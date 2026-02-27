Mail: The Sussexes were ‘snubbed’ by Jordan’s King Abdullah & his family?

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Jordan for a two-day humanitarian trip at the invitation of the World Health Organization. WHO harnessed Prince Harry and Meghan’s star power to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Jordan’s refugee camps, and WHO’s programs and associations within Jordan. When Harry and Meghan’s team announced the trip one day before their arrival in Jordan, they emphasized that it was all about WHO and the Sussexes were not undertaking this visit at the behest of the British government or Buckingham Palace. They could not have made that any clearer. And yet, the reaction to the Jordanian trip has been nothing but nonstop tantrums coming directly from Prince William and his team. William wants the Sussexes’ titles removed! How dare H&M act like royals! How dare H&M visit another country, don’t they know that’s William and Kate’s job (except W&K refuse to do it). Why aren’t Harry & Meghan calling this a royal tour! And now, there’s this epic stupidity from William’s camp: Harry and Meghan were snubbed by Jordan’s royal family!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been snubbed by the Jordanian King and Crown Prince during their whistle stop pseudo-royal tour to the Middle East. Harry and Meghan landed in the capital Amman late on Tuesday night and within hours began a series of humanitarian visits to various charity organisations – providing countess photo opportunities.
Royal insiders said that the couple’s high profile visit to Jordan has been ‘embarrassing’ for King Charles III and it follows closely on the heels of other ‘worthy’ visits to Nigeria and Colombia. The current king of Jordan, Abdullah II, has strong ties to the British Royal family and is close to King Charles. Their relationship is so close King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania were special VVIP guests at the coronation and Queen Rania has also had several meetings with Queen Camilla to discuss woman’s issues. Their son Crown Prince Hussein is also friends with Prince William, spending time together in recent years in Britain and Jordan, from watching the football together to a joint visit to a RAF base. The Prince and Princess of Wales also attended Hussein’s wedding in 2023.
But despite Harry and Meghan being in Amman, a source in Jordan told the Daily Mail: ‘There is no meeting scheduled between the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] and the Jordanian Royal Family.’
The only member of the Jordanian Royal Family Harry and Meghan met briefly was Princess Basma Bint Talal, an aunt of the current King during a visit to a venture run by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development.
Indeed, King Abdullah appears to have deliberately swerved any public meeting with the California based couple – instead choosing to meet Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. While in another seemingly apparent rebuff, King Abdullah met the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is leading the Duke and Duchess trip to Jordan. Official photographs showed King Abdullah at talks with the WHO chief as well as a sizeable party of delegates but Meghan and Harry were nowhere to be seen. This is despite the Sussexes’ own charity Archewell Philanthropies partnering with the WHO.
Another source in Jordan told the Daily Mail: ‘The fact the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t met King Abdullah and been given the traditional royal welcome is glaringly obvious. There has been no red carpet treatment, even though King Abdullah has met officials from the World Health Origination have been behind this visit by the Duke and Duchess. It’s well known that King Abdullah and King Charles have a very warm relationship and that was passed down through the friendship between the late Queen Elizabeth and King Abdullah’s father.’
A third royal insider said Harry and Meghan may be disappointed not to have been able to meet the King or Crown Prince of Jordan. ‘It’s a pseudo royal visit, mimicking many of the things they or William and Kate would have done when they were part of the Firm but it seems to be lacking in the ceremonial side of things’, the source said.
On whether the tensions between the Sussexes and Windsors have played a part, a third source added: ‘William’s certainly close to the Crown Prince. They watched England beat Panama in a World Cup game together on TV in the Crown Prince’s “man cave” in the basement of the King and Queen’s palace in Amman in 2018. William and Kate went to the Crown Prince’s wedding to Rajwa in June 2023. In October last year William and the Crown Prince went on a joint visit to RAF Benson. Charles and the King are also pretty close. Is it a snub? Harry and Meghan have met heads of state or other dignitaries on previous trips so you might expect it on this one’.
But the insider said it may never be known if this was a deliberate snub or a diary clash, for example. However, Harry and Meghan were met by British diplomats in Amman, it has emerged.
Given what we know about how the Windsors operate, I’m going to take a guess that as soon as the Sussexes’ trip was announced, courtiers from multiple royal courts begged King Abdullah not to meet with Harry and Meghan. That’s what happened with Joe Biden as well – the palace repeatedly begged President Biden and his administration not to meet with the Sussexes or invite them to the White House or platform them in any way. Whenever the Brits did that, they would always leak it as some kind of “win” against the Sussexes too, like “hey, we used our political capital to beg the White House to snub a prince and his Black wife!” The British royals and the British government also used their political capital to beg Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy not to meet with Harry, or if they did meet, not publish photos of the meeting.
But the larger reason why Harry and Meghan didn’t meet with King Abdullah or the Crown Prince is because THIS WAS NOT A ROYAL TOUR. Harry and Meghan were not greeted by representatives of Jordan’s head of state, they did not coordinate their visit with King Abdullah’s office, they were not there as representatives of Britain. They were there for a purely humanitarian visit through their work with WHO. But it’s endlessly amusing that the British embassy went ahead and hosted a reception for them anyway. William was probably punching walls about that.
