Hockey star Jack Hughes: We’re ‘super excited to go to the White House’

Whenever the Olympics roll around, I suddenly get interested in sports which I ignore in non-Olympic times. So it was with ice hockey – before the Milano Cortina Olympics, I had never watched one minute of professional ice hockey. As it turned out, this was the moment to suddenly engage with the sport, as the American men’s and women’s teams both won gold medals against the Canadian teams in the finals. It was a stunning, historic moment, and ice hockey hasn’t been front-and-center in the national consciousness like that in 46 years, since the Miracle on Ice. All of which to say, the regular, everyday hockey fans tried to warn people that the US men’s team would end up disappointing everyone. But I didn’t listen. Just hours after the US men won gold, I got whiplash from seeing those same men party with Kash Patel and snicker at Donald Trump’s misogynistic jokes. Rest in peace to my interest in men’s ice hockey. Well, Jack Hughes, the one who hit the “golden goal,” spoke out last night about the backlash to the team’s coziness with MAGA.

Team USA hockey hero Jack Hughes has slammed ‘negative’ criticism of the Winter Olympics champions’ decision to accept Donald Trump’s invite to the State of the Union and The White House. The men’s team has faced backlash for speaking with Trump in the locker room after their stunning 2-1 overtime victory over Canada on Sunday, in which Hughes scored the winning goal. On that call, Trump joked he would ‘be impeached’ if he didn’t extend the same invite to the women’s team, who also won gold in Milan, and it was met with huge laughter by the men. Then, on Monday, the women’s team announced they were declining Trump’s invite to be part of the celebrations in Washington DC on Tuesday. Speaking outside the team’s raucous Miami party on Monday night, Hughes told Daily Mail: ‘They’ve got busy schedules, too. Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today. People are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing. Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes’ Village, I think we are so tight with their group. After we won the gold medal we were in the cafeteria at 3:30am in the morning with them and we go from there, pack our bags and we’re on the bus.’ ‘People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us.’ Asked whether they are excited for their trip to meet Trump, Hughes added: ‘Yeah, we’re excited. Everything is so political. We’re athletes. We’re so proud to represent the US and when you get the chance to go to White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are we’re super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that.’

In recent days, I’ve read more about Jack Hughes in particular, and how important his mother is to the sport, and how the Hughes brothers have always celebrated women athletes and women’s ice hockey in particular. I believe that all things can be true at once: Jack totally supports women and the women’s team, but he still finds Donald Trump’s misogynistic jokes hilarious. Jack supports gay rights, NHL Pride Nights and LGBTQ inclusion, while still cozying up to homophobic bigots. Jack supports a lot of woke things and he sees nothing wrong with going to the Trump White House and being used as a MAGA prop. Some might call it cognitive dissonance, but there are SO MANY white men like this in America.