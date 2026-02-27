The Sussexes’ humanitarian ‘leeway’ will end once Prince William is in charge!

It’s safe to say that Prince William has been raging out for three solid days now, all because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dared to partner with WHO for a two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan this week. Prince Harry and Meghan could not have been clearer in their messaging across the board – they informed who they needed to inform, they partnered with above-board United Nation organization, they did about a dozen events and appearances in steady succession. This resembled a well-worn celebrity-ambassador visit, like a UNICEF ambassador or a celebrity partnering with Save the Children. The only people screaming that it LOOKS like a royal tour are the British media and the Windsors themselves, as they try to tie themselves to the charismatic Sussex brand while also trying to drag the Sussexes into the gutter. Behind so much of the “backlash” is just… Prince William, screaming, crying and throwing up that Harry and Meghan can do whatever they want without Peggy’s permission. Speaking of, NewsNation had another batsh-t crazy palace briefing.
William is furious: After almost two years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again jetted off to do another quasi-royal tour … and once again infuriated his brother, Prince William. The couple’s last two tours in 2024 created controversy as they were in Nigeria and Colombia — two countries high on the corruption list and not known for their safety. Harry, who has been trying for years to get English taxpayers to foot the bill for his and his family’s security, has always said he can’t bring his wife and children back to the United Kingdom because it isn’t safe (until they have police protection). The other issue? There was no obvious reason for them to go. Yet he and Meghan larked over to Jordan with the World Health Organization to visit children and refugees affected by the Gaza War.
A lack of discipline: Harry and Meghan’s trip shows a lack of discipline within the royal family, which is currently experiencing its greatest test ever having to deal with former Prince Andrew and the Epstein files, the trip is also being seen as a manipulation by the British government to have the erstwhile royals shape political messaging back home, and it is seen as Harry and Meghan’s forceful attempt to become part-time working royals on their own terms — despite Queen Elizabeth denying them this role.
Harry’s political clout: Harry has become quite close to several members of Parliament — including former Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, and current Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood. Both signed a 2019 letter of solidarity defending Meghan, and Mahmood recently granted Harry a new threat assessment review, which some see as a favor, and Mahmood traveled with Harry to Ukraine last year. “The royal family is not supposed to be seen as political in any way,” a royal source told me. ”But there are fears that Harry is helping the Labor government with this trip as he is trying to get his security back. (Prime Minister) Keir Starmer has always been very pro-Palestinian and it looks as if Harry and Meghan are bolstering that stance without (Starmer) having to get involved.”
Meghan the global ambassador: “Meghan is trying out her next role as ambassador to the world,” my source said. “It’s like her next role is a combination of trying to be Harry’s mother, Princess Diana and Angelina Jolie.”
How dare the Sussexes do whatever they want: But because this trip was under the guise of a humanitarian visit (as opposed to just a fun cool trip like Nigeria and Colombia), people inside the palace are genuinely concerned that despite the fact that the two are no longer royals, and agreed to the “Megxit” pact (you’re either in or out — and they chose out) — they are just going ahead and doing what they want anyway.
Harry is bullying King Charles!! “Harry has a habit of bullying his father into getting what he wants,” my source said. “And Charles isn’t strong enough to say no. Harry wanted police security — and despite losing a court case to get it — he went ahead and lobbied members of Parliament. He now claims he has it (that has yet to be seen),” my source continued. “He wanted a half in, half out role in the Firm — and was told no. So now he’s trying to do it anyways. There is a pattern here and it’s not pretty.”
These kinds of humanitarian visits will end when Scooter King is in charge: According to Sykes (and several others I have spoken to, including royal historian Andrew Lownie), the Sussexes should enjoy the leeway now as it will all end the second William comes to power. “For William, the Andrew crisis is not only a warning but also an opportunity,” Sykes notes. “It gives him a concrete case for acting firmly once the crown passes to him. He is determined, allies say, not to let the same confusion and lack of discipline continue into his children’s generation.”
Last year, the Mail’s Richard Eden wrote constantly about the Starmer government’s “secret plan” to “bring back the Sussexes.” To which I ask again… if the government is fully taking the position that Harry and Meghan should be brought in from the cold, and that a thaw is needed here, should the supposedly “apolitical” Windsors agree with the plan? It’s what the government wants, after all. Why is Political William fighting the Starmer government on their efforts to manage a larger Sussex reconciliation? Is it because William is not only the Tory’s convenient idiot, but he’s also violently terrified that everyone will gang up against him and take Harry’s “side”?
