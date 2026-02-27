Prince William & Kate’s day in Wales was a huge success because they weren’t booed

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Powys, Wales yesterday. They went to Wales to celebrate St. David’s Day, which is on March 1st. I still believe that they went to Wales a few days before St. David’s Day because they didn’t want to “work” two weekends in a row, given that the actual holiday falls on Sunday this year. Still, Prince William and Kate’s merry band of crisis managers had to work extra hard this week. Not only did Will & Kate’s office manage to throw a days-long tantrum about Prince Harry & Meghan’s Jordanian trip, but their office was also extremely heavy-handed in how they pushed this trip to Wales. There was no booing, y’all! Don’t put it in the newspaper that Will and Kate got booed, because they did NOT. The reason they did not get booed is because this visit was unannounced, and their staff stage-managed it so that local children had to stand out in the pouring rain for Will & Kate’s dumb photo-op.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were told “the monarchy is safe in your hands” as crowds turned out to greet them on a visit to Wales. There were hugs, selfies and a little girl wearing a plastic crown who held on to the leg of the princess and looked as if she might never let go. While visiting Llanidloes, before St David’s Day on Sunday, the royal couple stopped their car in the pouring rain to meet hundreds of people who had turned out to see them.
After the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a week ago, the sighs of relief must almost have been audible all the way from Buckingham Palace. In recent weeks, public anger about Andrew has spilt on to the streets during royal engagements and senior members of the family have not been exempt. The King, Queen, William and Kate have all been subject to heckles by people asking what the royal family knew about Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein. The outbursts have been rare and contained but have nevertheless rattled courtiers.
William could not escape the scandal on a visit to Saudi Arabia this month, when a spokesman felt compelled to say that the prince was “deeply concerned” about the allegations surrounding his uncle. In such febrile times, an away day was high stakes. But it paid off. Crowds huddled under umbrellas for hours to catch a glimpse of William and Kate in a scene described by one observer as “Walesmania”.
Like all good guests, they did their bit, lingering longer than expected to greet people who had turned out to see them and accepting offers of hospitality — from Welsh cakes to cider. “If I’m offered a glass of cider, I’m having a glass of cider,” William said.
There were obligatory jokes about the British weather, too. “I’m so sorry,” William said, joking that they “usually brought the sunshine” but, this time, had failed. Kate said that, fortunately, she had brought an umbrella, adding, “thank goodness someone had reminded me” to bring one. Some of those lining the streets recalled a visit by the late Queen and Prince Philip in the 1990s.
When asked about his Welsh language skills, William said: “I use Duolingo a lot. I do Swahili on it as well. But my owl is looking very sad at the moment. Not done it for a while.”
Jill Christofides, 65, of Newtown, shook William’s hand and said: “The monarchy is safe in your hands, Sir.” William said: “Thank you”.
I was going to make a joke that Jill Christofides was a palace plant, but I’m sure women of that generation probably do feel that way about William. It’s the generations younger than William which he really has to worry about, because they hate his tone-deaf guts. The Duolingo comment is fascinating too – a 43-year-old man who has known all of his life that he would become the “Prince of Wales” and he was too lazy to learn Welsh. He’s been PoW since 2022 and he still doesn’t speak Welsh. They don’t even bother asking Waity either. Remember how Princess Diana practiced her Welsh and really tried to converse and make speeches partially in Welsh? She was like 20 years old then. The Duolingo comment is also funny because the Duchess of Sussex was using the app to keep up with her French language skills ahead of her Paris Fashion Week visit last year. She even posted it on her Instagram Stories.
Personally, I think this video is a bad look? Kate under an umbrella as little kids get soaked in the rain:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The children look cold. Are they there because little children won’t boo the lazy ones? Shielding themselves with cold, wet children for their own p.r.? It tracks. Horrible people.
The children looked cold and William and Kate look like QUASI ROYALS 😁😁 THE WINDSORS ARE OVER 😃😁
Again with the kids getting soaked while she has an umbrella!
They bus in school kids because that’s the only way to guarantee crowds, and no booing.
