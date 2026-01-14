The Sussexes are stepping back from operating the Parents Network

Just before Christmas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were rebranding their Archewell Foundation. It’s not just a name change though – Archewell Philanthropies apparently represents a new way of organizing and fundraising for their philanthropic work. They’ve apparently let some foundation staffers go, and the former foundation’s chief executive James Holt has stepped down and he will be returning to England to live (he will remain a senior advisor and there’s no beef). Well, here’s another indication of how their former foundation is restructuring: The Parents Network, which the Sussexes founded in 2024, is no longer an in-house endeavor for the Sussexes or Archewell. The Parents Network is now part of ParentsTogether, although Harry and Meghan obviously retain a connection to it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Parents Network—a major project supporting mothers and fathers who have lost a child to online harm—appears to have been quietly handed over to another organization. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched what was previously referred to as The Archewell Foundation Parents Network in summer 2024, giving CBS News an exclusive interview in which Harry warned of the danger social media poses to children. However, the parents’ network has now effectively been passed over to ParentsTogether, an organization that offers resources to parents worried about the impact of digital media on their children. Archewell has given ParentsTogether the network’s full operational capacity and structure, including systems and processes as well as brand and creative assets, Newsweek understands. Archewell has also given a cash grant to cover the network’s first year of core operations. Donations from Archewell supporters have been given to ParentsTogether and have been ring-fenced for spending on the network. A “strategic partnership” between the two organization was originally announced in October but the subtle wording of publicity material at the time may mean some are surprised to discover there is in fact no mention of Archewell or Harry and Meghan’s role in creating the project on ParentsTogether’s publicly accessible website, where the network is now advertised via an online form. It is of course possible that parents discuss the couple’s role in their private chat rooms. An Archewell source told Newsweek the transition “follows our established model where we incubate initiatives before transitioning them to independent, sustainable organizations—much like Invictus, Travalyst and others.” However, it is worth noting that Harry remains patron of both Travalyst, his ecotourism initiative, and the Invictus Games, his tournament for wounded veterans, and both mention him prominently online. ParentsTogether does not list the network’s connection to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “ParentsTogether has built trusted relationships with many of these families over years and their expertise makes them the ideal permanent home for The Parents Network,” the source continued. “We couldn’t be more excited to see these families supported and amplified in such capable hands.” The move coincides with the couple rebranding their foundation as Archewell Philanthropies and turning it into a “fiscal sponsor,” a charitable organization that funds other charities but does not run its own programs.

For a project nurtured, developed and founded in 2024, Harry and Meghan did a lot of work on the Parents Network in a very short time, making prominent appearances on behalf of the network, giving interviews and raising awareness. Harry’s speech at the Clinton Global Initiative in 2024 was about the Parents Network as well. Meaning, they developed it into a stand-alone thing in two years, only to have it get absorbed into another organization? I get that the Sussexes are not abandoning these issues whatsoever, and I also understand that this is a very natural merger with ParentsTogether given the work of the two organizations. But it’s odd from a branding standpoint – “The Parents Network” is the brand that they built, why would it get absorbed into another group? I don’t know. It does feel like Harry and Meghan are making (and have already made) some major changes to their philanthropy. Maybe this is just about time and energy – they’re in the position where they want to do less on-the-ground work.