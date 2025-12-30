George Clooney, his wife and two children have become French citizens

Well, this is the prologue I expected. Last year, George Clooney decided to write a New York Times op-ed in which he called for Joe Biden to drop out of his reelection bid because Biden is so old. Not only that, but Clooney advocated for an open convention and/or a three week “primary” to decide Biden’s replacement, because clearly, no one wanted Kamala Harris to be the nominee, at least according to Clooney. Clooney has been sh-t listed by many Democrats since then, and he’s tried and failed to argue that no one will even remember his bullsh-t op-ed in the longterm. A few months ago, he was asked about everything that went down in 2024, and he once again used his platform to bitch about Kamala Harris. Well, long story short, George Clooney, his wife Amal and their two children are now French citizens.
George and Amal Clooney are starting the new year with a change. According to a naturalization decree obtained by French newspaper the Journal officiel and viewed by PEOPLE, the married couple and their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have been granted French citizenship.
PEOPLE is out to George’s rep for comment.
In an October interview with Esquire, George, 64, discussed his life in Europe with his wife, whom he married in Venice, Italy, in 2014, and their two children.
“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it,” explained George. “But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”
The actor admitted that he was “worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don’t give a s— about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”
In addition to his family home in France, George owns an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another property near his family in Kentucky.
As many of us said all along, Clooney was happy to participate in knifing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the back, then he got mad when people blamed him for his role in the collapse of America. We also said that George will be fine no matter what, and look at this – he’s now moved full-time to France, with additional homes in England and Italy. He doesn’t have to live in Trump’s America, even though he did more to facilitate Trump’s reelection than most Republicans.
Good let the French have him! No he can just sit in his farm and STFU!!
I never found him appealing. He can stay in France and raise turnips and we don’t have to hear from him again.
This seems random. I thought they lived mostly in LA and London.
They bought a home in France in 2021.
That blackhairstill looks ridiculous,
It’s the picture of Dorian Gray!
Yes, of course. Because LA is the only place in the US to raise children and there are no farms in America. Whatever, now he can interfere with French politics and leave us alone.
I can’t imagine George inserting himself into French domestic politics in the same way that he did in the United States in 2024? If he truly believes France provides better quality of life than what they could afford/find/cultivate in the U.S. (which, fine? There’s a lot of evidence for that but not my main point!) then it makes sense for George to be just as vocal about the politics and political leaders in his new country especially since he’s framing this decision as best “for the children.” And if/when George does write his op-ed telling the French what they should do, the reactions from his fellow French citizens will be magnifique!
My guess: George will find it’s not quite as easy to position himself as a “public intellectual” in France where the role of public intellectual has been, historically, much more influential and/or respected.
Good riddance!!
My thoughts exactly, he made it obvious by his actions he no longer cared about what happens in this country anymore before the election.
I think you’re giving too much credit of a George Clooney op ed swaying voters.
I agree! I wish we would stop with this narrative! The Dems would have lost in all scenarios. This is the sad truth…
Blaming an op-ed for the state of the country is a stretch
I’m petty and unforgiving and I can shame this bastard all I want, together with everyone who contributed to Harris’ loss.
All the data backs this up. The electoral environment for Democrats was very much against them. Still, Clooney acted like an entitled rich guy–which he is.
Either way, this “incident” will be remembered by many people and will be recalled even long after his death. It is now part of his legacy.
I agree with you. Thing is, I HATE Trump, would never have voted for him, but Biden WAS too old. He should not have decided to run again, and when he ran the first time, he said he would not. I loved Kamala from Senator days so was thrilled when she was running but truth is, it was not handled right from the day Biden said he was running again.
The people who didn’t vote for Kamala are the problem. And if Clooney’s op ed made them not vote for her, that’s another issue altogether.
Good riddance
For the Clooneys to get French citizenship so quickly it means that they were already living in France full-time when George made his intervention about Biden. Shameful. What’s he going to do if France elects Le Pen as President?
Move to Italy or the UK. Privilege has its privileges.
That was my second thought. My first was: “Bye George.” My third was a furious internal rant that this rich white guy with influence and privilege chose to use that influence and privilege in ways that will irreparably harm millions of people— including millions of kids just as deserving of nurturing and care as his own two moppets. There’s a straight line connecting the dots between Clooney’s ego and Trump’s — and countless tragedies. I hope his sleep is as restless and filled with cauchemars as it deserves to be. I can’t even. I am glad, though, that I’ve never supported his career or his ego in any appreciable way.
