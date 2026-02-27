They’re still trying to say that Carole Middleton deserves a ‘royal title,’ you guys

For years now, I’ve “joked” that Carole Middleton is trying to set herself up as some kind of “Queen Mother” figure, pulling the strings to enable Prince William and Kate, and taking a huge role in raising their children. It’s not really a joke, I actually believe that Carole has that “momager” dynamic with Kate and William. Of course, I also believe that William began to distance himself from the Middletons at one point, and the Middletons were clearly thrown to the wolves in 2023, when their business went bankrupt and their house of cards collapsed. Still, the Middletons played it smart and by mid-2024, they were back in society like nothing ever happened. This might be a bridge too far however – someone is trying to say that Carole and Michael Middleton could take their (rightful!!) place at the heart of the monarchy.

Prince William may ‘rewrite the fabric of the monarchy’ to give Kate’s parents a greater role, royal experts have claimed. A new Channel 5 documentary explores the influence that Carole and Michael wield within the ‘inner sanctum’ of the royal family and asks the question: should the Middletons be given titles? Airing on Saturday, the show explores the idea that Carole and Michael Middleton could counteract the ‘reputational chaos’ inflicted by Andrew. The Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine said: ‘In the 21st century, royalty is about how you behave. It’s not a given. And if the royal family is anything in this day and age, it’s to set an example. It’s to uphold certain standards and Andrew broke those rules and so he’s no longer there. But it means that a door is open to other people becoming royal through their behaviour.’ And royal commentators believe William could give his in-laws the royal seal of approval while counting on their ‘stability, decency, British values, and sense of humour’ to navigate the crisis surrounding his uncle’s friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. To make Carole and Michael working royals, William would have to ‘completely rewrite the entire fabric of the monarchy’, said Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston. ‘But the guy does say he wants change. Anything is possible,’ he added. ‘[The Middletons] just seem to have this aura of kindness, and I think that the Middletons are very much that safety net,’ Ms Vine told Channel 5.

[From The Daily Mail]

Aura of kindness? Tell that to all of the small businesses they failed to pay back. Tell that to all of their creditors who got f–ked over by Carole’s lies. Anyway, it’s been a minute since Middleton HQ pushed this kind of stupid bullsh-t. Scooter King could give his mother-in-law a title! But he won’t. The Middletons should be thanking their lucky stars that they got so much out of the 2024 negotiations – they now have a 150-acre faux-estate in Windsor, they have lowered the bar to the pits of hell when it comes to expectations on Kate’s work schedule, and Carole can attend Ascot and Wimbledon without anyone heckling her or calling her a fraud. Take the win and don’t push it. William’s not going to make Carole into the Baroness of Bucklebury any time soon.





