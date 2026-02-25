BAFTA swears that ‘a comprehensive review is underway’ following their racist debacle

Nothing about this ongoing BAFTA/n-word controversy makes sense if you believe that BAFTA, as an organization, cares about racial inclusion and creating a respectful environment for all of their award-show attendees and nominees. Which is why I think we have to start looking at BAFTA with an abundance of skepticism about their motives, their actions and the lies they’ve already told. Yesterday, there was a story about Warner Bros’ executives making personal appeals to BAFTA organizers to edit the n-word out of the BBC broadcast. BAFTA apparently gave the executives the runaround, if not completely ignoring them Organizers also failed to speak to Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Hannah Beachler after they had racist slurs shouted at them at the BAFTAs. Well, we’ve officially entered ass-covering season, because BAFTA’s chair and CEO issued a statement that they’re doing a “comprehensive review” of the incident. What part of “y’all are racist as f–k” needs to be reviewed?
The British Academy has further addressed Sunday night’s N-word controversy at the Film Awards. In a letter to members sent Tuesday, BAFTA Chair Sara Putt and CEO Jane Millichip discussed the incident, in which Tourette’s syndrome activist John Davidson involuntarily shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage. In the letter, they said they wanted to “acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all.” They also said that a “comprehensive review” was now underway. The letter:
We would like to address the situation that arose during the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, in which highly offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many was heard. We issued a statement last night, and we want members to hear from us directly, too.
We recognise this has impacted members in a multitude of ways – we want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all.
One of our guests, John Davidson MBE has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of the condition. John is an executive producer of one of the nominated films, I Swear. The film highlights that Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disability that causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional.
We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and prepared extensively in order for John to be able to be present in the room. We made those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear involuntary strong and offensive language, noises or movements during the ceremony. We fully understand our intention to be inclusive in no way diminishes the impact of what happened.
Early in the ceremony loud and involuntary tics, including one in the form of a profoundly offensive term, were heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we have apologised unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We have also thanked Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism – and regret they were put in this position in the first place.
During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we have also thanked him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him.
We are in contact with the studios involved and conversations are ongoing.
We want to assure all our members that a comprehensive review is underway. You may have also seen the BBC have issued their own apology for the broadcast.
It was a very complex situation and we understand you will have many questions – please rest assured how seriously we are taking this. If you’d like to contact us, please email membership@bafta.org. We take full responsibility for putting our guests and members of the academy in a very difficult situation and we will learn from this.
We will keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy – as firmly demonstrated by this year’s nominated and winning films.
What’s pissing me off more than anything is the repeated use of “inclusion” when they’re solely referencing the inclusion of one white man with Tourette’s. They’re going to bust something as they pat themselves on the back for performing “inclusion” by allowing Davidson to scream racist slurs at OTHER GUESTS AND NOMINEES. I ask again – why isn’t the priority *actual* inclusion and actual respect for all guests and nominees? Why is there no acknowledgement that Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Hannah Beachler had every right to be treated with the same respect and dignity as all of the white BAFTA nominees and guests? Why is there this continued emphasis that it was supposed to be a night of celebration for Davidson alone, and not a celebration for all nominated and awarded films and artists? As I said, you have to see this story through the prism of “they didn’t treat this situation like an emergency because they were totally fine with Black artists being called the n-word.”
And for the love of God, it’s absolutely crazy that the BAFTA PRESIDENT has said absolutely nothing about this whatsoever. I guess Prince William is simply too lazy to announce that he’s bored with racism in 2026.
Sure they will!! They are racist and will do a fake investigation and hope this incident fades into the background!!
Or engineer some performative bullsh*t like in the Susan Hussey situation ….
Well the BAFTA figurehead President is a very well known racist that is why he is silent. There is no other reason and no excuse or explanation that is going to gloss this over for Willy now he just keeps adding to the mess with his silence.. what a disgrace.
To me, it wasn’t his inclusion. It was their total failure to account for what might happen, their inaction when it did happen, and the decision to air a slur on global television when they edited out other statements.
As a European I feel the need to say that Europe, UK included, has a racism and a diversity problem. We don’t want to talk about our colonial past,
I mean look at the Olympics game hosted in Italy: one of the artists Ghali, is a Tunisian born italian, I swear the italian national television didn’t show his performance, and I have read that he wanted to claim the poem he read in Arabs too, but they forbid it to him. This is racism. But we don’t like to be called out on this. It’s sad.
