Duchess Meghan’s British-made As Ever bookmark sold out in minutes

The Duchess of Sussex enjoys reading, she gives books as gifts and her husband wrote one of the biggest bestsellers of the decade. You know what that means: illiterate Prince William has even more reasons to hate his sister-in-law. It also means that Meghan introduced a new product for her As Ever brand: a limited-edition leather bookmark with Meghan’s handwriting in gold. The bookmark reads “Fell Asleep Here.” The product dropped at noon on the East Coast on Tuesday, with two offers: you could buy the bookmark alone for $18 or you could buy a $64 package deal, the bookmark with a tin of peppermint tea and a jar of honey. All bookmarks were sold out within an hour. The solo bookmark sold out within minutes. The funniest part about this? The bookmark was made in the UK. The Daily Mail was in full meltdown mode.
The Duchess of Sussex has released the latest product in her As Ever range, a limited-edition leather bookmark retailing for $18 (£13.40) – and has already sold out, just minutes after launching. The ‘bespoke’ piece is touted as a ‘keepsake designed for those who linger, pause, and return’, and is created in collaboration with a small British studio, Sbri.
It is crafted from ‘supple black leather and finished with gold lettering written in Meghan’s handwriting’. The bookmark is also handmade in the UK, with ‘sustainably sourced’ materials.
‘Our “Fell Asleep Here” Leather Bookmark was made in collaboration with Sbri, a small UK-based female-owned workshop specializing in handcrafted, made-to-order keepsakes,’ Meghan shared in her As Ever newsletter.
The New Forest-based brand says it’s ‘all about celebrating the extra things in life’.
‘Working with natural materials means each piece we make is completely unique. We hand-draw our designs in house, then carefully print them onto beautiful British and Italian leather,’ the workshop shared. ‘And because we’re made to order, it’s up to you to add the finishing touches. Select the design, choose the initials, maybe write a secret message on the inside if you like, and we’ll set about making. With care but with speed too, so you can get your pieces sooner and enjoy them for longer. An object of love with as much character as the person who owns it.’
Sbri also uses sustainably sourced vegetable tanned leather and makes everything in-house, ensuring full control over production.
Not Meghan doing more to support British business than Anti-Midas Touch Kate, who has sent multiple British brands into bankruptcy! It’s really cool, actually, that Meghan worked out this kind of limited-edition collaboration with a British business. While the British media will panic and scream, Sbri will get so much attention and business from this, and I imagine they’ll be backordered for months. As for Meghan… I like that she’s experimenting with the limited-edition collaborations, first the chocolate and now the bookmark. The bookmark is more conducive to the limited-edition model, being hand-crafted by a small business and all. Meanwhile, I hope Meghan adds As Ever-branded chocolate to her line permanently. I can hear the plates being smashed in Forest Lodge from here!
This is fantastic. Meghan is doing great. I hope she does another edition soon.
I saw this on IG, couldn’t get through! Really would’ve liked to purchase the set for a friend’s upcoming 70th birthday along with the latest Louise Penny novel. Good for Meghan. Um, thanks for the gift idea. I hear copying is the sincerest form of flattery.
It would be interesting to see the comments of the readers. How long before they take it down.
It’s funny that the business is in Wales 😂
The business is in Wales, but I think the bookmark was made in England.
This company has an Etsy page and I ordered personalized heart bookmarks for my kids last night. A very cute valentines gift for them. I love the idea of Meghan collaborating with small business on limited edition products. Very excited for what she has planned for As ever this year.
I’m definitely going to be visiting the Etsy page, the bookmark they made for Meghan (As Ever) is beautiful.
Oh I love the corner bookmarks!
Meghan finds the classiest way to troll them, and I love it.
No wonder they dislike her so much — she absolutely and 100% disproves their belief in the sax-coburg-gotha bloodline creating superior people.
Purchased the honey, tea, book mark combo. Needed more honey. Wish there was an option between which teas came with the combo.
I was in meetings all morning and missed the opportunity to buy anything *sobs under desk*. I hope you enjoy it all!
I saw the email and was busy. At 1236 EST, I managed to snag the set. Thank goodness. I’m still salty over missing the chocolate. Having a job is stupid.
I did not get an email. How do you get an email??
Just discovered that it is only shipped to the US.
A female owned welsh based company. How wonderful!
She’s not just building an empire for herself, but also uplifting other small businesses as she does it. Love it!!
I hovered the DM title above without clicking, I like to see the titles they give to some events relating to Meghan, and wouldn’t you know it, they announced the As ever product by adding, “amid rumours she’s planning to return to the UK.” Didn’t the BM start those rumours?
Ha ha, the BM is so transparent (not in a good way).
