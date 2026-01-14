Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I identify as a stay-at-home mom…but I am obviously working’

Jennifer Lawrence’s 20s were a haze of nonstop work, awards seasons, Doritos and chaos. When she met her future husband Cooke Maroney, she really began to slow down and be more selective about when and where she worked. They got married in 2019, and they welcomed their first son in February 2022. Jen gave birth to their second son last year. She’s very much in the zone of having two kids under the age of four. Which I think influences how she talks about her career and explains why she just referred to herself as a stay-at-home mother.

Jennifer Lawrence might be one of Hollywood’s most elite actresses, but she still considers herself a stay-at-home mom. The Die, My Love actress, 35, appeared on a Monday, Jan. 12 episode of the SmartLess podcast and shared that she thinks of herself as a stay-at-home mom rather than a working actor. Lawrence is mom to sons Cy, 3, and a second baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, with husband Cooke Maroney.

“That’s me. I identify as a stay-at-home mom,” Lawrence said on the podcast. “But I am obviously working.”

“I’m not used to being busy like this. I normally have a busy three months while I’m filming, but even in that sense, it’s calm because there is nothing else to do,” she continued. “I just go to work, I do that, I come home, I sleep, and then I do it again. And then, like, two weeks while you promote. It is hectic.”

She also shared insight on her co-parenting relationship with Maroney, whom she described as the “opposite” of her.

“I married somebody who is the opposite of me. He is so organized. He’s an anchor,” said the actress. “Everything is ordered. I have to keep the closet doors closed, and I have my little jobs that I work really hard to do.”

“I get it now, I get it. [The kids are] on a very strict schedule. You know, it’s like breakfast: 7:30,” explained Lawrence. “He’s good at keeping it. But we’ve learned [that] to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room.”