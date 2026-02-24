Times: QEII’s ‘dereliction of duty’ led to this Prince Andrew crisis

While I was stunned by Prince Andrew’s arrest, it was because I thought that the monarchy would continue to do what they could to shield Andrew, and by shielding Andrew, they would be shielding themselves. That’s what got blown up with Andrew’s arrest – it’s not just that Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters all look incredibly vulnerable to criminal prosecution, it’s that the arrest has detonated a bomb within the whole royal system, and ALL of them are involved. It says something that the monarchy could no longer shield Andrew – about their diminished power post-QEII, and about how they have no idea how to handle *any* of this when they’re not in control. Well, Roya Nikkhah at the Times got a big briefing from at least two royal courts. One big takeaway: while they know they can’t blame QEII for everything, they’re blaming her for a lot of their current predicament. Highlights:
Dark days for King Charles: “This is his moment in the twilight sun and it’s an awful situation.” The King’s statement, issued four hours after Andrew’s 8am arrest at Wood Farm, Sandringham, on his 66th birthday, was his coldest yet. No mention of a “brother”, just “deepest concern” for “the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor”. The killer line — “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course” — will have left Andrew, despite his denials of all wrongdoing, in no doubt that he has been royally hung out to dry. There is relief in some royal circles that “the Andrew problem” has been effectively taken out of the Palace’s hands by the police. But with an investigation under way that could result in the first criminal trial of a senior royal for a serious offence in modern history, it has lost what it so highly prizes: control.
A dangerous moment for the monarchy: As one who knows the King and his court well says: “The story will run for months on end, maybe years, and the royals have no idea what will play out with further documents or evidence [requested] from Andrew’s personal protection officers and royal officials.” As one former aide says: “The real problem for the Palace is they can’t get ahead of it.”
A close friend of William speaks about the crisis. “The time of grace has passed for the royal family,” the friend says. “There are a hell of a lot of questions that have been spawned. As distasteful as some of those questions are, they should be being war-gamed so they’re not playing catch up. They need to be proactive about getting the dirty washing out and making sure they’re the ones who get it out, not others. Really bold moves are what is needed now.”
It was all Queen Elizabeth II’s fault: A former courtier says: “Andrew was an idiot with bad judgment. When we travelled overseas and met staff at embassies and high commissions [where he’d been], you’d be left with the impression he was a pain in the arse, pompous and unpleasant wherever he went, a clumsy buffoon. But the feeling was the late Queen was beyond reproach, so at the Palace no one ever took Andrew to task because of her opinion of him. You just left it alone because she was so fond of him. So the question may end up being: what’s a cover-up and what was just left alone because of the Queen? Questions were never asked. Things were never probed.”
Andrew’s settlement to Virginia Giuffre: Those close to the King recently confirmed he did not contribute to the settlement, in which Andrew admitted no liability. The settlement briefly kept a lid on the matter during Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but how will history judge the decision by a monarch to protect her son in such a way? A source who was close to the Queen says: “Andrew had his own legal advice, which the Palace was made aware of. There was a feeling of ‘your idiotic Newsnight interview has knocked a domino over that is causing chaos for you and this [the settlement] might be one way to stop it. You cannot be chased by lawyers everywhere you go, you can’t be barricaded in Balmoral hiding behind your mother’s tartan.’ It was presented as the best of some terrible options.”
What did QEII know? Those close to the royal family have described the dutiful Elizabeth’s dereliction of duty in curbing Andrew as leaving an “unexploded bomb” for Charles to defuse. No one in royal circles believes the late Queen knew anything even close to the full extent of what is now alleged but equally no one disputes that she turned a blind eye. A royal source says: “It wouldn’t surprise me if the Queen just said she didn’t want to hear disobliging things about Andrew and used her red boxes as a shield. But her popularity will protect the monarchy to some extent and Charles will get a lot of public sympathy, which will bolster the monarchy’s position.”
