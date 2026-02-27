Prince William & Kate’s day in Wales was a huge success because they weren’t booed

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Powys, Wales yesterday. They went to Wales to celebrate St. David’s Day, which is on March 1st. I still believe that they went to Wales a few days before St. David’s Day because they didn’t want to “work” two weekends in a row, given that the actual holiday falls on Sunday this year. Still, Prince William and Kate’s merry band of crisis managers had to work extra hard this week. Not only did Will & Kate’s office manage to throw a days-long tantrum about Prince Harry & Meghan’s Jordanian trip, but their office was also extremely heavy-handed in how they pushed this trip to Wales. There was no booing, y’all! Don’t put it in the newspaper that Will and Kate got booed, because they did NOT. The reason they did not get booed is because this visit was unannounced, and their staff stage-managed it so that local children had to stand out in the pouring rain for Will & Kate’s dumb photo-op.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were told “the monarchy is safe in your hands” as crowds turned out to greet them on a visit to Wales. There were hugs, selfies and a little girl wearing a plastic crown who held on to the leg of the princess and looked as if she might never let go. While visiting Llanidloes, before St David’s Day on Sunday, the royal couple stopped their car in the pouring rain to meet hundreds of people who had turned out to see them. After the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a week ago, the sighs of relief must almost have been audible all the way from Buckingham Palace. In recent weeks, public anger about Andrew has spilt on to the streets during royal engagements and senior members of the family have not been exempt. The King, Queen, William and Kate have all been subject to heckles by people asking what the royal family knew about Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein. The outbursts have been rare and contained but have nevertheless rattled courtiers. William could not escape the scandal on a visit to Saudi Arabia this month, when a spokesman felt compelled to say that the prince was “deeply concerned” about the allegations surrounding his uncle. In such febrile times, an away day was high stakes. But it paid off. Crowds huddled under umbrellas for hours to catch a glimpse of William and Kate in a scene described by one observer as “Walesmania”. Like all good guests, they did their bit, lingering longer than expected to greet people who had turned out to see them and accepting offers of hospitality — from Welsh cakes to cider. “If I’m offered a glass of cider, I’m having a glass of cider,” William said. There were obligatory jokes about the British weather, too. “I’m so sorry,” William said, joking that they “usually brought the sunshine” but, this time, had failed. Kate said that, fortunately, she had brought an umbrella, adding, “thank goodness someone had reminded me” to bring one. Some of those lining the streets recalled a visit by the late Queen and Prince Philip in the 1990s. When asked about his Welsh language skills, William said: “I use Duolingo a lot. I do Swahili on it as well. But my owl is looking very sad at the moment. Not done it for a while.” Jill Christofides, 65, of Newtown, shook William’s hand and said: “The monarchy is safe in your hands, Sir.” William said: “Thank you”.

[From The Times]

I was going to make a joke that Jill Christofides was a palace plant, but I’m sure women of that generation probably do feel that way about William. It’s the generations younger than William which he really has to worry about, because they hate his tone-deaf guts. The Duolingo comment is fascinating too – a 43-year-old man who has known all of his life that he would become the “Prince of Wales” and he was too lazy to learn Welsh. He’s been PoW since 2022 and he still doesn’t speak Welsh. They don’t even bother asking Waity either. Remember how Princess Diana practiced her Welsh and really tried to converse and make speeches partially in Welsh? She was like 20 years old then. The Duolingo comment is also funny because the Duchess of Sussex was using the app to keep up with her French language skills ahead of her Paris Fashion Week visit last year. She even posted it on her Instagram Stories.

Personally, I think this video is a bad look? Kate under an umbrella as little kids get soaked in the rain:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 “Walesmania” appeared to descend on the town of Llanidloes, where residents of all ages seemed surprised to have the chance to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales in the pouring rain.@Hannah_Furness has more ⬇️https://t.co/5sGIp58Avo pic.twitter.com/MoseR6AKYX — Telegraph Royal Family (@TelegraphRoyals) February 26, 2026