Oh btw Harry & Meghan did meet with some Jordanian royals.
It’s obvious at this point that the palace is stepping in and begging country leaders not to meet them. Same thing happened in Ukraine.
On the other hand, when Angelina was doing similar humanitarian trips, she wasn’t meeting heads of states either. It’s not a diplomatic trip so there’s no need to meet country leaders.
The Sussexes met HRH Princess Ghida at the King Hussein Cancer Center yesterday, as well as meeting HRH Princess Basma (and her daughter) at her project earlier in the day.
It reflects poorly on the BRF that they find this kind of trip embarrassing. The only thing embarrassing about it is that they aren’t doing the same.
bingo
1. The Jordanian King is illegitimate. He stole the Crown from his nephew who is the son of the previous King. Google it. Said nephew has been locked in his home on house arrest for YEARS.
2. Not surprised the fake Jordanian King didnt meet with Harry/Meghan. He is friends with William/Kate and will always want to preserve that relationship. The “King” met a future King, William, during Will’s last visit. The Jordanian “King” sent his Princess Daughters to meet a Prince (Harry) and that was the diplomatic move.
3. FWIW Harry/Meghan need to do MORE of these kinds of trips because they REALLY enhancestheir prestige, and drives the UK Palace and derangers absolutely crazy.
The current King of Jordan IS the eldest son of the former King. Yes, his younger brother was favoured to be the next King but ultimately it was King Abdullah, who acceded to the throne
For many years, the late King Hussein of Jordan’s named heir was Hussein’s brother, Prince Hassan. This decision was made when then-prince, now king, Abdullah was a baby.
A few weeks before his death, King Hussein changed the order of succession from his own brother, to his oldest son, Abdullah, and also asked Abdullah to make Prince Hamzah, (King Hussein’s 4th son, and first son with his wife Queen Noor), Abdullah’s heir. Hamzah was the heir for a while, and then Abdullah replaced Hamzah in the line of succession with Abdullah’s own son.
Hamzah is the one under house arrest.
Tldr; Whatever you think of all that, by both the Jordanian constitution and generally accepted traditions of royalty and primogeniture, King Abdullah, as the first born son of King Hussein, received his title in a typical way.
Good example of the shadiness of royalty. Hamzah went from heir to the throne to house arrest.
Plus, Rania is MAGA. Who wants to hang out with her?
The Sussexes stayed true to the purpose of this visit, humanitarian driven. All of the posturing by the UK folks shows this is exactly why in their own country they are not taken seriously. Proud of this couple, who against all odds, show up to do good.
Yes, it’s been a very good visit; they’re highlighting what they set out to highlight. The work Jordan and the WHO are doing with refugees and children. Service is universal.
Yeah, it’s hilarious to me that the article tries to take a dig at the Sussexes by saying the visit is lacking the ceremonial side of things. Harry and Meghan were there to work, not to have ceremonial handshakes and photo-ops. It really shows how different the two couples are – one is about showing up and doing good and the other is about photo-ops.
And Will and Kate haven’t done any trips abroad for years!
So they met with the royals who could directly educate them and assist in the impact of the purpose of their trip? They didn’t meet for a reception and then to go to a ball, without highlighting the major humanitarian crisis they came for?
This desperation to not give ” legitimacy” to H&M by begging Heads of State not to meet with them just makes them look pathetic. Even if they agree to it to save themselves the diplomatic headache, can you imagine the actual thought process that the senior aides of these people must have when it comes to them? They’re utilizing all this capital and it just makes them look like insecure losers.
Harry and Meghan are still getting media attention and will always get media attention for any appearances that they make. That horse has left the barn about people not caring about them. Public opinion especially in light of everything with Andrew is already at a low for the BRF. So in fact what they’re doing by doing all of this please ignore them pleading is just reinforcing that they are jealous, petty, insecure and lightweights behind the scenes too.
It’s a humanitarian visit. It doesn’t matter if they didn’t meet with the king. Please.
And hey I can make up a snubbing story too. Did William’s wife snub Princess Rajwa in October 2025 when she visited London or did Rajwa snub Kate in favor of Eugenie? Bc we all talked about how it was odd that Rajwa was in London and kate didn’t meet with her at all despite being at her wedding. Rajwa did an event with Eugenie instead.
William keeps referencing watching a game with the crown prince and going to his wedding in 2023. The infamous one where William made that whole rude wrap it up gesture towards Kate in front of the crown prince’s new wife. Just saying why didn’t Kate meet up with Rajwa if they’re all so close? That sounds like a bigger snubbing story than this pretzel twist of a humanitarian visit supposedly being about royal snubs.
Anyways, I suspect a visit to Jordan in the future for William and Kate.
This was the wedding where the new bride (Rajwa) reached out to touch Kate’s left upper arm in the reception line, and Kate lifted her elbow to knock it off. It’s clearly visible in a video clip once you know it’s there (the clip may still be available on the previous article). Really rude. No surprise if Princess Rajwa was avoiding Kate on her London visit.
