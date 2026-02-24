Dunlop: ‘The Windsors would be wise’ to reach out to Prince Harry & Meghan

Honestly, ever since Prince Andrew was arrested last Thursday, I’ve been bracing myself for an uptick in attacks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If the past is prologue, you know? That has traditionally been the cycle for much of the past decade. Step 1: a terrible story about Prince Andrew’s arrogance, depravity and criminal behavior breaks. Step 2: manufacture outrage over something Prince Harry and Meghan did, said, wore or made. The British media can’t be expected to dig into Andrew’s crimes when Meghan is selling jam or shutting her own car door, you know? All of which to say, I’ve been surprised by how few people are pulling the old Sussex-deflection game. Finally, at long last, they’re just keeping the focus on Andrew and the wider left-behind royals. So why is that? Is it because in the wake of Andrew’s arrest, there’s an institutional refusal to acknowledge that the Sussexes were never the villains? Tessa Dunlop wrote about this in a new i Newspaper column, “In the shadow of Andrew, Prince Harry’s exile just became more shameful.” An excerpt:
Among the “unprecedented” straplines and historic searches for royal ne’er do wells, mentions of one man and his missus were striking for their absence. Harry and Meghan scarcely got a look in during the extensive coverage of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. The optics were striking: when asked to hunt in the drawer of royal sinners, commentators went as far back as Charles I (so inflexible and near Catholicism he ultimately lost his head), but very few hit upon the Duke of Sussex, for the obvious reason he hasn’t really done anything wrong.
It was an uncomfortable reminder that Harry’s exodus and his subsequent memoir and Netflix series unleashed a disproportionate tidal wave of establishment wrath, when all the while, Andrew had been hiding in plain sight.
The “Prince” was photographed strolling around Central Park with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 – and continued as a working royal until his infamous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis on 2019. Those were nine long years of privilege, protection and a platform from which he trolled Virginia Giuffre (the woman who accused him of sexual assault and with whom he reached a financial settlement with in 2022, and has always denied any wrongdoing) and told a series of bare-faced lies about his relationship with Jeffery Epstein. Throughout this period, Andrew was a fully paid-up member of the firm, enjoying a luxury life in a giant mansion alongside his half-in-royalty-half-out ex-wife Fergie, last seen attending an official event at Buckingham Palace as recently as May 2025.
No such luck for poor old Harry and Meghan, who have been chafing in exile ever since they were unequivocally told that their own half-in-half-out royal model was not an option.
Andrew’s position within that gilded royal cage had started to come unstuck from 2019, but compared with Harry – cut off financially, booted out of Frogmore Cottage and ghosted by his family – the former Duke of York’s removal has been glacial. The implicit messaging is clear: the royal family find it easier to turn a blind eye to the (potentially illegal) misdemeanours of a prince than handle public criticism from a prince.
Compounding Harry’s isolation was his suggestion the British media were part of royalty’s problem. How dare he call out the cosy relationship between monarchy and the fourth estate! The UK press gorged on Duke of Sussex; the universal whipping boy for “woke” culture, he became their despised turncoat, a spoilt brat who failed to realise how lucky he was. The myopic hate and attention levelled at Harry and Meghan was wholly misplaced given the pair were no longer part of the royal machine, and therefore not accountable to the British taxpayer.
Yet it conveniently took the pressure off the monarchy, an unreformed, insanely rich institution that waded through a series of top-heavy, expensive public ceremonies – a jubilee, two funerals and a coronation – like an ostrich with its head in the sand.
Given the Andrew story will get worse before it gets better, the Windsors would be wise to consider reaching out to Harry and Meghan, a conciliatory gesture that might just shore up support among the younger generations who have been so repelled by recent events. Meanwhile, if the establishment media want to save the institution they make so much money writing about, a focus on increased royal transparency in all political and financial matters would be a good start. Never has it been more important to throw back the curtain and let in daylight.