The 65 year olds aren’t who the Wales need to convince re: the monarchy.
Right? They’re bussing in the kids. Hundreds of people! Walesmania? This is really over the top. Multiple times it’s repeated that the monarchy is safe in their hands. Dang, there’s some real flop sweat going on if they gotta describe this visit in such exaggerated ecstatics, jeez.
Also those are the 65 year olds who showed up. There are plenty of them who didn’t even bother to see them.
Seriously, William and Kate have done more engagements in the past week than in the entire past 12 months!
The PR strategy to pretend everything is back to normal and Paedrew is now dealt with is just sooooo transparent.
Won’t work, though. People aren’t that dumb, and there is a lot more to come from the Epstein files.
I’d say your monarchy is in trouble when you have to bus in local school kids to stand out in the rain to make you look ‘popular’. The umbrella video is a really bad look. There was a post on Threads where a local says the streets were empty and then suddenly loads of school kids appeared. So obviously stage managed. This is embarrassing for the monarchy imo
We may have seen the same post! Is that the lady who said she was in her bathrobe and posted photos of “crowds gathering” with a grand total of two?
Yes!! That was hilarious. I loved the description of the utility workers lol.
does anyone have link? it sounds funny.
Yeah, I’ve noticed that they take really tight shots so you can’t quite tell how “large” the crowd supposedly is.
So little is expected from folks given so much.
This is the second time in a matter of months that this has happened, kids left cold and drenched while WanK are dry under umbrellas.. if they are going to bus these little kids in at least provide a canopy for them and outdoor heaters would be nice also.
Especially since we know they always show up late, so how long were those poor children in the rain before the Wailses even arrived? 20-30 minutes?
I also always wonder whether the parents have to give permission for their children to be pulled out of school and used for propaganda?
They can’t provide canopies and outdoor heaters because that would make it obvious that this was a planned PR move if busing in children to make the crowds seem large. Them always going to Wales when they have both known that this role and title would be theirs and not putting forth the effort to learn the language, shows that they genuinely don’t take Wales or it’s people seriously. Where is their interest in the UK or the commonwealth countries that they have avoided giving attention to for over a decade? I’m amazed at how little they have done and how little they travel to more diverse and distant places in the commonwealth while still managing to vacation to certain places that aren’t part of the UK or commonwealth countries.
The kids did not boo them and Kate held her own umbrella!!! Wow, those two are soooo impressive. Blech. When the bar is set miles below hell, I guess existing gets you kudos from the faux-press over in the UK
Walesmania? Bahahaha. There’s like 20 people there and 3/4 of them are school children missing class.
I think the little girl was clinging to Keen’s legs so she could get under her umbrella! How f-ing rude and self-centered are these two (yes, yes, I know) to have done this outside where all those children are getting soaked.
Meanwhile, Scooter and Keen smile and flap their hands, Scooter makes a “joke” about wanting a drink, and they both admit they don’t prepare for their 20 minutes of weekly work (with Keen’s umbrella comment and Scooter’s stupid still learning Welsh after 40 years comment). The Wailses are terrible at their jobs, news at 11.
Walesmania is taking me out.
Right? Is that the crisis manager at work. So far nothing about KPs comms or messaging has changed, so what is Ravencroft’s added value? If she ever started in the position.
Sussexmania, I had the exact same thought about the little girl — she wanted to get dry!
And “Walesmania” LOL. The secondhand embarrassment is painful.
Picture of the little girl clinging onto Kate’s leg for dear life or it didn’t happen.
It’s there, above. But its clear, IMO, that she’s trying to get under Kate’s umbrella as they stand in the rain posing for a photo. She’s also not clinging for dear life, as the reporter says, she’s just posing for a photo. Everything about these two is a lie.
It’s also shocking that the two little girls appear to be the same size as Kate, even in her wool coat.
That picture reads to me as posed lol. Now, gather closer….why don’t you hug the princess? Perfect. Now on the count of three…1…2…3…” snap. “Wonderful! now scuttle away now!”
Haha…scuttle away now. That sounds about right.
