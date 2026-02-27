Telegraph: The palace should find a ‘way back’ for Prince Harry & Meghan

One particular thing happens whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying a successful moment: after days of scandalized tantrums from the British press, someone will say something along the lines of “man, I really wish Prince Harry and Meghan were still working royals.” There’s rarely an acknowledgement of why they left in the first place, nor has there ever been an acknowledgement that the British establishment stripped the Sussexes of their security in early 2020 specifically to harm them to the point of divorce or capitulation. But whenever Meg and Harry are having a good moment, you can see the wistfulness set in among royal commentators. What could have been, had those royalists not been stenographers to an abusive, racist, white-supremacist institution. Well, the Sussexes’ successful Jordanian trip has the Telegraph’s Rowan Pelling in her feelings. She wrote an eye-rolly column: “Harry and Meghan’s Jordan trip shows what an asset they could have been.” Six years later and they’re still crying about a situation they facilitated and cheered for. An excerpt:
Watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their World Health Organization (WHO) arranged visit to Jordan this week, I found myself humming an homage to John Lennon: “Imagine there’s no Megxit, it’s easy if you try.”
As I looked at photos of the duo visiting refugees and a rehabilitation centre for addicts, I couldn’t help but be reminded of when the pre-bust-up couple radiated down-to-earth sympathy and cheer with a generous dose of Hollywood glamour. I was certainly part of the cohort who thought the unstuffy, ex-Army prince and his gorgeous, bright starlet wife were a breath of fresh air in a sometimes over-staid family.
And now I’m feeling a swell of nostalgia for that honeymoon period with the Sussexes. In the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disgrace and the inevitable tarnishing effect on his poor daughters, members of the family who are divorced from the scandal have never felt so welcome. However regrettable the tell-all memoir and Oprah interview, it’s hard to deny that when Harry and Meghan do a walkabout and chat to people who have suffered, they have the public touch.
My husband, who has little truck with the royals in general, feels great sympathy for Harry and not just because they’re both from uptight, armed services families and lost their mothers when they were little boys. A shared sense of suffering is certainly part of it, but what he really loves is the Duke’s sense of fun. Around five times a year my spouse says apropos of nothing, “a great loss” – then I find he’s reading a story about the Sussexes.
My sons, who are part of the TikTok generation, also feel warmly towards them while not giving a hoot (or even recognising) any other Windsor. It often feels to me that, like Heineken, Harry refreshes the parts other Windsors cannot reach. He has his mother’s easy charm and playfulness, which William – burdened by the Crown, worries over his wife’s and father’s health, and the pressure of raising a family in the public eye – can find hard to manifest.
You sense that the Sussexes are also deeply aware of what’s been forfeited in their impetuous departure. Why else the regular, dutiful, quasi-royal visits to Colombia, Nigeria, Canada and Jordan – often in the cause of the Invictus Games – that studiously emulate the kind of trips they took when still part of the Firm?
Whatever your view on the matter, it’s ironic that at the very moment when even loyal souls question the Royal family’s remit, funding, veil of secrecy and questionable advisers, the couple who most appeal to republicans and outsiders exist in what appears to be permanent exile. If they were still part of the Firm, this would be the moment to deploy them. Indeed, a canny courtier would pack the duo off to visit women’s shelters and charities that combat sex trafficking as a riposte to the cynics who think the Windsors don’t give a damn. And an epic family reconciliation could knock Andrew off the front pages. You may call me a dreamer, but… could the Palace blue-sky thinkers find a path back for Harry and Meghan?
This is a delusion: that Harry & Meghan secretly want to “come back” and the only thing that’s stopping them is King Charles and Prince William’s refusal. While it’s true that Charles and William would throw the biggest tantrums ever if the Sussexes “came back” to live in the UK, what everyone is missing is that the Sussexes have repeatedly said that they live in America now. They’re not moving. Harry wants protection… to VISIT. To visit his father and do charity work. Harry wants to bring his children over so they can spend time with their grandfather. That’s it. All of these convoluted, idiotic commentary pieces about “bring back the Sussexes” and “Harry will eventually have a rival royal court in England” miss the simple fact that Harry and Meghan do not want to live in that sh-tshow anymore. Besides which, they already have a rival royal court and it’s in Montecito. That’s what is driving all of these people crazy.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
deranged behavior to think that they want to come back. also insane to write this the same day dan wooton is “leaking” how mike tindall hates meghan.
https://x.com/amanda_d39608/status/2027160357450420508
may meghan never have to spend time with those people ever again.
