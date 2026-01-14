Prince William’s newly-hired crisis manager will be ‘a grown-up & a safe pair of hands’

Over the weekend, the Mail reported that Prince William has hired a crisis manager named Liza Ravenscroft. Ravenscroft does not have any kind of background in the royal offices or the military or politics, which is unusual for such a high-profile hire. Usually, the Windsors are suspicious of outsiders who have worked solely in the private sector. Ravenscroft apparently came highly recommended from King Charles’s team and trusted advisors, particularly Julian Payne, who was once Charles’s comms guru. Payne moved over to the private sector and he was Ravenscroft’s boss. So that’s how it happened, and there’s definitely a vibe of “William was forced to hire Ravenscroft by Charles and Charles’s advisors.” There are also significant questions about why William needs someone with an extensive background in crisis-management as opposed to a background in straight communications and PR. Well, the Telegraph has a new piece about Ravenscroft and why William hired her. The Telegraph is the first outlet (I’ve seen) to point out that Kensington Palace’s communications have been amateurish, if not clownish.
Having headed up crisis communications at the PR juggernaut, Edelman, Liza Ravenscroft has now been poached to join Prince William’s communications office. With the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein grinding on and a possible grand Sussex return to Britain on the cards in the near future, she will have a very full in-tray.
On her LinkedIn profile, Ravenscroft describes herself as “working arm in arm with big names facing into their toughest times”. She will be perfect, then, for the tricky role of stewarding the public image of the Prince of Wales, as reports suggest Harry’s taxpayer-funded security provision will soon be reinstated, paving a way for him to travel to the UK with his family in the near future.
But PR industry insiders say her role will more likely be focused on protecting and bolstering William’s long-term credibility as he embarks on his campaign to modernise the monarchy, rather than firefighting negative stories while he moves closer to the throne. A Kensington Palace source confirmed as much this week, saying that Ravenscroft will be working “on the day to day press interaction Kensington Palace has”, rather than in a crisis role.
Ravenscroft is understood to have been endorsed by Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to the King, who is now Edelman’s chief executive. Since leaving the King’s office in 2021, Payne has remained close to the monarch and is on the board of trustees at The King’s Foundation. One royal source said Ravenscroft is a “very good hire – a grown-up and a safe pair of hands”. New appointments to the Wales’ communications team have been relatively rare since Lee Thompson, the former vice president of global communications at the American media giant NBC, was appointed to head up their press in 2022.
Her addition to the fold comes after a particularly tough and tumultuous two years for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they have grappled with Kate’s treatment and recovery from cancer. Since then, it has been noticeable that the couple have attempted to communicate with the public more directly, rather than simply via the media. Kate’s recent Mother Nature video series – a “deeply personal” meditation on the healing power of the natural world – is just one example of this.
There has also been a distinct shift towards retaining greater control over their image following the media furore over a Mother’s Day photo the Princess of Wales released that appeared to have been manipulated in 2024.
Ravenscroft will help guide these efforts. While The Telegraph understands that her hiring does not signal a change of tack in terms of Prince William’s approach to communications, it is recognised that it is helpful in such roles to be able to handle high-stakes reputation management (especially when the issue of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor inevitably rears its head again in the months and years to come).
They also go into Ravenscroft’s CV – her previous clients included the Sackler family (manufacturers of OxyContin), Shell, ExxonMobil and the Saudi government. It’s like a who’s who of “people and businesses with absolutely terrible reputations.” William fits right in, honestly. As for the rest of this… “a grown-up and a safe pair of hands” makes it sound like Charles sent Ravenscroft over there to “handle” William and babysit the childish and idle heir. It also sounds like somewhere along the line – perhaps not within Kensington Palace, but definitely within Buckingham Palace – there’s an acknowledgement that “the Wales brand” is in shambles, if not in crisis. Citing the Mother’s Day photo fiasco and Kate’s stupid Mother Nature videos is a real choice when the conversation is about why William hired a crisis manager.
If you hire someone who has worked with those clients, there is something seriously bad going on.
Right!? What a list of people. If someone told me I needed to be handled like these people I’d take a long look in the mirror. That won’t happen with W. But goes to show there is more rot under the surface we haven’t even seen.
Yup. They’re not bringing her in to “streamline communications” or to “help modernize the monarchy” or anything like that. She’s coming on board for a specific reason.
Wow, her client list 😳… and now add WanK.
Yes the KP machine is surly a giant clown show at best. However I don’t see Peg wanting to do what this woman will likely tell him. Peg would have to do a complete 360 change and get some long term counseling for his credibility and she isn’t the one who can help him with that. When Peg has a tantrum (which he most certainly will) he will want the BM bedmates to write the articles he wants and I doubt highly he will listen to her advice. Unless she becomes another yes man (woman) then I think this will be a waste of her time!
