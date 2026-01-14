“Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver” links
  • January 14, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver. [Just Jared]
Donald Trump keeps putting signs up on the White House. [Buzzfeed]
I have not read People We Meet on Vacation, but I saw a clip and the lead female character was giving Manic Pixie Dream Girl vibes. [Pajiba]
Wait, this is Yungblud? [Socialite Life]
Nicola Peltz’s drama and January birthday. [LaineyGossip]
Emma Stone went to W Magazine’s party. [Go Fug Yourself]
Why would anyone buy a football stadium’s urinal? [OMG Blog]
God, I just loved Tessa Thompson’s gown. [RCFA]
Jenny Lewis was in the Twilight Zone. [Seriously OMG]
The new season of Unexpected features a 13-year-old dad. Ugh. [Starcasm]
Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? [Hollywood Life]

9 Responses to ““Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver” links”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    January 14, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    Keifer isn’t best known for Stand By Me and Lost Boys?? That hurts.

    Reply
  2. ariel says:
    January 14, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    I understand this is not the point but did kiefer southerland get work done?
    over enthusiastic botox or pull?

    I did not recognize him. I thought the first site i saw this news on had put up the wrong photo.

    Reply
  3. Drea says:
    January 14, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    People we meet on vacation is probably one of my least favorite EH books, and the movie adaptation? I unfortunately watched it after I watched Heated Rivalry (romance book-to-tv done RIGHT), and it was… fine. Making it into a movie rather than a series ended up losing a lot of character development and good plot, but that’s Netflix for ya – it’s bubblegum.

    The main character is quirky, for reasons unexplained in the movie (more of a pretty in pink poor girl vibe in the book), so comes off a bit manic pixie dream girl in the movie, but not too terribly. Much less so in the book, anyway.

    Reply
  4. FYI says:
    January 14, 2026 at 1:27 pm

    What is he — almost 60? Get it together, dude. You have every possible resource available to get. your. snit. in. a. pile. C’mon.

    Reply
  5. lisa says:
    January 14, 2026 at 2:09 pm

    he does look very different and not regular aging, I thought it was Timothy bus field who is also wanted by the law this week

    Reply
  6. Jill says:
    January 14, 2026 at 3:00 pm

    Wow. Hate to be a superficial ass (even though he’s here in the news for being an ass) but time has not been kind. Where’s the hottie from The Lost Boys? Damn.

    Reply
  7. one of the marys says:
    January 14, 2026 at 4:48 pm

    I had to go read about manic pixie dream girl, there’s a name for everything now isn’t there. The trope (?) I got sick of was the main female attachment (wife, daughter, girlfriend) dying to advance the hero’s narrative. God i got so sick of that. There’s loads of movies I choose not to watch for that alone.

    Reply