So basically please come back so we can take advantage of your labor, and use you to our benefit with no apparent upside to you? The wild thing is that this was obvious to everyone in January of 2020.
You knew what hard workers they were, even if you also knew that petty jealousies and rivalries were driving their departure. It would have made way more sense at the time to let them be half in and out and put all the restrictions you could think on approving what you considered half out. And you could determine when and how much they were needed for” half in”. This was the bag fumble of all bag fumbles.
Not that I would have wanted that for them, but that would have been the mercenary and smart thing to do if they were as bright as they imagine they are with their “platinum standard” courtiers. Instead you spent the last 6 years talking about snubs, them being out in the cold, how you’d rather live close to Andrew, how simply being in the presence of Meghan was the hardest thing you’ve ever done, how you’re not a bank, and all of the constant sniping that they made the wrong decision and they couldn’t come back. I love this for them.
And Spare and the Oprah interview was regrettable for whom?
Also, again equating doing charity work and caring about people with royalty. Everyone that does charity work does not long to be a working Royal. Your royals barely work, and they definitely don’t give their money. They need to try emulating the other people, not convince themselves that people are emulating them.
The Oprah interview was not regrettable. What was truly regrettable was how the Sussexes were treated by the RF and the British press. Now that was a freaking travesty. Lying about Meghan making Kate cry. Please. The family nothing, not a word, when the BBC reporter compared their child to a monkey. Yeaaah. All that part got left out of the article.
@Dee(2) – Re: “labor” —
BRFCo employment terms look positively medieval.
Employee (job) descriptions that set out key duties, responsibilities, qualifications, and deliverables, expected outcomes or performance metrics? hahahahahaha
Compensation packages that specify base pay, bonuses, promotion criteria, performance assessment schedule, incentive structure? hahahahahahahaha
Employee handbook that stipulates physical work environment, working hours, sick leave, vacation schedule, disciplinary measures, etc? hahahahahahahahahaha
They won’t come back. These articles are tedious. Mike Tindall is a Trump fan. So obviously he will say bad things about Meghan.
He sure is a Trump fan.
Exhibit A:
https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/mike-tindall-criticised-wearing-england-152757630.html
What idiotic planet do these people live on where they think that only “royals” do charity work? They don’t want to come back, they just want them back because they finally figured out that Willard and Katt are not only lazy but boring as hell. Keep crying lady.
If I were the Sussexes, I would not even visit that place. I would tell everyone there to kick rocks.
This is bullshit. Remember when Meghan and Harry visited that organization that helped sex workers and Meghan wrote those supportive messages on the bananas? Oh how the media howled and called her names about that simple gesture. And you wonder why the Sussexes left and won’t come back. No, you are stuck with the royals you are left with because that’s what you wanted. So deal with it Britrags and enjoy!
Cameltoe is on some kind of a Torygraph type podcast this morning where she’s laughing with some guy about the notes they wrote to people at the Jordanian treatment center. Then Cameltoe goes on to recall Sussexes helping after Los Angeles fire and being called “disaster tourists” by Justine Bateman. Looks to me like the Torygraph is doing just fine with their desired Sussex bashing from afar – they don’t need to move back to UK.
What is this story of happy-go-lucky Harry and Meghan? Wasn’t Meghan almost driven to self-harm? Didn’t they lose their home and security? Weren’t they pursued across continents? Didn’t they have to find their own income? Didn’t they lose a child? But it’s William who’s had all the burdens, right.
