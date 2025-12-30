George Clooney, his wife and two children have become French citizens

Well, this is the prologue I expected. Last year, George Clooney decided to write a New York Times op-ed in which he called for Joe Biden to drop out of his reelection bid because Biden is so old. Not only that, but Clooney advocated for an open convention and/or a three week “primary” to decide Biden’s replacement, because clearly, no one wanted Kamala Harris to be the nominee, at least according to Clooney. Clooney has been sh-t listed by many Democrats since then, and he’s tried and failed to argue that no one will even remember his bullsh-t op-ed in the longterm. A few months ago, he was asked about everything that went down in 2024, and he once again used his platform to bitch about Kamala Harris. Well, long story short, George Clooney, his wife Amal and their two children are now French citizens.

George and Amal Clooney are starting the new year with a change. According to a naturalization decree obtained by French newspaper the Journal officiel and viewed by PEOPLE, the married couple and their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have been granted French citizenship. PEOPLE is out to George’s rep for comment. In an October interview with Esquire, George, 64, discussed his life in Europe with his wife, whom he married in Venice, Italy, in 2014, and their two children. “You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it,” explained George. “But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.” The actor admitted that he was “worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don’t give a s— about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.” In addition to his family home in France, George owns an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another property near his family in Kentucky.

[From People]

As many of us said all along, Clooney was happy to participate in knifing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the back, then he got mad when people blamed him for his role in the collapse of America. We also said that George will be fine no matter what, and look at this – he’s now moved full-time to France, with additional homes in England and Italy. He doesn’t have to live in Trump’s America, even though he did more to facilitate Trump’s reelection than most Republicans.