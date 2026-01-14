Princess Kate had a birthday lunch with her mom & sister at The Funghi Club

Something unusual is happening this year around the Princess of Wales’s birthday. Usually, Kate’s team commissions articles ahead of her birthday, articles in which Kate is lavishly praised, all while sources confirm that Kate will be doing next to nothing in the year ahead. All of that happened last week, ahead of Kate’s 44th birthday. The new, unusual thing is all of the fluff AFTER her birthday. It feels like Kate was irritated that Kensington Palace’s social media didn’t mark her birthday, and that William didn’t send out a misspelled tweet. We heard that Kate huffily “doesn’t feel the need to celebrate birthdays with grand gestures,” which is how she feels about Christmas as well. I said yesterday that the whole thing was giving “Kate bought her own birthday cake and spent the day separately from her husband.” Well, now we’re learning that she went out to lunch with her mother and sister last Friday.

The Princess of Wales reportedly celebrated her 44th birthday by having lunch at a ‘teeny’ Berkshire bistro – with staff praising her ‘charm and grace’. Kate, who grew up in the area, was said to have joined her mother Carole Middleton, 70, and sister Pippa, 42, for a meal at a French cafe in Hungerford.

Proudly taking to social media, The Funghi Club, which offers affordable food – all of which appears to be under £25 as per its a la carte menu – commemorated their ‘rather extraordinary guest’.

‘No photos to share (you’ll understand why), but the entire team on duty reported the same thing: she was utterly charming, gracious and every bit as radiant in person as you’d imagine,’ the Facebook post read.

‘The jungle drums of Hungerford didn’t stop beating until well into Saturday. A little moment of magic for our small bistro – and one we won’t forget in a hurry.’

The Daily Mail has reached out to the Palace for comment. The Funghi Club, which also has locations in Marlborough, where Kate went to school, boasts a ‘relaxed and carefree feeling, with no strict rules between starters, mains, or desserts’. They ‘take pride in offering delicious, seasonal dishes and excellent value for money while providing a delightful dining experience with warm service’.

Dishes at the Hungerford branch, where they say Kate dined, include a £9 onion soup, £10 pork terrine and, if you were wanting to splurge, a £21 beef bourguignon. It is not known if the Princess enjoyed a birthday tipple or not, but as well as offering soft drinks, the cafe had wines and cocktails available. The bistro looks to be a hit with non-royals too, racking up a score of 4.6 stars out of 5 on Google.

I don’t think it’s odd or unusual to have a birthday lunch with your mom and your sister. I imagine they had a lovely time and I’m sure Carole had a few drinks too. What I do find unusual is that we’re hearing about it, and that the restaurant was permitted to post about it on their social media. Kate generally moves like a ghost around Berkshire – there are some barely-reported sightings, of course, but it’s rare for a local business to confirm that she visited or ate there. The fact that Kensington Palace didn’t ask The Funghi Club to take down their post is interesting too. Anyway, I wonder what she did for dinner?

49 Responses to “Princess Kate had a birthday lunch with her mom & sister at The Funghi Club”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    January 14, 2026 at 9:30 am

    Is this part of the new KP media strategy that Times article spoke about last week? Letting the public get a peak of their lives behind the scenes.

    Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      January 14, 2026 at 9:40 am

      This would be interesting if true. It won’t really work though because without photos it’s just like any other article where rota tells people about what they do behind the scenes.

      If they wanted to do this, the KP insta should have shared a story with a photo of Kate and the staff thanking them for lunch. That is the type of letting people in that will have more impact.

      Reply
      • Goldenmom says:
        January 14, 2026 at 9:51 am

        Perhaps no pictures because she looks so different IRL, as in no wigs just normal hair that is brunette and not down to her waist with sausage curls. And maybe smoking.

      • Unblinkered says:
        January 14, 2026 at 3:49 pm

        Think back to the Princess Diana days, she lunched out all over London and there were never photos. Privacy while eating guaranteed, type of thing.

        Exciting for Carol, no-one else.

    • Lady Esther says:
      January 14, 2026 at 9:45 am

      I imagine the conversation with the DM and the new PR hire for KP went something like “You kill the story on Harry and his family staying at Highgrove for Inviticus, we offer you tidbits like this about William and/or Kate”. Voila, there’s a day’s pay

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 14, 2026 at 10:02 am

      Maybe that’s it? Right now, the Wales look like entitled and isolated assholes that stole 150 acres of public park land and closed a children’s nature center. But look! Kate goes to a restaurant with friends(her mom and her sister lol) that isn’t too expensive. Although, now the question is what did William do for his wife’s bday this year?

