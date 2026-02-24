Mail: ‘Pampered’ Princess Kate & William need to stop gurning & navel-gazing

The Daily Mail giveth and the Daily Mail taketh away. This is what’s happening after the Prince and Princess of Wales’s appearance at Sunday’s BAFTAs, their first joint appearance since Prince Andrew’s arrest last Thursday. Andrew’s arrest seemed to shake the monarchy to its very core, and even hardcore royalists are sounding republican these days. Well, the Daily Mail wants it both ways. They published a saccharine piece about Princess Kate’s diplomatic dressing at the BAFTAs, full of all of the family talking points: yadda yadda future queen, etc. On the heels of that, the Mail published a shocking takedown, a column by Liz Jones. Jones has been critical of Prince William and Kate before, but man, she really had her knives out with this one. It’s funny as hell. Some highlights from “This picture of Kate at the Baftas says it all. We are tired of reading between the lines – it’s time for the truth.”
William had to attend the BAFTAs: Of course, for William, as president of Bafta (it’s a hard job, but someone’s got to do it), it’s obligatory to turn up in a dickie bow, read from an autocue then rub shoulders with Leonardo DiCaprio. Of course Wills had to be there: cry off in the week your uncle, the former Duke of York, was arrested, his homes searched in connection with accusations of misconduct in public office, and it will look as though you too have something to hide. But the only allusion William made at the bash was to say, of the terribly tragic film Hamnet, ‘I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it.’ Let’s unpack that. Why not just say the movie – which went on to win Best British Film and its star, Jessie Buckley, Best Actress – that is all about the loss of a child was wonderful and moving?
William’s dumb BBC Radio interview last week: In the same week his uncle was carted off to a police station, our future king went on Radio 1 to talk about his own mental health as a search and rescue helicopter pilot. During the panel discussion, Prince William said he thought it was a ‘real national catastrophe’ that male suicide was not talked about enough. He reflected on his own feelings, saying: ‘I take a long time trying to understand my emotions… and I feel like that’s a really important process…. to check in with yourself’. William’s own mental health hardly seems like the focus after a week in which the nation has been in uproar discussing what young women suffered at the hands of – allegedly – the Andrew formerly known as Prince.
The royals’ inability to read the room: On Saturday, while we were all reading, open-mouthed, essays in newspapers telling us this could be the end of the monarchy, Catherine turned up, smiling and giggling, to watch the England rugby team lose to Ireland at Twickenham. What she and William should have been doing is putting their heads together to come up with a statement far better than the one released by their spokesperson last week which claimed their ‘thoughts remain focused on the victims’.
BAFTA appearances are no longer good enough: Waving at cameras in a designer gown and jewels no longer cuts the mustard, I’m afraid. These official rock-ups shouldn’t just be counted; they need to be judged on how effective and relevant they are. What changes are made as a consequence? I was aghast, during President Trump’s state visit to the UK last year, that all Catherine could think to do with his wife Melania was to lead her onto a muddy field to patronise junior scouts who were aiming for their Go Wild badge. Once again, Kate was performing a diplomatic duty with all the global gravitas of the school run.
All Will & Waity do is navel gaze: Maybe all she and the pampered William know is how to talk to children and navel gaze. But we are adults. We need not elliptical half statements but reassurance, facts, action. I understand the couple have had a difficult 18 months. It’s natural that they want some privacy and even normality. But I forgive them less for not being blunt and open than I do Charles, who is of his mother’s era of ‘never complain, never explain’. Goodness, even the late Queen was more responsive and intuitive, stirring our spirits with a moving, televised address to the nation after Diana’s death, and during the Covid lockdown.
Gurning at a gala: William was the same after Catherine bravely, eventually, talked about her cancer diagnosis: his only utterances seemed constipated. He found 2024 to be the ‘worst year’ of his life. On a TV travel show, he said it was the ‘hardest year I’ve ever had’. Again, all about him. Not Catherine, and certainly not us. There is no time like the present for the King – but even more so William and Catherine – to prove their value. Their immense privileges cannot be bought by gurning at a gala before retreating to their mansions and palaces. We are tired of reading between the lines.