“The Sussexes should enjoy the leeway now as it will all end the second William comes to power…” This is what I still don’t understand about William’s Big Incandescent Rage Plot to Bring Down the Sussexes. He shrieks at the top of his lungs that he’s going to take away the Sussexes’ titles and “ban” them from the UK. Okay, and? What will that “end” again? Harry will still be Harry and Meghan will still be Meghan. Agencies like WHO will still want to harness their star power. Countries will still invite the Sussexes for visits to highlight tourism, the arts, inclusion programs and veterans’ programs. Meghan and Harry will still be successful, free, rich and sexy. *stomps feet* BUT IT ALL ENDS HERE, cries William! I ORDER YOU TO STOP BEING SUCCESSFUL AND POPULAR!
Scooter disrespected his father whining about how he would have been more severe with Andrew. And talking about when he is king. Scoots is not the emperor of the universe he can’t order charities around about who they choose to represent them. Now he’s going beyond taking titles away he’s trying to ban harry and Meghan from doing charity work
NewsNation can’t get anything right, lol! Other royal family members have visited Colombia and Nigeria fairly recently. Harry actually went to court asking to pay for security, but was told no. The Sussexes have worked with WHO and Dr Tedros for years and were asked to accompany them as partners (Archewell Philanthropies made a $500k donation to relevant causes last year). And it was Yvette Cooper who travelled on the same train to Ukraine as Harry and Invictus last year. Btw, Starmer is pilloried here in the UK for NOT supporting Palestinians and being pro-Israel.
Oh I think we can credit NewsNation for getting everything right.
In the “alternate facts” (KellyAnn Conway) and “creating stories” (JD Vance) universe, directly lying and using funhouse-mirror reversals of truth is exactly the goal.
Put the lie out, and either: 1) plant it in the public’s mind, or 2) force corrections, which keep the story alive and sow public doubt both in the subjects of the stories and in the news process overall. This creates public apathy which always benefits authoritarians.
This kind of propaganda is deeply cynical and deeply corrupt. It’s also terrifyingly effective.
Stripping a title does not strip talent. Stripping a title does not strip charisma. Stripping a title does not strip the WHO’s phone number from Archewell’s contacts. TOB should focus on doing more meaningful engagements. His threats reveal his impotence, not his power. A man with real authority does not need to constantly announce what he will do when he finally has control. A man secure in his position does not rage for three days because his brother visited a refugee camp.
@Elizabeth Regina 💯 percent accurate.
Just as you cant make a silk purse out if a sow’s ear, so you cant make Workshy Willy into the charismatic, thoughtful, sincere, caring, HARD-WORKING person his brother is.
And THAT’S what is eating him alive. He’ll never be admired and loved as his brother is.
A title is all that William has – that’s why he gets invited places, that’s why people pretend to like him, etc. It’s just his title ( and well now the duchy money.)
So he must know that on some level – he must know that without his title he would be nothing. So he thinks the same is true for Harry. While again, on some level, I think he recognizes Harry’s charm and skill at these types of visits, I think he consoles himself at night by telling himself that when he strips Harry’s titles, no one will want him around anymore, because he knows that’s true for HIM, William.
Honestly, he needs a lot of therapy. And I don’t mean that in a glib throwaway sense. He really needs a lot of help.
What happens with William strips Harry of title (or whatever he can take away, I don’t keep track of what he can and cannot do) – and then H&M keep doing these trips?
What happens when they prove that the titles are actually meaningless?
What Billy Idle is really hopping mad about:
1. Harry & Meghan’s tours are always, A L W A Y S well received in the public sphere, and this was true before and after being exiled by Cluck and Huevo at the Sandringham Summit. WanK by contrast are tragic disasters everywhere they’re deployed by The Firm, both inside and outside the UK. Billy Idle *knows* that every time Harry and Meghan have a successful charity visit in another country, that everyone is immediately comparing it to the Caribbean Colonialist Disaster Tour, where WanK got fired by an entire country on live tv (cheers, Jamaica!), and were hounded out of other countries through grassroots protests. Billy also knows that absolutely no one gaf about his Earthplop summits.
