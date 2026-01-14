Donald Trump shouted obscenities & flipped off a United Auto Worker in Detroit

Yesterday, Donald Trump traveled to Detroit, Michigan to make yet another unhinged speech. Before his speech, Trump toured the Ford factory. Which is where TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old UAW line worker, shouted “p3dophile protector” at Trump. Trump heard him too, and Trump reacted by yelling “f–k you” TWICE and flipping the bird. Elitist New Yorker flips off a Rust Belt working-class union member?
Trump’s own people confirmed that this really happened, that Trump waddled by, shouting obscenities and flipping the bird at an American auto worker. Stay classy. The guy, TJ Sabula, has been suspended from his job. He spoke to WaPo after it happened:
TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at the factory, told The Post that he was the one shouting at Trump. He said he has been suspended from work pending an investigation.
“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula said, though he added that he is concerned about the future of his job and believes he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”
Sabula identifies as politically independent and said he never voted for Trump but has supported other Republicans. He estimated that he was roughly 60 feet away from Trump on Tuesday and that the president could hear him “very, very, very clearly.” He said he was specifically referencing Trump’s handling of the Epstein matter.
“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula said. “And today I think I did that.”
Trump toured the factory before giving a speech at the Detroit Economic Club. Elsewhere on the tour, Ford workers could be seen cheering and taking selfies with the president.
[From WaPo]
Well, now we know what to shout at Trump to hurt his little baby feelings. TJ Sabula is a real one. Not that it matters at this point, but it’s illegal as f–k for Ford to suspend him or fire him. I hope the ACLU and the UAW get heavily involved in his situation.
And the republicans still support him…
I’ve never been so ready to donate to someone’s goFundMe (if it exists). No profanity, no threatening language, just speaking truth to power.
If TJ Sabula gets a GoFundMe, can you post an update? I would give. This is only non-triggering place I can go for news on this nightmare of a presidency.
ICE murders a woman and no investigation. Man speaks truth to power and loses his job. Welcome to America.
If Obama would have done this, heck, if Bush would have it done it too, everyone would have taken them down by now. It would have been worldwide condemnation for either of them. How does this one get away with it? I just don’t understand it.