Jimmy Kimmel took Trump’s dementia test and posted the video

Jimmy Kimmel Live was back this week following the holiday break, and the titular host picked up right where he left off: effortlessly reading Trump for the filth he is. Monday night’s show featured a highlights reel of the rantings and crimes Kimmel missed while he was away. Obviously, there was an embarrassment of riches (and I do mean embarrassing) for Kimmel to choose from. The segment built up to a genius gag (and I do mean genius), a video wherein Kimmel takes the cognitive exam Trump claims he “aced” and that “no other President, or Vice President, was willing to take.” As Kimmel points out when introducing the video, there’s a difference between being willing and being asked to take such a test. And, as it turns out, the test isn’t quite as hard as Trump made it out to be. Kimmel, too, aced it… because he knows the names of animals and how to read an analog clock.
Kimmel explained, “This is the official exam administered by a medical professional. I did not see the questions ahead of time. And I’m willing to release the full unedited version if necessary.”
“With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is,” Kimmel said, “and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s.”
Kimmel played a 4-minute clip of himself taking the real cognitive exam that Trump had described as “not easy.”
The test had Kimmel connect some dots, name some words that start with “f,” and correctly identify basic drawings of a lion, a rhino, and a camel.
“I just saw Zootopia, so I know all the answers,” Kimmel jokingly bragged upon acing the animal section.
The medical professional tallied up Kimmel’s points and told him he got a “perfect score.”
Kimmel replied, “So I can be president.”
The segment comes after months of Kimmel trolling Trump over his cognitive bragging. Kimmel has repeatedly argued that passing a test designed to detect cognitive impairment is a low bar for a president to clear.
…On various occasions since first running for office in 2016, he’s dubbed himself “a very stable genius” who’s “by far stabler and more geniuser than any of them,” as well as “like, really smart.”
He’s equally torn into his detractors for being “dumb as a rock” and questioned his political opponents’ IQ.
The clip of Kimmel taking the test is definitely worth the four-minute watch. For one thing, the doctor administering it to Kimmel is so straight throughout and it makes for a hilarious dichotomy of energies between each person at the table. Second, we really do go through the whole test with Kimmel, and based on that, there is no possible way Trump “aced” the same exam. No way. One sequence asks the patient to keep counting backwards by seven from 100, and you can’t tell me Dementia Don was capable of rattling off “93, 86, 79” and on and on. It’s inconceivable. He would’ve gotten stuck on the number seven and “how many county things are in seven and you know I won all seven swing states and seven that’s the number that sounds like eleven it’s true they even named a store after it seven eleven they call it seven eleven those are good numbers and when you add them together you get… seven eleven.” That’s my impression of our “more geniuser” president.
photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
I’m 72 and beginning at age 70, my dr did a cognitive test. Not the same one as Trump. But it is there to catch signs of cognitive impairment. So not sure what the big deal is, except for Trump to brag because his dr is never going to tell him or us that he did poorly on it. After watching my mom decline cognitively, I’m glad my dr does it.
Now a red velvet daisy-fish is stuck in my head…
I love seeing Jimmy Kimmel and Gavin Newsom make fun of Trump, because you know that hitting his ego hurts him the most. I’d love to see more public voices chime in.
Now excuse me while I go try to count backwards by seven from 100 without using my fingers…
Mocking Trump works better than facts ever will, because MAGA can always bend reality to fit the story they want. But they can’t bend ridicule. They’re deeply insecure, which is why they cling to the strongman image in the first place — and why being laughed at hits them where it hurts. Turn the strongman into a punchline, and watch how fast the spell breaks. Democrats: take notes.
Trump trying to cancel Jimmy is the only good thing he ever did. Now Jimmy will never stop.