I’ve been waiting for this as well – “the Windsors would be wise to consider reaching out to Harry and Meghan…” Like, in the midst of this Andrew situation, you’ve got to think that several courtiers are brainstorming a way to bring the Sussexes into the conversation by any means possible. Perhaps a tip-off to the Times that King Charles called Harry, or a big announcement about Harry and Meghan’s royal protection? Recognize it when you see it! As for the rest of Dunlop’s column… she’s been one of the few people to say this stuff consistently, that the Sussexes were poorly treated and scapegoated by the monarchy and the press. It is what it is – Andrew was the one those institutions chose to protect, so don’t come crying about the Sussexes now.
Nope, leave them alone. They aren’t Capt. Save a Ho, they aren’t coming to save you. They have their own lives to deal with, not you messy folks. Clean up your own mess.
The victims are seeking truth and accountability and these journalists/royal commentators are focused on Andrew’s mental health and Windsor family image cleanup.
The focus should be on truth and accountability for the victims who are living with trauma from their experiences.
@Mel: Ha ha! I just had a similar thought. You shit on yourselves, don’t expect Harry to come clean you up! I’m just loving the karmanest of it all!
@Mel you made my morning with your comment..🤣
This is a great article! The Royal family does need to reach out to Harry and Meghan and APOLOGIZE to them. They also need to get their act in order super fast and come out big for Invictus. The absolute contrast of the exiled Prince triumphantly returning for a massive celebration of wounded military veterans versus “the Andrew formerly Prince” (copying this because I love it!) is going to be so so bad for them. Surely they must understand this. Invictus will be massive and will remind everyone, particularly young people in Britain, of what a vey good person Harry is. If I were the Royal Family, I would be arranging for the King to be at the Opening Ceremony and for a joint appearance at whatever the next big lead up event is. And, ensuring Meghan and kiddos are there, meaning yep you better work that security bs out asap. I wish I could say that “surely they realize”, but alas I cannot, these people are so willfully blind. But, *someone*, hopefully in government, must understand the absolute nightmare optics if Harry is here for Invictus by himself, because he will say that it is because of security. Harry’s not going to cover for these fools.
@LadyE Absolutely not, they don’t get to continue to use them to clean themselves up. It’s still using them only positive spin. No, don’t use them anymore and you sink or swim on your own.
Invictus will be in the UK. This is simply a fact and it’s what Harry wants. Harry will be there. I personally believe that Harry would welcome his father’s support for Invictus next year. While I have no doubt that Harry and Meghan are horrified by Andrew (though not surprised at all), I don’t think that Harry would or will not want his father to support Invictus because of Andrew.
If Harry were smart, he’d stay away from any mention of the royals at all, just like they did to him. H&M should not allow themselves to be used to launder the images of the royal family who used every inch of political and social capital to protect Andrew and his crimes, while throwing them to the wolves. H&M’s “exile” has kept them separated from this mess and they should keep it that way. IG doesn’t need Charles or the royal family’s support to do well. It hasn’t needed them for all these years and the games certainly don’t need them now in light of Andrew’s arrest and any other revelations coming down the pike. H&M need to stay peaceful under a treee and thank the heavens that the firm rejected half in, half out.
This isn’t about Charles gaining an advantage – it’s about him not sinking anymore. Invictus Games are a fact, they are happening, and H&M will be fully active there, as they have been for all the other Games. As in the past, there will be events and greetings with heads of state and commanders-in chief. Charles is both in the UK. It will be seen internationally as strange and weird if Charles doesn’t attend in some way, especially considering H&M are his son and daughter-in-law. With this Epstein mess, Charles is in a bind. Provided he’s alive in 2027, there’s no acceptable reason why he can’t greet H&M in a civil way.
@eurydice -yes, thank you, you’ve said exactly what I was trying to express. It would be incredibly weird and noticeable if the King doesn’t attend IG. Like you said, there’s no acceptable reason for the King to ignore IG and Harry. Surely someone realizes this.
It’s been incredibly weird and strange all this time. It was weird when the 10 year IG anniversary service was held a few miles from Charles’ garden party and still Charles did not show up as head of state and the armed forces. It was weird when the entire Windsor clan completely blanked injured veterans in favor of welcoming Andrew and Fergie into the fold. IG doesn’t need a royal presence to do what it has done for years which is honor vets.
