Is Princess Kate upset that the Sussexes didn’t wish her a happy birthday?

This is one of the clearest and most vivid cases of royal projection I’ve ever seen. Last Friday, the Princess of Wales celebrated her 44th birthday. Buckingham Palace’s press office sent a tweet wishing Kate a happy birthday, and Kate’s team commissioned some pieces about Kate being the perfect future queen. So far, so good. Except that even royal reporters are indicating (in so many words) that Prince William did nothing publicly or privately to mark his wife’s birthday, something about Kate not needing or wanting “grand gestures.” In this case, the grand gesture of a tweet. Well, instead of being mad at her husband for hiring a crisis manager on or around her birthday, Kate is apparently furious that Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t reach out or post something on Instagram. Projection, thy name is Wig.
Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday a few days ago on January 9, and apparently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t reach out. Not exactly surprising given that the Sussexes and Waleses have been locked in a years-long feud, and one source somewhat dramatically tells Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop “Not a peep. It’s deliberate. They’re making it clear they’re done. It’s a line in the sand.”
Another adds “The Sussexes are still railing in the media, but Kate? She’s calm, grounded, moving forward. It’s a quiet power play.”
However, another insider says the decision to ignore Kate’s birthday was less about a “snub” and more about giving her space. “They really wanted Catherine to have space,” the source explains. “This isn’t spite — it’s respect for what she’s been through.”
Meanwhile, Kate celebrated her birthday with a video reflecting while on nature walk, saying “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration… I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.”
Per a source, “This birthday wasn’t about fanfare. It’s about her claiming her own peace. She’s sending a message without words: she doesn’t need Meghan and Harry’s approval or drama in her life.” Another says, “It’s like night and day, She’s choosing peace. They’re still in the arena.”
[From Cosmopolitan]
Publicly, the Sussexes haven’t sent birthday wishes to any royal in many years. Meghan only started her Instagram a little more than a year ago, and she’s only marked her husband and her children’s birthdays. Of course the Sussexes wouldn’t issue a statement saying “happy birthday, Kate.” Just as William, Kate and King Charles stopped publicly marking the Sussexes’ birthdays years ago as well. In fact, William and Charles have organized appearances and articles to coincide with Harry’s birthday in recent years. That’s why several of Harry’s 40th birthday articles were about how much William hates his brother. In any case, Kate probably did throw a tantrum because the Sussexes didn’t say anything. But I guarantee that she’s more upset about William saying and doing nothing. The vibe from Kate is “well, I guess I have to buy my own birthday cake.”
Keen is so not grounded, calm and moving forward. If she wanted to move forward she could go to the media and admit the crying story was false. The Saint Keen stories are out in droves now. Meghan and Harry don’t need her.
I guess William not wishing his wife HB didn’t bring in enough clicks, so let’s just rewrite the script 🤣🤣🤣
When was the last time Kate, lynchpin of the monarchy, the great peacemaker, the hardest working CEO ever, wished Meghan a happy birthday?
When was the *first* time? (Never.)
Seriously. I guess it’s just like the Easter present tantrum – you must present me with an offering!
She is the last one who should talk about making peace
My only question is, how many readers can actually see beyond this projection and general BS? How many readers are asking the obvious questions, like, it’s not like Kate, William, or Charles send out birthday greetings to Harry and Meghan? And, of course, if tweets/Insta posts are so gosh-darn important, where was William’s post?
How are Meghan and Harry railing in the media? They haven’t said anything publicly for weeks. Their spokesperson only responds to stupid news article when absolutely necessary. This is just click bait to keep Kate’s name in the news.
And even then…..I know the british press and derangers like to pretend otherwise, but they rarely speak about the royals. Had the security issue been resolved Harry wouldn’t have given that BBC interview in May (I think May?) and even beyond that he hasn’t said anything since Spare. This makes it sound like they’re out there every day railing against William and Charles and that’s just not what’s happening. They barely mention the royals – ESPECIALLY Meghan. she goes out of her way to NOT mention “her husband’s family.”
“Beyond H and M drama?”
Sis, they don’t care enough about you to speak about or to you!!!
LOL. Why was Rob Shuter expecting Meghan to send birthday greetings to Kate?
Rob Shuter is ridiculous. The way he bats for that corrupt royal family is pathetic.
Kate said the hardest thing she ever had to do was walk next to Meghan after QEII’s death. Harder, apparently, than the actual f*cking Queen dying, but who’s paying attention to minor details like that?
But sure, let’s expect Meghan to wish Kate a happy birthday on Instagram every year for the rest of her life, and then cry about it when she doesn’t. That seems like a productive use of time.
These people are beyond delusional, a proper word hasn’t been invented yet.
And NO EASTER PRESENTS!
