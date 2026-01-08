Tom Hiddleston wore a great grey suit for ‘The Night Manager 2’ screening

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston and Diego Calva at a screening of The Night Manager (Part 2) last night. The series will begin streaming on Sunday (Jan 11) with a three-episode drop, then one episode a week from there (it’s a six-episode limited series). Tom won awards for the first series, and he’s very proud to return to this character and John le Carre milieu. As for his appearance last night… yikes, he looks so pale and drawn. His suit is wonderful though – you can always count on Tom to spend the time and money to get a well-tailored suit. I like that he went for a double-breasted jacket here.

I think I might have mentioned this years ago, but from some angles, he really reminds me of Danny Kaye, that Old Hollywood actor. Kaye had curly red hair too and a similar face. I was reminded of that with these photos. If they ever do a Danny Kaye biopic, Tom should be their guy.

Meanwhile, Tom was recently on Graham Norton’s show to promote this series. It’s funny that Tom still goes back to Norton, because in previous appearances, Tom gets overexcited (like a puppy) and he becomes so extra. The kids would call it “cringe,” a fate worse than death. Anyway, I haven’t seen the whole episode, but here’s a clip of Tom talking about how his dad became his biggest supporter/cheerleader.