2. Billy Idle knows he has precious little to threaten them with. Take titles, take the RVO, take away the line of succession! Harry doesn’t need any of it. Does not care about any of it. Huevo can ban the Sussexes from the UK if he wants. It will not make a damn bit of difference. H&M will still be booked, busy, moisturized, sexy, and doing meaningful work in the world. And without any vestiges of connection to the Crown, The Future Scooter King and the UK govt can’t take credit for their humanitarian work. Already there is no real control mechanism left to manipulate the Sussexes with, because Cluck & Huevo screwed that pooch back at Sandringham. All this wailing in the press about titles, honours, and place in the line of succession to be revoked is just window dressing, and Hazza has already made it clear he dgaf, his priority is his own Montecito family.
3. I think the thing behind William’s rage, beyond the jealousy of his brother, is fear. He’s set to inherit. He knows, and everyone in the palace and govt and the press know, that he’s fundamentally incapable of shouldering the burden of the Crown. He can’t govern himself, let alone a family, a nation, a Commonwealth, etc. And there’s no one left to pin his failures on. He wanted the spotlight. Kate wanted the spotlight. Well congrats, kids, here’s that attention you ordered. He refuses to work now, he will refuse to work when he’s “king”, and that’s going to bring down the monarchy. No one really fears him, no one thinks he’s smart enough, no one thinks he’s capable of…well, anything. I think William knows this and is terrified of what comes after. What comes after his shambolic tenure. When they decide enough is enough and it’s time to throw him out as well. Unlike Harry, he has no chance of survival outside the royal fold. He will not be a self made man.
It seems the Peg the jealous thinks that when he is king he will rule the world and all countries will do his bidding to hate the Sussexes. Sorry Peg that’s not how it works! The Sussexes will continue to be INVITED by organizations and other countries who believe that they have a great platform ( without being part of the royal circus) and are willing to do the work!! Rage on you jealous fool!!!
You mean the same por ol’ story book, king to-be, one pint willie who was proudly chauffeuring prince andrew around? OK!
Should they not be more focused on their big3, in charles of saville, willie of Arabia(?), and andrew of epstein island? What distraction! I still believe that there are other royals in the efiles they are distracting from!
Did a file reveal took place on that dec 2023 night of drama? Were fists used that night instead of pillows? Who was the woman with the swollen face being driven around by carole middleton? Who was the woman in the cancer video? Did becky english saw who punched who?
Instead, they prefer to wheel out madam tominey with her third-grade creative writing skills to tell us that the sun rises in the south and sets in the north!
Distraction, distraction, and more distraction!
Charity, the okavanga delta & the whole of Africa are Scoot-Williams! It’s all his!!!
Willy’s blood pressure readings must be interesting. (Is that a sign of age to say that?)
Oh, I have no doubt BillyIdle the Big Boy Bully King Any Day Now is absolutely raging over this Sussex trip in particular.
The contrast between the two brothers could not be greater right now if it were literally painted in black & white.
On the one hand, we see BillyIdle standing next to a murderous Saudi Prince, cradling his Royalness with both fists, sent to cozy up to corruption for cash.
On the other hand, his beloved brother & his brother’s marvelous wife, visiting the same part of the world, to speak out on behalf of children and refugees, following up their large donations of their own private funds to support humanitarian work.
Corruption vs Humanity.
All in the war-torn Middle East.
And I bet the cherry on his rage sundae was Meghan looking cool playing footie, when BillyIdle just made himself look utterly ridiculous trying to play volleyball.
It’s no wonder he never wants to go out in public.
He’s in his 40’s so it’s very possible!
So stupid to write that Willy can stop the Sussexes from doing international philanthropic work. As of the BRF owns international philanthropic work. Someone tell Angelina Jolie.
Maybe Willy can stop British embassies from hosting the Sussexes when they’re overseas. But how is Willy going to stop WHO from organizing a trip with them, esp. when Archewell is working with WHO? Is Willy really going to use British capital to plead with organizations like WHO to drop the Sussexes, and would that be remotely effective?
Anyway, it’s rich Willy wants to stop the Sussexes doing these trips, when he and Kate refuse to do them.
I agree this stops nothing. As I was reading Kaiser’s last paragraph I just kept picturing the scene from the original cartoon Grinch where after taking all the toys and decorations (titles and HRH) the town still came out to sing and celebrate Christmas.