My thoughts are multi-fold. Even for royal reporters/commentators inclined to promote William and Kate, there’s a great deal of skepticism that Will & Kate can get the job done at any level. It’s basically an open secret, referenced once or twice a year, that William and Kate are simply not up for the big job and that the whole thing is going to fall apart on their watch. This is also a power move from the press – even if Will and Kate have enjoyed sycophantic, fawning press for years, that ends now, especially if they’re going to be king and queen soon. Plus, I also think all of these critical pieces are simply genuine: following Prince Andrew’s arrest, people are sick of these big, dumb Windsors and their insincere gurning and tone-deaf utterances. There’s a vibe of “my god, will you shut up already?”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This piece also makes clear that all Kate ever does is show up in pretty dresses. Its a stunning acknowledgement and not-so-tacit take on how useless are William and Kate. The Monarchy is burning and it seems no one can put out the fire.
Totally unimpressed by again, incompetence, obvious laziness, minimum work just for show, and never being able to step up at any occasion, any opportunity, any scandal, sad event, global issue, etc etc to do the right thing, say the right thing. Being elusive for everything, even her own cancer, so much i still doubt it. They are nobodies and it shows even more now.
I misread this as “they are noodles” and I thought that was a very apt and poetic description!
There is someone who could go a long way in terms of pulling up the engines and directing the water.
I think press are in panic mode because with social media only royal photos they can control. But lazy bill and cathy doesnt work that often and they are afraid of missing out . Before queen died we have constant flow of royals in the news in different countries. Rota used those excuse to travel and stay in luxury place. These two not working is big hit money wise for them. I think more and more tea will spill about these two in the future.
This appearance blew up in their faces. A racial slur was directed at two Black actor’s and the President of BAFTA could not be bothered to issue a rebuke statement afterwards. Those two are useless.
Elevator photo says it all keen gurning festive glances and his awkward look at camera not returning festive glances
I get they were trying to show behind the scenes but taking a photo in the elevator was just weird.
Yes, it is weird, but I guess they had to do an elevator photograph after H+M were seen in one at the recent NBA games.
Elevator photos can be cool and even romantic (remember the Obamas dancing together in the elevator at the inauguration?). The problem, as always with the Wales, is the principals. They can dress up in their fanciest clothes but they can’t fake charisma. And they can’t fake connection. They have nothing to offer anyone looking at this photo other than “Gee, Kate has pretty hair”. There’s no intimacy, no emotion, nothing.
The photo of Kate and Willi sitting in the front row, Kate showing her teeth and Willi looking disinterested into his program, said it all to me. No charisma and no chemistry between Kate and Willi.
Correct if I’m wrong but I can’t find one photo where William is smiling at Kate or even looking in her direction.
Well that was a bit of fresh air that she called them for what they are and will always be and this is useless!!
I hate to say it but she’s gotta point! Why aren’t their clearly incompetent advisors putting together every hospital visit and association for the elderly event they can find on the schedule for these so called “working royals”? To remind people why they keep them around in the first place. We’ve seen them clearly be able to throw together schedules whenever Harry rolls into down you mean you mean to tell me you can’t find the same urgency following the very public arrest of a family member?
It’s what CBers have been lamenting for years and years, bread and butter engagements are the glue that holds the BRF front of mind.
The other issue is the lack of cohesion with the aristocracy. The Windsors are so divorced from a functioning hierarchy it reduces their power because the cafe culture and interest in other titled people has fallen out of Royal watching media. Both C&CIII and WanK yanked the spotlight entirely for themselves instead but they aren’t enough in themselves to bring BM dividends and tie them up with legal injunctions to bar them from making bank on all the real stories they can’t disclose. If WanK aren’t working the same amount of engagements as elderly royals, can’t present themselves as a genuine couple/team or handle modest public speaking engagements or look properly groomed BM will never have enough content to garner genuine interest from wider international media markets.
I can imagine that their advisors have tried to schedule different work events, but W&K just won’t do them.
Apparently “gurning” means “to make a grotesque face,” so this is a really low, but accurate blow. Find a really obscure, Shakespearean sounding word to say what they won’t let you print in plain English.
It shows the rota and other ‘journalists’ read this blog assiduously. Kaiser has used that term for most of the 7 years I’ve been reading here. Never seen anyone else use it. They definitely pay attention to what’s said here.
So glad I found this comment 😂. Because, yes, we on celebitchy have had this VERY specific complaint about Kate and her “guffawing” over the years.