And what is this about hypothetical visits by H&M to women’s shelters? That’s going to make the charges of sex trafficking and treason disappear? Talk about hypocrisy – the RF didn’t give a damn when H&M needed help, but now that the RF needs help…
But you gotta admit, Rowan Pelling did a great job of sneaking that Meghan & Harry & Andrew linkage in there. In fact, she’s placing the sole burden of the entire Windsor reputation rehabilitation on H-M.
OTOH, Rowan Pelling is an idiot who has overlooked, or willfully ignored, the fact that Meghan regularly went on aid trips around the world. Before it was expected as a “dutiful quasi-royal.”
You can’t have back what YOU WERE ACTIVELY TRYING TO DESTROY AND MAKING LEAVE!!!!! Hind sight is always 20/20. You let your incredible jealous royal family use you to spread lies and information to make it unsafe for this charismatic couple who only wanted to use their platform for good things!!!!! These articles of want are too little and way too late! The charismatic couple have moved on and are doing their good things out on their own and have no wish or desire to return to the jealous fold of fools who wished them unsafe and dead!!
I believe that Harry truly wants to reconcile with his father on a personal level and have a father-son relationship. So long as that is what he wants and he and Meghan are on the same page, I support his wishes.
However, I think that there is a real delusion about whether the Sussexes would be “successful” if they actually had some sort of “half in/half out” role with the Royal Family. That delusion extends, yes, even here maybe more so among Sussex fans. The truth is that Harry and Meghan have had successful trips, particularly Nigeria, post-Sussexit ONLY because they left the Royal family. Harry and Meghan, just like Kate and William, would be confronted about the real issues and legacy of colonialism and empire, including slavery, the slave trade, reparations, the list goes on and on if they had stayed and been ‘working royals’. And they would have been protested, they would have had people ask pointed questions, all of it. They are not and would not have been exempt. Nor should they be if they were still representing the Crown.
Yes, H&M had a successful Australia tour. And, yes, years ago, Harry had successful trips on behalf of his grandmother, but the lack of hard questions was due in part to his age and ‘fun’ reputation. I think Harry and Meghan are genuinely liked, but no one should have any doubts that they would have to speak on colonialism, the slave trade, reparations, all of it, and Would. Have. To. toe the government line in what they said. I think people would be very, very disappointed in how they would have addressed these issues if they had been able to negotiate a ‘half in/half out’ agreement. I have to point out that they certainly have not taken the opportunity to weigh in on these issues after they left…
All to say that the idea that in 2026, H&M would be popular representing the RF is not true in my view. They would be just as open to criticism and critique on all the issues that the British government and Royal family have failed to address or remedy and they would not have a better answer or response than any other member of the Royal family to be blunt about it.
Agree. One of the reasons the Sussexes look so good is bc they got out of there. If they were still there, they’d be getting critiqued left and right and thrown to the wolves to bolster the wales couple.
Exactly. There are really two very distinct lines here.
One is about the actual competence, charisma, etc. of Harry and Meghan. On a superficial level, they would of course handle any number of situations better than the rest of the Royal family who are seemingly incapable of actually engaging with their “subjects” in a respectful, normal manner. And tied to this is the treatment of H&H by the rest of the Royal family and British media that uses them to distract from the lameness of the other Royals and to sell papers, for the media.
But, the second line is quite different. It’s not about presentation, work ethic, public speaking skills, it’s about the actual substance of the history of the British monarchy and empire and colonialism. It’s the opposite of the first line. Not about personalities at all, but the actual institution they ALL represent. And that institution has perpetrated tremendous harm around the globe and has never been held to account or even apologized. And that is the official stance of the British government too (which is quite important to this issue).
It’s no longer my main area of work, but I worked for many years in reparations and am very familiar with a number of African reparations advocates and the ongoing campaigns. The reparations campaign would not hold its punches, be more polite, not protest, not disrupt, etc. because it is Harry and Meghan and they are “nice” or “popular”. No no no. This is so not true and anyone with a passing understanding of these campaigns would know that. Anyone who represents the Crown will be targeted, will be called on to publicly support (FINANCIAL) reparations, apologies will be demanded. And that would include Harry and Meghan 100% if they were back in the Royal family in any official capacity. And, again, on this second line. They should be called out, protested, etc. just like any other representative of the institution.
