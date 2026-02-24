British politico Peter Mandelson was arrested over his Jeffrey Epstein connections

We’ve spent a lot of time covering the situation with the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew, because in many ways, Andrew’s sordid connection to Jeffrey Epstein was what brought everything out in the open. Because people could pick at that Epstein-Andrew thread, so many other dominoes fell. One of the biggest dominoes? Peter Mandelson, the Labour “kingmaker” and former British ambassador to the United States. Many have known that Mandelson had some kind of association with Jeffrey Epstein for years, but no one knew the extent of it. Then the Epstein Files began coming out in batches. Last September, the emails between Mandelson and Epstein were so awful, Mandelson was fired from his ambassadorship. Then even more information came out in the January 30 Epstein Files drop, and that’s when Mandelson and the Starmer government’s crisis really became urgent. Like, the Starmer government might collapse. Well, just days after Prince Andrew’s arrest in Norfolk, Mandelson was arrested in London.

The British police on Monday arrested Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States, following allegations that he passed confidential government information to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. London’s Metropolitan Police, which began an investigation into Mr. Mandelson earlier this month, said in a statement, “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” The statement added that the man had been taken to a police station in London to be formally interviewed. The police did not name Mr. Mandelson, in line with rules that ban identifying suspects before any charges are brought. But footage broadcast by the BBC showed Mr. Mandelson being led from his home into an unmarked police car by plainclothes police officers and driven away, at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Mr. Mandelson was not handcuffed and was carrying a bottle of water. Previously a Labour Party lawmaker representing Hartlepool in northeast England, Mr. Mandelson served as a minister in Tony Blair’s government between 1997 and 2001, and under Prime Minister Gordon Brown from 2008 to 2010. The arrest came days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, was arrested on suspicion of the same offense — misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In September, Mr. Mandelson, 72, was fired from his diplomatic post in Washington when the depth and duration of his friendship with Mr. Epstein became clear after the publication of emails between them. The release of new material by the U.S. Department of Justice on Jan. 30 from the so-called Epstein files increased the scrutiny of Mr. Mandelson’s relationship with the sex offender and provoked a political crisis for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The latest batch of documents appears to show that in 2009, when Mr. Mandelson was a senior cabinet minister, he gave potentially confidential and market sensitive information to Mr. Epstein.

There’s also some evidence that Mandelson was the one who advocated for Prince Andrew to become Britain’s roving trade ambassador back during Tony Blair’s term as prime minister. That trade ambassadorship is what gave Andrew access to classified material… which Andrew then passed along to Epstein. That also means that Epstein was running a long game with both Mandelson and Andrew, working them over for more than a decade, including after Epstein was convicted of trafficking. Unlike Andrew, there’s no evidence (that I’ve seen) that Mandelson was part of Epstein’s trafficking operation. It looks more like Mandelson’s quid pro quo was old-fashioned: money.