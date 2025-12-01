Prince William plans to attend World Cup matches in LA, and so does Harry?

My confession: before today, I had not paid any attention to the buzz/news about next year’s World Cup. I knew that the US was “cohosting” the World Cup with Canada and Mexico, which is the first time North America’s countries have come together to host a major sporting event. But I had no idea that so many American cities would be hosting various matches. There will be matches held in LA, New Jersey, Dallas, Kansas City, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami and Boston over the course of five weeks. Completely bonkers, and also pretty typical of the rest of the world to completely underestimate the sheer size of the US. They think they can just ping-pong from LA to Houston to Seattle to Philly with ease? This is going to be a catastrophe, my god. And tourists are going to have the worst f–king time of their lives dealing with the travel, not to mention the American fascism.

Well, I looked up all of this World Cup information for a reason. It’s more than likely that Prince William plans to visit America next summer, partly for the Semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence and partly for the World Cup. Given that some of the matches will be held in LA, there are new claims that William will try to go to California next year to cheer on Team England. And obviously, they’re saying that Harry will want to watch some of the World Cup in person as well. An awkward brotherly reunion is in the cards!

Princes William and Harry are on course for an awkward reunion next summer at the USA World Cup as both want to see games. The brothers have not spoken since the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 but are both planning to cheer on England and the other Home Nations.

Scotland have also qualified, and Wales and Northern Ireland have play-off hopes. And William hopes to be there with wife Kate and their three children — with son George, 12, already a big Three Lions fan.

Pals of Los Angeles-based Harry say he, too, wants to watch games at the stadiums. Security arrangements are already being made to assess threats and work out logistics, despite the match locations not being known until Friday’s group draw.

An insider in LA said: “Wills is planning to come to the US and we have been told to prepare for what a trip would entail. Interactions between security services and UK/US intelligence teams are in progress.”

Harry has attended events at the LA SoFi Stadium, which will host eight World Cup games and is the closest to his home in Montecito, California.

William and Harry were last seen together in August 2024 at a memorial service in Norfolk. They reportedly did not speak.

There’s no guarantee that England will play in LA, just as there’s no guarantee that Harry will go out of his way to attend England’s matches. I could absolutely see Harry going to LA to watch some matches, but I have my doubts as to whether William would be brave enough to even travel to California. After all, this is the same man who refused to travel to Australia when the Lionesses played in the Women’s World Cup final. I kind of hope England gets sent to Houston or Dallas in the dead of summer, just to see William puddled with sweat.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

24 Responses to “Prince William plans to attend World Cup matches in LA, and so does Harry?”

  1. Duch says:
    December 1, 2025 at 10:27 am

    God that picture where he’s overtaken in emotion, pumping his fist, and everyone else is sitting. Can you imagine him at home??

    Poor kids.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      December 1, 2025 at 10:49 am

      I can’t believe I’m going to say this but, here goes! The people sitting down are Spanish and I wouldn’t expect them to jump up and cheer when England scored. I do agree that William looks like a wannabe hooligan but, the joy on George’s face is delightful. Plus it’s the final of the Euros and we’d just equalised against one of the top teams in Europe. Spain had the last laugh though and came out 2-1 victors. I will admit, King Filipe and his daughter were far more regal in their appreciation of their team’s efforts than the rage monster.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        December 1, 2025 at 11:02 am

        Honestly, this is why I think its weird when they put some of the government/heads of state together in one box. It’s going to be super awkward anyway, and then even more so when you have a kid like George in the box because the Spanish people there may not feel like they can react the way they want….and then add in William’s over the top behavior compared to the others….

        Like just put the Spanish king and the British prince in different boxes lol.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    December 1, 2025 at 10:32 am

    Oh no we are starting with this crap. Think i will sleep through this nonsense. Wake me when it’s over.

    Reply
  3. Ciotog says:
    December 1, 2025 at 10:39 am

    I’d bet $100 that neither Kate nor the younger two kids will be with William on this trip. And that he only agreed to go because they promised him he could attend the WC.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 1, 2025 at 10:42 am

      yeah that’s the only reason they got him to agree to this kind of US trip – they promised him some WC games as part of it.

      Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    December 1, 2025 at 10:41 am

    So he can go to the men’s World Cup in the US with his wife and all three kids but couldn’t be bothered to attend the women’s world cup FINAL in Australia?? even though both were over the summer??

    he’s definitely going to go out of his way to attend an England game that he thinks harry will attend because he thinks it will be one more opportunity to remind Harry of his place in the hierarchy – he wants to be seen greeting Trump while Harry just stays in his expensive box. (I don’t think Harry will mind.) he wants to visit the team in the locker room while Harry just goes home afterwards (I think the team would rather meet Harry…)

    But that said, Harry’s team isn’t telling William what his plans are and if William knows what games he’ll attend, it will be because someone in the security side of things said something.

    waiting for the blowback when William attends 5 England games or whatever but not a single Scotland or Wales game (f Wales qualifies.)

