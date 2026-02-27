The Sussexes’ humanitarian ‘leeway’ will end once Prince William is in charge!

It’s safe to say that Prince William has been raging out for three solid days now, all because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dared to partner with WHO for a two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan this week. Prince Harry and Meghan could not have been clearer in their messaging across the board – they informed who they needed to inform, they partnered with above-board United Nation organization, they did about a dozen events and appearances in steady succession. This resembled a well-worn celebrity-ambassador visit, like a UNICEF ambassador or a celebrity partnering with Save the Children. The only people screaming that it LOOKS like a royal tour are the British media and the Windsors themselves, as they try to tie themselves to the charismatic Sussex brand while also trying to drag the Sussexes into the gutter. Behind so much of the “backlash” is just… Prince William, screaming, crying and throwing up that Harry and Meghan can do whatever they want without Peggy’s permission. Speaking of, NewsNation had another batsh-t crazy palace briefing.

William is furious: After almost two years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again jetted off to do another quasi-royal tour … and once again infuriated his brother, Prince William. The couple’s last two tours in 2024 created controversy as they were in Nigeria and Colombia — two countries high on the corruption list and not known for their safety. Harry, who has been trying for years to get English taxpayers to foot the bill for his and his family’s security, has always said he can’t bring his wife and children back to the United Kingdom because it isn’t safe (until they have police protection). The other issue? There was no obvious reason for them to go. Yet he and Meghan larked over to Jordan with the World Health Organization to visit children and refugees affected by the Gaza War.

A lack of discipline: Harry and Meghan’s trip shows a lack of discipline within the royal family, which is currently experiencing its greatest test ever having to deal with former Prince Andrew and the Epstein files, the trip is also being seen as a manipulation by the British government to have the erstwhile royals shape political messaging back home, and it is seen as Harry and Meghan’s forceful attempt to become part-time working royals on their own terms — despite Queen Elizabeth denying them this role.

Harry’s political clout: Harry has become quite close to several members of Parliament — including former Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, and current Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood. Both signed a 2019 letter of solidarity defending Meghan, and Mahmood recently granted Harry a new threat assessment review, which some see as a favor, and Mahmood traveled with Harry to Ukraine last year. “The royal family is not supposed to be seen as political in any way,” a royal source told me. ”But there are fears that Harry is helping the Labor government with this trip as he is trying to get his security back. (Prime Minister) Keir Starmer has always been very pro-Palestinian and it looks as if Harry and Meghan are bolstering that stance without (Starmer) having to get involved.”

Meghan the global ambassador: “Meghan is trying out her next role as ambassador to the world,” my source said. “It’s like her next role is a combination of trying to be Harry’s mother, Princess Diana and Angelina Jolie.”

How dare the Sussexes do whatever they want: But because this trip was under the guise of a humanitarian visit (as opposed to just a fun cool trip like Nigeria and Colombia), people inside the palace are genuinely concerned that despite the fact that the two are no longer royals, and agreed to the “Megxit” pact (you’re either in or out — and they chose out) — they are just going ahead and doing what they want anyway.

Harry is bullying King Charles!! “Harry has a habit of bullying his father into getting what he wants,” my source said. “And Charles isn’t strong enough to say no. Harry wanted police security — and despite losing a court case to get it — he went ahead and lobbied members of Parliament. He now claims he has it (that has yet to be seen),” my source continued. “He wanted a half in, half out role in the Firm — and was told no. So now he’s trying to do it anyways. There is a pattern here and it’s not pretty.”

These kinds of humanitarian visits will end when Scooter King is in charge: According to Sykes (and several others I have spoken to, including royal historian Andrew Lownie), the Sussexes should enjoy the leeway now as it will all end the second William comes to power. “For William, the Andrew crisis is not only a warning but also an opportunity,” Sykes notes. “It gives him a concrete case for acting firmly once the crown passes to him. He is determined, allies say, not to let the same confusion and lack of discipline continue into his children’s generation.”