That was my exact thought as soon as I saw that phrase. They are 100% reading this blog which they should be, there’s much smarter analysis and commentary here than anywhere else.
Gurning is an old English tradition dating back to medieval times. There are yearly fairs and competitions devoted to it.
@pabena i meant specifically about Kate. Of course it’s a recognised term, it’s simply not a typical or ever, really, Kate descriptor.
We have seen in the past rota especially pulling comments from here and using them in articles so it’s not a reach to believe it originated from here.
Wouldn’t want to be a staffer at Forest Lodge today….
I imagine things are breaking left and right with Willy’s incandescent rages. All I have to say is it’s about time now let’s keep this up for 8 to 10 years at a constant rate with viscous hatful commentary so they can experience a little of what they have done to the Sussex’s.
Hahahaaa… I would!!!!
What can the press do really they enabled this for years. They’re going to become king and queen do the bare minimum and all the critiques the press would be willing to come up with will still be that they are lazy. Nothing beyond that. The monarchy is not going anywhere.
This is exactly my thought as well. The British press and rota rats created these two workshy monsters. For decades they’ve gone along with the narrative that Keen and Mean needed to ease into royal life, that they were taking time off for the school run, that they just wanted to be normal, that the amount of work they did was all they needed to do.
The press dutifully acted as William and Kate’s stenographers and reported on whatever they were told by the couple instead of the very real information they know (“can’t wait until we can report on what we know about William” or “what the press knows about William will make your eyes bleed” or whatever those quotes were). The press knows the real deal and they’ve kept their mouths shut for decades so they could have access to the gowns and tiara events and pictures of the children.
But, suddenly now they expect these two lazy, incurious, grifters will be like, oh yes, we’ve really got to work now? Come on. Never going to happen. The press has been complicit in creating the lazy duo. They’re stuck reaping what they’ve sown and now they don’t like the crop. Oh well.
Yes, it’s gratifying to read this in the Fail, but why didn’t they opine about the school run level gravitas when the event with Melania actually happened? It’s not like Melania is any exampe of diplomatic excellence, but Kate showing up in her fug long skirt leading the FLOTUS to an empty lawn with a couple of kids drawing with crayons… it was so stupid. Even for a photo op it was stupid. Or when she embarrased herself in front of Dr Biden??
So, keep the monarchy. Take the money, which is sorely needed and could be put to better use elsewhere in the country. And reverse the exemptions from rules/regulations/laws enjoyed by the RF that are required of other citizens.
Exactly! And it’s lovely to see the tabloid press get exactly what they deserve! The left-behind royals no longer sell, even front page coverage barely gets a glance, the papers are going under and I love that for them.
I mean…and? Let’s be real. As spot-on as this critique may be, the Wales are not going to all of the sudden step up or all of the sudden become less awkward and more charismatic. That’s y’all’s monarchy. Guess we’ll see. Might they step up their engagement numbers? Maybe. Until the next vacay anyways.
I believe what we are getting now from William & Kate is a taste of what’s to come. They’re training the public not to expect to see them. The level of engagement may actually go down when Charles isn’t there to shame them into doing more.
Agree. They’ve been training the public for a while now. This article is pushing back on that though. I just don’t know how much affect it will have on the Wales. A few more engagements might be done for a period of time but at best that’s about it.
The press’ reaction to Harry leaving told us how they felt about William and Kate’s competence. They kept insisting that Harry was supposed to be William’s support when he became King. We never saw the press say the same thing for Charles when he was PoW. As I said yesterday the DM editor is using the columnists to attack William and Kate. But as long as Rebecca English continues to write sycpophantic articles about William and Kate, KP won’t be worried about the likes of Liz Jones has to say about William and Kate.
And I think we’re starting to see why they were so panicked:
1) William is lazy. he doesn’t want to work. He thinks the bread and butter engagements are beneath him, but his “impact” engagements aren’t actually that impactful because he’s too lazy to make them impactful.
2) when they do work, they come across as tone deaf and out of touch.
3) I don’t know what #3 is but the press does, and its part of the panic. There’s something else brewing besides just William being lazy and tone deaf.
