James Holt steps down as Archewell’s executive, but he has no beef with the Sussexes

Two weeks ago, we learned that the Archewell Foundation was being rebranded and reorganized into Archewell Philanthropies, a distinction which is apparently driven by different fundraising priorities and different philanthropic donation desires. On the heels on the foundation’s rebrand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s excellent communications director Meredith Maines announced that she would be stepping down. That shocked me, because she’s done excellent work for the Sussexes in a short amount of time (ten months) and she seemingly did a complete and much-needed overhaul of their comms strategy. But this piece of news? I’m not shocked. James Holt is the British palace staffer who joined the Sussexes in California soon after their relocation. In 2021, Holt was put in charge of the Archewell Foundation. Back in June of this year, James Holt started making some odd moves – he “liked” some of Jason Knauf’s Linkedin posts and he started spending more time in the UK. Well, now Holt is leaving California and returning to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set for a major change as one of their closest advisors, James Holt, has quit his role as the Executive Director of the couple’s charity, Archewell. James Holt has been at the helm of Archewell since 2021, but was previously their PR chief from 2019 to 2021, a turbulent time for the couple during which they stepped back from their senior royal duties and moved to the US. He also featured in the couple’s 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, where he gave behind-the-scenes insights into the tumultuous time that followed their 2018 wedding. Of his decision to step back from his role, James said: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career. From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference,” the statement continued. “From the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit – someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance. Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life. “These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day,” he added. “After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead. I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done – for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are based in Montecito, California, said of James’ departure: “James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years. His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary. As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.” Though James is stepping back as Archewell’s executive director, he is not leaving the organisation behind altogether. “James Holt will remain a senior philanthropic advisor for the couple and Archewell Philanthropies, supporting their humanitarian trips overseas in 2026,” a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has said.

There was foreshadowing, and I read these tea leaves over the summer. I think Holt was winding down his daily involvement in Archewell for much of the past six months. It would not surprise me if Holt’s exit is the reason for the Archewell rebrand as well, although he’s also making it clear that he’s still involved and he’ll still work for the Sussexes in some capacity (more tours!). Anyway, as he’s making it abundantly clear that he has no personal or professional conflicts with Meghan, Harry or anyone on their staff. Please, Holt was ride-or-die for Harry and Meghan, he’s a real one and an OG Sussex defender. He even appeared in the Netflix docuseries and gossiped about the sh-tty ways in which the Sussexes were treated in the UK.

What else? The Daily Mail even poured water over the scandal, saying it’s just Holt wanting to return to the UK with his husband and child. He also had three months of paternity leave this year, after which he decided to relocate back to England (probably to be closer to family, I would assume).