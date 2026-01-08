Jeffrey Epstein pressed Sarah Ferguson, via royal channels, to repay $60K

Last September, the wheels completely came off for Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband. It was revealed that in 2011, after Sarah had publicly “cut ties” with Jeffrey Epstein, she later sent him a groveling email apology full of flattery. Sarah claimed that she was just trying to keep Epstein from suing her, but what she was really doing was trying to keep Epstein on her good side because he had been “secretly bankrolling” her for years. Andrew Lownie claimed that Epstein had given Fergie hundreds of thousands of dollars all told, if not millions of dollars. Well, I’m not sure about the actual number, but there’s some new evidence that Epstein was keeping track of some of it.

The backstory: New York Magazine photographer Christopher Anderson was sent to photograph Jeffrey Epstein in 2015, in what was supposed to be a significant editorial alongside an article written by Michael Wolff. After Epstein sat for the portraits, he threatened to sue New York Magazine, and Anderson had to turn over all of his photos. But he just found some of them recently, so he posted the pics on his Instagram. In one of the photos, you can see a printed-out email marked February 17, 2011. In the email, Epstein is telling Amanda Thirsk – who worked for then-Prince Andrew as a private secretary – that Sarah still owes him $59,933. Epstein even tries to plead poverty, saying that he needs the money because he’s struggling to afford his MBA course at Columbia. This is really wild!

One of the most interesting aspects is that Epstein was going through official channels – that email is to Thirsk’s work account with a royal handle. Epstein was going through official channels to get his money from Sarah, even though she and Andrew had been divorced for nearly two decades (although they still lived together). I go back and forth about just how much money Epstein gave Sarah over the years – if he was this insistent that Sarah pay him back for about $60K, was he really handing out money to her that consistently? Surely he knew that she would never pay him back.

Update: There’s an interesting theory in that the printed-out email was not FROM Epstein, but that it was perhaps forwarded to him from someone else who was seeking reimbursement from Fergie. Which would make sense, but it’s still fascinating that… effectively, Andrew and Sarah’s bills were being forwarded to Epstein. This is still official correspondence with Andrew’s palace employee.