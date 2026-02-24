Gen Z thinks Prince William is tone-deaf, cold, unkind & self-centered

Prince William should be grateful that his uncle, Prince Andrew, was arrested last Thursday, because it saved William from being the biggest royal headline of the day. Last Wednesday, William’s interview with BBC Radio 1 was released. Reportedly, it was recorded weeks beforehand and held to air specifically during William’s vacation, so that he would look busy. On Wednesday, most outlets just covered William’s quotes, quotes in which he centered himself in the larger conversation of men’s mental health, and quotes in which he yammered on and on about how men have it so hard. The next-day story was shaping up to be centered on William sounding like a tone-deaf dolt with zero authenticity on the subject of mental health. Not only that, there was a lot of mainstream discourse about how now is not the moment to talk about men’s mental health, especially not when William’s uncle abused multiple women and girls (and William couldn’t be bothered to say anything about those women). Well, a lot of that conversation faded away with Andrew’s arrest. Except now the Independent has brought it back with this incredible piece: “Prince William is desperate to connect with a new generation – but it’s not working.” Some highlights:
William’s tone-deaf interview: Prince William kept his counsel during his interview with Greg James, too, and we can presume, the Radio 1 interviewer was under strict instructions not to raise the Epstein scandal either. Yet speaking to the audience of Radio 1’s Life Hacks, who the future king was desperately trying to connect with, there is a growing sense that the appearance felt tone-deaf and was a serious misfire from a Prince struggling to read the room.
Younger people dislike William: Many members of Gen A and Gen Z I have spoken to say that it came across that Prince William, like the rest of the royal family, is more concerned with self-preservation than with the wellbeing of his so-called “subjects”. It is a difficult line to walk. Olivia, 15, listened with her mother, who had just completed a 14-hour hospital shift. “There are loads of doctors and nurses whose mental health is awful,” she said, “but they don’t have a few palaces to retreat to. He didn’t mention Epstein’s victims or how frightening things feel for so many people. It sounded like ‘poor me’. I feel disgusted by the royal family.”
The demographic shift: Her sentiment reflects wider generational attitudes. Only 30 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds believe the monarchy is “good for Britain”, compared with 77 per cent of over-65s, according to YouGov – and that was before the Epstein/Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal escalated. While the Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most favourably viewed royals, with roughly three-quarters of Britons holding positive views, support among younger generations is far weaker. Having grown up amid a cost-of-living crisis, Gen Z and Gen A tend to have little patience for unearned privilege. They do not see William and Kate as the dynamic future of the monarchy, but as beneficiaries of inherited status, like Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie, they are all “nepo babies” living in taxpayer-funded palaces while their own peers struggle to secure housing and employment. Clint, 18, says: “There were days my mum didn’t eat so we could. We were evicted twice, once at Christmas. William can shove his ‘woe is me’ routine. Try living like the rest of us.”
The Harry problem: The long-running rift between William and Harry has unfolded like a national soap opera. Older generations may view Harry as a shirker who retained his titles while stepping back from duties. Many younger Britons, however, describe William as “cold” and “unkind”. There is also a perception among some young people that Harry paid a heavier price for his actions than Andrew did, at least until recently, and that stripping Andrew of titles and turfing him out of his Windsor home was a case of too little, too late. Oliver, 19, says: “Andrew was bringing Epstein to Buckingham Palace. Come on.”
William’s links to Epstein associates: Complicating matters further, Epstein’s network has now intersected with one of William’s flagship initiatives. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Emirati businessman and former CEO of DP World, has appeared in the Epstein files as someone who corresponded with Epstein, including in emails referencing a “torture video”. His company was a founding corporate partner of William’s Earthshot Prize, to which he donated at least £1m. There is no evidence that William had any knowledge of those connections. But for conspiracy-loving younger generations already suspicious of elite networks and institutional protection, these associations simply add to their mistrust.
Andrew’s security: It has not gone unnoticed that Prince Harry was the first royal to publicly criticise Andrew, highlighting what he saw as hypocrisy in the family’s treatment of different scandals. In his memoir Spare, he wrote that despite the allegations against Andrew, “no one had even suggested removing his security”. Indeed, even yesterday as he left the police station after being arrested, two royal protection officers were in the car with him.