I just keep picturing the world recognizing Harry and Meghan and the Grinch King completely baffled by it all. Only I don’t see his heart growing.
@ecsmom Great metaphor!
I agree! The fact that they print in papers and online that William is going to stop Harry and Megan from doing. . .well anything. . .is freakin’ hilarious! Like William is King of the Universe and all must bow to his pouty tantrums. Eff off with that noise.
“Sussexit” was IT–the final dance at the ball. William has no say over their lives whatsoever, and all his ridiculous remarks about stripping them of titles–big whoop! Harry would probably LOVE it! He’s probably saying, “DO IT. DOOOOO IT. You would be doing me a favor!”
Just like everyone says, if William strips them of their titles for . . .doing charity work on their own dime. . .LOL! William SHOULD do it, and then watch in agony as nothing changes whatsoever with H & M’s lives. . .
I don’t understand. The Sussexes are private citizens in the U.S. and now have nothing to do with royal duties for the BRF. How does William have any right to control them or stop them from their humanitarian work as private citizens? Wilbur is deranged and his only “work” and passion is thwarting the Sussexes at every turn. It is a vendetta that is truly insane and pointless. Are there psychologists or psychiatrists on Celebitchy to analyze William’s rage and determination to suppress the Sussexes?
I can only guess that he will lobby hard for other countries to not provide security for any Sussex visits. Pretty sure that’s already been happening to some extent but he will go much harder for that when he’s king. Doesn’t mean those countries will listen.
That would backfire so spectacularly if it ever became public.
It is public information at this point. Harry said they were lobbying other govts to refuse him security in that interview he did right after he lost the court case.
Charles did it and the other countries took no notice, they weren’t prepared to have Harry shot at in their countries.
Exactly @sunniside up. Even in this country the Met decided it was too big a risk to let Harry attend a high profile visit without their protection. So good luck with them trying to “persuade” other countries (especially in the Commonwealth) that Harry and his wife shouldn’t have protection.
As for William. What an absolute plonker. How on earth is he going to stop organisations inviting Harry and Meghan to their events? Is he going to say if you don’t invite them Kate and I will attend instead. Because if anyone believes that they would step in for Harry and Meghan, then I’ve a bridge to sell you.
William seems very confused about what he can and can’t do. Or at least, he’s soothing himself with the thought that once he’s King he will be able to do all of these ridiculous things it’s just his father is too weak to do so, not that Charles realizes that he literally can’t.
I really want to know in his brain how William plans to stop them from traveling places? The British royal family does not have the weight and capital to stop global organizations from doing what they want. And private philanthropies and organization backed by billionaires will just laugh at them. What is he going to do? Demand Harry’s passport back? Strip him of his UK citizenship so he thinks he can’t travel? I legitimately want to know how he plans to stop them from traveling and doing tours when he’s the king?
He sounds increasingly unhinged and isn’t afraid to have these rants associated with him which is troublesome
At this point, go ahead and take all the dang titles, William. Or the ones that he can take anyways. It’s truly the only thing that might make him happy at this point. Cuz that happiness is not going to last very long when he sees that people still love the Sussexes, titles or not. But sure, go ahead.
As I understand it he can only take the HRHs the rest has to be done by parliament. But of course Harry can call himself what ever he wants. The singer Prince was not the son of a King,
Exactly! Go ahead, big man, take their titles. All you will do is highlight how absolutely worthless those titles are to begin with, and Harry and Meghan’s philanthropy is not contingent upon any of your British nonsense. In short, you look like an utter fool.
I wonder if he’s always been this unhinged and is just being less protected now? He really comes across as an angry, delusional, loser who can’t control his emotions. It’s bizarre that he has no one around him to tell him how horrible this looks and that someone with real power wouldn’t constantly be crying like a baby.
As for his threats, I totally agree that there’s nothing he can do outside of the UK (and probably little inside the UK). He’s not the king of the world and doesn’t control what independent businesses and charities do. A smarter (and less lazy) person would just start working more on serious causes, to show how valuable he could be…but we know Scooter will never do that.
It’s possible that he is more unhinged due to a loss of control. He has no control over Harry. And he grew up thinking he would have control over the spare, it was his promised right as the heir. And he doesn’t. And it’s been making him crash out for years.
Guys, I’m starting to suspect that raising someone with unlimited privilege to believe that their magical blood makes them so special that they must rule over everyone else in the world might not be great for that person’s mental and emotional well-being.