The tone deafness thing I can’t quite figure out. All the royals are pampered, privileged, entitled. Why does William come across as so much worse than the others – and Kate too? Is it because they talk about themselves more? is it because they refuse to even fake interest in what they’re doing? Is it because they don’t read their briefing papers? I’ve seen clips of Anne and Sophie and obviously Charles and Camilla at events – they’re engaging the guests, they’re asking specific questions, and if its something that they love – like Anne with lighthouses, Charles with farming/gardening, Camilla with reading or wine (lol), they really come alive.
We never see that with W&K.
I think they’re isolated from culture if that makes sense. Through their position but also through their own lack of curiosity. And eventually that catches up. They have nothing to say bc they wouldn’t even know what to say. Or anything they do say is so unbelievably entitled that it’s tone deaf. Williams talks to the same select group of friends from Eton. And Kate talks to her mom.
So I have two main thoughts. One, print readership is down and online readership for tabloids relies a lot on bots. Which you have to pay for. If you are going to get the same amount of genuine attention writing articles like this, or even more, then you get writing the sycophantic articles why don’t you just be honest?
Second question. They all know that they’re not up for the top job. Because they’re lazy, and aren’t innovative, and don’t want to listen to the people who are. Things don’t hit the same because they aren’t genuine, and they try to replicate two people who are in a different dynamic and have different expectations of their philanthropy because they’re not publicly funded.
Instead of spending all of their time criticizing literally everything that Harry and Meghan do, giving some sort of credence to their copying, why hasn’t the press pointed out the silliness of things like the Melania event before? Is it getting down to the wire and now they’re actually afraid that they aren’t magically going to be better? Or that Harry and Meghan are really not coming back to do the heavy lifting?
Your first point about being honest is what I’ve said all along. Sure, blowing up your invisible contract with these two dolts would be the result, but the press isn’t getting any good content anyway, so why not tell the truth about what they all know?? The first one to do that will make bank because everyone will want to interview them and will buy the tell-all book.
I’ve never understood why not one single rota rat (and I don’t count Omid because he was always on the outside of that group) doesn’t see the benefits of choosing the truth over the very limited access to a few nothingburger events each month. I guess, as someone else up thread said, they really thought Harry would return and they’d be able to live off exploiting him for the rest of their pathetic lives.
Endgame was a bestseller, and while Omid said a lot in that book, there was a lot that he didn’t say, maybe a lot that he doesn’t know – but someone like Jobson who has been on the royal beat for decades certainly knows.
Maybe the issue is finding a publisher, I don’t know. But I do think the dam will break eventually. I mean, how many positive things can you say about Kate wearing a dress the second time with her hair looking like a rats nest and William looking smug but also uncomfortable?
These newspapers want to make money. The sycophantic articles aren’t cutting it and maybe the Andrew thing will impact W&K as publishers realize how many people will read “actual” news about the royals.
I think we’re watching the breaking of the invisible contract. The monarchy exercises its power through respect and fear. There are real royalists in the press and they’re proud to be part of the “inner circle,” but there’s also the fear that they really aren’t insiders and can be cast out any time if they don’t print what the monarchy wants. The monarchy and the press have been equal partners in the years-long siege against Harry and Meghan – the press made boatloads of money and the palace got the distraction it wanted. But the H&M story is played out, Epstein is too big to be ignored and everyone is scrambling for cover. It’s “rats abandoning a sinking ship” and “no honor among thieves” under the guise of rediscovering journalistic integrity.
I wonder if the rota is starting to realize that the “access” William keeps threatening to pull is just him screaming, crying and throwing up about Harry and Meghan? WandK no longer release their photos to the rota first, which was a hard and fast rule, but now release them on their own social media, leaving the rota out of the loop. Maybe the rota is figuring out that WandK aren’t holding up their end of the (not so) invisible contract.
The access argument/defense/whatever is interesting because – access to what? Under the rota, they all get similar access to event photos and things like that. Sure, Becky English controls who goes as part of the rota etc, but the point of it is that everything is pooled among them. And its not like anything exciting happens at these events. You don’t get an interesting quote from William or Kate, and when you do, you’re forced to edit it or walk it back (see Richard Palmer’s disgust at having to walk back William’s comments about no wars in Europe).
So what is that access for? What does it buy you? ABC sat on the Virginia/Andrew story because of “access” to william and kate and what did they get in exchange? Nothing.
I have read similar critiques about the reporters who are desperate to stay on Trump’s good side to maintain “access.” Why? What does that access buy you?
