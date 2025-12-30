Times: King Charles & Prince William are definitely headed to the US in 2026

My predictions for 2026: the United States’ Semiquincentennial is going to be a disaster, and America’s World Cup cohosting duties will also be a historic catastrophe. Hilariously, those two events will happen concurrently. The World Cup runs from June 11 through July 19th. The Semiquincentennial events will be held on and around the Fourth of July, obviously. It’s bad enough that we have that orange fascist horse’s ass as president, but American cities are going to be inundated with European, South American, African and Asian tourists for the World Cup. Well, not only that, but it’s now close to being confirmed that Prince William will visit the US in June and July as well. Oh brother.
The King and the Prince of Wales are expected to make separate visits to America in the new year as part of a charm offensive aimed at President Trump. Advanced talks are under way, and a source said that it was “highly likely” the King would make the trip in April. The visit would be the first by a reigning monarch in almost 20 years, since Queen Elizabeth accepted an invitation from George Bush in 2007. Later in the year, the Prince of Wales is expected to travel to North America when the US hosts the football World Cup with Canada and Mexico.
The visits are being timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence and as discussions continue between Britain and the United States over formalising a trade deal. This month the US paused its promised multi-billion-pound investment in British tech over regulatory frustrations regarding online safety rules, the digital services tax and food safety restrictions. The £31 billion investment was the prize announcement from Trump’s state visit in September. Now diplomats hope that the royal family can again help to keep the special relationship on track.
While “outward” visits by the British royal family to the US tend to be less politically fraught than “inward” state visits of US presidents to Britain, Downing Street hopes to use these as an incentive to get a full UK-US trade deal signed with Trump.
Negotiations have become bogged down by American demands for more access to British markets for US farmers — a highly sensitive issue on both sides of the Atlantic. Getting the deal done early in the new year is seen as important in London before campaigning begins in earnest for critical American mid-term elections in November.
Sir Keir Starmer is not expected to accompany the King on the visit. Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, is likely to attend to represent the government.
Prince William’s visit is expected to take place during the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19. He will attend in his capacity as president of the Football Association.
England’s third group match is being played in New Jersey on June 27, a week before the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence celebrations on July 4. It is possible that the visit will be timed to ensure that the prince is still in the US for Independence Day. For the bicentennial celebrations of independence in 1976, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Philadelphia, Washington DC and New York during a six-day trip. The Queen was hosted by Gerald Ford at a White House state dinner.
[From The Times]
“This month the US paused its promised multi-billion-pound investment in British tech… the £31 billion investment was the prize announcement from Trump’s state visit in September.” LMAO. Is the UK just learning *now* that Trump makes wild promises and announcements and then immediately walks it back? “We plan to invest a trillion dollars into our special relationship with British tech and farmers.” Two days later: “Nevermind, you can’t take that man literally.” It will be more of the same if and when Charles and William visit too – Trump will make some crazy announcements and then nothing will come of it. Also: it’s starting to sound like the Princess of Wales won’t visit the US with her husband? Several months ago, the rumor was that William and Kate would visit together, making it Kate’s first big “tour” since 2022. Guess not! Honestly, I bet William’s visit is being built around the World Cup (more than the Fourth of July), so Kate probably doesn’t feel like sitting around and watching football in New Jersey in late June. She’s lazy, for sure, but I don’t blame her for not wanting to do *that*.
-
-
Britain's King Charles, U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales take their seats to attend the State Banquet during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.
US President Donald Trump delivers his speech as King Charles III and the Princess of Wales listen during the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK.
President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visit Windsor Castle as they make a second State Visit to the UK
The Princess of Wales meets members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, on day two of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK. The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges.
The Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump meet members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, on day two of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK. The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges.
I really wish these people would stop using the phrase “charm offensive”. They are sucking up to Trump. That’s who these people are, period.
So glad that I will be in Europe when the come to US! I will miss the circus!!
The thing is….with the exception of this site and a few other gossip and/or royalist sites…..there is no circus. There will be a brief mention of it on mainstream media. Maybe the morning shows will mention it more, the late night shows might make a joke or two. But really, it’s a little circus.
A one-tent circus, or is it a one-ring circus? A one elephant circus? You get the idea. 😉
Scooter does not want keen to go with him. Imo. And the the inevitable comments whether Charles and or peggs will meet harry probably will commence soon. Scoot will cozy up to Trump
Wouldn’t it be something if the Sussexes are out of the country then, doing something with Archewell or Invictus and getting way more coverage, especially from the British press?
