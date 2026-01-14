Vine: If Britain is so racist, why would Duchess Meghan support veterans, huh?

No sooner did the Duchess of Sussex’s British-made As Ever bookmark sell out than Sarah Vine puked out another Daily Mail column. Predictably, these wall-eyed derangers are frothing at the mouth for any sign that Meghan will briefly visit the UK at some point this year. The fact that Meghan’s As Ever bookmark was made/crafted in the UK is just the sign they needed. Because Vine and her ilk are idiots, their argument is: if Britain is so racist and hateful, then why would Meghan visit us to support Invictus, huh?? This piece rolled through the greatest hits of deranger talking points, up to and including the fantasy that proximity to Kate’s wiglet of doom somehow ensures wealth and success (despite that proximity not working for Kate). Some lowlights from Vine’s “The REAL reason Meghan is plotting a return to ‘racist, old-fashioned’ Britain – and it’s not what you think. Here is why Kate needs to watch out!”
They’re gloating about Meghan’s misery in the UK: Ever since she ‘fled’ to the warm embrace of her mansion in Montecito, she hasn’t stopped slagging Britain off. She has made it abundantly clear that she hated her time here. ‘Almost unsurvivable,’ was how she put it, wasn’t it? At every turn, in every interview, she has never missed an opportunity to tell the world how god-awful this country is. Racist, old-fashioned, uncaring, unfeeling: her brief sojourn here has been implied at times as being akin to torture, poor love, and no amount of free houses, hot and cold running staff, diamond tiaras or lavish taxpayer-funded weddings could offset the sheer horror of what she seemingly had to endure. So why? Why come here, Duchess, if you hate it so much?
Meghan is desperate for royal connections: The answer is simple and glaringly obvious: after nearly six years in America, the royal fairy dust is finally wearing off. The clock has struck midnight, and the lavish bandwagon she’s been riding high on is finally turning back into a pumpkin. The Duchess has milked her connection for all its worth, and now she needs to re-up on that magic. She needs to remind the world of who her in-laws are, to stay relevant and, more importantly, to stay commercial.
Everything British is sprinkled with gold! A trip back to Blighty will be gold, and she knows it. Perhaps that’s why she chose today to launch her latest product, a new leather bookmark from her As Ever brand – handmade, I note, by a small English company.
Vine’s dreams of Meghan’s visit: I can just picture it now, can’t you? The ‘brave’ Duchess comforting grateful veterans. Selflessly setting aside her own trauma to help soothe theirs. Perhaps she could gift them all sachets of her famous flower sprinkles or herbal lemon tea. The whole thing would, of course, be eminently Instagrammable. Maybe a few wistful black and white shots of her and Harry holding hands by the lake at Windsor where they first lived as newlyweds? A ‘revisiting those bittersweet precious memories’ sort of vibe. Or some footage of her looking pained as the paparazzi try to snap her coming off the private jet? Harry putting a protective arm around her shoulder?
More fantasies: Perhaps a pilgrimage to the island tomb of Harry’s mother at Althorp. Maybe even tea with the King, who is a kind old soul and would probably indulge her if he thought it might mean he finally gets to see his grandchildren. The real money shot, of course, would be her and the Princess of Wales burying the hatchet. I suspect Kate would rather boil her own head, but you never know. She’s a trooper, and she always does what’s best for the family.
It’s all about money: She needs this, and if she comes without full government protection, it will only make for more drama. And more drama equals more Netflix, which equals more money.
The only way Vine thinks Meghan should be allowed to visit: Cynics might suspect that Harry expects the British taxpayer to foot the bill so that his wife can bask in a dose of royal patronage before going back to America to cash in. Let’s hope that the cynics are wrong. There is only one instance in which it would be acceptable for the taxpayer to foot the bill for Meghan’s presence on this island, and that is if she accompanies Lilibet and Archie as they visit their British relatives.
First of all, Kate does NOT “always do what’s best for the family.” Second of all, was that a tacit admission that Kate needs to deliver some money shots at the tabloids’ behest? That’s interesting, because I can guarantee that IF Meghan visits this summer, she does not want to see the state of the wig or William’s pitiful struggle-beard. These people really spend their days fantasizing about what Meghan could do or who she could see if she ever steps foot on Isla de Saltines again. “Maybe she’ll visit with veterans, that bitch!” And “maybe she’ll post ‘grams from Windsor Castle, HOW DARE SHE preemptively!!” I remember last September, Vine threw a dangerously unhinged tantrum about Harry’s visit to the UK, and Vine then had to eat sh-t in her next column after Harry’s trip was so successful. I’m not saying that will happen again, but it’s more likely than whatever Vine is prognosticating.
I don’t remember Meghan ever saying that she hated Britain, just the British media, which is a completely different thing. If she hated Britain so much, would she have returned in September 2022? Would she have done so much for her charities while she was living in the UK? Make it make sense.
She never said that Britain was racist only that someone in the royal family was wondering about the color her baby would be!! More tantrums about her doing business with someone in Britain.
Vile wants her readers to identify with her and her ilk.
Meghan publicly said she found the press and the firm’s refusal to protect her almost unsurvivable. That does not extend to the whole of the uk, as Vine well knows. At the end of the day, their children are half British and I do believe Harry wants them to know his home country. And that’s also the reason that Meghan would visit.
When has Meghan ever said she hated the UK or the UK was racist? She has only ever spoken about the media and a lack of support from the institution. She has never criticised the British people! Does Vine really think the royal family that protected Andrew for so long and lurches from crisis to crisis really has some kind of ‘fairy dust’ in 2026? Meghan doesn’t need to come to the UK but the UK media sound like they need her!