@LadyE – looks like we were posting at the same time, lol. Harry can’t control Charles and there’s no way he can prevent Charles from using Invictus Games for political advantage, if that were to happen. Charles is supposed to be there, or, at the very least, William. Harry will do what he’s always done, which is to keep the focus on veterans and the Games – the rest is not his problem.
@eurydice – Yes, I agree. To me, it’s inevitable and unavoidable that King Charles would benefit from association with Invictus. It’s obvious that the King would benefit because Harry IS a good person and Invictus IS an amazing event/organization. That the Kind may get some benefit can’t be helped, but is also irrelevant, I think. The King *should* be there. It’s disrespectful to UK veterans, and all the veterans participating. It’s also just a massive event happening in the UK that is extremely high-profile and really well-regarded and respected by governments, military leaders (including NATO) and the general public. Basically, even if it is used to prop up his popularity, the King still should be there and publicly support Invictus because it’s the right thing to do.
Well the “daylight” is truly shining now!! All the Harry and Meg crap is being called for what it is a distraction campaign to hide the egregious behavior of the pedo and the family who protected him!! It was always look over here not over there! I’m sure there will be those bedmates of the royals who will continue on with the distraction campaign but it will fall on more deaf ears than ever! It’s way too late to ask the people who have been vilified in the press 24/7, to cover for the pedo and family, to come and save the day! It’s not there job!!
I’m glad the Sussexes are far away from the Windsor family circus. 🎪
The best move Harry made was to publish Spare and expose all his warts in his own voice (the audio is compelling) so no one would be able to blackmail him with ‘secret’ information about his past. Most importantly, choosing an American author to document his memoir eliminated any British influence on how his story was told. The raw, unflinching truth resonated with an international audience (high review scores) and many in the UK. A British author would have tempered the tone sugarcoated the truth and watered down the emotional depth (the audio is compelling) of the memoir due to his/her own concern about the royal family’s potential reaction.
Spare is a global historical record (a tome on life inside the family and institution) and will stand the test of time. It is well supported by Princess Diana’s biography, combining to give the world the truth about the toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. No other British royal book has resonated globally since Spare. They’ve all been rightly received as royal propaganda (hagiographies) by many and every new Windsor family scandal exposes what’s below the veneer pushed in the various hagiographies. No wonder they don’t sell well outside of the UK. Even within the UK a majority of the public seems to shrug at any new book about the Windsors. Harry sold over 10m copies of Spare in all formats combined. 🤷♀️
Sorry if I missed an explanation for this, but why does this site continue to refer to him as “Prince Andrew?” I’ve seen this several times today.
There’s a really good discussion from this post about Andrew as to why many of us still call him Prince Andrew. I still consider him Prince Andrew but sometimes I just type out Andrew out of laziness.
And technically he is still Prince Andrew in spite of the smoke and mirrors.
Exactly. Calling him Just Andrew is a way for the RF to deflect from the fact that he’s a part of the RF.
It boggles the mind that the firm chose a pedophile over a happy couple in love. That tells you everything you need to know about Chuck and Peg. They chose a rapist. They took that rapist to church. They funded that rapist’s lavish, perverted lifestyle with a shrug and a smile. I hope Harry stays far away, or he will be tainted as well.
Exactly how I feel about all of this.. the BRF left overs are beyond redemption imo, not even the Sussex’s can save them from their own actions and it isn’t their responsibility to fix it for them.
Pass. While she is correct that they prioritized protecting Andrew and his ” misdemeanors”(!), it’s too little too late. She may be one of the commentators that have been generally fair to the Sussexes but all of this stuff was true last year,3 years ago,6 years ago, 8 years ago.
This is not some epiphany that people had to get to. They flat out knew exactly what Andrew was doing but they didn’t care because he was towing the line of the establishment. It’s not for Harry and Meghan to now provide any sort of distraction, or any sort of saving for the reputation of this family. They told Harry and Meghan to kick rocks, and I hope that they continue to kick those rocks on a nice sandy beach in Central Coast California.