LOL, Jay! It’s almost like rewarding someone for being born is a terrible idea? WHO KNEW?!
lol, Jay. Agreed. But there is being selfish and spoiled and arrogant and thinking you’re better than everyone else…and then there’s this. Scooter is on a whole other level. I think he has some underlying issues that are being exacerbated by his upbringing as a special, special boy meant to rule Britannia.
Jais – that’s a good point about him believing he’d have Harry under his control forever. But again, it just feels like there’s more there. It’s been 6 years since Harry and Meghan left and he’s still raging and complaining 24/7. Would he not have tired himself out by now, like a tantrum throwing toddler? Or realized Harry isn’t returning, like a rational adult would have come to accept? Or be stable enough to listen to people telling him (if there are any) to cool it, that he looks like a certifiable lunatic?
@Jaysays 🎯 Same with Andrew thinking he could get away with all his criminal acts which he did get away with it for decades.
Whew, that was a lot. Good to know that Sykes and Lownies are some of news nation’s sources. Do they all have their own little group chat?
And that highlighting children and refugees at the request of the WHO is not apparently an obvious enough reason to visit Jordan. Sorry but that’s funny.
And Charles has not given Harry security so how was he bullied by Harry? The govt agreed to a new risk assessment. That’s it.
Again, no wonder William wasn’t calm enough to even watch a movie, jeez.
It’s ironic that scoot talks about lack of discipline when he shirks work and has low work numbers and takes many vacations. The next generation includes scoots and keens kids. They see their parents not working much. Will they take up scoots bad example when he preaches about lack of discipline. In effect saying scoots is disciplined.when he’s always going on about harry and meghan.
I dunno Tessa, he’s taking his work as a hater pretty seriously. 24/7 effort on his part.
Is it his fault that is requires so much attention he doesn’t have time for his side hustle as Prince of Wales?
William is nuts, certifiable.
He sounds like he’s spiraling off his meds, at this point if he wasn’t the heir he would probably be locked up on a 72 hour hold for a psych evaluation. This is not normal behavior even for an entitled *sshole like he is, what a horrible look for any grown man let alone the heir to the throne. People are paying attention because of the AMW Epstein connection/royal coverup and here is the heir raging not about his Earthshot donor, uncle or the royal coverup and there is absolutely no mention of the victims but he has not shut up about how he is going to punish his brother for feeding people and making prosthetic available to those who lost limbs. This is just a great pr campaign Peggy.
If William is like this about a 2 day visit to Jordan. How’s he going to handle Invictus They are going to have to sedate him.
Yeah, I’m thinking part of the renovation of Forest Lodge was a nice big padded room.
That’s what the 150 acre land grab was really about. It was so no one could hear him scream.
The secrecy of Forest Lodge is really problematic for publicly supported royals. There are records of who comes and goes at Buck House and Windsor and Balmoral. That’s how we know about Andrews shennanigans. But the Waleses could have a conga line of prostitutes going in one entrance and out the other and the ublic wouldn’t know. That’s a big, big problem. People yikked and yakked about privacy for the Sussexes but the Waleses are the ones who are seeking privacy without any accountability. Why is this being allowed without question?
@Ianne great point.
Wales vs. Sussexes – its easy to explain. the white royal children in direct line are worth more than the Black royal children. The white duchess/princess is worth more than the Black one. Full stop. So that explains why the Wales are allowed this privacy with very little pushback, relatively, compared to the Sussexes.
But what about compared to other royals? Why are they being allowed significantly more privacy than the king himself? One could argue well no one really cares who is visiting the king unless its Harry, and there might be some truth to that, but when the Cambridges were at KP, who was tracking visits from friends, school runs, anything like that? no one really. No one “actually” cares that much on a daily basis, but honestly it should be a matter of public record. Who is visiting the Wales at Forest Lodge, how often and why?
if more of these questions had been asked of Andrew with more scrutiny, things might be a little different now.
That man is not well
Nah, I’m not buying this. It’s the old playbook to distract from the Prince Andrew scandal. Seems to be working…
Shouldn’t the future king be focusing on his extensive public service and charity patronages? Lol, just kidding. He’s gonna dog the Sussexes while day drinking and shirking his duty.
