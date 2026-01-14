Princess Kate’s 2025 ‘Together at Christmas’ concert was a huge ratings flop

One of the craziest parts about the British media’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex is that they’ll spend weeks or months screaming about one particular thing, and then they go radio silent when there’s a similar story about the Princess of Wales. Here’s one of the biggest examples. For the past year, the British and American press has been obsessed with Meghan’s cooking and entertaining show, With Love, Meghan. Not just obsessed with the show itself – obsessed with the ratings, with the viewership numbers and obsessed with review-bombing WLM. Nevermind that WLM’s first season and holiday special made it into Netflix’s top ten in multiple countries and racked up millions of views. Why accurately report that when these critics can claim that WLM “flopped” and that it “failed” to get the same kind of viewership as a scripted drama?
Well, you’d think those same ratings-experts would gleefully obsess over the viewership for Kate’s annual Together at Christmas show, right? Especially when the 2025 show included Kate and Princess Charlotte’s special piano recital? Surely the most popular (according to commissioned emotional-support polls) royal would be basking in viewership, right? You would expect Together at Christmas to at least break the top-ten most-viewed shows for the week of Christmas, right? Or how about the top twenty? No? Okay, how about the top 30? Wait, Together at Christmas didn’t even make it into the top 50 for the WEEK?
According to BARB ratings, Together at Christmas “fell below the 2.5 million threshold” to make it one of the lowest-ranked programs of the week. The 2024 concert got 2.9 million viewers and it was also poorly viewed, but I think the 2024 version cracked the top 50. So… Kate’s one big thing that she does every year has drastically declining ratings, and the most recent concert was a certified flop. In case you’re wondering why I’m using Twitter for this, it’s because absolutely none of the British outlets will talk about it. The same British outlets who breathlessly and cynically doom-reported on everything about WLM’s viewership.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Paul Baumann CBE LVO, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056771846, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales depart from the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart from the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.
17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper's Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.
17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper's Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.
Of course it failed, Keen is a flop and even more so a lazy fraud. Why would anyone tune in to see people singing carols and hymns and Wig fake playing the piano?
It has never been anything more than an ego bath for KM (and Carol).
It flopped as it – genuinely – reflects the minimal interest the country has in KM and the ghastly Middleton crew, and because those wanting to enjoy Christmas music will have watched the peerless “Carols From King’s” – a magnificent traditional service from King’s College, Cambridge. No disrespect to Westminster Abbey but King’s service and choir have to be one of the best on earth at Christmas.
Getting Charlotte involved in the fake piano playing was a bit much. Keen played stage mother. I thought she wanted the kids to live normal lives. Charlotte should be in piano recitals at school concerts. Keen never out any time in to study piano. Just basics which were drowned out by her voiceovers
I’m not sure why Kate’s concert is even televised. It’s basically just an opportunity for the British press to get some photos of members of the royal family before Christmas.
Bots can’t watch tv so……
Keen never gives credit to the real performers.
It barely made the top 50 in 2024; revised figures show it sitting at 49, with 3.1 million viewers.
The 50th ranked programme for the same period in 2025 had 2.7 million viewers, so her show lost well over 400,000 from the previous year even with the mother and daughter recital gimmick being advertised in the press.
Kate’s popularity is a myth created by a sycophantic media.
There are bots on comments section with fawning over praise of keen. Never puts a,foot wrong they comment. So phony