How insiders believe Charles & William can get through this: Those close to the family also believe that “Charles and William’s genuine horror of the situation” enables the public to “make a distinction” between Andrew and the rest of the pack. “There is ethical insulation from Andrew with his brother and nephew, and that’s a thick layer of insulation,” says a friend of the royals. “But it heaps huge pressure on the institution to understand that, in the future, a different sort of monarchy is needed and meaningful change under the next reign.”
Charles’s planned trip to the US in April: Aides acknowledge the trips will require extra “due diligence”. A royal source says: “The trip to the US is a real problem — they will have to risk-assess every step of the way to think about what might go wrong. “They can’t cancel it, that would look terrible. But all it takes is for Trump to start riffing about Andrew, or an opportunity-seeking congressman or woman, and it all becomes highly embarrassing and overshadowing of what the mission is.”
[From The Times]
This, from William’s friend: “As distasteful as some of those questions are, they should be being war-gamed so they’re not playing catch up.” Big-boy Willy is going to war-game, you guys! I think William’s version of “war-gaming” is “sending his aides to meet with Charles’s aides and they’ll come up with a list of things to do, and someone will have to read it to illiterate William.” My point? “War-gaming” is tough talk from someone who went on vacation during one of the biggest crises of his lifetime.
As for the blame-game stuff about QEII… the thing is, she was in charge that whole time and she continuously covered up for her favorite son. A huge chunk of this is legitimately QEII’s fault. Now, that being said, Charles knew a lot and he doesn’t have plausible deniability about most of this. In fact, in 2022, Charles used his brother’s settlement with Virginia as a bargaining chip to get something he really wanted (QEII signing off on “Queen Consort Camilla”).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 5/13/2018
Queen Elizabeth II attends Day Five of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. 71.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_QuElizabeth_Royal_Windsor_Horse_Show_200918
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180621-Royals Attending Royal Ascot – Day Three
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37123893.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
-
The Royal Family gather on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour and Queens Birthday Parade on Saturday 9 June 2018 in Buckingham Palace , London. Pictured: Anne, The Princess Royal , Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales,Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Prince Louis of Cambridge. Picture by Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon. All usages must be credited Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon.,Image: 515354247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red / Avalon
-
-
166873, Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of York at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St.Paul’s church in Knightsbridge. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 27, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533054254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
153629, HM The Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh, arrives in the winners enclosure with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, on the first day of Royal Ascot. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 14, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Andrew Parsons / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 UK Office: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533488612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799384, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724207123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180511- Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36450547.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Death Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Procession Of Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin To St Giles Cathedral
King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew
Where: Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2022
Credit: Phil Noble/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Death Of HM Queen Elizabeth II-Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral
Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex, Prince Andrew the Duke of York, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.
Featuring: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne
Where: Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Charles used sussexes as scapegoats to take attention from Andrew. He even welcomed Andrew and ex fergie to royal events to try to show up the Sussexes
He sure did and people are understanding just how much they targeted the Sussex’s just to protect AMW and his many evil crimes against women, children and country. They definitely all aided AMW in his crimes even if they weren’t Epstein clients.
That assessment of QE2’s refusal to see and deal with her pervert son is unfortunately not inaccurate.
While they’re dragging QEII (who deserves it)😠…I want to hear William answer for Earthshot partnering with that Epstein creep…HOW IN TF DID THAT HAPPEN IN THE 21st CENTURY 😡
I don’t remember the details but Charles and Andrew teamed up to out a senior aide of the queen so that Charles could have more control no ? I’m not imagining it right ? And every conciliatory move she tried to made towards Harry and Meghan was shut down, her wish for them to keep security was not respected. My point is those are excuses, if they truly thought Andrew was a danger they would have acted behind her back to punish him.
You are correct on all points. It was Christopher Geidt that Charles and Andrew conspired to oust. He was highly regarded as one of the last stalwart courtiers that Elizabeth could count on to do the right thing.
