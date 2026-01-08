2026 Actor Awards (formerly SAG) nominations for film: major snubs & surprises!

I keep forgetting that the SAG Awards have rebranded into the “Actor Awards.” Hate it! They’ve been the SAGs or Screen Actors Guild Awards forever. Now I’m wondering if it’s un-woke to dead-name an awards show?? Anyway, this year’s Actor Award nominations came out and my goodness, these are very controversial. A bunch of big performances and acclaimed films got snubbed. The Actor Awards look xenophobic as hell, and like they have a deep aversion to subtitles. Here are the nominations for film (via People):

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton – Sinners

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The nice stuff: it’s wonderful to see so many Black actors nominated, including Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Canton, Teyana Taylor and Wunmi Mosaku. Benicio del Toro is Puerto Rican as well. So, at least it’s not Actors So White. It’s also wonderful to see some surprise (to me) nominations for Bugonia, which is a bonkers film. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons were amazing in it though, and I’m happy that they’re getting some love for their performances. It’s also starting to feel like Amy Madigan might be the front-runner in supporting, right? Which is really cool. Kate Hudson’s nomination came out of nowhere, right? I know she was nominated for a Golden Globe, but… I don’t see her getting an Oscar nom.

Now for all of the bad stuff and the snubs… a huge one is NO Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent. Moura has been picking up critics awards and he’s been actively campaigning and doing actor roundtables and everything. What’s going on there? And to not nominate Sentimental Value for ANYTHING? No Stellan Skarsgard, no Elle Fanning, no Renate Reinsve, no Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas?? That’s completely insane. No George Clooney for Jay Kelly, LMAO!!! Of course, no Adam Sandler either. No Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good, which is definitely a snub but I’m sort of okay with it. I actually believed that Cynthia and Ariana deserved their Oscar nominations last year for the first film, but I don’t think either of them should get nominations for the second part. It’s also bizarre to me that Jeremy Allen White’s Oscar campaign for Deliver Me From Nowhere has literally gone… nowhere. He’s not in the conversation at all. Bad management? No money for a campaign? What’s going on there? Other snubs… no Emily Blunt or Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine. Did anyone think they were really in the mix though?