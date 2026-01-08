Tom Hiddleston wore a great grey suit for ‘The Night Manager 2’ screening

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston and Diego Calva at a screening of The Night Manager (Part 2) last night. The series will begin streaming on Sunday (Jan 11) with a three-episode drop, then one episode a week from there (it’s a six-episode limited series). Tom won awards for the first series, and he’s very proud to return to this character and John le Carre milieu. As for his appearance last night… yikes, he looks so pale and drawn. His suit is wonderful though – you can always count on Tom to spend the time and money to get a well-tailored suit. I like that he went for a double-breasted jacket here.
I think I might have mentioned this years ago, but from some angles, he really reminds me of Danny Kaye, that Old Hollywood actor. Kaye had curly red hair too and a similar face. I was reminded of that with these photos. If they ever do a Danny Kaye biopic, Tom should be their guy.
Meanwhile, Tom was recently on Graham Norton’s show to promote this series. It’s funny that Tom still goes back to Norton, because in previous appearances, Tom gets overexcited (like a puppy) and he becomes so extra. The kids would call it “cringe,” a fate worse than death. Anyway, I haven’t seen the whole episode, but here’s a clip of Tom talking about how his dad became his biggest supporter/cheerleader.
Tom can wear the hell out of a tailored suit & he does look fabulous. He’s very fair and is almost always pale though no?
At first glance, I thought it was Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) minus the blush.
Why does he look like a melting wax figure? He’s looking very frail.
Well, he and his wife just had a new baby, and they have a toddler at home. He must be exhausted from that, plus promoting this new project after a summer of promoting Life of Chuck. And yes, he’s always been that pale, but I think the gray suit makes him look even more pale. He looks better in jewel tones like the burgundy suit he wore on Graham Norton.
Nobody can wear a suit like Tom can wear a suit.
Hiddles looks exhausted — the toddler, and a baby that’s only a few months old (three?). I agree with Kaiser, while the cut of the suit is nice, the fabric is much too pale.
Now the TNM II promos have him flying around but I’m looking forward to watching it. I liked TNM I, and the critics all seem to have enjoyed what’s been offered to them so far, two eps?
We have been rewatching Season 1 in preparation.
he looks as if he is totally involved in bringing up his children.
if yes – then chapeau. his wife is a lucky gal.