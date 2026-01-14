Bill & Hillary Clinton to House Republicans: come and get us!

Say what you will about Bill and Hillary Clinton, but they’re good Democrats and they’re not afraid of Donald Trump or his goon squads. In recent months, House Republicans have been desperately trying to pivot away from Donald Trump’s years-long, well-documented friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Republican strategy is the same as it was 30 years ago: attack Bill and Hillary, and project all of the GOP’s evils onto the Clintons. Trump’s DOJ has tried to put Bill Clinton’s relationship with Epstein under a microscope – which is fine, but they should do the exact same thing with Trump, you know? Well, the Republican-led House investigation into Epstein has sought the Clintons’ closed-door testimony about Epstein. Bill and Hillary are publicly refusing to participate in this buffoonery.

Bill and Hillary Clinton refused on Tuesday to testify in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation, escalating a monthslong battle with its Republican leader, Representative James R. Comer of Kentucky, who quickly said he would take steps to hold them in contempt of Congress. “Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote in a lengthy letter to Mr. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which was obtained by The New York Times. “For us, now is that time.” Mr. Comer’s relentless efforts to force them to testify reflect his overall approach to his panel’s Epstein inquiry. He has sought to deflect focus from President Trump’s ties to the convicted sex offender and his administration’s decision to close its investigation into the matter without releasing key information. Instead, he has worked to shift the spotlight onto prominent Democrats who once associated with Mr. Epstein and his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell. Mr. Comer has repeatedly threatened to hold the Clintons in contempt if they failed to appear for live depositions behind closed doors, typically a first step in referring someone to the Justice Department for prosecution. He had set a deadline of Tuesday for Mr. Clinton to appear, and Wednesday for Mrs. Clinton. But hours before the deadline, the Clintons made clear that they had no intention of presenting themselves on Capitol Hill to be questioned by Mr. Comer and members of his committee. They did so by submitting an eight-page legal letter laying out why they considered the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable,” then followed up with a scorching missive that they signed jointly, promising to fight Mr. Comer on the issue for as long as it took.

[From The NY Times]

I’m including Bill’s post with the letter below. He and Hillary are really saying: come and get me, motherf–kers. Bill’s position in particular has been, in essence, “sure, I met with Epstein several times and flew on his plane and none of that was a good look, but I have nothing to hide and release the files.” Speaking of, the Trump DOJ has only released a small fraction of the files as Justice furiously tries to scrub any and all mention of Trump and his cronies. The attorney general is in violation of several court orders with the delay in the files’ release. That’s what this is about too.

This is not about Right or Left, it’s about Right and Wrong. pic.twitter.com/IVQh3yHEGG — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2026