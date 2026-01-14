Princess Kate’s 2025 ‘Together at Christmas’ concert was a huge ratings flop

One of the craziest parts about the British media’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex is that they’ll spend weeks or months screaming about one particular thing, and then they go radio silent when there’s a similar story about the Princess of Wales. Here’s one of the biggest examples. For the past year, the British and American press has been obsessed with Meghan’s cooking and entertaining show, With Love, Meghan. Not just obsessed with the show itself – obsessed with the ratings, with the viewership numbers and obsessed with review-bombing WLM. Nevermind that WLM’s first season and holiday special made it into Netflix’s top ten in multiple countries and racked up millions of views. Why accurately report that when these critics can claim that WLM “flopped” and that it “failed” to get the same kind of viewership as a scripted drama?

Well, you’d think those same ratings-experts would gleefully obsess over the viewership for Kate’s annual Together at Christmas show, right? Especially when the 2025 show included Kate and Princess Charlotte’s special piano recital? Surely the most popular (according to commissioned emotional-support polls) royal would be basking in viewership, right? You would expect Together at Christmas to at least break the top-ten most-viewed shows for the week of Christmas, right? Or how about the top twenty? No? Okay, how about the top 30? Wait, Together at Christmas didn’t even make it into the top 50 for the WEEK?

According to BARB ratings, Together at Christmas “fell below the 2.5 million threshold” to make it one of the lowest-ranked programs of the week. The 2024 concert got 2.9 million viewers and it was also poorly viewed, but I think the 2024 version cracked the top 50. So… Kate’s one big thing that she does every year has drastically declining ratings, and the most recent concert was a certified flop. In case you’re wondering why I’m using Twitter for this, it’s because absolutely none of the British outlets will talk about it. The same British outlets who breathlessly and cynically doom-reported on everything about WLM’s viewership.

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 14, 2026 at 7:31 am

    Of course it failed, Keen is a flop and even more so a lazy fraud. Why would anyone tune in to see people singing carols and hymns and Wig fake playing the piano?

    • Unblinkered says:
      January 14, 2026 at 7:41 am

      It has never been anything more than an ego bath for KM (and Carol).

      It flopped as it – genuinely – reflects the minimal interest the country has in KM and the ghastly Middleton crew, and because those wanting to enjoy Christmas music will have watched the peerless “Carols From King’s” – a magnificent traditional service from King’s College, Cambridge. No disrespect to Westminster Abbey but King’s service and choir have to be one of the best on earth at Christmas.

    • Tessa says:
      January 14, 2026 at 7:44 am

      Getting Charlotte involved in the fake piano playing was a bit much. Keen played stage mother. I thought she wanted the kids to live normal lives. Charlotte should be in piano recitals at school concerts. Keen never out any time in to study piano. Just basics which were drowned out by her voiceovers

  2. Amy Bee says:
    January 14, 2026 at 7:32 am

    I’m not sure why Kate’s concert is even televised. It’s basically just an opportunity for the British press to get some photos of members of the royal family before Christmas.

  3. Ginger says:
    January 14, 2026 at 7:36 am

    Bots can’t watch tv so……

  4. Tessa says:
    January 14, 2026 at 7:46 am

    Keen never gives credit to the real performers.

  5. Mads says:
    January 14, 2026 at 7:47 am

    It barely made the top 50 in 2024; revised figures show it sitting at 49, with 3.1 million viewers.

    The 50th ranked programme for the same period in 2025 had 2.7 million viewers, so her show lost well over 400,000 from the previous year even with the mother and daughter recital gimmick being advertised in the press.

    Kate’s popularity is a myth created by a sycophantic media.

  6. Tessa says:
    January 14, 2026 at 7:55 am

    There are bots on comments section with fawning over praise of keen. Never puts a,foot wrong they comment. So phony

