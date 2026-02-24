Hockey star Jack Hughes: We’re ‘super excited to go to the White House’

Whenever the Olympics roll around, I suddenly get interested in sports which I ignore in non-Olympic times. So it was with ice hockey – before the Milano Cortina Olympics, I had never watched one minute of professional ice hockey. As it turned out, this was the moment to suddenly engage with the sport, as the American men’s and women’s teams both won gold medals against the Canadian teams in the finals. It was a stunning, historic moment, and ice hockey hasn’t been front-and-center in the national consciousness like that in 46 years, since the Miracle on Ice. All of which to say, the regular, everyday hockey fans tried to warn people that the US men’s team would end up disappointing everyone. But I didn’t listen. Just hours after the US men won gold, I got whiplash from seeing those same men party with Kash Patel and snicker at Donald Trump’s misogynistic jokes. Rest in peace to my interest in men’s ice hockey. Well, Jack Hughes, the one who hit the “golden goal,” spoke out last night about the backlash to the team’s coziness with MAGA.
Team USA hockey hero Jack Hughes has slammed ‘negative’ criticism of the Winter Olympics champions’ decision to accept Donald Trump’s invite to the State of the Union and The White House. The men’s team has faced backlash for speaking with Trump in the locker room after their stunning 2-1 overtime victory over Canada on Sunday, in which Hughes scored the winning goal. On that call, Trump joked he would ‘be impeached’ if he didn’t extend the same invite to the women’s team, who also won gold in Milan, and it was met with huge laughter by the men. Then, on Monday, the women’s team announced they were declining Trump’s invite to be part of the celebrations in Washington DC on Tuesday.
Speaking outside the team’s raucous Miami party on Monday night, Hughes told Daily Mail: ‘They’ve got busy schedules, too. Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today. People are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing. Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes’ Village, I think we are so tight with their group. After we won the gold medal we were in the cafeteria at 3:30am in the morning with them and we go from there, pack our bags and we’re on the bus.’
‘People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us.’
Asked whether they are excited for their trip to meet Trump, Hughes added: ‘Yeah, we’re excited. Everything is so political. We’re athletes. We’re so proud to represent the US and when you get the chance to go to White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are we’re super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that.’
In recent days, I’ve read more about Jack Hughes in particular, and how important his mother is to the sport, and how the Hughes brothers have always celebrated women athletes and women’s ice hockey in particular. I believe that all things can be true at once: Jack totally supports women and the women’s team, but he still finds Donald Trump’s misogynistic jokes hilarious. Jack supports gay rights, NHL Pride Nights and LGBTQ inclusion, while still cozying up to homophobic bigots. Jack supports a lot of woke things and he sees nothing wrong with going to the Trump White House and being used as a MAGA prop. Some might call it cognitive dissonance, but there are SO MANY white men like this in America.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Done with him and his brothers. Done! As well as anyone who goes. Not a single person has apologized for their disgusting behaviour – which tells you everything you need to know about USA men’s hockey and the leadership there.
One silver lining in the Canada losses has been all this rot coming to the surface. I believe it’s why we missed 2 wide open nets in the men’s final. We were supposed to have this information about who the men are. I already knew about the Tkatchuks and Eichel, but I held out hope for McAvoy, Matthews, and the Hughes brothers. I can officially scratch off the Hughes brothers off my probably not a douchebag list.
I also love that the Ottawa Senators fans are livid, and asking that Brady Tkatchuk be replaced as their captain.
My local team has players on Team Canada but not the USA (yay) but women everywhere – the NHL needs to feel this in their wallets. As for me I plan to attend more women’s games this year than men’s. The women’s games are exciting, their skill level of is insane.
That’s amazing news about the senators .
Just vile. I can’t.
Et tu, Jack???
What a disappointment.
Ugh.
I was right to give my support towards women’s hockey and the PWHL.
Easy to say why are people being mean and making it about politics when he is a super rich straight white man. He doesn’t have to worry about concentration camps ,being kidnapped by ice , dying for a unviable pregnancy ect .
Francois Arnaud literally said this when he hoped the NHL which was happy to accept the increase money and publicity from heated rivalry would make even the smallest of changes .
Hughes’s mother Ellen Weinberg-Hughes is an Olympics silver medalist from 1992 and a player development consultant for the current women’s hockey team. She taught him to skate. He knows better.
His brother Quinn, also on the team was recently traded to Minnesota. Hell his nickname is Quinnesota! He has seen the cars rammed off the highway, empty of their drivers. He has watched firsthand this city be terrorized by this administration. This is inexcusable. There is another player on the team who plays for Minnesota.
She did an interview and he doesn’t know better.
There was no women’s hockey in the Olympics in 1992. They won silver at the World Championships. Women’s hockey didn’t start at the Olympics until 1998.
She also trotted out on the Today show this morning and gave some bs comment about being unified. She didn’t do any better.
Exactly. How hard is it just to say, “Yeah, women athletes should not be dissed by anyone, especially not after winning the gold medal — again.”
Who is the jackhole with the “America F0ck Yeah!” hat? And y’all blame others for being negative!? What’s with the aggro chud messaging? You’re an embarrassment; win with some dignity, for chrissakes.
If you’re so tight with the women’s team, why were you laughing at misogyny? Did you think that Trump’s PATHETIC AI post of himself scoring the winning goal and **beating up** Canadians was also funny? We’re not “making something out of nothing” — we’re fed up with how you treat people. Yeah, you.
Facts:
The U.S. women’s hockey team has won 4 gold medals since 1998.
Milan 2026: U.S. women won 17 medals while the men won 12
Women have outperformed men in the summer olympics for 4 olympics now.
That team and all of the white men in this country like them can go f+ck themselves.
Yuck.
UGHHHH please FFS stop talking US Men’s Hockey.
Ok Jack tell us how maga you are without saying how maga you are. May your goal scoring suffer a years long slump!!
Your last sentence says it all.
I don’t know any of them (I’m neither American nor a hockey person), but in the end it’s good that this person is vocal about LBGT+ rights and supports womens’ sports and I hope he will stay vocal about those things and not end up lodged solidly within the maga-swamp.
Wait — did you read the post? He’s “super excited” to meet Trump and thinks it’s “patriotic.”
Maybe Jack can grab some p#ssy and participate in a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme while he visits the white house. 🤷♂️
White male privilege at its finest. I’m so over all the #boymoms and their #sons.