Well, we don’t know what they would have said and whether we would have disappointed. My agreement was in that if they were still there, I don’t know that it would be that beneficial. Every working royal in the monarchy would be looking bad for the associations with Andrew. And Harry and Meghan would continue to be scapegoated.
The messaging carried by the Royal family on reparations comes directly from the UK government, there’s not any leeway on the substance of the position only differences in how sympathetically it is expressed. But, the actual answer “NO. No apology. No reparations.” does not change and won’t until the position of the government changes. I think we may wish to think that we don’t know what H&M would have said if they still represented the Crown, but actually we do and it would be disappointing for those who believe reparations are owed. This is why I am glad Meghan in particular left because I think it would have been an impossible, soul and morality crushing experience that would have left her compromised.
Sorry, we were writing at the same time so I didn’t see your second response! And fair. Bc yes, at the end of the day, every member of the monarchy, as a representative, should be called out for the positions that are taken under that institution and that would have also included Harry and Meghan. So yes, it’s very good that they are out.
Exactly all of this.
While people can sympathize and be outraged at how Meghan was treated, even as someone who supports her, I have no argument or defense as to why she thought she would be safe within an institution built on colonization in the first place. And you best believe had she stayed, she would bear the brunt of questions surrounding that and made to justify and sanitize the messaging around it.
Exactly. H&M have no desire or need to return to that loony bin on salt island. They are having a bigger impact than the welfare royals have already without having to suffer from the attempts of incompetent courtiers to control them and dirty them um to make Scooter and Kant look better. The leave behinds should just sit back, enjoy the ride on the Montecito Express and bask in the glow of the Sussexes that would reflect well on the monarchy’s tarnished reputation if they would just let it.
Scooter drove them out but he is obsessed with “punishing” Harry and Meghan. Why would the sussexes return to that.
There have been many articles openly begging for the Sussexes to come back and why they could really help the royals right now, but not even the most obsequious royal reporters can ever lay out what the benefit to Harry and Meghan would possibly be.
Fulfilling duty? They do that better than the Windsors on their own. Safety? They are much safer away from salty isle. Money? They’ve got their own. Recognition? Fame? They’ve got it. All the Windsors can offer them is a lifetime of scorn and abuse.
Anyone who’s grown up in a dysfunctional environment knows the drill: there’s always one person — often the mother — who laments the sad saga set in train by her own half-witted complicity and enabling, as if she were powerless, and laments the tragedy that ensues, the bitterness and rage and recriminations that never die. Because she never takes any accountability, and never opts to just apologise. It’s like an addiction. It’s actually worse than an addiction. An addict — every family has one of those — can attain a lucid and stunning degree of self-awareness. A co-dependent abuser? Never.
Telegraph and co need to accept that there has been a divorce and that they got custody of childish , foot stomping Will and Kate who refuse to pull their weight as royals. Telegraph and Fail choose sides and glorified W and K and demonized H and M. Royals and tabs collaborated to drive Harry and Meghan out. Royals and tabs are stuck with a very problematic FK and FQ but that is their problem to deal with and report on : Harry and Meghan aren’t returning to rescue the Firm that constructively dismissed them 6 years ago.
Keep that slimmed down monarchy working and give their secret weapons (Peter, Zara, Mike, the Middletons, and whoever else) more responsibility.
But let’s be honest they’re still trying to get Harry and Harry only back
Well, now that they know how white-presenting the kids are they’ll probably be eager to get them too. Gives them more scapegoat fodder for the next generation.
I’m so happy Harry and Meghan are out and working to advocate for causes important to them (not thread-jacking but they also made a video presenting an NAACP award).
The BRF was so shortsighted when they forced them to leave. Their charisma and empathy would have benefited the BRF right now.
She would have to be mad to go back there or take her children there.
I feel the same. Even if they were provided with royal or official protection, I wouldn’t feel safe or confident with it. We know what happened with Archie and the nursery fire and that was during a royal tour. If I were Meghan, I wouldn’t ever return to Salty Isle or permit Archie and Lili to go. I understand that Harry wants them to know that side of their heritage but there are other ways to do that besides being on UK soil.