” Keir Starmer has always been very pro-Palestinian” I’ve not seen anything pro Palestinian from him. Keir Starmer’s wife and children are Jewish.
This is so unhinged – the future king of England demands (!) that humanitarian organizations and countries trying to deal with crises stop hosting his brother because he is consumed with hatred and petty jealousy. His number one priority is that others STOP HELPING PEOPLE.
That’s what I don’t get. The royal family, if it cares about charity at all, should be grateful that the Sussexes are bringing positive attention to worthy causes, donating their time and spotlight and large sums of money to people who are struggling. They are truly helping people. Even the tabloids don’t argue against that. Yet the only takeaway for the RF and BM is how charity work exists to burnish the image of the person doing it; the effect of the work on the needy is irrelevant. So all Will cares about is that no other royal does anything that could potentially make themselves look good in comparison to himself, and “discipline” means never doing anything helpful to humanity so that you never look better than Will.
And also, speaking of discipline? The Sussexes’ message discipline on their charitable work is exemplary, unlike Will, who changes the subject of every issue to himself: “Mental health is important because I have struggled with my emotions! Pubs are important because I like drinking! I didn’t watch Hamnet because it seems sad!”
It’s just amazing to me how the RF and BM don’t understand how bad this makes Will look.
💯
Perhaps it would be more to the point for the Royal Family to pay Harry and Meghan to do foreign trips for them as W & K are refusing.
Willy doesn’t show up for his country’s own wounded warriors. What does he know about being a humanitarian??
Harry is not “spare” anymore. Harry is his own man, married for love in a country that allows him his freedom. He is the entire world for two beautiful children. Bless him!
And Will cannot freakin’ stand it. What a wuss.
Wilbur is furious because he can’t understand why Harry and Meghan are acting altruistically by continuing charity work at home and abroad. He’s paid a fortune and refuses to do much charity work and absolutely doesn’t want to carry out 2 Royal Tours a year. He can’t believe that Harry and Meghan are genuinely committed to charity work because he’s not. However he is THE dog in the manger because only HE and other working RF members can be deemed OFFICIAL and APPROVED carrying out charitable visits. They are TRESPASSING on his royal prerogative and it can’t be allowed to continue! Harry and Meghan made it clear service is universal and they have every right to contribute as they see fit. Believe me, once Wilbur and Wifey are Big King and Queen, they will be under immediate pressure to be visible and get out there on a daily basis. It is NONE of Wilbur ‘s business what either do or don’t do because they are separate entities independent of him. He can’t bann them from doing anything. Infact it will be he and his missus who will be under scrutiny if he tries to bann them whilst continuing to do jack as King!
Future William: “How dare they visit wildfire victims! The greater Los Angeles area is supposed to be MINE!”
OMG! Willard is Tangerine Tyrant just 40 years younger. Unhinged jealousy because someone is more popular than they are and they keep trying to attack that person and their wife and it always backfires because they are an unhinged mess. I think the big concern here is whether William is MENTALLY fit to be King. His raging and obsession with his brother who is not paying him any mind is bonkers.
Taking away their titles and continued harassment makes him look unbalanced. The younger generation isn’t keen on royalty and they like Harry and Meghan. Let him FAFO.
William really is mentally and intellectually unfit to be sovereign. Folks need to talk about that more. It’s dangerous, because we’ve seen how the levers of power are connected to the BRF. Look at what Charles got away with when his mother was Queen. Look at what happened to Diana. To Harry & Meghan. How he got rid of Sir Christopher Geidt… and probably many others who wouldn’t sing to his tune or knew too much about his closets of skeletons.
So much of today’s mess is down to the messes Charles made as POW within his own family. Yes men triumphing over competence in the corridors of the palaces. William grew up thinking This is the Way. Did the system or his father break William? My money’s on both.
The press need to blow the lid off what they have been hiding, and start making the public aware of what they know. What is it that’s going to make our eyes bleed, Rota? What are you really sitting on? The press need to come clean on this BEFORE William attains the immunity of the Crown.
There’s 5,753 people total in the British Line of Succession. Clearly, there are SO MANY better options out there than the twat squatting in whatever of his half dozen “forever homes” he’s hiding in at the moment. Odds are good that they could find someone intelligent, not compromised by a global child trafficking cabal, and not…batsh-t and braying about his brother.
Bulliam gives off big “Mommy and Daddy love Harry more than me” energy. I still remember that section in Spare where William told Harry not to speak to him when they were both at Eton.
