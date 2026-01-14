Bill & Hillary Clinton to House Republicans: come and get us!

Say what you will about Bill and Hillary Clinton, but they’re good Democrats and they’re not afraid of Donald Trump or his goon squads. In recent months, House Republicans have been desperately trying to pivot away from Donald Trump’s years-long, well-documented friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Republican strategy is the same as it was 30 years ago: attack Bill and Hillary, and project all of the GOP’s evils onto the Clintons. Trump’s DOJ has tried to put Bill Clinton’s relationship with Epstein under a microscope – which is fine, but they should do the exact same thing with Trump, you know? Well, the Republican-led House investigation into Epstein has sought the Clintons’ closed-door testimony about Epstein. Bill and Hillary are publicly refusing to participate in this buffoonery.
Bill and Hillary Clinton refused on Tuesday to testify in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation, escalating a monthslong battle with its Republican leader, Representative James R. Comer of Kentucky, who quickly said he would take steps to hold them in contempt of Congress.
“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote in a lengthy letter to Mr. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which was obtained by The New York Times. “For us, now is that time.”
Mr. Comer’s relentless efforts to force them to testify reflect his overall approach to his panel’s Epstein inquiry. He has sought to deflect focus from President Trump’s ties to the convicted sex offender and his administration’s decision to close its investigation into the matter without releasing key information. Instead, he has worked to shift the spotlight onto prominent Democrats who once associated with Mr. Epstein and his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell.
Mr. Comer has repeatedly threatened to hold the Clintons in contempt if they failed to appear for live depositions behind closed doors, typically a first step in referring someone to the Justice Department for prosecution. He had set a deadline of Tuesday for Mr. Clinton to appear, and Wednesday for Mrs. Clinton.
But hours before the deadline, the Clintons made clear that they had no intention of presenting themselves on Capitol Hill to be questioned by Mr. Comer and members of his committee. They did so by submitting an eight-page legal letter laying out why they considered the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable,” then followed up with a scorching missive that they signed jointly, promising to fight Mr. Comer on the issue for as long as it took.
I’m including Bill’s post with the letter below. He and Hillary are really saying: come and get me, motherf–kers. Bill’s position in particular has been, in essence, “sure, I met with Epstein several times and flew on his plane and none of that was a good look, but I have nothing to hide and release the files.” Speaking of, the Trump DOJ has only released a small fraction of the files as Justice furiously tries to scrub any and all mention of Trump and his cronies. The attorney general is in violation of several court orders with the delay in the files’ release. That’s what this is about too.
Bill can still argue circles around these dumb MF’s.
Say what you will, Bill went from trailer park to Georgetown. Felon was born massively wealthy and can’t string words together in a complete sentence.
Bill said “Released those files bitch!”
And it wouldn’t be behind closed doors for long. It would be followed by out of context selective leaks. It’s just dumb for Comer to think he can scapegoat the Clintons for Trump’s crimes. The only people Republicans think should be held accountable for the Epstein-Trump crimes are Bill and Hillary Clinton even though there is zero evidence they did anything wrong. And it’s really weird how Hillary got dragged into this in the first place. All Comer has to do to get to the truth is demand total release of the entire Epstein files. Simple. The Clintons are on board with that.
Hillary was right, there’s always been a vast right wing conspiracy against them. And against all of us.
I would say that the biggest offenders in that vast right wing conspiracy are called ABC, CBS, and NBC, the Washington Post and the New York Times. And yes, more so than the far right wing media like Rush Limbaugh (may he rest in torment).
Without the mainstream media doing the GOP’s work, helping them push that Overton Window over the edge, none of this would have happened. People do not have time or the interest to wade through multiple sources. Some people really enjoy reading complex, deep reads of issues and understanding all the facets. Many do not. They want to get informed enough to know what’s going on and whether or not journalists (or whatever we’d call these people now since it sure af isn’t “journalism”) want to admit it, they create the truth. They should have called out Ronald Reagan for the POS he was, for his Alzheimers, and, when it became public, his treason against his country via the arrangement with Iran to keep the hostages through the election. And on and on into the Trump years when they were giddy at the ratings gold and country poisoning that was Trump.
Two intrepid journalists (Joe Conason and Gene Lyons) broke the story wide open by describing how the right wing was trying to remove Clinton from office (and take his annoying wife with him) by abusing the legal system and legal process to get rid of them. Thirty years later the right wing and the media are still going after them although neither has held high office since 2013. Because younger people don’t even remember the Clinton years, many of them believe that they are a two person crime spree. I have no idea if it’s still in print or if the documentary is available, but Conason and Lyons wrote and produced “The Hunting of the President” to explain the vendetta by the media and right wing against the Clintons. If you think they’re as bad as (or worse than) Trump, you might want to look it up.
@Betsy I wish your comment could be posted on every headline around the country. It’s so spot on. I was just mentioning the Overton Window the other day when discussing the horror of what’s going on.
Bill and Hillary might not be the beacons of righteousness, but they are both BRILLIANT and will make these people look like fools. Their legal expertise will run circles around the sham that is currently our DOJ.
Republicans have spent 34 years and hundreds of millions of our tax money going after the Clintons and all they ever found were emails about birthday cakes in the break room and Monica, a very willing participant, who was victimized by Ken Starr, Lindsey Graham, and the general populace. Only 3 men have been publicly named as participating in criminal activity by Epstein’s victims; none of them were Bill Clinton. Trump & Prince Andrew can’t make that claim
Perfectly said.
I read somewhere that they are happy to testify if out in public, so not behind closed doors where MAGA can control what is released
That’s a great letter. I’m proud of them. Remember when Hillary had to endure hours of Benghazi questioning? She made the Republicans, who were taking their questions in rotation, look stupid.
It’s a good letter. Written in Times New Roman (IYKYK), so a little hard to read, but a good letter none the less. The response is what interests me most though.
I’m mentally contrasting this document with the visual of our current Commander-in-Chief flipping off an autoworker yesterday. If that clown doesn’t die soon my already shaky relationship with God is over.
Yup, I just said that.
Bill Clinton leaned so hard into his “aw shucks” persona (and I do think that helped him win the presidency) that many many people forget how brilliant he is and how good his political instincts are. that doesn’t mean he’s perfect – he’s obviously done some really messed up things – but this kind of situation is where he’s going to shine. He’s smarter than anyone in that administration.
And Hillary is obviously also brilliant.
The Rs are so used to going after the Clintons and I think the general public just accepts that after 30 years but the reality is they go after them in large part because they are threatened by them. They are also threatened by Obama but Clinton is an easier target because of those messed up things (and because so many people just accept that the Clintons are “shady.”)
The Clintons should absolutely not engage with this farce. Get the current president in, not one who left office a quarter century ago. And how about getting Melania to testify: plenty of evidence of her closeness to good ol’ Jeff, including the quartet one where she looks high as a kite.