The anger of the common man: Anger is running high, and much of it is directed at what feels like entrenched inequality and institutional protection of the powerful. If William’s interview this week was intended to humanise him, to suggest “I’m just like you”, it appears to have had the opposite effect among the younger listeners he is so desperate to connect with. Grace, 24, says: “I don’t think the elite understand how angry people are. It feels like they’ve shown us that some lives matter less.”
William’s silence on important subjects: The royal family may feel bruised and embarrassed by association with the Epstein scandal. But their discomfort is negligible compared with that of the victims, who, alongside their lawyers, have repeatedly called for Andrew to testify under oath before Congress. The fact that the King or Prince William have remained silent on the matter has also not gone unnoticed.
There’s this theory I’ve been workshopping for a while, which is that starting with Millennials and all subsequent generations, there’s been an increased awareness of when celebrities or public figures are performative, and when they’re just going through the motions for their own selfish PR motives. That’s what this feels like too – people under the age of 40 increasingly see William as inauthentic, as a royal hypocrite who acts one way in public but is completely different in private. That’s where Prince Harry factors in as well – Harry’s memoir, Spare, revealed the other side of William and how petty, stupid, intemperate, jealous and violent he is behind-the-scenes. That bell can’t be unrung. I also think it matters that Harry walked away from this sh-tshow and he’s made his own way in life – despite trying to lump Harry in with the list of “nepo babies,” Harry walked away from palace life at great personal cost. Anyway, the young people quoted in this piece are amazing. The children are the future!
I’m with the 15 year old who feels disgusted with the royal family!! Seems that his royal selfishness isn’t the beloved royal that he thinks he is lol. The youth see right through him and they are spot on! He doesn’t give a shit about the people he represents he just likes the power and the perks of it and nothing more!
Never underestimate teenagers!
I worked with them for 40 years and adults, particularly the press, don’t realise that as well as juggling raging hormones most of them are quite astute at seeing through bull-shit, alert to injustice, and more than capable of making up their minds.
They see the Royals for what they are, a dated, out of time remnant of bygone years, an irrelevance in today’s society and greedy, grasping, self-serving ingrates.
Harry and Meghan got out, make their OWN money, are charitable and caring. Believe me, teenagers notice these things!
William will never be beloved like the Queen (NOT Camilla). Charles only gets respect because he worked and waited. William hasn’t done squat and apparently never will.
🇬🇧 Gen Z = Me 😠
This article in The Independent shows that the monarchy is doomed to fall eventually. These young people will make sure of that as they continue to come of age and their elders die off. We are seeing the same issues here in the States as infuriated young adults and teens watch elite circles, the Epstein Class, exploit their privilege and status. But some of them made a key mistake by empowering Trump again. I think they get it now as his poll numbers crater.
Looks like Willy is having his very own “bomb cyclone” happening in the press right now. It is long overdue.
The nepo baby line failed to note that Harry no longer lives in a tax-funded property so that was a miss. But the rest of it, yeah, it’s all true. But honestly, at this point, even without Harry’s accounts of William in Spare, I think William would still come across as performative. Bc he talks about duty and service and yet he does so little, has so many houses, and goes on so many vacations. The young can clock that right away.
They try to lump Harry with the Windsors to negatively link him with their narrative and their popularity polls. The problem they’ll always have is that Harry does not live in the UK, Harry does not receive taxpayer funds, Harry does not live in their Palaces, Castles or any royal property. They evicted him. They frequently run stories highlighting every ‘royal snub’ Harry receives from the Windsor family and royal institution. They’ve reduced Windsors brand and the royal institution to a circus show (clownish), a soap opera (drama), a celebrity reality show (Instagram reels, influencer content, hobnobbing with other celebrities for visibility). With QEII dead the mystique is gone.
