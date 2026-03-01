BAFTA swears they told the BBC to edit out the n-word from the broadcast

On February 22, the BAFTAs went ahead as scheduled in the afternoon in London, with a two-hour delay before the show aired on the BBC. Early in the BAFTA show, John Davidson, a man with Tourette’s, shouted the n-word at Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan, who were on stage presenting an award. Throughout the rest of the evening, host Alan Cumming reminded everyone that Davidson has Tourette’s and people needed to give HIM special consideration and compassion, all while Cumming and BAFTA producers offered no compassion to Lindo or Jordan, or any of the Black artists who heard the racist slurs. Then, when the BBC broadcast the BAFTAs, they left in the n-word. A few things to keep in mind. One, for 24 hours, BAFTA producers did not say one word of apology or explanation to Jordan, Lindo or Hannah Beachler, all of whom had been on the receiving end of Davidson’s words. Two, Warner Bros executives immediately complained to BAFTA producers about the racist slurs in real time, and the producers shrugged them off. Three, Davidson spoke out and said that he was seated near a microphone. Well, it’s ass-covering time over at BAFTA.

BAFTA is moving to correct the record on two fronts after John Davidson’s Tourette’s-related outburst — including the technical question of whether a microphone near his seat may have made the moment more audible — while the BBC faces growing scrutiny over how a racial slur remained in its tape-delayed BAFTA broadcast and on iPlayer. BAFTA officials tell Variety they reviewed Davidson’s remarks in his recent interview, in which he said: “As I reflect on the auditorium, I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic.” After examining the claim, BAFTA has said it has assured StudioCanal that the microphone “wasn’t amplifying sound in the room or the broadcast.” The organization said it was “an analyzer mic that monitors the loudness in the room for EQ purposes.” The BAFTA update comes amid broader controversy over the BBC’s handling of the moment in its broadcast. The ceremony was tape-delayed and edited for a two-hour BBC One telecast, yet the N-word — said during the presentation by “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo — still aired and remained available on iPlayer for hours before the BBC pulled the program and apologized. Variety has confirmed a report by Deadline that BAFTA raised concerns with the BBC about the issue, as questions swirled over editorial safeguards in the delayed telecast and why the segment was not removed before streaming became available. International coverage of the fallout has also cited Davidson’s comments to Variety, emphasizing that the language was an involuntary neurological tic rather than an act of intent or belief. The BBC later described the failure to edit the moment as a “serious mistake” and ordered a fast-tracked internal investigation. For BAFTA, the microphone clarification appears aimed at tamping down a specific theory: that equipment near Davidson functioned as a live pickup that boosted what viewers heard. Bigger questions about broadcast and editorial oversight, duty of care and live-event risk management remain.

[From Variety]

The Deadline exclusive which was referenced by Variety is just some unnamed BAFTA official swearing that they told the BBC to edit out the n-word. I don’t believe BAFTA, I don’t believe the BBC and I don’t believe any of these ass-covering briefings. I’d also like to say this – while it was absolutely a conscious choice to air the n-word without edits on the BBC broadcast, I think people are losing the forest for the trees. It’s a huge problem that the BBC aired the word, obviously. But the even bigger issue is that Davidson was ticcing the n-word repeatedly during and after the show and that no care or concern was given to the Black artists who were on the receiving end. If BAFTA really thought that it was a big enough deal to emphasize it with the BBC, why didn’t BAFTA organizers also think it was a big enough deal to speak to Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan and Hannah Beachler? Why were they not offered a real apology or even concern in real time?