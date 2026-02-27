“Megan Rapinoe analyzed what went wrong in the men’s hockey locker room” links

Megan Rapinoe analyzes what went wrong for the US men’s ice hockey team on her podcast A Touch More, alongside her wife Sue Bird. She says the hockey bros “allowed themselves to be co-opted by a clown. And now you’re a clown. You look like a clown.” Rapinoe actually showed some sympathy with the guys too, but everything she says here is on point. [Mediaite]
Megan Rapinoe: I know what happens in those locker rooms. People get brought in, you have no say. To have the President on the phone, you get yourself wrapped in this moment. For me, the choice point is like, I would've never as a captain or a leader on my team, that would've… pic.twitter.com/8ay3t57TJW
Megan Rapinoe: Trump's using you to do something else, he's always going to co-opt your moment. We had this opportunity after 2019. Obviously, I said that we're not going to the White House. Trump was trying to backchannel and invite us and we were like, no. Let's not pretend… pic.twitter.com/rTNOXJuy2l
My early reaction to Kash Patel bizarrely going into the men’s locker room immediately after they won was that he was sent there as a distraction and division tool. And now I believe he wasn’t the one to cause actual division personally, but he was the one who could get Trump on speaker phone. The Olympics are supposed to unite us – Trump knows that his involvement will immediately divide people. United we stand, divided we fall. And it’s just another thing Trump’s got everyone talking about instead of focusing on the files. Kash Patel is a tool in more ways than one.
Kash Patel plays hockey in Northern Virginia. Probably beer league. I’m sure he idolizes those guys.
Everything Trump touches dies. He even managed to kill most of the excitement around the Olympic Men’s team winning gold after more than 40 years. Now all the players get to do is defend themselves or apologize. No one is talking about the winning game anymore.
And the White House has now used Brady Tkachuk in one of its disgusting AI videos making fun of Canada. Brady plays in Canada’s capital by the way. He doesn’t sound too happy in his response to the video. Womp Womp, Brady, you reap what you sow, you MAGA bro loser, bye. I hope Sens fans boo him out of town.
I have a (very) slim hope that being abused by the WH with the video will open his eyes a bit
@ IFoxi I didn’t catch the game in Ottawa last night, so I don’ know if there was a reaction. I do see that the Senators’ next two games are in Toronto and Edmonton, so that will be interesting to see how things go down there. If anything, I think he just doesn’t want to face 20,000 rightfully angry Canadians all at once.
The Tkatchuk brothers have nothing but worship for their orange god, make no mistake about it. Brady is only unhappy because the Ottawa fans are livid and asking that he be traded or stripped of his Captain status. These idiots didn’t think about the optics of sucking up to the person threatening to annex the country they play in.
Under normal circumstances I’d have empathy but this could not be happening to a better bitch. Seems like Florida would be the perfect place for Auston and Brady. Brady could foot shuffle his brother and the place is crawling with MAGA hillbillies.
Exactly what I was thinking.
As a Leafs fan, I am not spending a dollar or a single minute of tv time on hockey until Austen Matthews is traded.
Go home Trumpist babies. Toronto hates you.
I’ve never anything backfire so quickly! By calling the men’s hockey team he highlighted three things:
1. T didn’t call ANY other medalists
2. T didn’t call ANY female medalists
3. T bailed on going to Milan bc he was afraid of getting boo’d like JD Vance.
*4. Kash completely lied about his trip and used the private jet, which feeds the media line about private agency jets being used inappropriately.
They DO look like clowns, that’s what I couldn’t put my finger on it, but that’s it!. Granted, Tkachukie x 2 ARE clowns.
Just like racism hurts white people, patriarchy hurts men in so many seen and unseen ways. The way they were used by the systems of control, and allowed themselves to be used to demean their own so-called friends, reminds me of Paris Paloma’s music video “Good boy.”
These men served their masters not realizing the were also part of the meal.
Rapinoe is exactly right. The men’s hockey team learned something, I hope, about protecting their own achievements from someone who wants to co-opt them. I would add that the locker room scene was bad, but the SOTU speech appearance was just as bad, and they did not do that in the heat of the moment, but after they should have taken some time to reflect. They were paraded into the Chamber as Trump’s trophies, again cheapening their own hard work. At least they got some fast-food hamburgers at the White House.
That appearance was v bad. Some of them were just wheezing and leaning into trumps chair yikes.
Basically Maga came in and took over.
I am not going to infantilise them, they are grown men. They know who dump is, what he is capable of and they still went along with it and revelled in it. So they reap what they sow.
Thank you! This is what keeps getting overlooked. These were almost all NHL players, most making millions and all were adults. We’re not talking hyper excited teenagers who couldn’t be expected to understand the consequences of their choices.
The ladies team took the high road and got a gourmet meal with Staley Tucci and will be celebrated as winners…the mens team unfortunately went to the white house and had McDonalds…Their gold medal win is forever stained orange
Perfectly stated!
Speaking of HR, apparently Quinn Hughes or Jack idk, will be on SNL with Connor… Like wtf, idk how I feel about the nhl using HR again to rehabilitate their image. Assuming it’s true at all? Connor does real clown work and then yall usa Olympic players were just made clowns by playing cutesy with Trump. Not the same thing. It’ll be interesting tv for sure but ewww. Connor deserves better than that guy, lol. And I’ve never understood why men don’t wear purses and bags more so I get it, Hudson Williams.
Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin brought the garbage into the locker room, he was functioning as the Olympic mens hockey GM. He also covered up a sexual assault case that happened underneath him earlier in his career that the team (Penguins?) had to settle out of court.
There’s a lot of “clean up in aisle 4” by the individual players whose teams/brands require it. MacAvoy, Brady Tkachuk and Hellebuyck yesterday. Nobody uses Trump’s name, it’s radioactive. The “Brady Tkachuk is dumb as a rock” memes are thriving!
I am loving those memes for that Caillou looking idiot. As for Bill Guerin, I remember that case, he’s a jerk USA hockey would be wise to get rid of him, but they won’t cause they won. Just gross.
I could listen to Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird talk all day long … they are so thoughtful. And Megan is so right here: Those dumbasses on the men’s team allowed themselves to be co-opted by Trump. They should not only have shown more respect for the women’s team — they should have shown more self-respect.
This is a thread that should be positively focused on the women’s hockey team because, even as a Canadian, I can’t be mad about it – all class, all grit, all the way…but I did have to slide in here as well just to say that Stanley Tucci is just the best. Period.
Thank you for that, and congratulations to the Canadian women’s team on the silver. All these women were Class A all the way. And I’m so glad the gold medalists dined with another class act, Stanley Tucci. I follow him on Instagram and really enjoy his posts.
Whelp, I looked it up and I suppose it isn’t really surprising that folks are avoiding mentioning Jim Carreys’ new girlfriends’ age. Liiiiterally half his age.
I guess 32 is not as bad as it could be, but a 64 year man and a 32 year old woman is always going to feel a least a little bit icky.