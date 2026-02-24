British politico Peter Mandelson was arrested over his Jeffrey Epstein connections

We’ve spent a lot of time covering the situation with the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew, because in many ways, Andrew’s sordid connection to Jeffrey Epstein was what brought everything out in the open. Because people could pick at that Epstein-Andrew thread, so many other dominoes fell. One of the biggest dominoes? Peter Mandelson, the Labour “kingmaker” and former British ambassador to the United States. Many have known that Mandelson had some kind of association with Jeffrey Epstein for years, but no one knew the extent of it. Then the Epstein Files began coming out in batches. Last September, the emails between Mandelson and Epstein were so awful, Mandelson was fired from his ambassadorship. Then even more information came out in the January 30 Epstein Files drop, and that’s when Mandelson and the Starmer government’s crisis really became urgent. Like, the Starmer government might collapse. Well, just days after Prince Andrew’s arrest in Norfolk, Mandelson was arrested in London.
The British police on Monday arrested Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States, following allegations that he passed confidential government information to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. London’s Metropolitan Police, which began an investigation into Mr. Mandelson earlier this month, said in a statement, “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”
The statement added that the man had been taken to a police station in London to be formally interviewed. The police did not name Mr. Mandelson, in line with rules that ban identifying suspects before any charges are brought. But footage broadcast by the BBC showed Mr. Mandelson being led from his home into an unmarked police car by plainclothes police officers and driven away, at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Mr. Mandelson was not handcuffed and was carrying a bottle of water.
Previously a Labour Party lawmaker representing Hartlepool in northeast England, Mr. Mandelson served as a minister in Tony Blair’s government between 1997 and 2001, and under Prime Minister Gordon Brown from 2008 to 2010. The arrest came days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, was arrested on suspicion of the same offense — misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
In September, Mr. Mandelson, 72, was fired from his diplomatic post in Washington when the depth and duration of his friendship with Mr. Epstein became clear after the publication of emails between them. The release of new material by the U.S. Department of Justice on Jan. 30 from the so-called Epstein files increased the scrutiny of Mr. Mandelson’s relationship with the sex offender and provoked a political crisis for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The latest batch of documents appears to show that in 2009, when Mr. Mandelson was a senior cabinet minister, he gave potentially confidential and market sensitive information to Mr. Epstein.
There’s also some evidence that Mandelson was the one who advocated for Prince Andrew to become Britain’s roving trade ambassador back during Tony Blair’s term as prime minister. That trade ambassadorship is what gave Andrew access to classified material… which Andrew then passed along to Epstein. That also means that Epstein was running a long game with both Mandelson and Andrew, working them over for more than a decade, including after Epstein was convicted of trafficking. Unlike Andrew, there’s no evidence (that I’ve seen) that Mandelson was part of Epstein’s trafficking operation. It looks more like Mandelson’s quid pro quo was old-fashioned: money.
So many dominoes falling. We are truly living in interesting times,
I wish we’d see something meaningful happen stateside.
Count on someone singing. Some one will name names quick.
Mandelson was so grotesque and so oleaginous and so corrupt and so vile, for so long, I’m *astonished* that he was not kept at arm’s length by Starmer. I mean. This was supposed to be a return to Labour’s roots, as a law-and-order, national-security, fair-play, pro-union, working class party. The kind with solid family values. Etc. Etc. Etc. Not a Blairite scheming circuit of intrigue. I’m really wondering if Starmer is just a front man for a group of people who’ve now despaired of the Conservative Party ever getting elected again, and who know that Reform is closing on them. I have always voted Lib Dem since I got to vote here, and they are, truly, the only party of sanity.
I put it to you that Mandy was given the role of ambassador because of that POS in the White House who does not like the Labour government who had to do a trade deal with him that the Cons did not manage to complete, and because Mandy knew DT personally. A lot of information wasn’t available at the time the appointment was made and a lot of people across the benches AND the media were not opposed to it at the time.
Politically I am usually Lib/Greens but they have not at all conducted themselves well these recent weeks around this, and are playing into Deform’s hands, so f*ck ‘em. I’ll hold my nose and vote Labour next time because they are doing a decent job. And Starmer is not as bad as he’s being made out, it’s a tough job with fine lines to tread. I doubt many of us could actually lead a country if we were put into these positions.
Especially the more we find out about how so many in the supposed ‘upper echelons’ of society behave.
Mandy needs to face the consequences for his actions.
We also need to consider that both him and Andrew are being investigated for sharing sensitive information (officially at least).
We have yet to see any man face consequences for the trafficking and/or abusing of women and children, and potentially worse.
The Labour Govt’s actions supporting a certain country in the Middle East has forever lost my vote until such time this policy is entirely rolled back. Let’s not forget whose agent Epstein was.
When Starmer thought it would be a good idea to appoint Mandelson to be the ambassador to the US, despite being warned not to, I knew he’d lost it.
Back when Tony Blair was Prime Minister, everyone knew that Mandelson was not a person to be trusted because of his backroom deals and his scheming. He never was anyone you would want to be around voluntarily.
I knew all about his dark arts, and I’m not even British.
Oleaginous really is the most perfect word for him, bravo.
Mandelson is an exceptional networker because he’s so drawn to money and power. He’s also an exceptional political operative (in a Machiavellian sense) because he has no ethics whatsoever. He was simultaneously the most perfect appointee for a Trump era ambassador on paper, and the absolute worst possible choice in reality.
I doubt many are shedding tears over his downfall.
People are complaining about them being charged with financial crimes, but it’s a known thing that abusers try to get away mistreating others in multiple areas of their lives. If we were more serious about prosecuting financial crimes, we’d have far fewer of the men who would join pedophile rings be wealthy and powerful enough to do so.
Also, this is another reason we need court reform in the US. The Supreme Court has weakened so many of the laws necessary to hold the powerful accountable.
I’m really annoyed at all these descriptions of men being ‘friends’ with Epstein, or having a ‘friendship’ with Epstein, & the corporate press seeming to indicate that these men are now under investigation for their ‘friendship’ with Epstein. That’s how Andrew was described–as a ‘friend’ of Epstein. The man didn’t have friends, he had connections, he had operatives, he had people in his clutches–everybody he knew & invited to his island was purposely there for power, influence, and money. The sexual exploitation of girls & women is what bound them all together. Nothing else. And certainly not ‘friendship’.
I hope they keep pulling those threads 🧵 until they are all exposed and prosecuted it has been decades that the trafficking has been well documented and known by law enforcement agencies and they did absolutely nothing to stop it so I’m not holding my breath that the evil men who bought children and women to rape will ever be prosecuted for those crimes but what ever gets them punished and arrested at this point must be done. I’m happy anytime an Epstein client is exposed and arrested. I just wish it was for the sex crimes also.
Mandy is gay.
Is Mandelson married to a man?
Yes, Mandelson is gay and has been married to his long term partner since 2023.
Epstein was running a 20 year+ long game and I am sure made his employer alot of money and of course valuable information. As we see here they set up marks in various countries and then offered whatever vices…children, women, money. JE may be dead but thist type of operation sheds its skin and lives on.
This really is deep state territory. They need to start arresting more people. They may try to distract from Andrew’s involvement but he’s really tied up in this and it affected both foreign policy and domestic politics. Some Norwegian ex-PM who’s under investigation for his Epstein ties was hospitalized today for trying to harm himself . DOJ still trying to hide files that mention Trump. This is so insidious and there is still no justice for the women snd girls who weee victims. How many missing children may be in those files. They need to unravel every thread and start prosecuting more of the people involved in this.