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      December 1, 2025 at 11:00 am

      See I can see him wanting to go to rub Harry’s face in it about his ” importance”, but I also wonder if he ever wants to be put in a situation where he would potentially have to go head to head with Harry at the same moment where there’s a potential for booing. Now to be fair most World Cup attendees are probably not fervent royalists that would care one way or another, but William is very insecure and I’m not sure if he even wants to take the risk.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        December 1, 2025 at 11:05 am

        I was thinking that too….would he want to be in an environment where he’s greeted by boos and Harry by cheers? Or where Harry is just naturally going to come off better than him since Harry is just better at all the public facing aspects of their roles? Would he want that direct competition? Would he want headlines of “harry shows support in an England kit and makes fun of how it doesn’t go with his hair while William is in a three piece suit”?

        But his love of royal hierarchy may outweigh that. Or maybe his love of that hierarchy has him convinced that no matter what he does he will always come out on top when compared to Harry (but how can he think that at this point??)

      • jais says:
        December 1, 2025 at 11:13 am

        Okay, but just let me imagine William and Trump in a WC box together being booed mercilessly by an entire stadium. Inject it into my veins.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 1, 2025 at 11:31 am

        @Jais 🤣🤣🤣

    • Nic919 says:
      December 1, 2025 at 11:06 am

      They are talking about England being in LA before the group draw even takes place. I know that FIFA is corrupt but it is possible that they end up in the group of cities on the east coast.

      And yes William is going to focus on England and ignore every other team.

      Reply
  5. Me at home says:
    December 1, 2025 at 10:47 am

    Weren’t WanK booed in Boston at a basketball game a few years ago? Looking forward to that happening again around the USA’s birthday party.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:06 am

    Not so bonkers. The 1994 World Cup was held in 9 US cities and, as I remember, it was pretty much a sell-out everywhere. I went to matches in Boston, NY and the finals in LA. The trip back was bonkers, with Brazilian fans singing “ole, ole, ole, ole” at the top of their lungs all the way across to Boston.

    The draw for the 2026 World Cup is on 12/5, so we’ll see then where the teams will be playing.

    Reply
    • lola says:
      December 1, 2025 at 12:08 pm

      Yeah, some of them have also been held all over Europe, in many countries. Not to mention how bizarre it is to think that this was somehow planned in the US/Canada/Mexico but without any American input and that you can just blame the rest of the world for not being able to assess distances…

      Reply
  7. Mel says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:23 am

    Why are these people so immature?? Even if they’re at the game they can miss each other entirely. William will just have to put on his big boy pants if he can even gather himself enough for a flight to LA.

    Reply
  8. Isabella says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:42 am

    Since the World Cup will be in so many cities, don’t see why Wills would be headed to LA. Only if Britain has a match there? He would be less likely to be booed in the other cities. It would be funny if both brothers were in a stadium and Wills got mad because Harry was favored in the Webcam (which he clearly would be if Meghan was there, making a power couple).

    Reply
  9. Ginger says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:58 am

    Harry himself said he isn’t really into soccer/football so I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t go but who knows…

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    December 1, 2025 at 12:08 pm

    At this point we don’t even know what country England will be playing. This is so dumb.

    Reply
  11. Chelsea says:
    December 1, 2025 at 12:19 pm

    What “LA” source would call William Wills? lol

    Reply
  12. Gabby says:
    December 1, 2025 at 12:22 pm

    Um, didn’t we read before that Harry wasn’t a huge soccer fan? I don’t see him attending any of this.

    We don’t know where England or its various colonial conquests’ teams will be playing, but I hope the Scooter Tantrum Prince ends up outdoors in Houston without AC or bug spray during the thick of summer.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 1, 2025 at 12:38 pm

      I dont know how huge a fan he is, but I think it’s reasonable to assume he would like to attend a match. He went to the super bowl and I can’t imagine he’s a huge American football fan. He went to a Miami-LA game maybe two years ago (where a reporter hilariously asked him if he was an Aston Villa fan and he shot that down so fast lol.)

      Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    December 1, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    This WC has the potential to be a clusterf*ck, what with ICE looming over it. And we’ll see how many countries’ teams are even admitted into the U.S. to play, given the U.S. crackdown on entry.

    That said, I can see both Harry and William wanting to see England play. But America is big enough for both of them, and so is the WC schedule.

    The Sun’s story is so dumb.

    Reply

