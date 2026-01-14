Princess Kate’s 2025 ‘Together at Christmas’ concert was a huge ratings flop

One of the craziest parts about the British media’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex is that they’ll spend weeks or months screaming about one particular thing, and then they go radio silent when there’s a similar story about the Princess of Wales. Here’s one of the biggest examples. For the past year, the British and American press has been obsessed with Meghan’s cooking and entertaining show, With Love, Meghan. Not just obsessed with the show itself – obsessed with the ratings, with the viewership numbers and obsessed with review-bombing WLM. Nevermind that WLM’s first season and holiday special made it into Netflix’s top ten in multiple countries and racked up millions of views. Why accurately report that when these critics can claim that WLM “flopped” and that it “failed” to get the same kind of viewership as a scripted drama?

Well, you’d think those same ratings-experts would gleefully obsess over the viewership for Kate’s annual Together at Christmas show, right? Especially when the 2025 show included Kate and Princess Charlotte’s special piano recital? Surely the most popular (according to commissioned emotional-support polls) royal would be basking in viewership, right? You would expect Together at Christmas to at least break the top-ten most-viewed shows for the week of Christmas, right? Or how about the top twenty? No? Okay, how about the top 30? Wait, Together at Christmas didn’t even make it into the top 50 for the WEEK?

Despite the sycophantic coverage from the majority of a country's media, ITV's Royal Carols: Together at Christmas didn't even make BARB's top 50 most-watched for 22-28 Dec, 2025. But luckily for Kate, she's not called Meghan so that exact same media will ignore her failure.

According to BARB ratings, Together at Christmas “fell below the 2.5 million threshold” to make it one of the lowest-ranked programs of the week. The 2024 concert got 2.9 million viewers and it was also poorly viewed, but I think the 2024 version cracked the top 50. So… Kate’s one big thing that she does every year has drastically declining ratings, and the most recent concert was a certified flop. In case you’re wondering why I’m using Twitter for this, it’s because absolutely none of the British outlets will talk about it. The same British outlets who breathlessly and cynically doom-reported on everything about WLM’s viewership.