So again, they did not tell people some of that offensive language would be slurs against minorities. That is what they should have done. Most people who know about tics would have thought it meant getting loud, saying swear words, but them categorizing slurs and swear/offensive words together is how this whole thing unraveled. I wouldn’t trust BAFTA again after this and every time I see that photo of Delroy holding MBJ I just want to cry. Also we know for a fact that four people had to deal with this slur (that were Black) and that they are still not addressing why this wasn’t cut.
And this investigation is going to take how long? And then it’s gonna say nothing at all.
Maybe they’ll discover it was very effective at knocking Prince Andy off the front page.
The results of this investigation will be released right after the investigation into Meghan’s bullying of palace staff is released. In other words, we will never hear about it again.
Do they have PR people that are competent that can work with these organizations in the UK? Because from what I’m seeing with the BRF and now with BAFTA, it’s not seeming like it. They are continuously making the wrong move and have since Sunday.
I know that people think that this is being used as useful fodder to get the attention off of Andrew, but I don’t really think that’s working if it’s their intention. Especially since a royal is the president of BAFTA. People can pay attention to more than one thing at once, and this is just another chip on the table of their overall lack of concern and care. And ESPECIALLY since they have already been accused by employees and family members of racist and biased thinking.
It’s just own goal after own goal for them, and BAFTA if they thought they were helping really didn’t.
This is probably tin foil hat-ish on my part but I 100% believe this was done on purpose to bring attention to the BAFTAs and to take the scandal attention of Prince Nonce. I say that because they intentionally placed a mic near John Davidson after promising him they would help limit him being disruptive. They had a two hour delay in which they cut out pro-Palestine and anti-45 messaging as well as other slurs said by Davidson. WB, as evil as they are, reached out in real time to get the n-word bleeped and it was still left in.
The UK is used to throwing black people under the bus to deflect from other issues and this feels too intentional.
After seeing the way Meghan has been persecuted by the British Media for years, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was intentional.
The comprehensive review is to determine who’s going to be pushed under the bus.
“Meghan did it!”
Where’s the crisis manager in this? Perfect opportunity for William to show leadership, although I don’t know that given his past record, he would have any credibility here.
The DISRESPECT Coogler has had to deal with from the PUTRID 😠power structure …from trying to belittle the movie’s audience numbers when it was release..THEN trying to belittle its earnings…THEN drinking STRAIGHT “Haterade”😠 regarding the deal Coogler got…which should be…let’s keep it real…STANDARD FOR ORIGINAL IP! To ALL the microagressions I’ve seen regarding this STELLAR cinema project
✨️🎬✨️…
This disrespectful treatment makes me WORRY😦 for Coogler & his WONDERFUL 💚 team of artists who have CONSISTENTLY bought happiness to this 🤬🤬🤬 🌎
The same William said that he thought that Sinners was ‘a bit dark’
I think it just illustrates how absolutely useless all these royal positions are–president, admiral, colonel, etc. Just empty titles.
Also why haven’t we heard anything from Alan Cumming?
Do you notice that he didn’t scream the N word at any white people? So you can miss me with the ‘he wasn’t being racist’ nonsense BS.
He may not have had control over how and when it came out, but that part of his brain was right on target as to what demographic that invective was meant to be hurled at. We know what train of thought runs through his mind when it comes to black people.
Oh, well, a “comprehensive review” is now underway, say no more, the problems are as good as fixed!
Quick question for BAFTA: which independent, trusted organization will be taking on this “comprehensive review” to make sure the findings are objective and specific? What information will those compiling this report have access to and how much funding will they be allocated to make sure they get to the bottom of this? Which experts will they consult for recommendations? Who will release the final report to the members of BAFTA and the public and when? What is the scope of the report, is it a review of the incident itself, the circumstances that led to it, or the botched response? And moreso, what role did systemic racism of both BAFTA and the BBC play in this? It’s a comprehensive review after all, right?
I’m just kidding obviously, folks, this is obviously an old school attempt at damage control. BAFTA will quietly release a report a year from now that they looked at themselves and found that while a few regrettable mistakes were made, they are nice and very much not racists and they’ll do better next time.