Off with their heads when Scooter King and Buttons Kween ascend their thrones!
Seriously, Kate-do something with your life.
This line made me LOL. “She’s sending a message without words.”
It makes sense in a way, as Kate struggles to form sensible sentences. Words aren’t her friends. Jazz hands are her preferred mode of communication.
I guess Harry and Meghan being public figures and internationally prominent, instead of hiding under a palatial rock, which Kate and William do frequently, constitutes railing. This article is 100% projection, more than a lot of demented British articles.
So Christmas is not a time to be sentimental and birthdays aren’t a time for grand gestures. Got it. But of course it’s all H&M’s fault. For not being sentimental or grand. William missing in action. Again. But winters a time for quiet reflection. Got it. I just don’t think K has.
LOL at her worshippers describing everything she does as ”quiet”.
Has she been wishing the Sussexes birthday wishes? I think not!!! Instead of a birthday party Can’t is having a pity party😢😢.
Has to go both ways ..when have any of the Waleses sent birthday wishes to Meghan . They even made sure to boycott beautiful little Lilibet Diana on her first birthday , which was in England .
I’m old enough to remember when these idiots were writing articles claiming the royal family said they would only be sending public birthday wishes to “working royals”, and only on the “important” birthdays.
You’d think her husband would find all of her birthdays important, since she reportedly almost died. He is truly the worst.
Judging by how she was apparently very put out about not getting Easter gifts I would say she’s calm about being ignored on her birthday
I mean after everything that has transpired it would be weird if Harry and Meghan suddenly came running breathless wishing her happy birthday. They don’t seem to even be on speaking terms for years and was not close to begin with! They have nothing to do with her at all since way back what s so hard to understand.
Her own husband didn’t wish her happy birthday publicly so there’s that.
Yes, it’s true that Kate and Meghan are not on speaking terms now but what about the last polo match played by their husbands. They were still on speaking terms then. When I think back to how Kate ignored Meghan and her newborn Archie… I think it’s a sin, yes a sin for the Sussexes to not reach out on Kate’s big girl birthday.
And the cheek of Kate contacting the media to complain about Meghan, then painting herself as “peaceful”, silent, and long-suffering, while saying that the Sussexes are railing to the media when they are obviously living their own lives: Now that’s chutzpah! I’m glad I don’t have her nerve in my tooth.
Every time I see that second picture with her hand in front, raised, showing the ring, my mind always captions it with: See!! I got this! This makes me very important! Look at it!
Kate not worried about Sussexes, and birthday so great, then why the need for articles about Harry and Meghan. Oh right something needs a distraction over there, got it.
🎯
As the Queen Arising, Kate doesn’t give out birthday greetings to underlings like H&M but she expects adoration from them on her birthday.
Willy and kate are screaming via the media daily, what exactly has Meghan said in the last 5 years? Projection,all right. It’s Meghan peaceful under a tree. She hasn’t even thought about Kate.
It really does need repeating: Meghan hasn’t peeped one word about these people since the Netflix doc.
Didn’t The King “honour” Prince Archie by having his Con-a-nation on Archie’s birthday?
Hasn’t both The King and The Heir “honoured” Prince Harry by scheduling some kind of event so as to be out and about and way too busy to acknowledge Harry’s birthday?
So ‘she with a C’ is disappointed no one from Montecito wished her a happy day? The King wasn’t out and about, The Heir was nowhere to be found, but the problem is in California? The Mad Hatter wasn’t just late for a very important date, He was no where to be found either! As ‘she with a C’ is the bee’s knees, shouldn’t we all be on bended knee? The Queen of Sapphires was disappointed the Montecito Royals didn’t bend the knee. Life really is hard, eh?
And of course, there is the obvious–there was no PUBLIC message of happy birthday but we have no idea if there were a PRIVATE one (I mean, I wouldn’t, but Meghan’s nicer than me).
I’m guessing she’s also pissed that her children didn’t do anything special for her birthday? Or that they were discouraged from doing anything? And the KP staff were instructed NOT to do the usual tweet from “W, G, C and L” as they did one year for something or other? Because we should have heard if they had done anything by now, via “sources”. 😀
They know that Kate NEEDS M to notice her for her to gain any international attention or relevance. But these same people would also be claiming the opposite if the Californians had so much as mentioned her.
I notice that the British media stopped lying about the Californian royals sending gifts and private wishes to the taxpayer funded ones some time ago. I guess they were afraid that H+M would set the record straight for a change and wanted to avoid that.
How does anyone know whether H&M acknowledged lazy k’s birthday or not. It wouldn’t surprise me if H&M sent something privately. OK if they did and OK if they didn’t!
This is a line in the sand? Sure. 🙄