Just shows how incapable of logical thinking he was, everyone there knew who Harry was.
Leeway will end once Prince William is king. Once again Wilbur doesn’t get the irony here: because the leeway of him barely working ends when he inherits the throne the minute his father dies, he has to immediately step up. No more hiding behind sick wife/ school runs/ Forrest Lodge King William will be front and centre with daily red boxes and loads of daily official duties and responsibilities.
Poor Scooter. He spent all those years getting tutored by granny about how to be a sovereign but the only message he took from it all is that he will be the center of the universe. Unfortunately the real world doesn’t see him that way. We all see a not well educated, light weight who impresses no one and doesn’t get to tell the rest of the world whom they can invite on tours or to support their neediest folks. Reminds me of the scene from the movie Mozart, when the mad and less talented Salieri is being wheeled through the mad house and is blessing all the other residents who don’t even notice him.
Scooter Salieri…. nailed it. Absolutely nailed it.
The royalist and Willi want their cake and eat it. When do the royalists and Willi understand that with pushing Harry and Meghan completely out of the royal institution they lost all leeway and control over Harry and Meghan and that philanthropy does not depend on royal titles? If the left behind had agreed with Harry and Meghan a half in and half out role within the royal institution the royal family would have remained some kind of control over what Harry and Meghan are doing but the royal family lost the control when they pushed Harry and Meghan out. In hind sight this was probably the best for Harry and Meghan.
Taking away Harry’s and Meghan’s titles does not change anything. Harry is still royal by birth and Meghan is royal by marriage. Harry and Meghan will still do their philanthropic work. A lot of celebrities doing work as ambassadors for the UN, Unicef and other charitable organisation, donating, fundraising and highlighting their work. Taking away the titles would only make Harry and Meghan more interesting and would show of Willi as the petty ar*****le as he is.
1,000 years ago, on 30 November 1016, the Scandinavian leader Cnut became king of all England following the death of Edmund Ironside. What do you know about King Cnut? Ask a British or Danish person of a certain age, and they’ll probably tell you the story about King Cnut and the sea. According to this story, King Cnut sat on the seashore and tried to command the tide not to touch his feet, but the sea ignored him. This image is still used by modern political commentators to mock politicians who vainly fight against real or figurative tides of change.
It’s a shame Wilbur doesn’t read and is no doubt unfamiliar with the story of Cnut demonstrating that he couldn’t control the tide. No matter how powerful or rich or titled there are certain things we can’t control or command or insist on happening or ceasing to happen.
If only William put this much energy into his actual duties …
Someone needs to take him aside and tell him this is a terrible look, ranting about his brother and sister-in-law doing humanitarian work. He can’t stop them from being themselves.
Service is universal, dude.
So, let me get this – Meghan should stop doing something she’s been doing way before she married into that family, because the future king and queen have no real initiative/impact and are very boring and lazy? Yeah, that’s not going to happen. William is a solipsistic, narcissistic man-child who will NEVER grow. All these years, he has not cultivated any real/lasting interest and that vapid wife of his, has not helped. So, Harry and Meghan are now expected to shrink themselves for those two? That is not every going to happen. This reminds me of what Meghan said – that they told her to be 50% of herself. What kind of nonsense is that? I’m so glad Meghan left that family.
Agreed 💯@Al can you imagine bright eyed and bushy tailed Harry and Meghan having to hide in a cave to avoid showing up how mediocre FK and FQ are? It’s a big world and everyone can contribute as they see fit. There are givers and takers, those in need and those who can help. Most work is collaborative and the more people get involved the more gets done. Why does Wilbur imagine he has the monopoly on thanking or highlighting other people’s hard work on various projects!? The world doesn’t revolve around his ass despite him being called PoW? Mr Spock would be calling him illogical: he reluctantly goes out in public and doesn’t give a rat’s ass about others but wishes to deny his brother and SIL the opportunity to help others!? He’s going to be King not World King who decides how everybody else lives their life?
What are we doing here? Harry and Meghan are free to do whatever they want and there’s nothing the Palace or the press could do about it.
This and other fairy tails William soothes himself to sleep with on the news at 9.
If William manages to cut H &Ms humanitarian work William will look very very bad. Someone should point this out to him, probably his advisors are too afraid of his temper.