The best move Harry made was to publish Spare and expose all his warts in his own voice (the audio is compelling) so no one would be able to blackmail him with ‘secret’ information about his past. Most importantly, choosing an American author to document his memoir eliminated any British influence on how his story was told. The raw, unflinching truth resonated with an international audience (high review scores) and many in the UK. A British author would have tempered the tone sugarcoated the truth and watered down the emotional depth (the audio is compelling) of the memoir due to his/her own concern about the royal family’s potential reaction.
Spare is a global historical record (a tome on life inside the family and institution) and will stand the test of time. It is well supported by Princess Diana’s biography, combining to give the world the truth about the toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. No other British royal book has resonated globally since Spare. They’ve all been rightly received as royal propaganda (hagiographies) by many and every new Windsor family scandal exposes what’s below the veneer pushed in the various hagiographies. No wonder they don’t sell well outside of the UK. Even within the UK a majority of the public seems to shrug at any new book about the Windsors. Harry sold over 10m copies of Spare in all formats combined. 🤷♀️
MSJ, this is an excellent summation of these issues!! I am in total agreement with you!
From my perspective, William might be the only person who has experienced two loved ones being treated for cancer and come out of the process less patient, grateful, or grounded than before it all started. Even the actual King of England has managed to highlight the medical expertise and professionalism while all William has done, publicly and privately, is complain. You can bet Gen Z doesn’t care about Earthshot (has anyone ever heard from a winner?) because William himself barely cares about it. What does William care about? He cares about being mad at Harry and being mad that other people aren’t mad at Harry.
The problem with your perspective is you assume Kate and Charles are “loved ones” of William. I honestly believe he is incapable of loving (or thinking about) anyone outside himself.
OMG, comment made me snort! 😂Agreed, my premise was faulty because of the assumption of love. We can replace “loved ones” with “people most likely to be moderately-tolerated.”
Hey don’t forget Jason!
I’ve been calling Willard and Katt , plus Chuckles out all over IG for running around and acting like nothing happened ad they have no part in it.
“There is also a perception among some young people that Harry paid a heavier price for his actions than Andrew did, at least until recently”
It’s not perception. It’s fact. And there’s no until recently about it. Andrew still ain’t receiving the same cold shoulder Harry is.
I think the other question is, why are two almost 45 year olds constantly pretending to be “young” and “appealing” to young people? They are solidly middle aged. They live an extremely traditional middle aged life. They have 3 children in country private schools. Even when they were young, they quite proudly acted 65. They need to stop trying to infantilize themselves and their audience and act like adults with adult concerns and topics.
YES, AGREED. Though American, I am the same age(-ish) as W&K and frankly never really understood nor related to their fashions, lifestyles, and personalities. William and Kate have always been boring and their life choices and accomplishments bear out that judgement. For example, when I studied abroad in the UK nearly twenty years ago there was a vague hope from arts leaders that Kate would be an influential patron for the visual arts (she did attain an art history degree!) so there was some optimism in that regard. Because in the arts, showing up to appearances and getting fundraising is still so important even in a relatively robust funding system like the UK’s. Yet only in the past year has she started working with museums at all! Kate had a lay-up of an opportunity to do important and relatively easy work but for whatever reason(s), did not do ANYTHING. Neither William nor Kate even have interesting failures on their resumés unless we are counting “Earthshot,” “cheating on your wife” and “international Photoshop incidents.”
Anyways, in the year of 2026, what makes William and Kate appear older and even more out-of-touch is the idea that they can and should appeal to anyone under the age of 40. While needing privacy for their kids is obviously a priority, the kids lack of public personalities or appearances also means the next generation of royal children aren’t making any kind of personal or relatable connections to their generation of peers/subjects.
And once again, Camilla shows how it is done-posing with Gisèle Pelicot in Clarence House. I have to grudgingly admit that this is exactly what the Royals should be showcasing….
Well that is hypocrytical of her not just because of Andy but also because of whom her husband was friends with
First off, Harry hasn’t lived in a taxpayer funded palace since he was a child. As an adult, he lived in Nott Cott, (after Willy Nilly moved out), which was yet another property that had been neglected for years. For the RF to be the country’s largest landowners, they are such horrendous and incompetent property managers. It appears that B&E had better living accommodations than the heir and spare initially had, since first Wm and then Harry lived in Nott Cott, further proving what a neglectful and horrible parent C-Rex was, as C-Rex himself built up own his property portfolio.
