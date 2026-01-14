Duchess Meghan’s British-made As Ever bookmark sold out in minutes

The Duchess of Sussex enjoys reading, she gives books as gifts and her husband wrote one of the biggest bestsellers of the decade. You know what that means: illiterate Prince William has even more reasons to hate his sister-in-law. It also means that Meghan introduced a new product for her As Ever brand: a limited-edition leather bookmark with Meghan’s handwriting in gold. The bookmark reads “Fell Asleep Here.” The product dropped at noon on the East Coast on Tuesday, with two offers: you could buy the bookmark alone for $18 or you could buy a $64 package deal, the bookmark with a tin of peppermint tea and a jar of honey. All bookmarks were sold out within an hour. The solo bookmark sold out within minutes. The funniest part about this? The bookmark was made in the UK. The Daily Mail was in full meltdown mode.

The Duchess of Sussex has released the latest product in her As Ever range, a limited-edition leather bookmark retailing for $18 (£13.40) – and has already sold out, just minutes after launching. The ‘bespoke’ piece is touted as a ‘keepsake designed for those who linger, pause, and return’, and is created in collaboration with a small British studio, Sbri. It is crafted from ‘supple black leather and finished with gold lettering written in Meghan’s handwriting’. The bookmark is also handmade in the UK, with ‘sustainably sourced’ materials. ‘Our “Fell Asleep Here” Leather Bookmark was made in collaboration with Sbri, a small UK-based female-owned workshop specializing in handcrafted, made-to-order keepsakes,’ Meghan shared in her As Ever newsletter. The New Forest-based brand says it’s ‘all about celebrating the extra things in life’. ‘Working with natural materials means each piece we make is completely unique. We hand-draw our designs in house, then carefully print them onto beautiful British and Italian leather,’ the workshop shared. ‘And because we’re made to order, it’s up to you to add the finishing touches. Select the design, choose the initials, maybe write a secret message on the inside if you like, and we’ll set about making. With care but with speed too, so you can get your pieces sooner and enjoy them for longer. An object of love with as much character as the person who owns it.’ Sbri also uses sustainably sourced vegetable tanned leather and makes everything in-house, ensuring full control over production.

[From The Daily Mail]

Not Meghan doing more to support British business than Anti-Midas Touch Kate, who has sent multiple British brands into bankruptcy! It’s really cool, actually, that Meghan worked out this kind of limited-edition collaboration with a British business. While the British media will panic and scream, Sbri will get so much attention and business from this, and I imagine they’ll be backordered for months. As for Meghan… I like that she’s experimenting with the limited-edition collaborations, first the chocolate and now the bookmark. The bookmark is more conducive to the limited-edition model, being hand-crafted by a small business and all. Meanwhile, I hope Meghan adds As Ever-branded chocolate to her line permanently. I can hear the plates being smashed in Forest Lodge from here!