See, I’m still waiting. Just give it time. They’ll find a reason to talk about the Sussexes again soon enough. And yeah, I bet a lot of them are wanting to get the sussex kids in the uk for a photo-op. Opportunistic vultures.
You can just see the british media desperately attempting to pivot back to business as usual, guided by various palace PR teams. London Fashion Week! BAFTA awards! Gisele Pelicot!
What will be interesting is whether they try to return to Harry and Meghan bashing, or “reach out” to them as Tessa D suggests.
I have no doubt that it’ll be the former, so Harry and Meghan should just continue with their separate lives and not take any baits to make declarations or visits to the UK other than for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Invictus and court hearings (for Harry).
I don’t believe anyone in Kensington wants Meghan or Harry back. They are too big and will always overshadow them. They’re global news every time they go outside together. As we get closer to the Invictus, one-year-to-go event, they’ll attack Meghan so she doesn’t attend.
Dulop and the media want them back; no one in the Royal Family does.
I do not think that the royal family wants Harry and Meghan back in the UK but the royal family needs a big headline to move the story on, rolling out Kate and Willi does not do the trick anymore.
The royal family might hope that reconciliation between Harry and Charles or even Charles seeing his grandchildren would do the trick. But as always with the royal family this would be more about optics than substance. This would be again using Harry and Meghan for their purpose.
Charles needs to also see Meghan too in addition to Harry and their children. And apologize to all of them.
What a surprisingly good and truthful article! But the article should be called “Crisis Tips for Dummies” since it is spelling out the problems the constant “Bash the Sussexes but protect the Pedo Prince at all costs” way of doing business as usual has created for both the RF and the toxic BM. The obvious solutions have always been there but it’s apparent that these institutions can’t think, much less fight, their way out of a wet paper bag. And Ms Ravenscroft, the crisis PR expert had better do something to reverse course and quickly bc the current PR tactics definitely aren’t working. In fact, they’re backfiring. Dunlop’s statement about political and financial transparency by the RF was excellent but Willy Nilly will definitely continue ignoring that sound advice.
I think the RF will reach out to the Sussexes, Willy Nilly will throw several temper tantrums, and there will be much leaking and briefing to the BM, with the RRs gleefully putting in their own spins. Bc by now, it’s become their second nature and they have consistently proven that neither the RF nor the BM are willing to adapt or change from the corrupt and immoral institutions they’ve become.
Regardless of what Harry wants or does, my concern for Harry and Meghan is that two things Harry has prioritized in the past ten years will now be used as cover for the royal family: Invictus and state protection, and either can be used as cover or bait. Harry and his family receive protection, the lead-up to Invictus in Birmingham means more appearances for Harry and now, opportunities, for the royal family to assert two messages: “see, we DO love Harry more than Andrew!” and “our royal family is so important and loving, we came together after terrible scandal, and that’s so relatable (please don’t abolish us).”
Harry’s love and desire for reconciliation should not be part of a strategy for the left-behinds rehabilitation campaign. Not while they have been on-the-record awful to him and off-the-record monsters to him and his family. They don’t deserve his grace nor the positive PR spins on “suddenly” realizing their errors or “suddenly” deciding to let bygones be bygones.
Charles invited Andrew to partipate in public family activities but refused to send any best wishes to the UK veterans who participated in Invictus last year.
Pedrew’s “misdemeanors!!!!’ Are you kidding me. Let’s see…SA of children and young girls, trading government secrets/treason, monetary corruption, allowing perverts and perversions in the hallowed BP halls and elsewhere on the royal grounds. Misdemeanors my tush!!!
Two things can be true at once.
1. As Dunlop writes, “The myopic hate and attention levelled at Harry and Meghan was wholly misplaced given the pair were no longer part of the royal machine, and therefore not accountable to the British taxpayer.”
2. Harry and Meghan should remain far, far away from the Andrew travesty — and should recognize any attempts to use them as a distraction. I have faith Harry would, as he’s recognized it in the past.