I didn’t notice the photo either but now that I’ve seen it, it looks even worse than I expected. The young child holding her in an obvious pose looks as if her coat is drenched and her hair is even wet. I feel sorry for the young child in the pouring cold rain being used in such a way for the usual Wales PR stunt. Too many photos of them well protected from the cold and pouring rain while the children aren’t protected. This reminds me of Harry and Meghan when they were on their first tour and it started to pour down in an area that had been experiencing a drought for a long period of time and they gave one of their umbrellas to a father and his child, then later they asked to have a group of young ladies who were performing for them, to join them under a sheltered area to get them out of the rain. There was even a time when they were at another engagement during that tour, when Meghan gave her umbrella to an older man seated next to her. William and Kate lack common decency towards others and it’s more obvious during their engagements like these.
It looks more to me like the little girls are trying to shelter from the cold and wet.
The bar is loooowwww…
They didn’t boo me so… they love me!
Great logic there. Totally tracks with palace thinking. And yikes.
It tells you just how terrified the Wales are of getting booed. So much so that all their events are embargoed up until the last second. They’re gonna need to get a thicker skin.
I guess the Wales gotta spin this visit any way they can, but it doesn’t seem like much of a win to me. This was an unannounced visit ahead of the major holiday and they bussed in school kids to ensure they had some kind of crowd. This is like dropping in to call on someone unexpectedly and if they don’t immediately slam the door in your face, it must mean that they secretly love you. It’s bordering on stalker logic.
It’s telling that they seem to have gone to great lengths to avoid a single protestor holding a sign or asking questions about Andrew and Epstein.
On reddit someone who was there said that they bussed people in. Just like Tangerine Tyrant. There’s also a picture of her with a family, Kate has the umbrella over only her head of course, and then it looks like they asked the child to hug her. The smile isn’t reaching their eyes.
Hmm… I wonder if they say the video of Meghan comforting the Mom of a cancer patient in Jordan?
Keen is trying to channel Diana with the children going over to her. Very obvious PR ploy.
Of course the small children did not heckle them about Andrew, lol, the bar is set so low
Soooo many school kids relative to adults. Wonder how many of the adults were something besides teachers or parents.
If you agreed to ride the bus in, you were probably never going to boo the Waleses. The people who don’t like the Waleses or were neutral just said no, I won’t let you use me.
Who said the monarchy was safe in their hands? Knauf? Or someone working the crowd?
Poor kids!! Of course a planted group of children will not boo!
This is like their visit to the Natural History Museum all over again – rain soaked kids while William and Kate keep under their umbrellas. So they learnt nothing there. (And it’s always raining in the UK so you’d think they’d be prepared)
Kate looked pretty uncomfortable with that little girl in the pics I saw – she kept trying to peel her off. Diana she is not. And yes it’s clear they got a local primary school to come out in force.
As for the Welsh language: this pair actually lived in Wales for years, and have always known they’d be Prince & Princess of Wales. But no, couldn’t be arsed to pick up any of the language. Even Charles did an intensive course before becoming PoW. These two are just so lazy and disrespectful .
Only this time, it looks like mostly white kids are made to stand out in the rain. A Windsor would call that progress.
Why aren’t they embarrassed that this is their coverage? School kids, old folks and palace plants? Promises that protests have been contained??
Also, references to Will being in Saudi Arabia and not referencing his two middle eastern connections in The Files is very sus. I get that this is a fluffer article, but leaving out the context is criminal. He was out of the country when his uncle’s Files were being exposed, meeting with someone else in the Files.
Why in the world couldn’t she meet children somewhere under a roof. She needs to stop meeting children out in the rain. Remember the last time she did this? And kept her umbrella firmly above her own head, while the little ones were miserable, as they are here. Lunacy. Unthoughtful.
Kaiser: I object. I do not share Jill Christofides view about Willi and Kate and the monarchy being safe in their hands. And I am unfortunately a woman of Jill Christofides generation.
Leaving children waiting in the rain seems to be a pattern of Kate. I remember a visit of Kate to a school a few months ago where children were standing in the pouring rain without any cover waiting for Kate.
