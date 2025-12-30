Times: King Charles & Prince William are definitely headed to the US in 2026

My predictions for 2026: the United States’ Semiquincentennial is going to be a disaster, and America’s World Cup cohosting duties will also be a historic catastrophe. Hilariously, those two events will happen concurrently. The World Cup runs from June 11 through July 19th. The Semiquincentennial events will be held on and around the Fourth of July, obviously. It’s bad enough that we have that orange fascist horse’s ass as president, but American cities are going to be inundated with European, South American, African and Asian tourists for the World Cup. Well, not only that, but it’s now close to being confirmed that Prince William will visit the US in June and July as well. Oh brother.

The King and the Prince of Wales are expected to make separate visits to America in the new year as part of a charm offensive aimed at President Trump. Advanced talks are under way, and a source said that it was “highly likely” the King would make the trip in April. The visit would be the first by a reigning monarch in almost 20 years, since Queen Elizabeth accepted an invitation from George Bush in 2007. Later in the year, the Prince of Wales is expected to travel to North America when the US hosts the football World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

The visits are being timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence and as discussions continue between Britain and the United States over formalising a trade deal. This month the US paused its promised multi-billion-pound investment in British tech over regulatory frustrations regarding online safety rules, the digital services tax and food safety restrictions. The £31 billion investment was the prize announcement from Trump’s state visit in September. Now diplomats hope that the royal family can again help to keep the special relationship on track.

While “outward” visits by the British royal family to the US tend to be less politically fraught than “inward” state visits of US presidents to Britain, Downing Street hopes to use these as an incentive to get a full UK-US trade deal signed with Trump.

Negotiations have become bogged down by American demands for more access to British markets for US farmers — a highly sensitive issue on both sides of the Atlantic. Getting the deal done early in the new year is seen as important in London before campaigning begins in earnest for critical American mid-term elections in November.

Sir Keir Starmer is not expected to accompany the King on the visit. Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, is likely to attend to represent the government.

Prince William’s visit is expected to take place during the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19. He will attend in his capacity as president of the Football Association.

England’s third group match is being played in New Jersey on June 27, a week before the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence celebrations on July 4. It is possible that the visit will be timed to ensure that the prince is still in the US for Independence Day. For the bicentennial celebrations of independence in 1976, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Philadelphia, Washington DC and New York during a six-day trip. The Queen was hosted by Gerald Ford at a White House state dinner.