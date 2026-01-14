Is Princess Kate upset that the Sussexes didn’t wish her a happy birthday?

This is one of the clearest and most vivid cases of royal projection I’ve ever seen. Last Friday, the Princess of Wales celebrated her 44th birthday. Buckingham Palace’s press office sent a tweet wishing Kate a happy birthday, and Kate’s team commissioned some pieces about Kate being the perfect future queen. So far, so good. Except that even royal reporters are indicating (in so many words) that Prince William did nothing publicly or privately to mark his wife’s birthday, something about Kate not needing or wanting “grand gestures.” In this case, the grand gesture of a tweet. Well, instead of being mad at her husband for hiring a crisis manager on or around her birthday, Kate is apparently furious that Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t reach out or post something on Instagram. Projection, thy name is Wig.

Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday a few days ago on January 9, and apparently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t reach out. Not exactly surprising given that the Sussexes and Waleses have been locked in a years-long feud, and one source somewhat dramatically tells Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop “Not a peep. It’s deliberate. They’re making it clear they’re done. It’s a line in the sand.” Another adds “The Sussexes are still railing in the media, but Kate? She’s calm, grounded, moving forward. It’s a quiet power play.” However, another insider says the decision to ignore Kate’s birthday was less about a “snub” and more about giving her space. “They really wanted Catherine to have space,” the source explains. “This isn’t spite — it’s respect for what she’s been through.” Meanwhile, Kate celebrated her birthday with a video reflecting while on nature walk, saying “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration… I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.” Per a source, “This birthday wasn’t about fanfare. It’s about her claiming her own peace. She’s sending a message without words: she doesn’t need Meghan and Harry’s approval or drama in her life.” Another says, “It’s like night and day, She’s choosing peace. They’re still in the arena.”

[From Cosmopolitan]

Publicly, the Sussexes haven’t sent birthday wishes to any royal in many years. Meghan only started her Instagram a little more than a year ago, and she’s only marked her husband and her children’s birthdays. Of course the Sussexes wouldn’t issue a statement saying “happy birthday, Kate.” Just as William, Kate and King Charles stopped publicly marking the Sussexes’ birthdays years ago as well. In fact, William and Charles have organized appearances and articles to coincide with Harry’s birthday in recent years. That’s why several of Harry’s 40th birthday articles were about how much William hates his brother. In any case, Kate probably did throw a tantrum because the Sussexes didn’t say anything. But I guarantee that she’s more upset about William saying and doing nothing. The vibe from Kate is “well, I guess I have to buy my own birthday cake.”