. End of.
Edit- ain’t no way they’re going to tell the truth. Idk, i don’t want to discourage the need for accountability or transparency but these people are known liars and they’ve been allowed to be liars forever.
People are asking for a Parliamentary inquiry. A Parliamentary inquiry is a judicial process that includes reviewing of documents (including currently embargoed information about Andrew when he was a trade envoy) and questioning of individuals with knowledge under penalty of perjury.
William and Charles do not necessarily need to appear at an inquiry. Their aides and other staff who work for them and the institution would appear. Their aides know the extent of Charles and William’s awareness. Additionally, Charles and William can provide written statements (affidavits) if willing. The royal family/institution paid £12m to Virginia Giuffre. 🚩 🚩 The royal family believed it had good reason to make that payment.
The FOI embargo needs to be lifted and become eligible to FOI disclosures requested by journalists.
So yes, asking them to be forthcoming is warranted. 😔
I’d be asking did Charles or William encourage Andrew to go to the US and talk to the FBI if they thought he was innocent? Wouldn’t they have pushed for Andrew to clear his (and their) name instead of paying 10 million odd £. I agree they will lie about it
He looks like an absolute loon. In that photo where he’s making goo-goo eyes at the little girl and her mum. Like, he’s on new meds and they have yet to get the dosage right.
He always looks awkward. He has never been a very good ‘representative’ to project Windsor leadership and charisma, more-so in this current climate. The Windsor brand is badly frayed. Each day it unravels a bit more. 😔
He looks like the Caddyshack gopher in that top pic
Or another of Bill Murray’s co-stars, Punxsutawney Phil – “don’t drive angry!”
Anyone else think it was ridiculous that KP thought William going to Saudi Arabia was actually going to distract people from everything Epstein? If anything, Scooter King posing for pictures with MBS has only reminded people of what MBS did to Jamal Khashoggi, reminding people that the Royals love to cozy up to the worst kinds of people.
I’m thinking the Saudia Arabia trip is more about the govt wanting to use him for soft power in trade deals or whatever it is the uk wants out of that relationship. It’s not meant to distract from the Epstein issue. It’s the other way around. The Epstein issue is distracting from whatever the purpose of this trip is. Which is why it was boneheaded for William to release that statement at the start. He could’ve made a statement last week, please. And it was such a throw away of a statement that it feels like what was even the point.
Plus MBS is IN the Epstein files.
Exactly! This was the first thing i said (shouted) ,when I saw the Guardian headline that W&K were deeply concerned about victims, and that oh yes, he was off to Saudi Arabia to meet MBS! Insane.
Are Chuck and Will sweating about this or do they expect their staff/ crisis manager to make this tsunami of corruption and collision go away without them being held to account?
Lol, my eyes read it as “urban regurgitation program.”
I don’t know why anyone thought William’s trip would garner any coverage at all, even if there were no Epstein revelations. The only noteworthy thing is that he was “working” instead of on holiday.
And so far, William has focused all his public disgust and fury on Harry – it’ll take a while for him to pivot towards Andrew.
He and Kate are getting savaged in the Daily Mail. “Willy Wonka”? 🤣🤣🤣 People finally seem to be realizing what a worthless pair of do-nothings they are and it seems like majority are calling for the end of the monarchy. Much less Sussex bashing lately, it seems like.
For years now, we’ve heard that William was strenuously arguing behind the scenes for Andrew to be punished. That when he’s king, things will be different!
Yet, when given the chance to make a statement expressing that, the wannabe king echoes the exact same worthless platitudes about “concerns” as the other royals.
As for the crisis manager, they can’t fix a corrupt and irrelevant institution that has long refused to change and simply isn’t fit for purpose. They can try to mitigate the damage but ultimately, it’s slapping a fresh coat of paint on the Aegean Stables and hoping people won’t notice the rancid stench within.
Wee Willy really needs to stop talking about when he is king! It’s such a bad look to be disrespecting the current monarch, his father, while all Willnot manages to do is meet with killers and watch football! When will he learn some diplomacy that doesn’t involve just covering his groin while being photographed? Such an empty suited slacker!
But we also heard that William HAD to be consulted before that reputed £12 million was paid out to Virginia Guiffre, and were given the impression that HIS agreement had to be secured before it could go ahead, even though earlier reports had said that it was Charles’s agreement which had been paramount. William seems to stick his finger in the air and he and his handlers craft statements to jump on whichever bandwagon he deems to be more favourable to him. If Charles is getting good press for something, we hear very soon afterwards that William too, was in favour of that thing and in fact that William had “thought this all along”. If Charles is getting bad press for something, William makes sure to broadcast that HE disagrees with Charles and would do things differently. In fact, we’ve often been told that William is DEMANDING that his father, the actual king, do this or that – but always something that William thinks will gain him kudos from that faction of the public whose approval/applause he is chasing (hint: the faction that loves his younger brother).
William is a posturing, bloviating opportunist, nothing more.
Well said Magdalena! I agree with your summation of William 100%!
William should be grateful that people aren’t paying much attention to his meeting with the murderous MBS.
And asking William and Kate to respond thoughtfully and forcefully to the Pedrew situation is like imploring a Republican to care about poor people. It’s not going to happen.
I seem to remember when Harry and Meghan wanted to more transparency and accountability from the Palace and the ability to respond. They were told by the Palace that this couldn’t be done and the press attacked them for asking for that when they left. Now the same press is asking for transparency and accountability from the very people that they protected against Harry and Meghan. This is karma for the Royal Family.
Karma is coming. And it’s very sweet!
Saying they want to focus on the victims is such a cop out. Are they going to actually do anything for the victims? No. Most of the victims are anonymous or unknown anyway. Are they going to pray for the victims or “think good thoughts” about them? LOL! No, the only decent reaction to all of this is to demand accountability and justice, which means going after the perpetrators and enablers with criminal charges and severe social consequences. With regard to Andrew, the royal family is in the best place to stop supporting him altogether, and to demand that he be criminally investigated. That is who they need to focus on: finding and punishing the perpetrators in their own midst. Not “thinking about” the victims which does absolutely zero.
That Peg decided to say something (aka nothing) right before traipsing over to meet with Bonesaw is like the most pitch black comedy from a Don DeLillo novel. The sheer bumbling wrongness of these creatures, it’s truly breathtaking.
Poor sausage. For once, a killer is overshadowed by a rapist (I’m talking about the Saudi prince, a literal killer and Andrew, a literal rapist). And William is big mad all of his secrets are still wrapped up tight, so he can’t overshadow either man with his own villainy.