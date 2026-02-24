Filmmaker Jonte Richardson resigns from BAFTA panel after the n-word controversy

Note: I apologize for not being able to find a photo or usable screencap for Jonte Richardson, the subject of this post. Instead, I’m including photos of Ryan Coogler, who won a BAFTA for the Sinners screenplay, and Alan Cumming, who was host of the BAFTAs and the person who apologized “IF you were offended” by John Davidson’s repeated use of the n-word. I’m also including a photo of John Davidson, the man whose involuntary Tourette’s tics involved repeatedly shouting the n-word at Black artists at the BAFTAs, artists including Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Hannah Beachler, all of whom were BAFTA-nominated for Sinners.
As you can imagine, the fallout from the BAFTA debacle is still ongoing. It took 24 hours for John Davidson to issue a public apology for his involuntary use of the n-word at the BAFTAs. The BBC apologized solely for airing Davidson’s n-word scream despite the BAFTA broadcast being on a literal two-hour delay. And 24 hours after BAFTA organizers wordlessly allowed Black artists to be racially abused throughout their show, they apologized as well. I have my doubts that BAFTA and John Davidson would have issued apologies if this debacle had not become such a heated international conversation. Well, Black British filmmaker Jonte Richardson also has some profound concerns about how this was handled. So he’s resigning from BAFTA’s emerging talent judging panel. Here’s what Richardson posted online:
After considerable soul-searching, I feel compelled to withdraw from the BAFTA emerging talent judging panel. The organisation’s handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-Word incident last night at the awards was utterly unforgivable. I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community.
This is particularly unfortunate given that this year’s cohort boasts some incredible Black talent, especially one of my favourite shows of 2025 “Just Act Normal”. However, when an organisation like BAFTA, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the Black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behaviour.
I hope BAFTA leadership comprehend the damage they and the BBC have caused and take the necessary steps to ensure their production staff are inclusive enough to prevent such an issue in the future.
Yours sincerely,
Jonte Richardson
[From Jonte Richardson’s LinkedIn]
I’m glad he did this and I’m glad he made this statement. The outrage coming from British people was so… different than what I was expecting. Like, Black Americans really are at the forefront of saying “no, we must be given the same care, comfort, dignity and respect as white people in general, and especially in professional settings.” It was like so many British people adopted the perspective of “intent is all that matters, who cares if people were hurt if John Davidson didn’t mean it.” I can’t believe there was a debate, you know? But yes, this was a catastrophe from start to finish and BAFTA f–ked it all up, as did the BBC. It’s still shocking to me that the BBC aired the n-word with zero editing, and that no one from BAFTA spoke to MBJ, Delroy Lindo or Hannah Beachler after Davidson screamed the n-word at them in a professional setting.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Black folks in 🇬🇧 STANDING ON BUSINESS ✨️❤️🖤💚✨️
#BAFTAIsTrifflingAF 😡
#AlanCummingsIsATraitor 😡
Alan Cummings really show cased his ignorance and tone deafness 🤦♀️
you know, I honestly wonder if Cumming would have stayed silent if the “F” word had been shouted during his part of the presentation? this was a disgrace all around.
The BBC aired it because they wanted to and saw no problem with it.
The BAFTA people have not reached out because they don’t care and they are not sorry.
It’s time to move on from playing with any these people; they showed who they are.
Both bafta and the BBC have appalling track records re treatment of poc. This incident tracks 💯. The excuses are something else.
This was a good message.
They were too busy making sure the Bafta president and his wife didn’t have to hear anything mean about Andrew or the monarchy that they didn’t give one thought to racism. Disgusting. They aired it bc they didn’t care. They still don’t.
Absolutely this… the racist royals, one who is the President of BAFTA, certainly had no problem with the use of racial slurs otherwise a statement would have been made at the time. The blatant lack of response from POW bafta president Willy, BAFTA members and BBC is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable.
Warner Brothers execs immediately said something to BAFTA abut the slur. And the yet prince and president of Bafta didn’t say a word. Which I mean, of course he didn’t. That’s not really a shock. But no lie, I’m still somewhat surprised by the BBC. And yet I guess I shouldn’t be.
Yeah, I’m not surprised by the bbc and bafta’s response to what happened. That’s what most white British people do, they dismiss the discomfort and pain that black and brown people experience and it’s often always our fault for taking offense or for getting hurt from racist attacks and microaggressions.
Holy crap, they could have edited it out and didn’t? I can’t think of any possible excuse the could be forgivable.
There’s not one. That’s why they haven’t responded to the question.
Last night, I checked the BBC wondering when/ if they were going to apologize for this. I had to search for any article about the incident and it said something like “the word, which could barely be heard above the crowd noise in the broadcast”. Which is obviously bull. It also claimed that the speech that contained the phrase “Free Palestine” was edited “for time”. Honestly, the minimizing just made me angry all over again to read it.
What was the point of the two hour delay of not exactly this?!?
The fact that BAFTA lied to WB about editing it out….I just got nothing. This award show is broken and I hope everyone Black boycotts this mess next year.
I bet the fallout is about to get ugly and it should.
What I found disgusting about the apologies is that it had nothing to do with the n-word and those affected but about giving support and empathy to John. Regardless if it was involuntary, it hurt people. It’s as if they feel only John’s feelings matter and people who were offended are mean.
@louise This is my take and furthermore; I’m not sure I think it’s ok to be out in a setting like this when you know something like yelling the “n” word could happen. I’ll need to think about this one.
JFC
BBC/Bafta’s reaction to this is so typical. Racism is their go-to.
They absolutely should have beeped it out in the broadcast.
I would say that the man with Tourette’s should not have been allowed to be in a place where he could potentially humiliate and belittle black attendees. Put this shoe on any other foot. Always black and POC people having to bear the brunt of other’s comfort. No. He should not have been there if there was a chance that this could happen. The subsequent apologies are meaningless. Cumming should examine his heart too. “IF anyone was offended”
Exactly this. The lack of compassion and care for Black artists, attendees and viewers at home is devastating.
Thank you for posting this, Kaiser. It’s something I may not have seen on my other media feeds. I appreciate that it acknowledges the real “harms done by BAFTA and the BBC to Black and disabled communities”.
This reminds me of the conversation here a few years ago about the royals hiring a “diversity coordinator”, and it sparked some really insightful comments about institutions trying to dress up systemic racism and the burden people of colour take on if they try to change things.
The Labour MP Dawn Butler has written to the BBC asking for an “urgent explanation” over the airing of a racist slur during the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday.
In a letter to the corporation, the black MP for Brent Central said the BBC “could have prevented” the slur being broadcast “given the programme was aired on a two-hour delay.” Butler said the N-word “should never have been aired”, describing its broadcast as “painful and unforgivable”.
Butler also questioned why the BBC removed a portion of Bafta winner Akinola Davies Jr’s acceptance speech, which included the line “Free Palestine” and also referred to the importance of migrants’ stories.
Butler said: “I understand that the BBC has since edited the iPlayer version to remove the racist slur, I would appreciate a written explanation as to why this was not addressed before the delayed broadcast, who was in the editing room, who made the overall decision and why Mr Davies Jr’s remarks were deemed unsuitable while the racist slur was initially left in.”
On Tuesday, Deadline reported that a representative from Warner Bros, the studio behind Sinners, complained to Bafta in the minutes after the slur was shouted, and reportedly received assurances that their concerns would be passed on to the BBC. Bafta has been asked for comment.