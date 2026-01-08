Jimmy Kimmel took Trump’s dementia test and posted the video



Jimmy Kimmel Live was back this week following the holiday break, and the titular host picked up right where he left off: effortlessly reading Trump for the filth he is. Monday night’s show featured a highlights reel of the rantings and crimes Kimmel missed while he was away. Obviously, there was an embarrassment of riches (and I do mean embarrassing) for Kimmel to choose from. The segment built up to a genius gag (and I do mean genius), a video wherein Kimmel takes the cognitive exam Trump claims he “aced” and that “no other President, or Vice President, was willing to take.” As Kimmel points out when introducing the video, there’s a difference between being willing and being asked to take such a test. And, as it turns out, the test isn’t quite as hard as Trump made it out to be. Kimmel, too, aced it… because he knows the names of animals and how to read an analog clock.

Kimmel explained, “This is the official exam administered by a medical professional. I did not see the questions ahead of time. And I’m willing to release the full unedited version if necessary.” “With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is,” Kimmel said, “and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s.” Kimmel played a 4-minute clip of himself taking the real cognitive exam that Trump had described as “not easy.” The test had Kimmel connect some dots, name some words that start with “f,” and correctly identify basic drawings of a lion, a rhino, and a camel. “I just saw Zootopia, so I know all the answers,” Kimmel jokingly bragged upon acing the animal section. The medical professional tallied up Kimmel’s points and told him he got a “perfect score.” Kimmel replied, “So I can be president.” The segment comes after months of Kimmel trolling Trump over his cognitive bragging. Kimmel has repeatedly argued that passing a test designed to detect cognitive impairment is a low bar for a president to clear. …On various occasions since first running for office in 2016, he’s dubbed himself “a very stable genius” who’s “by far stabler and more geniuser than any of them,” as well as “like, really smart.” He’s equally torn into his detractors for being “dumb as a rock” and questioned his political opponents’ IQ.

[From Daily Beast]

The clip of Kimmel taking the test is definitely worth the four-minute watch. For one thing, the doctor administering it to Kimmel is so straight throughout and it makes for a hilarious dichotomy of energies between each person at the table. Second, we really do go through the whole test with Kimmel, and based on that, there is no possible way Trump “aced” the same exam. No way. One sequence asks the patient to keep counting backwards by seven from 100, and you can’t tell me Dementia Don was capable of rattling off “93, 86, 79” and on and on. It’s inconceivable. He would’ve gotten stuck on the number seven and “how many county things are in seven and you know I won all seven swing states and seven that’s the number that sounds like eleven it’s true they even named a store after it seven eleven they call it seven eleven those are good numbers and when you add them together you get… seven eleven.” That’s my impression of our “more geniuser” president.