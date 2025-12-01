Prince William plans to attend World Cup matches in LA, and so does Harry?

My confession: before today, I had not paid any attention to the buzz/news about next year’s World Cup. I knew that the US was “cohosting” the World Cup with Canada and Mexico, which is the first time North America’s countries have come together to host a major sporting event. But I had no idea that so many American cities would be hosting various matches. There will be matches held in LA, New Jersey, Dallas, Kansas City, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami and Boston over the course of five weeks. Completely bonkers, and also pretty typical of the rest of the world to completely underestimate the sheer size of the US. They think they can just ping-pong from LA to Houston to Seattle to Philly with ease? This is going to be a catastrophe, my god. And tourists are going to have the worst f–king time of their lives dealing with the travel, not to mention the American fascism.

Well, I looked up all of this World Cup information for a reason. It’s more than likely that Prince William plans to visit America next summer, partly for the Semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence and partly for the World Cup. Given that some of the matches will be held in LA, there are new claims that William will try to go to California next year to cheer on Team England. And obviously, they’re saying that Harry will want to watch some of the World Cup in person as well. An awkward brotherly reunion is in the cards!

Princes William and Harry are on course for an awkward reunion next summer at the USA World Cup as both want to see games. The brothers have not spoken since the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 but are both planning to cheer on England and the other Home Nations. Scotland have also qualified, and Wales and Northern Ireland have play-off hopes. And William hopes to be there with wife Kate and their three children — with son George, 12, already a big Three Lions fan. Pals of Los Angeles-based Harry say he, too, wants to watch games at the stadiums. Security arrangements are already being made to assess threats and work out logistics, despite the match locations not being known until Friday’s group draw. An insider in LA said: “Wills is planning to come to the US and we have been told to prepare for what a trip would entail. Interactions between security services and UK/US intelligence teams are in progress.” Harry has attended events at the LA SoFi Stadium, which will host eight World Cup games and is the closest to his home in Montecito, California. William and Harry were last seen together in August 2024 at a memorial service in Norfolk. They reportedly did not speak.

There’s no guarantee that England will play in LA, just as there’s no guarantee that Harry will go out of his way to attend England’s matches. I could absolutely see Harry going to LA to watch some matches, but I have my doubts as to whether William would be brave enough to even travel to California. After all, this is the same man who refused to travel to Australia when the Lionesses played in the Women’s World Cup final. I kind of hope England gets sent to Houston or Dallas in the dead of summer, just to see William puddled with sweat.