The US women’s hockey team declined an invitation to the Trump White House

I seriously still have whiplash from the US men’s hockey team. They went from national darlings, the first American men to win gold in ice hockey in 46 years, to representing the worst of America’s MAGA politics. And it all happened within the span of about twelve hours too! It was such a terrible way to end what had been (up until that point) the wokest Winter Olympics in memory. I still get flashbacks of watching the hockey guys partying with Kash Patel, and snickering at Donald Trump’s sexist comments. Gross, gross, gross.
Well, in Trump’s call to the men’s team, he invited them to the White House and the State of the Union tonight. He also “joked” that he “had” to invite the women’s gold-medal-winning team too. Even on Sunday, there was a logistical problem though – a huge blizzard was making landfall in New York, meaning that Team USA’s athletes couldn’t fly home through JFK or LaGuardia. Their flights home ended up being routed through Miami, only once the athletes got to Miami, they were like, hey, we should just stay here and party for a few days. The ice hockey women arrived in Miami on Monday, and I think the hockey guys did too. Well, the women’s team made the call: in the immortal words of Megan Rapinoe, we’re not going to the f–king White House.
The gold medal–winning U.S. women’s hockey team has declined an invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address, citing prior commitments.
A spokesperson for USA Hockey confirmed that the team was invited to the event but would be unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. The statement emphasized the players’ appreciation for the recognition while making clear that existing obligations would prevent their participation.
“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the spokesperson said. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”
According to the spokesperson, the athletes are unable to attend “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments.”
“Previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” like getting absolutely hammered in Miami and having a blast with your girls. Atta girl!! Given what Trump snidely said about the women’s team in that call, I do not blame them whatsoever. Don’t even waste the energy. Stay in Miami, drink, party, have fun. The Woke Olympians are back and they’re girls! We’re not going to the f–king White House!
Photos courtesy of Megan Keller’s Instagram.
I applaud them first for winning the gold medal and I applaud them for making the decision not to go the orange shit house in DC. Long may they party in Miami!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🎉
I love them.. congratulations to the women’s hockey team 💞
Support women’s hockey.
As Charlotte Clymer says, from now on it’s just “Hockey.” The other sport is “Men’s Hockey.”
Same with all the other sports!
I love Charlotte and I love that she was doing that from the start of the Games
Also the wonderful Flavor Flav is trying to get them a trip to Las Vegas(and the womens bobsleigh team he supported) and last I saw that he got Alaska Airlines for the flights
Flavor Flav has been such an incredible supporter and hype man of women Olympians. He is awesome.
I just read about Flavor Flav too! I love how supportive he has been of women’s Olympic sports for years.
I just came here to say this! And Resorts World Las Vegas said they’d host them. He doesn’t just talk the talk or just want camera time – he actually walks the walk. Awesome to see this.
Megan Rapinoe is a BOSS. Love her so much.
I never really thought the women’s team would go – especially after that disgusting phone call – but I’m glad they’ve officially declined. I’ll be curious to see who from the men’s team also declines the trip.
Same! I will always fangirl Megan Rapinoe.
These hockey players are absolute queens, too.
Entitled POS toxic White males showcasing their deplorable behavior for the WHOLE ASS 🌎 to see is standard operational behavior 😠
The Women’s Hockey team quantifying their decency…ON POINT
✨️🇺🇸✨️
Good for them! Save themselves from being in a room full of sexual abusers, misogynists, racists and just downright deplorable people.
Badass. This is how you do it.
The overhead shot of Megan’s game winning goal is sweet. To end the tournament with a dangle like that was *chef’s kiss.
Declining with class. Partying in style. Pay attention Men’s Hockey. This is how it’s done!
“They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.” If this is not shade, what is? 😛
If they had any good PR sense, the men’s hockey team would do the same.
They’re millionaires who don’t care.
It will be interesting if they are mentioned during the State of the Union tonight. I won’t be watching.