That whole video is awkward and yeah my point is do they really want to get into a discussion of snubs. Bc it’s really easy to twist a snub storyline. I’m not even saying there were any snubs for that October visit but just that it’s really easy to create a story.
Apologies for the Twitter link but here’s a refresher of that moment since they’re reminding us about the wedding.
https://x.com/vanessajaye/status/1833886151632957480?s=46
Actually, Rajwa would probably have really enjoyed meeting Meghan, and vice versa. She went to college in the US, has a degree in architecture, an interest in design, and some actual work experience. Looks like her event with Eugenie was about art in mental health spaces, which lines up with Eugenie’s art gallery experience and connections (despite Kate’s vaunted university art history degree). Probably it just happened that Eugenie was better positioned for an event Rajwa would be interested in. But I’m sure Kate came across to Rajwa at the wedding as less than impressive on many levels.
As usual the left behind royals in the UK are about optics and the Sussexes are about doing actual humanitarian work that has real purpose and impact. This trip isn’t about being royals and being seen standing next to royals, like every trip they described of William’s. It was actually an insult to compare a trip where they have been in communication and have donated money and created strong ties to help those injured and suffering to some lazy and entitled prince who travels to sporting events as if his job is being a traveling frat boy. The difference is clear as to why them calling this a royal tour is a misrepresentation of what Harry and Meghan do in comparison. They do real transparent work to benefit others while the royals do photo ops to get royal favors like suitcases full of cash or mega yacht vacations paid for by shady people.
I doubt Harry and Meghan care about this. I suspect that they, especially Harry, could do without the bowing and scraping that they would’ve had to do if they met the King and Queen. Plus they didn’t need to meet the King and Queen to highlight the visit.
So they did not met the Jordan’s king and his family officially. Who know what happen behind door. On his last trip to Ukraine, president Zelensky asked the UK govt to met Harry and it was refused because he does not represent the UK. As you justly wrote since he does not represent the UK govt or the brf, an official meeting could be a diplomatic fail.
Also, on the interview with channel 4, journalist stated that Harry refused to talk about his uncle to ensure the press stay focused on the refugees. I would think the same will apply with Jordan’s royal family.
If William wants to be reminded of true embarrassment, he just has to look again at Andrew’s sweaty photo on the front page of every publication on the planet.
Peggy is hanging himself with his self made rope at this point.. he has a corrupt uncle living protected and coddled on a Royal property that was just raided by police looking for evidence in a crime involving state secrets and sex trafficking, which Peggy remains silent about as he continues to scream and tantrum brief the rota and BM about how he is going to punish his brother and the entire Sussex’s family. He doesn’t even seem sane at this point.
Is there no one with intelligence advising William? These stories make him seem insipid and small. The most interest he ever shows is in throwing tantrums about the good deeds of his brother; it is never about doing good works himself for the people of England.
They weren’t there to collect the bags o’cash. No need to see the royal family.
“Harry and Meghan were met by British diplomats in Amman”
This! The British Ambassy als hosted a reception for Harry & Meghan. Neither the diplomats or ambassy are active without government approval. They just don’t go ahead and meet people und hold receptions. I think this was pretty much initiated by the government – probably with the approval of King Charles.
Harry did promise his father to let him know when he travels. And, the British Ambassy was certainly informed ahead of time to organize the reception. The government approved it.
Lol at using a wedding that was attended by every royal family as a sign of W&K being close to the Jordanian royal family
According to the article, the Sussexes did meet with a member of the royal family. So how were they “snubbed”? Unless the Fail is implying that the king’s aunt is somehow second rate? Isn’t that an insult? And don’t the British Unroyals send out other family members to meet dignitaries too?
That is why I question the intelligence of William, those around him and the media that try and make the royals seem as if they are the epitome of what Harry, Meghan and everyone else should aspire to be and be surrounded by. Them going on about them not meeting with the king, even though that wasn’t their purpose there and they met other royal family members, is basically saying that unless you meet with the king you are being snubbed. So what does that say to all of those people, charities and countries where Charles isn’t there but other royals are sent in his place? Are the UK royals snubbing all of these people, charities and countries when they aren’t blessed to meet with Charles? Why is the public funding all of the other royals if the only one that matters is the monarch?
What’s “embarrassing” to the king is that he knows his heir and the heir’s wife couldn’t pull off a humanitarian visit like this so flawlessly.
I saw a brief clip of H&M visiting with the World Central Kitchen folks, who were showing them the boxes they pack for the refugees. Meghan lifted a tin of something and asked, smartly, if the recipients had the means to open the tins, and was assured they do.
Kate can’t even flip a pancake or handle a carton of milk properly.
Harry and Meghan got lucky that they didn’t have to meet with the Jordanian royals. Royals everywhere, but especially the mid-East, have ties to Epstein. I 100% guarantee that the withheld files will show that the Jordanians were swimming in that swamp too. Let Chuck and Willy deal with the consequences of those relationships. Harry and Meghan are there to do good works. That’s it.
They met the royals were are actively involved in the organizations they were visiting. This was a WHO tour. The director-general of WHO met with the king apparently. This constant use of the theme of “snubbing” shows without a doubt the classism and snobbishness that is part of Britain.