      Reply
    • Nerd says:
      January 14, 2026 at 10:10 am

      I agree with Shazbot, that if this were part of the KP strategy they would have been the ones thanking them for their hospitality (immediately after the visit) and not have waited for a social media post that wouldn’t get as much attention as their posts would. I think this is a reaction to people questioning the lack of birthday wishes from KP and William as well as the questions about their marriage and her lack of relationships with other women. It’s strange to me that this post from this restaurant is nearly an entire week after the fact and no one including other patrons bothered to take any photos of any of them.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        January 14, 2026 at 12:54 pm

        Willing to bet the RPOs closed the place down or they closed off a section of the place & told everybody ‘no photos!’, including the owners & waitstaff.

  2. Patty says:
    January 14, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Carol is pretty much persona non grata since Ole cami was crowned …

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 14, 2026 at 9:34 am

    “Anyway, I wonder what she did for dinner?”

    I would imagine that she tried on all of her wigs and coats will sipping wine and wandered around Forest Lodge.

    Reply
  4. HeatherC says:
    January 14, 2026 at 9:44 am

    This doesn’t surprise me at all. After the column the other day calling Kate’s naycha video tone deaf in the wake of people struggling to heat and eat, of course there would be a release of “well I am just like you peasants, I enjoy peasant food that is affordable to you too! twinsies I swear!” especially when the write up stresses how affordable it is.

    I wonder if they serve crack babies.

    Reply
    • Iolanthe says:
      January 14, 2026 at 11:55 am

      @heatherc. yes its pathetic, even peasants have their family and friends around to make a bit of a fuss with cake and candles. Comparisons are odious I know , but I cannot resist. Meghan turned 44 on August 4 with an avalanche of wishes from people who care for her ..she has a close friend who shares the exact date . She released a new Napa valley rose wine on the day . And had a picture perfect birthday dinner in her white vintage Valentino dress , a repeat , and looked like a million dollars . With her beloved husband , mother and closest friends at a Beverly hills restaurant called Funke named after the Michelin starred chef who owns it . Kate went to a plebeian something actually called Funghi , am I dreaming , or is she still trying to keep up ..with Carol and Pippa . She has another lovely sister in law, financial analyst Alizee, who I have never seen in the same frame as Kate . Too much competition, though you see James and Alizee hang out with Pippa and family . Kate needs therapy . Where were William and her children? Shouldn’t they be cavorting in naycha and why isnt her ex Party Pieces mother throwing her a big celebration at home

      Reply
  5. Gabby says:
    January 14, 2026 at 9:45 am

    A rare Pippa get together! Something tells me all is not right and good between the sisters.

    Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      January 14, 2026 at 1:41 pm

      Exactly. I am surprised Pippa was there. She didn’t go to the concert and unlike her brother they don’t holiday together. Maybe Kate and William have not forgiven her for calling her daughter Rose and getting a diploma in Early Learning or something…

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      January 14, 2026 at 2:42 pm

      My first thought. I thought Pips was on the outs.

      Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    January 14, 2026 at 9:48 am

    All the Keen hyperbole is a bit much.

    Reply
  7. YankeeDoodles says:
    January 14, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Woman eats lunch. Alert the media. ….i mean. Maybe she was “utterly charming,” but really, this is the sort of praise that my old school derided as “grade inflation.” You’re *supposed* to be polite. Do you expect fawning reviews for merely being able to handle social occasions? ….also, the royals are not new to, you know, restaurants. The late Queen loved Bellamy’s as far as I understand, but they would never have advertised it. Charles loved Mosiman’s if I’m spelling it correctly. Both of which indicate a sophisticated Continental palate. Both, expensive. Both not on FaceBook. Good grief. The middle class monarchy is just not a thing, FFS, for some reason I’m thinking of what Jean-Mairie le Pen once said, with profuse apologies for quoting him, “people tend to prefer the original to a copy.” Which explains why so many voters are defecting from the Tories to Reform, a British edition of le Pen’s party…. There is no point sustaining a top-heavy, baroque style monarchy in this middle class age. Call it a day. Or just be a bicycling monarchy, like Denmark, Belgium, Norway, etc….

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    January 14, 2026 at 10:07 am

    I hope this brings some positive attention to the cafe (and that the Middletons actually paid for their own meals).

    Kaiser’s dig about Kate having to buy her own birthday cake reminded me of her old habit of picking out new jewelry for herself “from William”. Maybe that was the purpose of the trip with Ma and Pip, picking out some new bling and charging the Duchy credit card.

    Reply
  9. Lili says:
    January 14, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Didn’t Meghan celebrate her birthday at a pasta restaurant Funke? i remember because i’ve just watched his pasta episode on Netflix lol

    Reply
  10. Tarte Au Citron says:
    January 14, 2026 at 10:23 am

    I miss the glam. Diana would have gone to some faaaabulous London joint. Maybe an A list party somewhere.

    My eyes are starving for glamour, honey 😂 Oh I forgot, Kate doesn’t have any A list friends!

    Reply
  11. M says:
    January 14, 2026 at 10:24 am

    I immediately pictured her birthday dinner to be like that pic of Kirk Cameron and his Subway sandwich lol. Notice the restaurant doesn’t mention her family, so how do we know they were there? Did they close the shop so the normies couldn’t take photos? Something is off.

