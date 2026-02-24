The US women’s hockey team declined an invitation to the Trump White House

I seriously still have whiplash from the US men’s hockey team. They went from national darlings, the first American men to win gold in ice hockey in 46 years, to representing the worst of America’s MAGA politics. And it all happened within the span of about twelve hours too! It was such a terrible way to end what had been (up until that point) the wokest Winter Olympics in memory. I still get flashbacks of watching the hockey guys partying with Kash Patel, and snickering at Donald Trump’s sexist comments. Gross, gross, gross.

Well, in Trump’s call to the men’s team, he invited them to the White House and the State of the Union tonight. He also “joked” that he “had” to invite the women’s gold-medal-winning team too. Even on Sunday, there was a logistical problem though – a huge blizzard was making landfall in New York, meaning that Team USA’s athletes couldn’t fly home through JFK or LaGuardia. Their flights home ended up being routed through Miami, only once the athletes got to Miami, they were like, hey, we should just stay here and party for a few days. The ice hockey women arrived in Miami on Monday, and I think the hockey guys did too. Well, the women’s team made the call: in the immortal words of Megan Rapinoe, we’re not going to the f–king White House.

The gold medal–winning U.S. women’s hockey team has declined an invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address, citing prior commitments. A spokesperson for USA Hockey confirmed that the team was invited to the event but would be unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. The statement emphasized the players’ appreciation for the recognition while making clear that existing obligations would prevent their participation. “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the spokesperson said. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.” According to the spokesperson, the athletes are unable to attend “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments.”

[From Meidas News]

“Previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” like getting absolutely hammered in Miami and having a blast with your girls. Atta girl!! Given what Trump snidely said about the women’s team in that call, I do not blame them whatsoever. Don’t even waste the energy. Stay in Miami, drink, party, have fun. The Woke Olympians are back and they’re girls! We’re not going to the f–king White House!