Ugh!
” I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life.”
Ah yes, George, good for your kids. I’m glad their parents were able to move to a country where they hoped they’d have a fair shake at life.
Too bad thousands of children in the US whose parents hoped would “get a fair shake at life” are instead suffering – watching their parents being disappeared off the street, or getting stalked, bullied, snatched and manhandled themselves at school, on playgrounds, at medical appointments, at citizenship ceremonies, on their way to soccer practice, heading home to family for Thanksgiving, from their beds at night.
And millions of others, including the children of US service members and teachers are suffering food insecurity because Trump & Co cut SNAP or aren’t going to get lifesaving medical care or have roofs over their heads because medical insurance premiums and costs of living are skyrocketing. And thousands more have suffered, starved, died in Gaza and Ukraine while Trump, vance, Rubio, Hegseth are laying waste to US foreign policy, diplomatic service, career officers, and instead profiting and preening and coveting Greenland and mining rights in Ukraine and oil in Venezuela and empowering oligarchs and tyrants the world over while deploying US military service people on US streets and in the dark of night on unarmed boaters.
Au revoir George. And don’t let the farmhouse screen door hit you on the way out.
And George YOU are part of the reason, because you and your butt hurt ego just had to squawk and whine to undermine 2 skilled career public servants who were trying to keep all that from happening, and YOU helped give the US Project 2025, Trump 2.0, Doge
Where’s your squawking and outrage now at Trump and Co?
Thank you. I was trying to compose a rant and kept getting more and more infuriated. After having peed on the carpet, how dare he open his mouth – oh, boo hoo, it’s so hard to be rich and famous that I’ll move to my $8 million French vineyard where people don’t care how rich and famous I am. Wicked, heartless, brainless…
Perfect post. Other than vague, useless platitudes, I have not heard him say one thing about the fascists who have taken over. He has not one harsh word for them. His silence is deafening.
Oh my god. That other old fart, his best friend, Pitt, will probably do the same soon. As if America hasn’t given us enough of a hard time this year…
I feel such disgust for this man.
Come sit by me.
Should Biden have stayed in the race? How would you have preferred to see it play out? It’s a shame it didn’t go to an open convention. We needed to see Trump weigh in on who he was willing to debate, etc. What initially seemed like too little time between dropping out and the election was actually too much time given how little preparation had gone in. Kamala made a valiant effort, but this was an existential battle.
It is easier to blame Clooney, who voted for Kamala than the millions of Americans who are ok with the orange monster. Scapegoating Clooney for one op ed isn’t going to fix the dictatorship forming in the states.
Girl, bye! Sorry to France. He’ll probably cozy up to Marine Le Pen and go full right wing now.
I mean, Amal is Lebanese, born in Beirut.
French citizenship makes perfect sense for her given Lebanon’s colonial history. I know many Lebanese people who also hold either French or Canadian citizenship. I would not be surprised if she wanted to raise her kids in France for many reasons including language ones.
Amal isn’t American and she’s been targeted by the U.S. government for her work so why would they bother living in the U.S.? Your country is worse than Russia and China right now when it comes to freedom of movement for non citizens.
I don’t think Americans understand just how bad your country has gotten for anyone who isn’t a U.S. citizen. And when rich people decide to leave that’s because they have the privilege to do it. They can go. The rest of you probably can’t.
Clooney writing an op ed isn’t why orange man got re elected. He was one of many who had issues with Biden but really there were millions of Americans who decided to vote for that orange criminal again and many others who didn’t bother voting for the sane choice of Kamala. Getting mad at Clooney is just shifting the blame to the much larger issue in the states.
Moving to France over the UK is also an indictment of the UK since Amal is British. Clooney specifically calls out bad privacy laws for kids, which is calling out the UK and Harry knows this to be true himself.
We know all of this. We live it every day. 75 million voted for Kamala. 77 million voted for the 💩 stain. Millions more didn’t vote so a majority didn’t vote for this even though not voting makes people responsible too. Having said all that, Clooney is still an a-hole.
It’s news to me that the French don’t care about fame and don’t have paparazzi. Wtf? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Yeah, ask Princess Diana about that…oh, wait…