The truest thing about that report is that William’s DuoLingo owl is probably on the verge of death because Willy is too lazy to practice the languages he claims he’s learning.
Trying to say something nice: at least she doesn’t have the huge sausage curls.
In one photo you can see the dress she’s wearing underneath and I think it clashes terribly with the colour of the coat.
Does she ever take a coat off when she goes anywhere? Is it some sort of security blanket? Or an explicit statement that she’s not staying long?
The other thing that strikes me is that even though after the last umbrella debacle which was covered in many reports, they don’t seem to learn. You would think after having it pointed out, they would go out of their way for it not to happen again. I’m totally puzzled by this, and can’t decide whether or not they’re just plain stupid, incompetent, or don’t give a damn.
I find the pictures of the children wet and freezing in the rain absolutely appalling and I now associate Kate and William as the duo who leave children in the rain. Kate said she was reminded to bring an umbrella- so they actually PLAN to let children shiver in the rain? Why isn’t there a Plan B in case of rain, so that children aren’t harmed? Didn’t they learn anything from the last time children were left in the rain? There could be a case made for abuse if this carries on. Do you think that Kate the early years advocate could perhaps at least shelter the child she is speaking to under her umbrella? Does she not have any maternal feelings for children other than her own? Do they not ever think of others?
Forget boos. They need a thicker skin than that. The late Queen and Prince Charles were both shot at — the Queen on horseback at Trooping the Colour, Prince Charles in Australia, if memory serves, whilst giving a speech — and whilst both attackers IIRC turned out to be shooting blanks, they had no way of knowing this. Both of them were pretty unfazed. And the late Queen also kept her horse in formation. Sidesaddle. Then you come to Princess Anne, who was subject to an attempted kidnapping at gunpoint in an encounter that left her bodyguard shot and subsequently in hospital. He was decorated by the Queen. She said, at the ceremony, “the medal is from the Queen. The thanks are from Anne’s mother.” I mean. These two are freaking snowflakes by comparison.
Poor Waleses! They will NEVER be the Sussexes. No charisma, no accomplishments, no gravitas.
Must be hell for them. 🤷🏾♀️🍿🎪
The fact that they are trying to spin this event, filled with wet and miserable children, into a huge win for Kant and Wont, tells us everything.
I’m sure that town was chosen by the Palace because the Royal Family remains popular there. And yes they won’t be doing anything on Sunday except putting out a tweet.
Good heavens! The photo of the child trying to put the necklace on KKKant😳 The gopher nearly made its escape! 😭😆
As soon as the Mail article appeared about the little girl who left Meghan, I KNEW there would soon be an article and photos of Kate hugging the child, but I didn’t think it would happen immediately. This empty woman really should be committed to a mental institution, because what she’s doing is sick.
It’s not just about copying; Kate trying to erase Meghan and take her place.
Remember the girl in Colombia who refused to leave Meghan? https://people.com/thmb/4q3NEUSdaEgFeZYt57Oc6yJh_H0=/4000×0/filters:no_upscale():max_bytes(150000):strip_icc():focal(812×0:814×2):format(webp)/Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-in-Colombia-Day-11-081624-7eb14b302f56458ead08c9c430f2da87.jpg
Shortly afterward, Kate had an incident with the children and a literal clone of this little girl, dressed exactly the same, whom she kept with her at all times. https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2025/02/04/13/94845413-14358025-image-a-48_1738675454801.jpg
Similar examples abound; it’s her daily routine, as her “job” is to keep track of everything Meghan-related.
William does the same with Harry. They copy speeches, repeat statements, slogans, and mottos. On the Archiwell website, they write about doing GOOD. For a long time, there wasn’t a single WK statement without the phrase “doing good.” The founder of a handbag company is officially thanking Meghan for promoting her brand. Thanks to Meghan, she had to hire new staff and buy a bigger building, but now we have another attempt to erase Meghan, the palace narrative, and articles about Kate promoting a brand she had no idea existed before Meghan. It’s so embarrassing, tacky, and disgusting, it’s nauseating.