Yes, right after Philip retired in 2017, Charles, with Andrew, engineered dumping QEIIs long time and respected private secretary Christopher Geidt, replacing him with his man, deputy Edward Young. With the start of that power play, regardless of whatever had – or had not – been acted on before, Charles took over ownership of everything that ensued with respect to Andrew.
Not only are they pushing the blame towards a dead woman they are excusing her and themselves by saying “she didn’t Really know “and “turned a blind eye”. A lack of curiosity it’s not an excuse. And I think they did know at least some of it.
Not only do I think she knew but she didn’t think it was a crime. I don’t think she viewed the underage girls as “trafficked”. They were there under their own free will – not understanding someone that age can’t consent and a complete lack of understanding of what “grooming” is.
She knew but never regarded what he did as bad.
We can’t underestimate the importance of her meeting and falling in love with Philip when she was 13. I don’t know if he groomed her or not, I believe I’ve seen reference to him having a natural reaction of annoyance to a young girl having a crush on him. His uncle (who was a full pdf) encouraged him to encourage the relationship.
But someone who married their crush from when they were 13 is going to have a very different outlook on their son being with young girls. I don’t know what you can do to counter that mindset in someone who lived that.
It reminds me some of my grandma got married right before she turned 17, and granddaddy was 23. My mom can’t see the problem, she points out gramma had graduated high school at that point. And grandma’s own parents got married at 13 and 15, which I only found out through research. Those folks are absolutely not going to see a problem, because it would admit their own ways were off.
A former courtier says: “Andrew was an idiot with bad judgment.”
NO!! Andrew is a sexual predator who abused girls and women. Even with all of the information about what he’s done, for someone to dismiss him as just an “idiot with bad judgement” is an insult to the public and to his victims.
William should start “war gaming” his responses to why he accepted money from and has a close relationship with “torture video” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
💯 % ! They need to stop excusing or downplaying the crimes committed by AMW and the other predators in the Epstein files. Rape is a brutal crime not bad judgement! Even an idiot should realize that.
That stood out to me, too. They are STILL, even after all that’s happened and will happen if the Gods are just, labelling Andrew as stupid, an idiot, a buffoon…as if that’s all he was guilty of! Remember the playbook: never, ever admit anything that sounds like acknowledgment of wrongdoing in any way, because There Lies Lawsuits That May Cost the BRF Money.
And the whole “war gaming” thing is PR 101. That’s one of the first things you pay a professional crisis specialist or PR firm for, not those clowns who work in Palace communications: you do scenario analysis and prepare for every possible situation and how you would respond.
This entire paragraph sounds like it was written by BS, Bulletproof Sunshine in a trifold that goes out to clients: “As distasteful as some of those questions are, they should be being war-gamed so they’re not playing catch up. They need to be proactive about getting the dirty washing out and making sure they’re the ones who get it out, not others.” That’ll be minimum 500 pounds an hour, you’re welcome!
And for William, the client, one must beef him up to the stud he clearly is! “Really bold moves are what is needed now.” William the Bold, people! Not William the I Go To Investitures So Drunk I Can Barely Stand, William The One Who Uses His Sick Wife To Duck Work Forever, etc. Bold, I tell you! We’re all WAR GAMING THIS SHIT
Thank you Cindy!! Words matter. Let’s stop coddling pedophiles and predators. For the longest time the mainstream media would use the term “underage women” there is no such thing. If you are underage you are a CHILD. It took months and months of women correcting this language before the media stopped using that incorrect terminology. It’s exhausting how much we protect predators, even in our everyday language – we will even invent terminology to do it.
Yes she is to blame for a large chunk but Chuckles and the rest of the family knew what he was and what he was doing and who he did it with! They wanted it gone so they paid off Virgina and thought that would be the end of it but the Windsors never ever look big picture and that pay off was just one victim in a cast of many with shady dealings and loans and now confidential information being shared with the truly dirty and immoral. Chuckles should have, the minute QEII died, thrown his pedo brother to the wolves and let a legal and thorough investigation begin and put out the smoldering fire but Chuckles dithered! Well now they can all deal with the inferno that it has become and it is threatening to burn the monarchy down! To this I say burn burn burn!!
