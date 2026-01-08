Jeffrey Epstein pressed Sarah Ferguson, via royal channels, to repay $60K

Last September, the wheels completely came off for Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband. It was revealed that in 2011, after Sarah had publicly “cut ties” with Jeffrey Epstein, she later sent him a groveling email apology full of flattery. Sarah claimed that she was just trying to keep Epstein from suing her, but what she was really doing was trying to keep Epstein on her good side because he had been “secretly bankrolling” her for years. Andrew Lownie claimed that Epstein had given Fergie hundreds of thousands of dollars all told, if not millions of dollars. Well, I’m not sure about the actual number, but there’s some new evidence that Epstein was keeping track of some of it.
The backstory: New York Magazine photographer Christopher Anderson was sent to photograph Jeffrey Epstein in 2015, in what was supposed to be a significant editorial alongside an article written by Michael Wolff. After Epstein sat for the portraits, he threatened to sue New York Magazine, and Anderson had to turn over all of his photos. But he just found some of them recently, so he posted the pics on his Instagram. In one of the photos, you can see a printed-out email marked February 17, 2011. In the email, Epstein is telling Amanda Thirsk – who worked for then-Prince Andrew as a private secretary – that Sarah still owes him $59,933. Epstein even tries to plead poverty, saying that he needs the money because he’s struggling to afford his MBA course at Columbia. This is really wild!
One of the most interesting aspects is that Epstein was going through official channels – that email is to Thirsk’s work account with a royal handle. Epstein was going through official channels to get his money from Sarah, even though she and Andrew had been divorced for nearly two decades (although they still lived together). I go back and forth about just how much money Epstein gave Sarah over the years – if he was this insistent that Sarah pay him back for about $60K, was he really handing out money to her that consistently? Surely he knew that she would never pay him back.
Update: There’s an interesting theory in that the printed-out email was not FROM Epstein, but that it was perhaps forwarded to him from someone else who was seeking reimbursement from Fergie. Which would make sense, but it’s still fascinating that… effectively, Andrew and Sarah’s bills were being forwarded to Epstein. This is still official correspondence with Andrew’s palace employee.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Christopher Anderson’s IG.
I hope fergie gets her own place soon. She needs a place to stay I doubt there is anything romantic with her ex Andrew. Time for her to move and stop squandering money.
Are we sure this email is from Epstein? The last line about the MBA course makes no sense and the title of the email is “Settlement- John O’Sullivan” who is the former staffer Fergie agreed to pay, I think back wages, and she borrowed money from Epstein for the settlement. Anyway, I’m wondering if this isn’t an email possibly from Mr O’Sullivan to Fergie’s staff because she hadn’t paid that was forwarded to Epstein (who had fronted the money to Fergie). It sounds like something Fergie might do- borrow money from Epstein to pay the settlement but then not actually use the money to pay the settlement…
The sender is “nycjos” so it would make sense that this is from John O’Sullivan. And Epstein never went to Colombia – I think he dropped out of college.
Oh good catch on the Jos email address! I hadn’t noticed that. This does make me chuckle, I have to admit. Fergie is such a scammer. I don’t have a problem with her scamming Epstein, it kind of amuses me. Not for Mr O’Sullivan, of course! That sucks for him. But, this does kind of match the stories about Fergie and Epstein- that she was constantly bombarding him to “pay her debts”…but her debts oddly always seemed to be there and who knows what she did with the money she was given…
It’s fascinating Epstein left this email out though to be photographed! Maybe it was a message to Fergie- like I know you didn’t pay this, even though I gave you the money!?!? Especially because this photo shoot was in 2015, so why would Epstein have an old email from 2011 just laying out on his desk?? Very strange behavior
It’s definitely a forwarded email. The line above has an email address from The Duke and the message is “Er.” They are asking Epstein for the money to pay this debt.
So yes, the Duke forwarded John O’Sullivan’s email to Epstein with the commentary “Er”…and the printout includes an email in response to the Duke’s forward.
Presumably the reply TO the Duke is from Epstein, but we can only see a few lines of the most recent email in this exchange (at the very top of the photograph) so don’t know for sure.
But that most recent email does end with the author (presumably Epstein) saying something about “…are held until the money is received …[cut out of photo]…sign and use the money to sue.”
WTF? So many shady dealings.
Honestly, getting stripped of his titles and being forced to move out of Forest Lodge is STILL Andrew getting away scot-free with what sounds more and more like crimes that probably put the security of the entire UK at risk (given how compromised he was with all the evidence Epstein and others would have had against him)…
Yeah, that email isn’t from Epstein. It’s from John O’Sullivan who did work for the Terrible Twosome. It was sitting out on Epstein’s desk, four years after it was sent, during a magazine photo shoot.
According to Newsweek, the desk was not stacked with lots of old papers, so it’s theorized that Epstein may have placed the email there on purpose, intending it to be photographed.
Then he changed his mind about publication of the article, the photographer says he threatened her in order to get all the photos back, and he did.
Of course since he’s dead of a bad case of “suicide,” there’s no way to find out what really went down or why.
A Windsor Never Pays His Debts
There’s no denying that the Palace knew about Epstein.