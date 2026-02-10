Megyn Kelly had a screaming Klan tantrum about Bad Bunny’s Halftime show

There’s already so much analysis about Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show and why this is the thing which finally broke Donald Trump and his MAGA cult. The Hollywood Reporter’s analysis was basically that Bad Bunny is an excellent foil because he’s so popular in the US and internationally, and because Benito never engaged with Trump directly or responded to Trump’s racist tantrums online. They also cited Benito’s message of joy, love and inclusion, which stands in such stark contrast to Trump’s hatred, doom and racism. Rolling Stone had a full breakdown of the MAGA-influencer meltdowns too – go here to see.

The gist of all of these nervous breakdowns is that an American citizen and Puerto Rican performed in Spanish to a global audience which enthusiastically embraced the message of love, joy and inclusion. All of THAT is being described as uniquely unamerican to these MAGA trolls. Megyn Kelly had a real mask-off moment on Monday when she was a guest on Piers Morgan’s show:

Kelly, who had previously said that she would be changing the channel as soon as Bad Bunny’s halftime show began and that she liked her halftime shows “in English from ppl who love America,” was invited onto the Monday episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss the topic with the 60-year-old British host. “I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America,” Kelly argued, becoming increasingly visibly irate as she continued to rant, “Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States? We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish.” “This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country, not for the Latinos, not for one small group, but for the country. We don’t need a Black national anthem. We don’t need a Spanish-speaking non-English performer. And we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our prime time entertainment.” When Morgan pointed out that the U.S. does not have one official language—President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14224 in March 2025 designating English as the nation’s official language, but it is not a federal statute, which would require an act of Congress—Kelly became even more incensed, telling Morgan that his attitude was the reason Great Britain has lost its culture. “You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over and now it’s gone. We’re not allowing that here,” Kelly told Morgan. “Whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Muslim, it’s not happening in the United States of America. That’s why President Trump was elected. And whether it’s Bad Bunny, who is American but refuses to speak English in his performances, or anybody else, we have to keep the Super Bowl, which is a quintessential American event.” “The halftime show and everything around it needs to stay quintessentially American, not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie.”

Do you think Megyn or any of these MAGA snowflakes ever stop and wonder if throwing a screaming hissy fit and demanding that everyone be as racist as them is probably the wrong message? Even for a cult. Megyn’s argument is truly that the Super Bowl should be a “safe space” for racists, that it should be a Klan rally and all-white all the time. What makes Megyn and her Klan ilk even more upset is that the NFL is all about what Bad Bunny represents: a global audience. The Super Bowl and the Halftime Show are no longer for a solely American audience or a solely white audience. But Megyn Kelly is going to wail until she gets her Klan rally Halftime Show, damn it!!