Gen Z has correctly clocked Willy Nilly’s true personality, so well done! Wm hiding himself away at inopportune times is actually a good thing. The more he tries to connect with normal people, the more his unflattering and hideous true nature gets revealed. And now, there are even fewer people for him to hide behind/throw under the bus. Will he throw his children under the bus once they come of age? Since he and Special K already use them as shields, I wouldn’t be surprised if they do.
That’s the funny thing, isn’t it – William is between a rock and a hard place of his own making.
He won’t/can’t continue the formal, stuffy, ceremonial monarchy of his father and grandmother that appeals to the traditional royalists. He doesn’t want to wear the embarrassing robes or attend boring state functions or do more than 100 ribbon cuttings a year. However, he doesn’t mind the taxpayer-funded palaces, private helicopter travel, and other privileges that go with that version of the monarchy. I would also say his communication/ media strategy is distinctly of a previous era.
William says he wants to “modernize” the monarchy, by which he means cut out all the stuff he doesn’t want to do but keep all the trappings of the previous generation. Of course it’s inauthentic, the whole damn institution is a ridiculous lie that one special family has magic blood that makes them better than everyone else. It’s just a lie that, for a long time, people believed they got something out of it, and so they were willing to participate in a sort of social contract. Or at least they didn’t question it. Now they are, and they rightly aren’t happy with what they see. There’s no amount of fashion or Gen Z slang that will fix that.
In my view, William bet on himself and lost. He rejected the “old” way of doing things and lost the support of the traditional royalists (even the DM is having a go at him for being too touchy feely!) but he also can’t appeal to the young generation because he is charmless, insincere and just a repellent personality. He’s the worst of both worlds!
My god, I am having a hard time with reading comprehension today. I thought the headline to this page said “William thinks Gen Z is tone-deaf, cold, unkind & self-centered,” and I was like, who pays for a PR crisis counselor and yet still slams the entirety of the generation who will be subject to his reign?
And thus it begins.
I’m over 60 and I can see what Bill is as well as Cathy. Being from a commonwealth country I always liked having the monarchy as (symbolic) head of state. However after years of paying close attention to what they did to Harry and Meghan, it completely turned me off of the whole institution. They are a rot that lives off the taxpayers teat with the help of the establishment and UK press to maintain their privilege.
They had to lump in Harry and Beatrice and Eugenie with Willi and Kate. Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie did not inherit any castle. I doubt that Andrew or Fergie will be able to leave any inheritance for their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.
Harry and Meghan walked away from the golden cage and are now earning his own living
“There are loads of doctors and nurses whose mental health is awful,” she said, “but they don’t have a few palaces to retreat to. He didn’t mention Epstein’s victims or how frightening things feel for so many people. It sounded like ‘poor me’. I feel disgusted by the royal family.”
This is a 15-year-old saying this!!! She has clearly acquired more wisdom in her 15 years than Kate and William have in their combined eight decades.
And yet Kate and William continue to be treated like works in progress, as if they’re still developing and learning on the job. Those cakes are baked! What you see of Kate and William now is all you’ll ever get — two pathetically coddled, immature, lazy, self-serving, massively privileged people who need to be schooled by the 15-year-old daughter of a hardworking nurse.
Gen Z see them as old and middle aged so the fact that both are emotionally stunted only makes them look worse.
Anyone born after 1997 will not have experienced the emotions of Diana’s tragic accident and seeing Harry and William walk behind that coffin. So when they get old enough to start hearing about William in the media, they see a party boy and then selfish dilettante and later on someone angry at his brother because he married a biracial American.
The parasocial link for Diana’s son and her loss was not formed for that generation and younger and they are seeing William without that film of pity and nostalgia.
Now of course some in the older generations see William for who he is as well but the ones for whom William is the same age as their dad, they don’t hold the same sympathy.
These same kids also weren’t alive when Harry was branded as the bad boy party boy so they have only seen him for his actions as an adult. And unlike William, Harry was productive and he defended his wife and kids.
Gen X here and I agree!