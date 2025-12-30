James Holt steps down as Archewell’s executive, but he has no beef with the Sussexes

Two weeks ago, we learned that the Archewell Foundation was being rebranded and reorganized into Archewell Philanthropies, a distinction which is apparently driven by different fundraising priorities and different philanthropic donation desires. On the heels on the foundation’s rebrand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s excellent communications director Meredith Maines announced that she would be stepping down. That shocked me, because she’s done excellent work for the Sussexes in a short amount of time (ten months) and she seemingly did a complete and much-needed overhaul of their comms strategy. But this piece of news? I’m not shocked. James Holt is the British palace staffer who joined the Sussexes in California soon after their relocation. In 2021, Holt was put in charge of the Archewell Foundation. Back in June of this year, James Holt started making some odd moves – he “liked” some of Jason Knauf’s Linkedin posts and he started spending more time in the UK. Well, now Holt is leaving California and returning to the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set for a major change as one of their closest advisors, James Holt, has quit his role as the Executive Director of the couple’s charity, Archewell.
James Holt has been at the helm of Archewell since 2021, but was previously their PR chief from 2019 to 2021, a turbulent time for the couple during which they stepped back from their senior royal duties and moved to the US. He also featured in the couple’s 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, where he gave behind-the-scenes insights into the tumultuous time that followed their 2018 wedding.
Of his decision to step back from his role, James said: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career. From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference,” the statement continued.
“From the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit – someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance. Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life.
“These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day,” he added. “After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead. I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done – for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are based in Montecito, California, said of James’ departure: “James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years. His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary. As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”
Though James is stepping back as Archewell’s executive director, he is not leaving the organisation behind altogether.
“James Holt will remain a senior philanthropic advisor for the couple and Archewell Philanthropies, supporting their humanitarian trips overseas in 2026,” a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has said.
[From Hello]
There was foreshadowing, and I read these tea leaves over the summer. I think Holt was winding down his daily involvement in Archewell for much of the past six months. It would not surprise me if Holt’s exit is the reason for the Archewell rebrand as well, although he’s also making it clear that he’s still involved and he’ll still work for the Sussexes in some capacity (more tours!). Anyway, as he’s making it abundantly clear that he has no personal or professional conflicts with Meghan, Harry or anyone on their staff. Please, Holt was ride-or-die for Harry and Meghan, he’s a real one and an OG Sussex defender. He even appeared in the Netflix docuseries and gossiped about the sh-tty ways in which the Sussexes were treated in the UK.
What else? The Daily Mail even poured water over the scandal, saying it’s just Holt wanting to return to the UK with his husband and child. He also had three months of paternity leave this year, after which he decided to relocate back to England (probably to be closer to family, I would assume).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
James Holt – Executive Director – Archewell Foundation at the 5th the Invictus Games at Hofbad in The Hague.
Featuring: James Holt
Where: Den Haag, The Netherlands
When: 19 Apr 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631543.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a lunch reception during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event which marks one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: DDP/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex leaves after a visit to Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies, at Sir Michael Uren Hub in White City, west London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I wish Holt and the Sussexes well. Holt as mentioned wanted to be closer to his support system in the UK. He will continue to work for Archewell philanthropies in over seeing their international travel. From what I observed of him when they traveled internationally, he got there first making connections for their visits.
I think Harry likes having someone British who is familiar with the royal apparatus when he travels to the UK to help deal with the foreign office and communicate with the RF if necessary.
I suspect it has nothing to do with them and everything to do with wanting to get out of the US, especially as a gay man, at least until there is a regime change…
It’s understandable that James and his partner who are both British would want to bring up their child in the UK, to be near family. I think this move also means that Archewell will move away from the royal way of doing philanthropy and adopt a more international model. Of course the tabloids are going to predict doom and gloom but I think transitioning away from the royal foundation model will mean the Sussexes can do more with the charity.
Notice the difference in tone in Harry and Meghan’s statement about his departure, versus Merideth Maines’
A real shame, imo.
Maines did great work for the Sussex family, but given the scope of work that she was expected to do (leading comms for a charitable foundation, all their streaming launches, their product launches, plus handling all their publicity needs and serving as a liaison to buckingham palace), you have to wonder if the stress and workload was all too much. The burnout potential is real.
The tone was always going to be different because James has been with them for almost 10 years.
Good for James. He has been such a solid leader for Archwell and a great leader for Harry and Meghan. Working away from home base for such a long time must have taken its toll. I’m excited for what the new year will bring Sussexes.
Makes me think it was James who was telling people he wanted his kid(s) to be educated in Britain (but gutter press reported it was Harry). It also wouldn’t surprise me if the political climate in the US played some role and/or his visa was coming up for renewal.
But why did he ‘like’ Jason Knaufs posts,i hope he is not hoping to get hired by the RF again.
I wasn’t surprised by this announcement also. I suspected that there were going to be changes to Archewell’s leadership when they announced the name change. All the best to James. Harry and Meghan couldn’t have asked for a better colleague. His relationship with them defies the press/palace narrative that they ill-treated staff in the UK.