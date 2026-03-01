BAFTA swears they told the BBC to edit out the n-word from the broadcast

On February 22, the BAFTAs went ahead as scheduled in the afternoon in London, with a two-hour delay before the show aired on the BBC. Early in the BAFTA show, John Davidson, a man with Tourette’s, shouted the n-word at Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan, who were on stage presenting an award. Throughout the rest of the evening, host Alan Cumming reminded everyone that Davidson has Tourette’s and people needed to give HIM special consideration and compassion, all while Cumming and BAFTA producers offered no compassion to Lindo or Jordan, or any of the Black artists who heard the racist slurs. Then, when the BBC broadcast the BAFTAs, they left in the n-word. A few things to keep in mind. One, for 24 hours, BAFTA producers did not say one word of apology or explanation to Jordan, Lindo or Hannah Beachler, all of whom had been on the receiving end of Davidson’s words. Two, Warner Bros executives immediately complained to BAFTA producers about the racist slurs in real time, and the producers shrugged them off. Three, Davidson spoke out and said that he was seated near a microphone. Well, it’s ass-covering time over at BAFTA.
BAFTA is moving to correct the record on two fronts after John Davidson’s Tourette’s-related outburst — including the technical question of whether a microphone near his seat may have made the moment more audible — while the BBC faces growing scrutiny over how a racial slur remained in its tape-delayed BAFTA broadcast and on iPlayer.
BAFTA officials tell Variety they reviewed Davidson’s remarks in his recent interview, in which he said: “As I reflect on the auditorium, I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic.”
After examining the claim, BAFTA has said it has assured StudioCanal that the microphone “wasn’t amplifying sound in the room or the broadcast.” The organization said it was “an analyzer mic that monitors the loudness in the room for EQ purposes.”
The BAFTA update comes amid broader controversy over the BBC’s handling of the moment in its broadcast. The ceremony was tape-delayed and edited for a two-hour BBC One telecast, yet the N-word — said during the presentation by “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo — still aired and remained available on iPlayer for hours before the BBC pulled the program and apologized.
Variety has confirmed a report by Deadline that BAFTA raised concerns with the BBC about the issue, as questions swirled over editorial safeguards in the delayed telecast and why the segment was not removed before streaming became available.
International coverage of the fallout has also cited Davidson’s comments to Variety, emphasizing that the language was an involuntary neurological tic rather than an act of intent or belief. The BBC later described the failure to edit the moment as a “serious mistake” and ordered a fast-tracked internal investigation.
For BAFTA, the microphone clarification appears aimed at tamping down a specific theory: that equipment near Davidson functioned as a live pickup that boosted what viewers heard. Bigger questions about broadcast and editorial oversight, duty of care and live-event risk management remain.
The Deadline exclusive which was referenced by Variety is just some unnamed BAFTA official swearing that they told the BBC to edit out the n-word. I don’t believe BAFTA, I don’t believe the BBC and I don’t believe any of these ass-covering briefings. I’d also like to say this – while it was absolutely a conscious choice to air the n-word without edits on the BBC broadcast, I think people are losing the forest for the trees. It’s a huge problem that the BBC aired the word, obviously. But the even bigger issue is that Davidson was ticcing the n-word repeatedly during and after the show and that no care or concern was given to the Black artists who were on the receiving end. If BAFTA really thought that it was a big enough deal to emphasize it with the BBC, why didn’t BAFTA organizers also think it was a big enough deal to speak to Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan and Hannah Beachler? Why were they not offered a real apology or even concern in real time?
Neither BAFTA nor the BBC had a problem with the N-word being heard that’s why it was left in. I don’t think they expected there to be such a huge backlash for airing it, hence now they scrambling.
Part of the problem is, bafta has a very much racist president
Simple answer, they didn’t think it was a big deal. The BBC is known for being a little too lax on appropriately vetting racially charged incidents within their teams and shows, and BAFTA organization wants people to only remember that.
There is a mindset among some people that you must have the most egregiously racist things done to you that causes physical harm before they will consider it ” racist”. Even here a lot of the comments veered uncomfortably close to its just words for my liking.
I will say though everybody’s just trying to cover their butts. You’ve had people resigned from boards, I’m sure that they have been getting a lot of pushback behind the scenes too from organizations and from actors and producers. This has moved past an award show titter, and that type of buck passing only occurs when they’re starting to worry about their bottom line.
Yeah, the answer as to why they didn’t have any care in the moment is simply bc they didn’t care. There’s nothing in their actions after it happened and the 24 hrs that followed that showed any care at all. They only cared when they realized they looked bad. They don’t like having their racist behavior clocked and they also just don’t think it’s racist and they get viciously defensive when there’s even a suggestion of hey that’s racist . Think about how outraged people were that Meghan brought up the fact that there were “concerns” over Archie’s skin color. They still screamed and cry and throw up about how Meghan called the RF racist. When she never even said the word racist. Same thing here. People will put more energy into swearing this wasn’t racist than anything else. When the realty is yeah they were racist, the BAFTAS, the bbc, the president and anyone out there defending them.
Thank you, Kaiser! Being called that word is one of the most jarring, disorienting, dehumanizing experiences a person can encounter, whether you’re alone walking a across a parking lot in the middle of the day or minding your business at the park pushing your baby in the swings (real experiences of mine). You’re absolutely right that this has been boiled down to the wrong damage control defense. There’s a big moral and professional failing in the room and they won’t touch it. Delroy, Hannah and Michael B deserved so much better.
Meanwhile the BAFTA oresident remained silent.
Exactly Bafta officials showed no duty of care for Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan and Hannah Beachler? Why were they not offered a real apology or even concern in real time? Why not speak to the presenters after they left the stage and apologised there and then? It’s been a week have all three received any kind of personal apology from Bafta at all? How hard can it be not to have apologised there and then? Are they decent or capable or professional not to offer an apology when it happened?! What’s wrong with them?
If William really wanted to show he is in fact not a racist.
As the president of bafta he could have apologized to the actors affected
Someone genuinely sorry would have said sorry directly to the people they were rude to immediately. This reads like being annoyed at being caught out for being rude, half hearted statements too late in the day don’t make up for the lack of manners.
I’m glad the backlash is still ongoing and the liars are still scrambling, and making themselves looks worse with every pitiful bs excuse. Now, hilariously, BAFTA is throwing the BBC under the bus. Both orgs’ failure to apologize to Mr. Lindo, Mr. Jordan, and Ms. Beachler reveals their true and disgusting nature. And BAFTA is likely lying about the microphone. Davidson was seated 40 rows from the stage, yet Mr. Lindo and Mr. Jordan heard him clearly. Yet we’re supposed to believe this new excuse…
Yes, I believe they are lying about the microphone.