That’s exactly it – it’s always been reported that William surrounds himself by yes men and inexperienced employees that worship him because he knows best and doesn’t want to listen to anyone else.
If William needs someone like this when he is just the heir then we will be in trouble when he is King.
I’m even more curious what’s going to come out from Harry’s trial this month.
Bingo! I’m sure W ordered his security to be revoked. And a whole lot of other things. Not sure if it will come out in trial but I’m guessing they need to get ahead of some bad stuff.
“when the conversation is about why William hired a crisis manager.”
William needs a crisis manager because the breakdown of his marriage will be public knowledge in the next year.
I’m leaning more and more towards this. I’ve been skeptical but I wonder if it’s just getting too hard to keep it bts. Kaiser really clocked that fact that they cited Kate’s issues when discussing the crisis management and not any of William’s, of which there are many. Maybe it’s just the usual protection of the heir but still…day-um.
Yeah, I’ve long thought a formal separation was unlikely but I’m coming around, too.
Why else hire someone with this kind of serious experience in image repair? The BRF has shown that they don’t really view Pedrew as a crisis (it took Charles forever to act on his brother’s status, probably because Charles has had plenty of pedophile pals). But they would view the breakup of the FK’s marriage as one.
Also, Kate is fully recovered from whatever she had, so William might be ready to make a move.
Does the breakdown of a marriage (even a royal one) necessitate hiring someone who seems to specialize in protecting organizations from reputational or even criminal harm though? It feels like overkill to me if she’s there just to try to put the best face on a possible divorce.
What I could buy is that Ravenscroft was sort of foisted on William with the explanation that she would help protect his all-important family man image during a divorce ( I’m certain he does not want a repeat of the War of the Wales, yikes) but in reality she is going to overhaul all of KP’s shoddy communications.
Jay I think it does and of course this is my opinion but if you look at how the disappearance was handled (poorly) it was she had surgery but not cancer then they decided yes cancer cells and so on but there are some of us who believe it may have had something to to do with a pillow throwing fight that may have gotten out of hand. After she reappeared it seemed that some negotiations were made and she and probably her family got some things. If this is true then he may very well need a crisis manager to handle whatever comes out. Of course this is my opinion.
That’s what I’m thinking, remember Charles is not dying soon anymore, so maybe the old plan is back on 😎 It’s getting harder and harder to fool the public with a hundred watt bulb 💡 glaring at you. You can’t hide a helicopter 😎
As to this: “They also go into Ravenscroft’s CV – her previous clients included the Sackler family (manufacturers of OxyContin), Shell, ExxonMobil and the Saudi government. It’s like a who’s who of “people and businesses with absolutely terrible reputations.” ” – as a crisis manager, she hasn’t really helped those clients, has she? They’ve still got terrible reputations 😀 .
If they’re saying that she was behind Kate’s stupid nature videos and the Waleses’ “taking control of their images” and “reaching out to the public directly” (i.e. sending out inane tweets and awkward, over-rehearsed videos) and clumsily hugging and touching strangers, especially the Black people increasingly selected for photo-ops, then she is not off to a great start.
The narrative that there have been rarely been changes in their comms team is not true BTW. Lee Thompson has stayed on longer than I thought he would but KP is always advertising for comms people. It will be interesting to see what changes are made to their media strategy and team. I said yesterday that I think someone is probably leaving and I still believe that.
Looking at the pictures above, I suddenly realized that I have a wish for a picture of William in that exact same scooter driving shot, while wearing that huge red robe. Please, please, please!
I thought you were going to say huge red clown shoes, but red robe fits just as well.
The combination of the serious crisis manager headline, and a deeply unserious photo of scooter king had me laugh out loud. Great choice Kaiser.
I’m baffled why someone with Ravenscroft’s CV and obviously huge paydays would bother with WanK’s small and shambolic PR efforts, and for what’s probably terrible pay. Especially when William’s obstinacy is well known, and when your immediate job is going to be dealing with the “crisis” of…William’s brother setting foot in Britain, oh no!
Is William telling her that, no really, Charles is going to kick the bucket any day now, and then you’ll have a real job? Does she think this looks good on her resume, or it’s a step on a ladder to a real job with Charles? Her boss at Edelman, Julian Payne, came from Charles’ comms team, but that’s the big leagues. Or is there going to be an actual real crisis to manage, like more Andrew revelations or a separation or divorce?
I’m sure she’s being paid well, probably very well, addressing your second point, of why she’s willing to take this job. I’d be curious how long her contract is for though.
Just because they can get away with crap wages for lower level staff, doesn’t mean top hires will accept the same thing. For example, after 20 years as CEO of BAFTA, I’m sure Amanda Berry at the Royal Foundation is making nice money (as Jason probably did before her).
How long is her contract? How long will she stay? What is coming mmmmm?