Charles a kind old soul. LOL. He’s the one who refused to visit the children and evicted them and their parents from their UK. Harry was the one who brought up the story of someone asking about Archie’s skin color (this on Oprah) and Piers named names. Meghan has not said One Word about it, it’s the UK tab people who trash Meghan who make all the noise
When I got to the last sentence about Meghan bringing the children, I actually heard DUN DUN DAAAA in my head. Please be careful Sussex family. 🙏🏾
They’re dying to get their hands on those kids.
Vine is in la la land. If Meghan wanted “royal connections” she would have sacrificed all to put up with the toxicity. She does have royal titles. And Kindly Old Soul Charles. what a joke. diana did not find him kindly nor did Meghan and Harry. Ripping away their security.
Does a kindly grandfather strip away his infant grandson’s security or evict his grandchildren from Frogmore Cottage?
Miss me with the poor ole Charles drivel.
Charles is the Devil.
This gutless coward hid when his newborn grandson was compared to a well dressed chimp. His equally gutless heir was hiding right beside him. It was an appalling display of racism and fear of the press, seen worldwide. He’s a truly garbage human being.
ITA.The well-dressed chimp post, complete with a photograph, was egregious. The fact that NO ONE in the royal family denounced it is appalling. Not even Harry’s beloved grandmother said a mumbling word.
But neither did the publisher of that filth, so it gives implicit consent to be racially abusive to an innocent newborn and his mother. The British press has shown its ass – been showing it for years – and it’s so ugly.
Behind the vitriol, the British press are desperate for Meghan to visit the UK.
So yesterday she’s made 27mil from jam, and today she’s so desperate for relevance she has to go associate with the people who almost killed her? They really can’t decide what to be mad about when it comes to Meghan, so they’re just mad about all of it. That’s what we call racism.
“Selflessly setting aside her own trauma to help soothe theirs”….yeah, that’s called caring about others enough to show up and show out. Maybe the RF and their derangers could look into that.
Meanwhile, Kate can’t even be bothered to take time out from vacationing and making cringey nature videos to thank the medical professionals who treated her vague cancer situation, or to encourage other patients/survivors.
Ok, I could not even make it through the first paragraph of this load of bile. The level of hate, venom , jealousy and pettiness is beyond the pale. OMG!! Do these people ever read these articles before they publish them? Anyone with a modicum of sense or reason, should be able to see this for what is. After 6yrs of the failed attempt to destroy Meghan, they need to just give it up already.
In no way has Meghan been continously ” slagging off” Britain or the British people, but to preserve her sanity, she has left you in her dust trail, DEAL WITH IT!!!
It’s another case of Opposites Day. They are so pissed off that she has NOT mentioned them since the Oprah interview years upon years ago, and that the one time she referred to the royals after that, she said “my husband’s family”. Those racists WISH that she would mention them. They cannot admit that they are just a bunch of racists, so instead they invent “reasons” to hate her, in this case by lying that she has “never stopped slagging off Britain” when in fact she has paid her haters dust. It burns them that she has been the epitomy of grace, saying what she liked about her brief time in the UK, e.g. that FM radio station.
They’ve done everything they can to get even a letter from her lawyers and she has totally blanked them. And for people steeped in white supremacy, that is a bridge too far. They WANT her to want their attention, crave their approval, be grateful to them for… anything. Instead, the melanated princess keeps thriving after having survived them. And they’re all stroking out as a result.
What a ridiculous tissue of untruths and misleading comments, Vine needs to see a Psych. and so does the editor who is responsible for publishing it.
Meghan has a royal connection, the most loved and admired one, Harry. She didn’t need any of them to become WILDLY successful. Every brand Kate touches goes into it’s struggle era. Sarah Vine is not okay.
It’s wild that Vine wrote that “the Duchess needs to remind people she’s royal.” Why would someone addressed as “the Duchess” need to remind people she’s royal?
The way these people diminish Meghan’s mental health struggles in Britain is disgraceful. FFS, she was pushed to the edge of unaliving herself.
And yet she has been nothing but gracious when it comes to talking about the people who did absolutely nothing to help her when she was in crisis. She could have gone scorched-earth but instead she’s chosen to protect her peace. They should be thankful.
We are going to have 18 months of this: obsessive commentary on Meghan ‘s attendance at IG and whether KC will also attend. At least Meghan will NEVER ever have to do a royal walkabout with Kate and Wilbur again. She will do what is best for her and Harry and the kids because that is what they always do. I guarantee W and K will NOT attend IG in 2027. They’ll be on holiday!
Let’s hope that she doesn’t have to do one for Chuckles’ send off. Even if they are invited to, I really hope Harry says NAH, don’t think think so.
I too hope Meghan skips Chuckles’ Big Send Off. After the way she was openly snubbed and marginalized at Betty’s funeral, you know they have some pretty awful plans for her should she come when KC3 kicks it.
If she passes on his funeral, that would be his karma, considering how he declared she was “not family” when Betty died.
This article contains pure lies. The only people who constantly and incessantly stir up hatred against Meghan live in London or are right-wing extremists. When she was pregnant and almost died because of all the hatred directed at her, she expressed her opinion about the racist, misogynistic London bubble, refuted many of the lies about her, and then nothing more. But it is hammered into people’s heads, just as Trump does with Americans. Every day.
That last bit, where she suggests Meghan should only be allowed to essentially serve as some sort of governess or nanny to HER OWN CHILDREN?! Wow. Just…yeah, that’s pretty wild. But thanks, I guess, for the confirmation that you really ARE a bunch of vile racists and bullies
This creature’s hate feels radio-active.
At this point, it’s gotten hilarious watching these inbred racists positively twist themselves into pretzels trying to come for this woman.
Whatever she’s selling, I’ll take two!
Wow. If they keep this up, they may destroy any goodwill Harry may still have. Of course, they will blame Meghan😔.