It doesn’t surprise me that William would say the things he does, what surprises me is that the ‘reporters’ covering this seem to think this is a good look for a future king. William is clearly unbalanced when it comes to his brother. The more they cover this the more obvious this becomes.
He’s unbalanced PERIOD.
I don’t know that the reporters think or care if this is a good look for William. Whether they print William’s briefs or report his implosion, they will still make money.
The point is they write these breathless stories bashing Harry and Meghan and praising William but the praise isn’t praise at all. William comes across as pretty contemptible. I just don’t think the people writing most of these are doing it as a way of showing up William – they seem to think they’re building him up.
@sueinorleans – If they’re trying to bolster William, it’s only from the POV of protecting the monarchy and their access to it, not because they have any love for him. There have been stories through the years, especially lately, that show the reporters have contempt for him.
Yes, where is this new bulletproof sunshine PR maven to keep this kind of story from coming out?
also he can’t ban them from international trips, or even charity/humanitarian trips in the uk. he doesn’t have the power to take away harry’s passport or put meghan on some “do not enter list.”
he can manipulate the system so they don’t get security and don’t feel safe to visit the uk, or he can rile up the press more to write awful things so they feel unwelcome, but that too should change.
this is all so insane.
Side thought, but how many nicknames does this dork have? Lmaooo
You guys still calling him Huevo?
Huevo. Scooter. Cain (and Unable). Won’t and Cant. Duke and Duchess Doolittle. Kim Jong Will. Will-di Amin. (When he’s doing African dictator chic). Will not and Cannot. Baldimort. Little Willie. Pegs. Sir Peggington. Sir Pegs-a-lot. Incandescent. Rage Monster.
That’s all I can think of in recent memory.
Don’t forget Bulliam
My favorite is the Wails.
One Pint Willy
Prince Performative Pinhead
Wasn’t there a dad dancing nickname from the ski trip?
All this undignified and underhanded malice is unbearable and only leads to more and more people loving Harry and Meghan. This heir to the throne evokes in me a similar revulsion to the Moga leader.
Accountability. Transparency of revenue, expenditure and taxation to prevent any exploitation of the population.
No reason to visit and draw attention to what’s happening to children in Gaza? Okay news nation I guess that crisis is solved then?
But Megan as the next Angelina Jolie of global ambassadorship would be amazing. It would be a great thing for the UN and WHO in bringing attention the way Jolie did – celebrity power and gravitas.
And the screams from Windsor at favourable comparisons between AJ and MM would reach as far as Canada and be a *chef’s kiss* on something already benefiting humanity.
So William will put a stop to someone else’s humanitarian work because he’s jealous? I knew William was lazy, an idiot, and a mean drunk who needs therapy, but this shows he’s actually evil.
William is SO unstable, he doesn’t realize how evil he sounds.
He’s really showing his ass and it’s not pretty.
Gosh all Billy can talk about is “ when I’m king”.He won’t be able to contain his glee at his dads funeral and likely has his suit ready
He really thinks he can stop Harry and Meghan from going on humanitarian missions? He thinks he’s going to have a lot more power as king than what is the reality. This is sibling rivalry on steroids. William is behaving like a spoiled brat.
William is a mess, lacks discipline and Harry is the only thing that even motivates him and gives him energy. How is he going to stop them doing anything? Take away the titles then what? He thinks they’re gonna sit at home and do nothing because that makes his lazy ass feel better. What a delusional joke. Contrast this trip with his trip to Saudi. His was incredibly self-serving and not even sure what it was for. He’s so jealous of the work they’re doing, the positive impact it’s having, the rooms they’re in and the global news coverage.
As purely a spectator, I’m already poised for popcorn in preparation for when William attempts do to remove Harry’s birthright and title. The negative blowback for King William V is going to be historically spectacular.
And it all makes me think that these stories about William having a serious head injury must be true. Because how can he not remember and know how badly it turned out for his father and grandmother when took away the title of Princess of Wales from Diana. It wasn’t two minutes after they did it that Diana was crowned The People’s Princess by the world, a title they couldn’t touch, and a title Princess Diana left as a legacy for Harry to inherit. The second William does this, Prince Harry will assume the new title of The People’s Prince that he rightfully inherits from his mother. And when that happens, William should thank his lucky stars that all Harry wants to do love Meghan, surf in California with his kids, and help others less fortunate.