2026 Actor Awards (formerly SAG) nominations for film: major snubs & surprises!

I keep forgetting that the SAG Awards have rebranded into the “Actor Awards.” Hate it! They’ve been the SAGs or Screen Actors Guild Awards forever. Now I’m wondering if it’s un-woke to dead-name an awards show?? Anyway, this year’s Actor Award nominations came out and my goodness, these are very controversial. A bunch of big performances and acclaimed films got snubbed. The Actor Awards look xenophobic as hell, and like they have a deep aversion to subtitles. Here are the nominations for film (via People):
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton – Sinners
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
The nice stuff: it’s wonderful to see so many Black actors nominated, including Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Canton, Teyana Taylor and Wunmi Mosaku. Benicio del Toro is Puerto Rican as well. So, at least it’s not Actors So White. It’s also wonderful to see some surprise (to me) nominations for Bugonia, which is a bonkers film. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons were amazing in it though, and I’m happy that they’re getting some love for their performances. It’s also starting to feel like Amy Madigan might be the front-runner in supporting, right? Which is really cool. Kate Hudson’s nomination came out of nowhere, right? I know she was nominated for a Golden Globe, but… I don’t see her getting an Oscar nom.
Now for all of the bad stuff and the snubs… a huge one is NO Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent. Moura has been picking up critics awards and he’s been actively campaigning and doing actor roundtables and everything. What’s going on there? And to not nominate Sentimental Value for ANYTHING? No Stellan Skarsgard, no Elle Fanning, no Renate Reinsve, no Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas?? That’s completely insane. No George Clooney for Jay Kelly, LMAO!!! Of course, no Adam Sandler either. No Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good, which is definitely a snub but I’m sort of okay with it. I actually believed that Cynthia and Ariana deserved their Oscar nominations last year for the first film, but I don’t think either of them should get nominations for the second part. It’s also bizarre to me that Jeremy Allen White’s Oscar campaign for Deliver Me From Nowhere has literally gone… nowhere. He’s not in the conversation at all. Bad management? No money for a campaign? What’s going on there? Other snubs… no Emily Blunt or Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine. Did anyone think they were really in the mix though?
I just loved Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone in Bugonia, and I am so happy for seeing their nominations.
On the other hand, I was totally amazed by Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor in OBAA. Their performances, their chemistry as acting together, still sends the chill down my spine. I never considered Sean Penn a great actor and never understood the hype around him; I always thought he was kind of creepy. But his performance in OBAA is outstanding. You wouldn’t notice LdC next to him, at least I didn’t. I felt Leo was kind of tired (not in the role, out of it), he brought nothing special to the character. But Penn was so deeply immersed in his role that I had to look it up during the film to see if it was really him.
Nothing anywhere for Die my Love. Is that a surprise?
Sean Penn was absolutely mesmerising, disgusting and hilarious in his role. It was a phenomenal performance.
With over 150,000 multi-national members in SAG, it’s hard to call someone not getting nominated a snub. However, since the overwhelming majority of tv show nominees are from the US, the film nominees don’t surprise me. But several of my favorite performances were recognized so I’m happy.
Kate Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue is extraordinary. The movie itself is fine, nothing exceptional. But, Kate’s performance, particularly in the second half, is amazing, She deserves this nomination and I don’t think anyone who has seen the film would disagree.
I was really looking forward to Sentimental Value but I lasted an hour before turning it off. I found it very dull and slow It was quite late when I watched and wonder if I was maybe just too tired. Has anyone else seen it and should I try again?
I watched it. Very good acting but it’s not a film that stays with you.
I loved it. For me, the performance of Inga Ibsdottir Lillias pulled the whole film together, as her character pulls the others together, but you don’t get that until the end. It’s a quiet and slow film that seems like nothing is happening until it all comes together
Thanks! I will give it another go as it’s normally the type of film I love.
I love both Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone but their nominations should have gone to Wagner Moura and Renate Reinsve. I think Marty Supreme’s cast nomination should have gone to Sentimental Value or The Secret Agent as well.
I’m not really surprised that Erivo got snubbed. I enjoyed Wicked 2 but it wasn’t as good as the first one, and Elphaba really doesn’t have a lot to do. That’s no shade to anyone involved, I think they did the most they could with a notoriously weaker second half (and they actually IMPROVED on the cinematography, some shots are absolutely gorgeous) but all the tie-ins to the Wizard of Oz really throw the pacing off in both the musical and the movie. That said, I actually think Ariana Grande deserves a nomination more for the second movie than the first. She was great in both but I think she’s really doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the second movie, especially in the last 30 minutes, and had to show a lot more emotional range than she did in part one. The scene after the wedding with the long take on her face as she tells Morrible how to get Elphaba gave me chills and I was really impressed by Grande’s depth and delivery. It also felt like more of a true supporting performance to me because she’s gone for so much of the middle stretch of the film. That said, I was kind of drunk when I saw it so….. lol.
So excited for Amy Madigan – I loved her in Weapons. Don’t come for me but I actually preferred Weapons to Sinners (only comparing them because they’re both the two big mainstream horror movies that released this year). I’m not impressed with Michael B. Jordan’s acting. He gives me red-pill douche vibes (just my opinion) and he also plays himself in every role… but I am SO EXCITED for Wunmi Mosaku. She was wonderful – I also really enjoyed the actress who played the singer, Pearl.
Supporting Actress is a really exciting category!!!
Plemons and Stone were brilliant in their respective roles. If they end up on the nom list for all major awards this season I wouldn’t be surprised. IMHO, they absolutely deserve it.
I loved Sinners and am so thrilled Wunmi Mosaku was nominated. Her performance in the movie was outstanding. (Plus, I have a crush on her.)