Ken Jennings: prosecute the regime at every level

Embed from Getty Images

This will sound sacrilegious to some, but I think Ken Jennings is an even better Jeopardy host than Alex Trebek (may he rest in playful puzzledom). He’s the GOAT of the game! Ok, we’ve seen some impressive competition in recent years, but Ken is still the player with the most consecutive wins (74) and the highest winnings total for regular, non-tournament games ($2,520,700). Ken has walked the walk, which means his head is so stuffed full of knowledge that he can easily banter about clues on the fly. I’m still not over the anecdote of a contestant guessing “Who is Gainsborough?” and Ken responding, “Sorry, it’s Gainsborough’s great rival.” He had 18th century portrait painting trivia at the ready! (And yes, I had to look up “Gainsborough’s rival” to confirm those details.)

What’s also been fun with Ken’s tenure as host, if a bit more unexpected, is his edge. Sometimes it’s sly and self-deprecating, like when he lamented “I learned I’m not even NPR-hot” after Ari Shapiro filmed clues for a category. Other times, Ken’s edge comes out in pointed political commentary that seems at odds with a man whose face looks like the human personification of Wonder Bread. Luckily for us, it was this charged version of Ken who showed up on Bluesky last week. He bluntly said that whichever 2028 presidential hopeful campaigns on the promise to prosecute this current regime at every level, that is the candidate he will be voting for. I’ll take “Amen to That!” for $1 kabillion.

Ken Jennings is already looking forward to 2028. After four long years, Americans will finally get to choose their next president — and Ken’s hoping that whoever wins will make it a priority to prosecute the former administration. Ken called for legal action yesterday in a viral Bluesky post, writing that the candidate who will “prosecute the former regime at every level” will have his vote in 2028. “America is always like ‘ok but the NEXT regime change will work,’ like when I ‘cut out carbs’ briefly every January,” the Jeopardy! host said in another post. He also said that he was on a “blockin’” and “mutin’” spree as critics came for his posts, which included several reposts about the Minnesota ICE shooting that left 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good dead. “I’ve been a-blockin and a-mutin all afternoon,” Ken wrote in part. People were surprised to see this side of Ken, but they were loving every minute of it. “ken jennings is a real one,” read one Reddit comment with almost 2,000 likes. Another person wondered, “Who could have predicted Ken Jennings would be part of the resistance (not me 10 years ago).” “What is damn right for 200, Ken,” another person joked, while someone else said Ken is “becoming a lot more just straight up sexy for what he’s saying.” “And this is a dude who faces real pressure to not make any sort of political statements,” one person added. Another agreed, “This is really cool. Restores some faith in humanity seeing those with a platform actually use it for good.” While one more added, “THANK YOU KEN, THANK YOU!”

[From BuzzFeed]

I don’t know, Ken, I think you might have to walk back that statement of not being “NPR-hot.” Not hot? The man is on fire! He’s intelligent, more so than our “more geniuser” president. Ken knows that there are basic facts that can’t be both-sided, and he has no energy — KENERGY! — left to pussyfoot around that in the hopes of appealing to a larger audience. There’s no time for that when our government is killing civilians (and calling them f–king bitches as they do it). And so help me dog, if the democrats approach the next presidential election with a kumbaya spirit of just trying to bring everyone together and move forward, I WILL pull my hair out. (This is a powerful statement if you know just how vain I am about my hair.) People have committed crimes; they need to be held accountable, and that action has to start on day one of the next administration.

So hell yeah, I cosign what Ken says here. About democratic party priorities, and about the carb-cutting lie we tell ourselves each January. The only place where I differ with Ken, is in taking it for granted that we’ll for certain have a presidential election by 2028.

The “prosecute the former regime at every level” candidate has my vote in 2028. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 3:26 PM