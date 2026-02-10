“Margot Robbie says a male actor gave her a book about eating less” links

Margot Robbie said that a male actor once gave her a book about eating less. Who was it? Was it Leo DiCaprio? I doubt it. [JustJared]

Review of Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights.” [Pajiba]

The Super Bowl movie trailers were a big snooze? [LaineyGossip]

More on the MAGA crashout over Bad Bunny. [Jezebel]

Jon Ossoff is such a badass. [Buzzfeed]

Lindsey Vonn on her Olympic crash and injury. [Socialite Life]

Updates on Nancy Guthrie, who is still missing. [Hollywood Life]

Before they were famous: Yeardley Smith. [Seriously OMG]

Teyana Taylor in Ashi Studio. [RCFA]

Gus Kentworthy is being targeted by fascists. [OMG Blog]