It looks as though Charles is doing the ‘global statesman’ stuff & they’re leaving William with the football. trump sure as heck isn’t going to Jersey to watch football, so there will be no interaction there. And since Kate isn’t coming, trump is even less incentivized to meet up with Billy Boy.
What are the chances of a ‘charm offensive’ by the monarch and heir positively swaying the trade ‘deal’ in favor of the UK? 🤔
Charles and William dazzling Trump and Americans, the monarch and heir ‘begging’ for US favor 250 years after a revolution and independence from the British monarchy. 🤩
😂 😂 😛
Does the British media realize how their narrative of the current monarchy and state of government is received by onlookers. They make them sound weak. The former ‘Great Britain’ is at the mercy of Trump’s USA.
The UK has been trying to get a favourable trade deal with the US since Trump’s first term. I doubt a visit from Charles and William will make any difference
I guess they’re still dealing with the consequences of Brexit. 🤔 The British was highly instrumental in getting Brexit. Now they’re at the mercy of US and Europe. 🤷♀️
The UK needs to focus on the EU because at least there the leaders negotiating are competent leaders and not an insane maniac with degrading mental faculties.
I think the same, that they won’t make a difference. And again the UK taxpayer should wonder, what is their value for the money they take?
The British need to stop trying to cater to the orange idiot. He’s insane and changes his mind every day. When a longstanding trade agreement with Canada gets ignored, there is even less chance that the UK will get anything solid.
Until the old man is gone, it’s just a waste of time.
I completely agree with you.
Oh god, it is going to be sooooo cringe when Billy Idle elbows his way into footballer selfies & group shots.
He lacks the ability to comprehend the conversation around trade deal investments. I can see him look haughtily down his nose & say “fix it, yah” and get incandescent over something Sussex-related 5 minutes later. What an utter tool…
Of COURSE he’s going to football!! Does *anyone* think he’d come over for anything else?? There’ll probably be more than a few pints being lifted in “celebrating” the British team…sports and day drinking are the *only* events he seems to actually *wants* to do. The rest will literally be phoned/zoomed in.
William has proven that he’ll travel just about anywhere to watch (men’s) football.
William is going to come later in the tournament when Wimbledon is in full gear and Kate has an excuse not to attend the World Cup games with him.
Wimbledon is June 29-July 2, right? Looks like Kate could go to World Cup if she wanted to. But she will say she has to stay with the kids. Trump is greatly hated in Seattle and would never go there, so this whole mess will play out in L.A..
June 12: United States vs. Paraguay — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (9 p.m. ET)
June 19: United States vs. Australia — Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
June 25: United States vs. UEFA Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania) — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (10 p.m. ET)
It would be an understatement to say that this a disgusting time for the US so sure William come and visit during this time. Put your face right up next to the shit show. Surely the optics will stand up over time…
Yep, it looks like Charles is wisely swerving July 4 and the ludicrous orange sh!tshow that day. It sounds like Charles is coming to Washington for an actual meeting. It’s not clear to me whether William will either visit Washington or even be in the country on July 4, but William has such bad instincts that he’ll probably do both and there will be pictures of him looking thrilled to spend the day with the orange maniac.
I’m hoping the No Kings people will organize a massive demonstration on July 4.
I mean, we suspected that William would come for the World Cup, right? So he’ll also just have to stand awkwardly next to Trump while he rambles on and on about America getting rid of their British kings. Serves him right.
I feel for Charles – reports seem to indicate that he has finished chemo, but he hasn’t looked well. And he can’t really send William in his stead unless he wants to be a lame duck king. Maybe he’ll just come over for a ceremony and then immediately return to the UK (much less time for awkward questions about whether he might visit his younger son, too).
Yeah it doesn’t sound like Kate will be travelling to the US. Wimbledon will be happening in and around that time too so she has an excuse not to go.
Tinfoil tiara…. anyone reckon he is hoping to score a player while he is away? 🙂
Now that they do very few tours, I don’t get why they have to plague us. We are not a Commonwealth country. People find them mildly interesting.
They’re not going to the US to mix with the plebs! Nor to visit any charities! He’s going to watch soccer matches, she’s gonna shop (if she accompanies him) and mostly suck up to the Orange Man! Just like another vacation!
Well, if Chuck & Billie are willing to turn loose of some of their money, they can buy a better tariff rate from Trump. I don’t think anyone believes either of them would do that. So, they better not hold their breaths.
Catherine is so thin her breasts have disappeared. Once her personal trainer revealed Catherine’s eating habits in the Fail. No one in the comments thought she ate enough. I remember a pulse with some greens and blueberries and not one substantial meal during the day.