They are transparent in a stupid way…
Good for As ever, but this is beyond my budget. I’ve got bookmarks dating back decades and keep them in my night stand. The trio is nice marketing and $64 clearly shows which consumer As ever is targeting. We poor people will have to settle for the grocery store sale aisle!
The trio was a nice marketing idea and it sold out too. I have so fully moved into reading off my kindle that a bookmark would not be for me. But I love love this collaboration. A female-owned uk business? Love it.
Tantrums all around for the derangers and haters!! Love that she collaborated with a welsh woman with this new product!!
Didn’t the British press tell us that Meghan hates the UK? Anyway, it’s good that she’s involving other small businesses in the production of her items.
I checked my email at 12:15 so I missed it, whomp whomp. I love bookmarks and this one looks gorgeous, so I’m super bummed I missed it. maybe she’ll bring it back along with the chocolates because those things are amazing. the sea salt/raspberry one is my favorite. I ration it and have a piece each night.
@Kaiser I can’t remember, was it you or CB who hated white chocolate? Bc meghan’s white chocolate bar with the flower sprinkles is quite delicious.
I was in a meeting when I got the little “bzzz” on my phone. Had to pretend I was paying attention to the presentation while trying to order the bookmark – missed the presentation AND the bookmark. Not sorry, but sorry
I commented that I hated white chocolate but that it looked so pretty with the flower sprinkles that I was tempted to try. But I fully missed out on the chocolate. A nicer white chocolate might be different than what I usually have. I do like it in white chocolate macadamia cookies.
I’m not the biggest fan of white chocolate but this is very good. Its not my favorite of her offerings but again very good. And honestly its just very pretty with the flower sprinkles. But the other two chocolate bars are AMAZING. I’m really hoping for a Valentine’s chocolate drop. and then I’ll be like TAKE ALL MY MONEY. I didnt buy the set yesterday bc I have the tea and the honey already but if she had included any of the chocolate I would have bought multiple lol.
CB hates white chocolate but I love it, and Meghan’s white-chocolate bars are so good! I still have one, I’m saving it for a bit.
I am sure I registered and I did not receive an email. I love books and bookmarks .
What can I do?
Just seen that they only ship to the US.
Just a quick geography note for folks – the business is based in South England, not Wales. It uses a Welsh word as the brand name (as the creator speaks Welsh) but it’s based in Dorset, England. The New Forest is gorgeous and rural but not Welsh!
I’m so sad I missed this drop. My best friend’s birthday is coming up and this would have been perfect for her. But definitely going to get a few pieces from the Etsy shop. It’s all so pretty.
It is so cute and delicate, I wanted one and was too too late. such a bummer for me– what a win for MDoS!!!
Meghan has truly crafted an original lane for herself. She didn’t go the brand ambassador route, patron route, or get photographed using a product route which are all familiar and successful paths. Meghan created her own brand As Ever. Through As Ever she sells everything her foodie and lifestyle loving heart desires and by offering certain products platforms other businesses.
We’ve learned about female owned vineyards in Cali and just bought As Ever leather bookmarks that were crafted from a small woman owned business in UK. Truly a virtuous cycle.
Duchess Meghan book club, when?!
A collab with Oprah’s maybe?
But wait, books are Camilla’s thing. She’s the one with a book club. Lordy, I just had a thought which is in the absolute realm of fantasy, but imagine a world in which Meghan collabs with Camilla on a book choice. William and Kate both would disintegrate into puddles. Absolutely break down and disintegrate. LOL. I’m not saying this would ever happen but the thought of “barely reads” William’s reaction to this imaginary scenario is sending me.
@Jais — Here for all of this!
Wouldn’t it be something if she sent Camilla one?
I was so sorry I missed this — the bookmark is lovely.
I did get the white chocolate bars with flower sprinkles and it’s delicious. They also have hemp hearts, which are really good for you (which I’m telling myself lol as I break off a few squares of the white chocolate bar).
I’m wondering if when she goes international, she might start having collaborations in other countries? Also, with a bookmark, her first non-food item, is some kind of book, such as a lifestyle or cookbook in the offing some time in the future? It’s very interesting watching how Meghan is growing her business.
What I love is the fact that before the bookmark was announced, there doesn’t appear to have been any kind of leak about it. M&H sure know how to keep things tight.
I am waiting for As Ever to drop table napkins, tablecloths, candles and candlesticks, and other non-food household items — the bookmark is a good start!!! The very instant I learned that M would launch the As Ever brand, I have been waiting to buy napkins from her!!
That’s my thing, home decor. I’ve bought the spreads and tea but I can’t wait to see what home decor items will be available.
Still pouting over the missed chocolate here 🙁 but I did get a bookmark! I hope there’s a Valentine’s Day drop too.