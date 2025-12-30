Mail: Sussex-comms guru Meredith Maines left because of Kris Jenner’s party pics!

The Daily Mail has been making a steady stream of ludicrous blunders in recent months. There was a big exclusive about Timothee Chalamet dumping Kylie Jenner, which obviously turned out to be completely false. There have been several lower-tier celebrity exclusives which have turned out to be wrong and contradicted within days. I guess my point is that the Mail’s exclusives are not worth the paper they’re printed on these days, if they ever were. With that in mind, Alison Boshoff had a big exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ communications chief Meredith Maines stepping down right after Christmas, ten months after she started to work for them. Boshoff shoehorned “Sussex Survivors Club” into the first line of the piece. In case you forgot, the “Sussex Survivors Club” is what the palace lackeys and morons called themselves after they had nervous breakdowns over Meghan’s early-morning emails.
She is the newest member of the Sussex Survivors Club, having become the 11th publicist in five years to leave Prince Harry and Meghan’s employ. Fevered speculation swirls over the circumstances of her departure, especially given claims the couple are notoriously difficult to work for. Now, I can reveal the decision by PR chief Meredith Maines to step down from overseeing Archewell Philanthropies’ communications has sparked a furious spin war.
For while some say she left under a dark cloud after the bungled handling of a celebrity birthday celebration, others claim she has gone out on a high, having achieved her goal of reuniting Harry with the King in September. Early last month, rumours raged of an ugly rift between Meghan and ‘momager’ to the Kardashian clan Kris Jenner, 70, after Ms Jenner removed a photo of the Sussexes from her birthday Instagram post.
Journalists across the pond were immediately briefed by the Sussexes’ team, and told that Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, had signed a ‘no photo’ consent form ahead of attending the star–studded birthday bash. Sources close to the Kardashian matriarch strongly denied there had been any forms and said that they had taken them down after a ‘request’. The Sussexes then denied that they had asked for the images to come down. Like many of these tense celeb briefing spats, the row appeared, at some point, to fizzle out, rendering the whole episode a bit of a storm in a teacup.
Not, however, for Ms Maines, sources claim. For, fuelling rumours that her departure from Archewell, previously known as the Archewell Foundation, was less than triumphant, The Mail on Sunday can reveal that although the news of her leaving was announced on Friday evening, she actually resigned in mid–November – just days after the Kris Jenner saga exploded. When this newspaper asked Ms Maines in late November if she had left the Sussexes she described it as a ‘ridiculous’ suggestion. Ridiculous indeed.
One source close to the Sussexes told me: ‘Her tenure has been an absolute disaster. If she did in fact quit then she’s getting out to save face before it gets worse… She’s telling others that she is helping with the transition but this does not scream amicable to me.’
Another source told me previously: ‘When anything negative comes out, someone has to pay. It is a miserable and impossible job. Meghan will get disappointed by one thing and then ice someone out. She will never let you live it down or forget how you let her down and neither will Harry.’
She’s the eleventh publicist to go since the couple relocated to the US five years ago. A further three employees at Archewell are losing their jobs in early 2026.
Commenting on Ms Maines’ departure, a spokesman for the Sussexes said: ‘Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.’
Hardly effusive. But for Ms Maines’ supporters, her recusal from the Sussexes is a natural career move. With her departure planned for mid–January, it will mark almost a year of working for the couple. One source said: ‘She really enjoyed her time there but at a certain point it is time to go… They begged her to stay to manage the transition of Archewell Foundation and other transitions. She stayed to do that. Meredith feels that she has done what she set out to do. She launched the show and the brand and the website. She also got Harry to meet with his father in September, which was a priority that they set out to achieve.’
“She actually resigned in mid–November – just days after the Kris Jenner saga exploded…” And then “They begged her to stay to manage the transition of Archewell Foundation and other transitions. She stayed to do that.” So which is it, Daily Mail? Did Meredith Maines resign in November or did she stay through most of December? Of all of the sordid, crazy, dumbass lies about the Sussexes, the hysteria around Kris Jenner’s birthday party was just… idiotic. I think there were some wires crossed between the Kardashian-Jenners and the Sussexes, but the way the British media turned it into a Defcon 2 Controversy was just bizarre and unserious. Anyway, all I’m getting from the Daily Mail’s big exclusive is that Maines isn’t actually talking to them or anyone in the British media and it’s driving them crazy. They so badly want her to pay the Sussex Tax and bad-mouth them!
“Fevered speculation”!!! Welp, at least you are coming to terms with the fact that you are all sick. Progress, and all that.
They want access to anything related to them so badly. It’ll be 6 years and they still haven’t accepted that it’s done and over. I’ve never seen a press just want any kind of reaction or connection to people they deem irrelevant.
The idea that Allison Boshoff has a source close to the Sussexes is hilarious. This whole article sounds like a lot of spaghetti being thrown at the wall. Meredith’s tenure was not an absolute disaster by any means and cannot see the Sussexes saying that it was. Please.
So she quit in November but is staying on through January 2026 to aid the transition? Well that doesn’t sound like it’s acrimonious! I’ve left jobs where working conditions were toxic and I couldn’t wait to get out. I wouldn’t agree to stay on three more months! It’s obvious Meredith isn’t talking so they are making stuff up. Kris Jenner was reposting Meghan’s instagram posts in late November so it’s obvious if there was miscommunication it was sorted out with no hard feelings.
I know the uk racist “press” is always unhinged.
But- does it feel like they are trying to get in front of something about the windsors that falls between unflattering and ghastly.
Not that it matters, they write windsor fan fiction, they do not report facts.
But, i feel like something is about to drop.
” especially given claims the couple are notoriously difficult to work for. ” The people who work for them all say they are very nice, before Harry and also now. It is only the British press and someone in the RF who says not.
And those US media outlets with strong UK media links and/or those whose royal ‘journalists’ are themselves British. The Palace(s) PR machine has long been known to be the most ruthless and effective in the world. Some working for US publications are even members of the wider WhatsApp palace group (there’s a smaller royal rota one).
Jason Knapp is responsible for a lot of the rumors about the Sussexes being hard to work for. His proof: an email he wrote himself to some redacted person, and the experience of his nanny friend he hires for the Sussexes who was completely unqualified for the job. William knighted Knauf and gave him a sinecure at Earthshot as a reward.
Yeah this piece is all over the place which means the DM don’t know anything and are just throwing out scenarios. I believe that Meredith was brought in to reorganise the comm strategy and provide guidance after Ashley Hansen left.
Something dirty is coming down the pike for the Wails and/or Windsors. They always ramp up the bullshit stories against Meghan & Marry when those horrible people across the pond have done something dirty.
Is the British press still angry about the Sussexes going to that birthday party? My goodness, who knew Meghan’s failure to wear a poppy in a country that does not recognize a British holiday would sting so much. This is like Meghan wearing the red dress all over again, in terms of its effect on these dysregulated people.
Debbie, the poppy is worn during Memorial Day (and could possibly be worn on Veterans day), so the bm just stirs up whatever it can find. I always find it interesting that the bm feels like it should ‘correct’ the way the US does things because it’s not the same as the UK. It’s tiresome.
🥱Does anyone find the British media boring going on and on about Meghan’s and Harry’s personnel issues. Now what I really want to know from them is how Kate got that big ass scar on her forehead. Not a single one of them is curious as to how that happened. 🦗🦗 from them. Seeing that is like the elephant in the room. Skiing accident? Fall down the stairs? Knockout blow? Inquiring minds want to know. Hmm!