Charles didn’t just dither. He tried to rehabilitate Andrew with church walks and such.
This. And frankly William helped. I don’t want hear, years later, about how mad William was the the had to do that. Bullshit. William loves to brief about everything so we would have heard about it at the time.
These palace briefings are complete 🐂💩. As I have said before, it’s ironic that the queen, who always insisted she was all about duty, did not see her duty with regard to Andrew. But the rest of this sorry lot is not going to escape blame by scapegoating her. The monarchy itself leads to this kind of disaster. And that’s why more and more people are seeing the monarchy as the root of the problem rather than something which needs to be preserved in spite of the problem.
“The monarchy itself leads to this kind of disaster.” EXACTLY. Andrew never should’ve been a trade envoy, he is unqualified, corrupt, and stupid, everyone knew this, but because his boss was his doting MOTHER she gave him opportunities he never should’ve had. If she had merely been his boss and not his mom, she would not have paid a massive settlement to protect him.
And now they’re saying they will have to do things radically differently to keep the monarchy alive, but they continue to ignore all of William and Kate‘s liabilities, not just the chronic lack of work but lying to the press on multiple occasions, bullying and physical aggression toward the Sussexes, Will’s infidelity, and so on — all that will continue to be ignored and protected by Charles and the Firm. Charles cannot, institutionally, fire William for incompetence, as any normal boss could do, without destroying the entire system. Which means the entire system is untenable. Burn it down.
They all knew Andrew was a predator. QEII knew. Philip knew. The staff knew. The press knew. Chuck and Peg knew, too. This is a perfect example of classism and it needs to go.
The British establishment allowed the royal family to cover up for and protect Prince Andrew for decades. There was a trail of information to follow prior to January 2026.
– The QEII knew, King Charles knew, RAVEC knew, and government officials knew that Andrew was involved with JE’s trafficking network.
– William knew and now claims via anonymous sources that his father did not heed his advice to ‘deal with Andrew’.
– The Windsors paid £12m to silence a victim, Virginia Giuffre, who later ended her own life succumbing to effects of the trauma she endured.
– The royal institution has sealed all information about Prince Andrew during his time as a trade envoy, from FOI requests and public scrutiny.
The institution has been accustomed to lies and obfuscations evade accountability. They were comfortable hiding behind the mystique QEII provided.
Had it not been for the US Congress Transparency Act that allowed the release of the DOJ files Prince Andrew would still be protected and the public would have been unaware of the extent of his involvement with trafficking.
Lack of transparency, contradictory information from anonymous palace sources, and deflection when confronted with facts are all contributed more and will contribute more harm to the Windsors and the royal institution as this scandal continues to be discussed and scrutinized globally. 🤨
They also knew about his other shady business dealings, including involvement with a Chinese spy. So I wonder if the family agreed to pay the settlement money, not from some familial sense of duty, but because they feared him getting funds from a compromising foreign source.
Everyone needs to demand a public inquiry. It’s what the Royal family fears the most, transparency and accountability. Yeah, the monarchy is in peril. Much more so than when Diana died, which was basically emotional upheaval. This goes much deeper.
🎯
A Parliamentary Inquiry would be the appropriate approach to determine the institutional failures and reforms needed to make it fit for a modern era of governance. Any other approach will just be bandaid on a wound that will likely wind up festering and becoming septic which a future monarch such as George will be faced with.
Transparency and accountability should be paramount.
Wow, they’ve gone from putting words in her mouth to just firing her straight under the bus. She was never this active in life.
The “friend” has this right at least: “The time of grace has passed for the royal family,” the friend says. “There are a hell of a lot of questions that have been spawned.”
No more grace for this screwed-up, self-serving institution.