Didn’t Charles say something like the blowback if something happened to Harry wouldn’t be enough to turn the public against Charles so he was like, *shrug*? At this point, I wouldn’t trust that family or any RPO’s at all.
It is sickening how these fantasies always rhapsodize about the benefits to the BRF that the Sussexes could provide without offering them anything in return. No agreement between parties can be sustained if the benefits only flow in one direction.
It would have been so easy, because all M&H wanted was fairness, dignity and a bit of self-determination. Like spoiled toddlers, the BRF and BM made their choice but don’t want to live with the results. That’s just too damn bad.
Suck it up and make your peace with Charles’ sorry, soggy, inconsequential reign. Be satisfied with the appearances Prince “Horrible. Arrogant. C**t” and his badly-wigged racist wife graciously provide amidst their busy vacation schedule. All while they grab ever-increasing amounts of your tax money each year.
Except there never was a “honeymoon” period. The press went after her immediately with the racist headline “Harry’s new girlfriend is straight outta Compton “ and then started paying off her dad to behave like an idiot before they even got married.
Even before the wedding. There was a petition in the DM comments section to “stop the wedding.” And calls for Meghan to “postpone” aka “Cancel” the wedding to go to her allegedly sick father. She was never given a honeymoon period.
They are to be brought back and sent to women’s shelters to clean up the Windsors? Are these people completely insane? When HuM makes a humanitarian visit to a women’s shelter, they do so for the women, not for the Windsors. This incredibly insightful suggestion alone demonstrates the stupidity, narrow-mindedness and utter pathetic corruption.
Ah, the stages of grief the royalists go through.
Looks like they cycle through them at pace, over and over again. Right now, denial seems to be the prevailing mindset. Let’s pretend that Harry and Meghan’s Jordan trip is actually an attempt to recreate a royal tour. And let’s fantasize that this means they are DESPERATE to become royals again! And that EVERYTHING they do is tied back to the royal family, because they cannot possibly exist outside it. And now the royal family is so utterly tainted by Paedrew and Fergie and the QEII-initiated cover-up, it’s even more important to bang on about H&M being members of the royal family, desperate to be joined at the hip to them.
Surreal.
When will the royalists understand that Harry and Meghan have zero interest in being joined at the hip to the royal family, and less than zero interest in returning to the UK to ‘resume royal duties’?
It’s a bit like getting the “he’s just not into you” message. It’s hard, but very necessary.
If Harry and Meghan were to return the royal fold there would be no way that they would be allowed to make visit this visit to Jordan. Some people in the press just have to accept that Harry and Meghan are not interested in being working royals.
Well, this idiot writer reveals herself right off the bat by using the term “Megxit.”
Also, why doesn’t some “canny courtier” send William and Kate to “visit women’s shelters and charities that combat sex trafficking as a riposte to the cynics who think the Windsors don’t give a damn”?
Because 1. Kate and William would make a mess of it. And 2. The Windsors DON’T give a damn.
Cry more, Salt Island.
Abusers will often try to lure their victims back with a pretense of being nice. They just want H and M back to be their scapegoats. Hey Telegraph, a different song comes to my mind and it goes something like how Harry and Meghan would be fools to do your dirty work and they don’t want to do your dirty work no more.
Wait, Harry and Meghan need to save the Windsors’ reputations by visiting women’s shelters and anti-sex-trafficking orgs on the royals’ behalf? Are Will and Kate’s legs broken? Any of the royal family could’ve been doing that for years and could be doing it right now, the Sussexes don’t need to do it for them.
I fear that Harry having a relationship with his father might come at the expense of his own family. Meghan lost her father, and I’m sure she loved him as much as Harry seems to love his dad. I think it’s important for Harry to have tried everything to reconcile with this father, but ultimately it would be terrible if it came down to his father or Meghan and the kids. It seems that Harry’s father and brother are not good people. Neither has acted with any decency.