True story, as far as I know: the Sacklers tried to donate £1million to the National Gallery for much-needed maintenance (there is already a wing named after them, in honour of an even bigger donation) …after the addictive nature of their drugs became apparent, and after the public had registered the affliction that beset people suffering from opioid addiction; and it was declined. There are some things that you just can’t spin. I mean. I had a cousin who passed away after a long-term opioid addiction. All I can say is, the NHS does not operate for profit which served as brilliant insulation from the likes of the Sacklers. It was such a righteous move to reject that money, as you know it was literally blood money, and offered in lieu of remorse. Ick.
Total ick.
Yeah, they haven’t legally renamed the Sackler gallery, but they don’t ever call it that – it’s the National Museum of Asian Art. It’s one of my favorites- back in the 90s they used to show movies & have receptions (Thursdays?) A friend and I saw Eat Drink Man Woman there, among other things. (I adore that movie)
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/sackler-gallery-rebrand-1723587
One royal source said Ravenscroft is a “very good hire – a grown-up and a safe pair of hands”.
– This makes it sound like KP is in need of an adult supervisor. Ouch!
Is Will potty trained?
That is something I guess he ad Trump can talk about at least..
I’m still thrown that William even agreed to this, especially if it’s coming from his dad’s camp as they’re implying.
Yeah, it doesn’t exactly reflect well on KP, does it? And not incorrectly – I don’t think anyone would look at the shambles of the past year – the Kate Missington saga, the Frankenphoto, William’s shaky appearances and notable absences, the weird bench announcement, the Wunda of Naycha videos, the departure of Natasha Archer, William cavorting on the Brazilian beach, scooter king and Eugene Levy…there are too many to list!
Honestly there could be a full post on CB that is just a timeline of all of the Wales weirdness in 2024, simply to lay out how spectacularly bad at this they are and why a professional is needed.
I completely cracked up that a decision was made to use the word “grown up” about someone who works for William and Kate. What an interesting choice, to highlight that an actual grown up works for the Wails. Better late than never?
Somewhat beside the point, but I hate how the press always glosses over/ignores the fact that willy is the person who was credited with Taking the mother’s day picture.
I always found the footage of her sitting on a bench in one of the palaces garden, wearing the blue and white stripped sweater kind of odd. I guess not. It is never mentioned.
Here, all along I thought Jason Knauf was William’s safe pair of hands.
My bad.
No, no! Kate, Never Puts a Foot Wrong, Middleton is his safe pair of hands! AND the family’s Keen Peacemaker! Isn’t that what they keep telling us?
Could Ravenscroft’s job be to help HIDE the Waleses’ separation? Kate has her claws in Willy until death do them part, and she had cancerous cells. So whatever Willy’s wishes are about separation or divorce, leaving could be tough.
So is Ravenscroft going hold Willy’s hand and say, “It’s OK, you can still have the life you think you deserve, including your sidepieces, because Kate won’t ever acknowledge a separation, and I’ll manage the fallout from any blips like that helicopter ride, and I can ensure the public will be none the wiser”?
In other news, a crisis manager worth her salt would have sent Willy and Kate to a busy, chic London restaurant for Kate’s birthday. This crisis manager would have had Willy reach out to touch Kate’s hand a few times during dinner, maybe present her with a gift jewelry box, and Kate would have shoveled some food into her mouth.
I think William wants out. He sees what his life could be, i.e., Sussexes, and it looks pretty good. It’s why he’s scaling back. It’s why he’s doing minimal work. He’s preparing to withdraw. He will still be the king, but he will lead a life more closely aligned with Harry’s than his father or his grandmother I think that’s the crisis.
@CM this week ‘s Private Eye again has a court circular article about tension between dad and son over their different views of monarchy. It states Will has no interest in CE, Commonwealth, art, architecture, gardening and chivalric orders. Will has been in freefall since 2024 and that is the crisis.
What sort of crisis do they want to hide or manage? Surely a separation or divorce isn’t scandalous in 2026 nor is Will announcing he’s gay and that Jason is his plus one? What does he have to hide?
Hiring a crisis manager (instead of someone with a typical pr background) with that client list indicates that something is about to be exposed that is worse than a broken marriage or Willy’s jealous rage campaign against Harry. The rota normalized yanking Harry (and Diana’s security). Something new to the public and disastrous to the petulant heir is about to be disclosed. 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿
It sounds like she has baby-sitting duties with Will. I can’t believe they included in the serious, earth moving monumental things happening in the near future the fact that Harry got or will get security clearance and will come into the country. She has to handle that? How does that need handling, when it is a nothingburger except for Will’s losing his sanity over it. If it’s a divorce, I wish they would just get it over with.
I also thought of divorce. But someone here made a comment that was eye opening to me: yes Harrys trial is happening soon. Is it the one against the Daily Mail? I am not sure what it is about exactly but maybe it will come out how William collaborated with the DM to trash Harrys reputation?
Perhaps William is stepping down as heir…