    Reply
  12. Nic919 says:
    January 14, 2026 at 10:48 am

    The way British businesses have to demean themselves when they praise her is just sad. It is exactly what MAGA do with the orange one.

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    January 14, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Once again we’re reminded that Kate has no friends. It’s sad. Her life is bleak.

    Reply
    • Wondering says:
      January 14, 2026 at 11:37 am

      Quitecontrary I was just about to ask where are all the articles about that lady’s friends celebrating birthday with her.

      Reply
  14. Someone pinched my user name says:
    January 14, 2026 at 11:05 am

    This lunch publicised at a reasonably priced cafe is for the proles’ consumption.

    I’d wager the real birthday bash will be on Mustique to coincide with Mummy’s birthday in a couple of weeks time.

    Reply
  15. maja says:
    January 14, 2026 at 11:09 am

    If that’s really true, then it’s just right. A future queen and wife of a church leader should be modest and humble and not care about appearances. Mother and sister, that fits. She gave up her own life for this medieval, misogynistic life where she has to curtsey to grown men, and now she has to fill it in the same way. She is neither a celebrity nor known for her own achievements, but through her marriage to a conservative, authoritarian, misogynistic system. Keep it up.

    Reply
  16. tamsin says:
    January 14, 2026 at 11:33 am

    The tweet sounds like it was written by the palace. The entire purpose seems to flatter Kate.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      January 14, 2026 at 11:59 am

      It was probably written by CarolE, who likely wrangled a free meal in return.

      Although this, “…and every bit as radiant in person as you’d imagine” is utter shade. I can imagine she’s not radiant at all in person because I’ve seen photos of her that weren’t photoshopped AF. They didn’t actually say she was radiant, you know?

      Reply
  17. Tina says:
    January 14, 2026 at 11:44 am

    Radiant? Ok sure Jan. Her mom and sister? We haven’t seen her with Pippa in years but it’s plausible. The funniest (saddest?) thing is that they aren’t even pretending she has any friends that could join that lunch or that she and William even spent her birthday together.

    Reply
    • tamsin says:
      January 14, 2026 at 1:40 pm

      So I guess Jame’s wife hasn’t made it into the Middleton women clique? Kate probably welcomed her sister-in-law as warmly as she welcomed her other sister-in-law. She’s not even friends with her Middleton sister-in-law?

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        January 14, 2026 at 2:58 pm

        Doesn’t James’ wife actually work for a living since he’s a supposed a stay-at-home Dad/husband? Alizee seems to be a modern woman who has an actual career and supports her family.

  18. Becks1 says:
    January 14, 2026 at 11:57 am

    I think she did go there to eat, the restaurant asked permission to post something, and KP said okay as long as it was glowing. so here we are.

    I agree with someone else that there is a time for glamour and your birthday is such a time. I mean I’m a nobody and we always go out somewhere nice for my birthday. Not Michelin star nice but nicer than our usual. So I think had she been spotted at a fancy London restaurant people would have said “well that’s nice that she’s enjoying her bday.”

    This story is just kind of weird. We’re hearing nearly a week later that Kate met her mom and sister for lunch (which implies that there was no big family party for Kate, no big Middleton gathering) but nothing about her and William (even an anecdote like “their birthday traditions are ordering pizza and having a picnic while watching a streaming service that is NOT Netflix.”)

    I think this story was meant to deflect from the speculation that she did nothing for her bday bc William does nothing for it – but I think it just makes her life look that much sadder.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      January 14, 2026 at 12:33 pm

      Agree, this is just the restaurant posting. A crisis manager would have mitigated the weirdness by adding something like, “Kate’s friends report that Kate and William spent a quiet evening at home, in their comfortable family retreat at Forest Lodge, over a candlelight dinner followed by catching up on The Night Manager.”

      Heck, a crisis manager worth their salt would have sent WanK to a chic London restaurant, where William could be seen reaching out to touch Kate’s hand, maybe giving her a small jewelry-like box, and Kate could be seen eating heartily. Valentine’s Day is coming up?

      Reply
      • Moneypenny424 says:
        January 14, 2026 at 3:56 pm

        @Meathome, you are absolutely right. Why are we so much better at this than their actual team?

  19. BeanieBean says:
    January 14, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    Going to lunch with your mother & sister isn’t weird, but reporting on it four days later is. As if to prove that no, people do love her & did mark her birthday, regardless of what all the social media commentary has been saying these last four days. Carole probably asked the bistro to post this, days later, which is why there’s no photos, because on the day of they were probably told no photos & no social media, thank you very much.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 14, 2026 at 1:01 pm

      Replying to myself here. I looked the place up online, their website says ‘fabulous French food’. DM forgot that part.

      Reply
  20. Kittenmom says:
    January 14, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    You know Ma demanded that their food be comped.

    Reply

