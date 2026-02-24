Prince William is ‘frustrated’ & ‘itching to say something’ about Prince Andrew

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s appearance at the BAFTAs has become a weird moment in royal gossip. The British press is trying to do the same thing they always do when Princess Kate wanders around outside in a gown and a crazy wig: praise her to the hilt and pretend that Britain is so lucky that these two lazy royals deigned to show up for a fun event. Except there are exposed cracks in the system everywhere, and it’s becoming increasingly clear to everyone that Will and Kate are not built for crisis. One of the big headlines post-BAFTAs was that William told someone that he hasn’t watched Hamnet because “I’m not in a calm state.” This is the “diplomatic outburst” being referenced in this curious Daily Mail exclusive:
Prince William’s diplomatic outburst about his own mental health at the BAFTAs was a sign of his deep ‘frustration’ over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, fears for his father’s health and his desire to say more. The Prince and Princess of Wales are clearly ‘itching’ to further publicly distance themselves more from the future king’s errant uncle, a royal source has said.
William last night admitted he was ‘not in a calm state’ as the extraordinary Andrew drama engulfs the Royal Family, with some claiming its own future is in peril. Police searches continue at Royal Lodge, Windsor, today while Andrew remains on bail, and in hiding, at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.
Making his first public appearance since the sensational arrest of his uncle, Prince William accompanied wife Kate to the Bafta awards in London. Their glamorous appearance signalled a determination to put the Royal Family’s difficulties to one side, but it appeared that issues around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were not far from William’s mind.
‘William is frustrated because it’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes King’, a royal insider has told the Daily Mail today. ‘I’m sure the Prince and Princess of Wales have been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves but they have to be cautious because of the police investigation. I think William and Kate are acutely aware that this is a scandal that won’t be going away for a long time. It’s a mess left by Andrew and the late Queen and, although His Majesty is very much in charge, William is frustrated’.
While the Princess remained silent on the ongoing issues involving Andrew, royal sources have said the couple’s main concerns surround the health of the King, who is still battling cancer.
A second source told the Daily Mail: ‘Obviously William is not feeling calm and he would have spoken on behalf of them both. It’s a terrible situation and they are very concerned about the health of the King and the impact this will be having on him. He is exhausted and it’s draining for him. Also as parents of young children, to be reading all of this is pretty awful and they are clearly concerned. William let this slip out last during a conversation and he would have done that on purpose, that is very clear. But Catherine has kept very quiet.’
[From The Daily Mail]
William Stop Centering Yourself 24-7 Challenge 2026. “But what about meeee and how I’m not calm!” Regarding the “I’m not in a calm state” quote… my impression was that he was actually being specific about Hamnet, the film, which he’s not in the right headspace to watch right now. I feel the same – I’m also not in the right headspace to watch that specific movie at the moment. It’s odd to see William’s throwaway comment being jumped on as some kind of reference to Prince Andrew or King Charles.
As for this exclusive… lmao. “I’m sure the Prince and Princess of Wales have been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves but they have to be cautious because of the police investigation.” William and Kate didn’t issue a statement last week because they’re lazy and they were on vacation (and they’re not built for crisis-management). But their staff have spent the past four days pushing a narrative that King Charles needs to abdicate and/or that Charles will be gone soon. Which is probably adding to Charles’s stress, you know? “I’m so worried about my stressed-out father, you guys, btw I’m gonna be king soon, yay!!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077419247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077419262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales,reacts next to Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, as she arrives to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428230, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, speaks with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428250, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
Willian and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards held at The Royal Festival Hall,Image: 1077540488, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lounis Tiar/Avalon
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Feb 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I have always said that these two are not the two to put out there to let the public know the firm is just fine! These two are a complete and incompetent mess at best. They need a crisis manager ( who I believe is doing a shit job) to deal with the stuff they have messed up! They may want to distance themselves from the pedo problem but they protected him and were very involved in the distraction campaign using the Sussexes so they can’t distance themselves!!
If he wanted to make a statement he already would have.. and it would have centered around him just like everything else in his world. This man has an entire press system so he has the ability at any point in time to make statements but instead he hides like a coward behind the anonymity of “sources close to”or “friends of”.
I am so sick of him. All he does is hide until he figures out what the popular thing to say will be. He’s just as guilty in all this as the rest of the senior royals.
Oh my goodness. William is looking like Grommit!!! sp? But at least it’s a character from the British Isles. I just really, at this point, don’t know if it’s a good idea if the world statesman says anything about Andrew. Some things seem to run in the family. Remember Andrew thinking his interview with BBC was a brilliant idea? And I’m sure while he was gurning, he thought he was being brilliant, and the next morning, he found out it was a disaster. I don’t think Grommit can handle something that delicate, and about women. He is just a reactor. And oh my word, this is the first time I’ve seen Wills in profile slouching. I have to go back up to the top to look at Grommit again.
We are lucky he is silent. Otherwise he would treat us to another on the run comment like, “We are not a pedo supporting family.” That is the best he knows to do. As for the BAFTAs, he only speaks out against racist conduct when it involves a football match.
Then go ahead and SAY something, you dolt! And while you’re at it, you could go ahead and address the systemic racism perpetuated by BAFTA, of which you are patron/president.
This is the worst and most embarrassing thing about William – he (or somebody on his team) can see that something should be done, but they lack the courage, understanding, and finesse to actually step up. So instead we get background sources whispering that William really really wants to speak up and do the right thing, but he just can’t, sorry, so sad. One of the wealthiest, most privileged people in the world is prevented from speaking by made up protocols. I feel certain that the expensive crisis manager he’s paid for would be able to craft a statement that acknowledges harm, has actions for reconciliation but wouldn’t prejudice a future jury. Frankly, it’s just embarrassing.
Right? Then just do it already. Don’t have sources tell us how much you want to. Omg.
Oh dear lord, his crisis manager must be banging her head against the wall. All William had to say about Hamnet was something like “I haven’t seen it yet, but it’s in my queue” or “but Catherine recommends it.”
William’s comments aren’t nearly as scandalous as the facts: he’s been President of the BAFTAs for years and every year, he admits that he didn’t watch most (if any) of the nominated movies.
William and Kate are about to find out that their work-shy lifestyles are going to be a major topic of the press and they have no one to blame but themselves. Either BP will feed them to the press in exchange for more favorable coverage re: Charles and Camilla or the press will investigate and/or criticize because William and Kate, in their forties, have not done anything substantive in any industry or endeavor.
Compare the BRF’s insistence on business as usual with the way the Swedish royal family had Princess Sofia respond to being mentioned in the Epstein files. Her first public appearance she stopped to give, what was clearly, a prepared statement to the media that focused on support for the victims.
Their crisis manager is clearly as incompetent as her bosses. How hard would it have been to issue a statement last week echoing Charles’ point that the law must follow its course and the Royal Family would do all it could to advance justice?? Add a few words about the victims and you’re done.
I’m not even in PR or crisis comms and I could write such a statement in 10 minutes.