I’m assuming access will get them a continuous paycheck. Even if the paycheck isn’t that great, it’s something dependable.
Lol, they want to cover all their bases. I saw some headlines that said khate was a “bombshell”, “perfect natural hair”, and the like. Hahaha and then they also can’t help but say the part that they are itching to say out loud.
khate and bulliam have always been workshy and devoid of charisma, they just love the privilege but none of the pretence of work, because let’s face it, it’s not like they are working like normal people are.
I keep seeing headlines saying thank god for kate! And Kate the ethereal. What? After the rugby match I saw a whole article about her fabulous scarf. They gotta write something.
Sadly, this would have more impact if he hadn’t come from.. Liz Jones. The queen of cringe navel gazing.
Out of mad out of touch columnists, she is the worst.
Most people see her name, shrug and move on.
Kate in the elevator picture looks just like that creepy wax statue of her in the Polish (?) wax museum. Same rigid, lifeless smile.
I cannot believe it but I loved this article! A whole article criticising the FK and FQ and not a mention to Harry and Meghan? And the shade!!! Wow ! I laughed so many times: about the Baftas and William:”it’s a hard job, but someone’s got to do it), about Melania’s visit:”Once again, Kate was performing a diplomatic duty with all the global gravitas of the school run”etc. More of this kind of article, please
That is what’s standing out to me – not a mention of the Sussexes. Same thing with the article yesterday or the day before about William being a problem for the monarchy. Maybe there was a Sussex tax buried in the full article, but they’re going after W&K without needing the Sussexes.
All these criticisms are valid, except Kate’s activities with Melania. I’m sorry, but let’s be real. This ain’t Jill Biden. What topic of substance exactly does Liz think Melania should have been engaged in with Kate? Be Best? Playing with Girl Scouts while they got a badge was a totally fine activity.
Kate should have taken Melania to a nonprofit working to end sex trafficking.
But Kate would never.
In light of the Andrew/Epstein scandal the BM now doesns’t want to look like it’s in the tank for the Waleses. Too late the receipts are out there. I’m enjoying the karma the future king and queen are getting, especially after what they’ve done to the Sussexes.
I love this for them.
That quote !!
“These official rock-ups shouldn’t just be counted; they need to be judged on how effective and relevant they are. What changes are made as a consequence?”
Wow, Liz Jones echoes exactly what Harry has said in Spare. She’s read it for sure. They’ve ALL read it. And they KNOW Harry spoke the truth.
Given that the press now have the freedom to write about everything they have always known about Andrew seems like they are taking that further and becoming less subtle with their hints about these 2.
There was rumours for years about what Andrew got up to – same with William (and Kate / the Middletons).
The Royal House of cards is truly starting to fall. If Chuck wants the BRF to continue after he goes, he’s going to have to get ruthless with not only his wider family but with his heir.
Well, finally. And what a wonderful word gurning is. Someone above gave the definition because I was going to ask what it was, although, with those two, one really doesn’t have to know. I personally think Kate has lockjaw, and it gets stuck for a few and she has to carry on. Ok, that wasn’t so funny, and it really doesn’t matter. All that matters is their exposure. And I haven’t heard lately of anti-Meghan or Harry hate mail either. Yay!!!!!!!
I think its perhaps to do with the veneers she got done years ago – they look bigger than her original teeth.
I’m guessing that if William even reads this column (as if … he doesn’t read!) he’ll blame it all on Kate’s smiling, giggling and gurning. He hates her, too.
He may have ended up marrying her because she’s as lazy as he is, and wouldn’t challenge his self-bestowed right to do f*ck-all, but it’s clear he’s always needed someone like Harry, who would pick up the slack and do the work he doesn’t want to do.
As a person who skips many Will and Kate articles now (and that’s no disrespect to the wonderful CB crew – it’s just the same sh*t with these people all the time) I’m not necessarily one to believe they are separated or anything like that. But I have to wade in for a moment…the lack of physical connection when the two of them are together is so weird to me. I’m not saying they have to engage in extreme PDA, but holding hands, walking arm in arm, a hand on the back, etc. are all normal things for most couples who even have a little bit of affection for each other. The lack of any of that is f*cking weird and seems to be beyond any royal rules or “norms.”
Logan Roy said it best, they are not serious people.