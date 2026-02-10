“Margot Robbie says a male actor gave her a book about eating less” links
  • February 10, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Margot Robbie said that a male actor once gave her a book about eating less. Who was it? Was it Leo DiCaprio? I doubt it. [JustJared]
Review of Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights.” [Pajiba]
The Super Bowl movie trailers were a big snooze? [LaineyGossip]
More on the MAGA crashout over Bad Bunny. [Jezebel]
Jon Ossoff is such a badass. [Buzzfeed]
Lindsey Vonn on her Olympic crash and injury. [Socialite Life]
Updates on Nancy Guthrie, who is still missing. [Hollywood Life]
Before they were famous: Yeardley Smith. [Seriously OMG]
Teyana Taylor in Ashi Studio. [RCFA]
Gus Kentworthy is being targeted by fascists. [OMG Blog]

16 Responses to ““Margot Robbie says a male actor gave her a book about eating less” links”

  1. Lady Rae says:
    February 10, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    It was probably Jared Leto

  2. StellainNH says:
    February 10, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    Savannah Guthrie had interviewed a couple of Epstein survivors including Virginia Guiffre around 2019. That story got killed by the network.

    Now her mother gets kidnapped. I know I’m sounding like a conspiracy nut, but is this a coincidence or something else?

    • Henny Penny says:
      February 10, 2026 at 5:19 pm

      I’ve decided I’m donning the tin foil hat on this one. One thing for sure, it’s a very diverting story for the old, narcissistic white folks, Trump’s core demographic. I mean, I’m sure nobody actually kidnapped an old woman, made sure to leave a graphic crime scene, and is now dragging along the story of a terrified family and timely ransom notes, right? That’s crazy. Who would do such a thing? I’m sure it’s just some randos.

      But one must admit it is great timing if you were interested in threatening and intimidating journalists WHILE ALSO diverting old white folks’ attention from the sex trafficking and baby cannibalism that’s apparently happening among the rich and powerful, including our Lord and savior, Donald Trump.

  3. KNB says:
    February 10, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    Did Margot Robbie also have buccal fat removal? Her cheeks look so sunken. I have never seen a non-celebrity, no matter how thin, with cheeks as sunken as celebrities after they do this surgery.

    • CheekImplant says:
      February 10, 2026 at 3:21 pm

      She’s gotten so thin over the years. It’s why people think she is so much older than she is.
      Margot is a beautiful woman.
      I know we need to stop commenting on people’s bodies. I agree with the reasons for that.
      Just in the context of this post I wanted to point out how sad it is that we are still seeing how up & coming actresses always shed a bunch of weight after striking it big.

    • huckle says:
      February 10, 2026 at 3:36 pm

      Oh my god, just stop. She does not look sunken at all.

      • Werther says:
        February 10, 2026 at 5:29 pm

        We’re back to trashing women’s faces again. And to think, some dude suggested she lose weight.

    • WingKingdom says:
      February 10, 2026 at 4:58 pm

      100% she’s had buccal fat removal. Totally agree with you.

    • olliesmom says:
      February 10, 2026 at 5:35 pm

      She looks really different from when she was in the Barbie movie and that wasn’t that long ago.

  4. Jane says:
    February 10, 2026 at 3:28 pm

    Anne Hathaway, in the running for one of the prettiest girls you ever have lived, after Prada.

    They also stop smiling on red carpets.

    It’s weird

  5. LaurenAPMT says:
    February 10, 2026 at 3:34 pm

    I feel like Margot Robbie is giving all of us a “if I don’t blink and I look afraid, I’m silently asking for help” type of look on the red carpet every time I’ve seen her for at least a year

  6. Sharon says:
    February 10, 2026 at 5:33 pm

    Didn’t she win the plank competition on the movie set of Barbie? Like some crazy time of 4 minutes.

