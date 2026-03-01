Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead

I think we need to retire the phrase “saber-rattling.” At least for Donald Trump and his merry band of psychopaths, losers and cross-eyed reptile-men. They’re not saber-rattling, they’re dementia-rattling and death-rattling. Early on Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s military and Israel made a coordinated attack on Iran. Trump says that regime change is the goal here, much like that dumbass bullsh-t he did in Venezuela a few months ago. Trump literally decided to strike Iran because of the Epstein Files. And now dozens of Iranian schoolgirls are dead.
President Trump is trying to overthrow Iran’s government. On Saturday morning, American and Israeli bombs fell on Tehran, the country’s capital. Trump announced the strikes in a video and vowed to destroy the country’s military, dismantle its nuclear program and force regime change. He said the attack would extend for several days, if not weeks.
“You must lay down your weapons,” Trump said to Iranian troops in the video, adding, “Or, in the alternative, face certain death.”
It’s not yet clear what was hit, but the strikes targeted an area of the city that houses the presidential palace, videos verified by The Times show. Satellite images also show a black plume of smoke at the compound of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, in Tehran, though it’s not clear where he is.
The city is in chaos. The internet is limited, and Iranians are trying to find loved ones and flee. “I rushed to school to get my daughter from middle school. The girls were hiding under the stairs and crying,” Ali Zeinalipoor, a Tehran resident, told our colleague.
The attack is ushering in a crisis across the Middle East: Iran’s government vowed “crushing retaliation” against Israel and the United States, and it fired waves of missiles at Israel this morning. Iran is also targeting American military bases in countries across the region. Its military power — and network of proxy forces — could draw the United States into a prolonged conflict.
[From The NY Times]
I don’t know if Whisky Pete Hegseth’s Department of War even considered the idea that Iran would launch counterstrikes on America’s Middle East assets and allies, but that’s exactly what happened. Iran launched strikes on Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. Air travel and tourism in the Middle East were crippled in a matter of hours. All because Dementia Don wanted to distract from the fact that he and Jeffrey Epstein abused girls and women together for years.
Last night, Iran confirmed the widespread reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the strikes. Apparently, he was not moved to any kind of bunker or anything. While he was a repressive, horrific leader, the last thing Iran needs is a power vacuum.
Am not surprised by this as it was only a matter of time before he and Netanyahu struck at Iran and while Khamenei was all kinds of evil, there are others who are much worse than him and those are the people that will grab power.
Attacking iran was always going to be another Iraq but worse. Plus they have literally just started another war in the Middle East that could easily escalate into another WW.
The Gulf states such as the UAE and Qatar are sworn enemies of Iran even though they are mostly quiet about it. It’s the old Sunni-Shia divide. Never any love lost. And Rachel Maddow had a fascinating analysis of this yesterday. She linked this action to the bribes these states have paid to various Trump family members. This could well be part of the reason for this. These states plus Saudi Arabia are calling in their investments in the Trumps. Remember the luxurious aircraft from Qatar given to Trump for his personal use? 👀
So much for Trump being the peace President.
This was 100% to distract from trump & Epstein abusing girls.
We can’t let him get away with it.
The worst people with weapons that can kill is all.
If only someone who made peace in the middle east his life’s mission would step in, but alas.
PS I am disgusted that US & Israel killed so many girls, 148 victims was the most recent number I saw
Will Barron be volunteering to serve on the front lines? And how old are Ivankas kids?
I suspect bone spurs might run in the family.
I’m disgusted that once again Trump ignored the Constitution and declared war without the knowledge or consent of Congress. He’s broken the law. Again.
Khamenei was 86. Has probably been largely a figurehead for a few years now so I fear that any suggestion his death brings this closer to a finish is very misguided. Sadly and tragically this might just be the start.
All to cover up for high profile child traffickers and their abusers. Billions of dollars spent on bombs while Americans make GoFundMes for their cancer treatments and insulin.
So that board of peace is actually bored of peace?
I’m confused. I get that it serves as a distraction. But he just decided to overthrow the Iranian government? Bc he says they have nuclear weapons. Am I getting that right? Not gonna lie, I’ve had to limit how much I can take in on the daily so I’m pretty ignorant on everything that’s happening here.
Based on what I learned yesterday, there won’t be a power vacuum. Iran has spent years preparing for this eventuality and has a succession system which is four leaders deep. The idea that killing the Ayatollah would constitute regime change is pretty simple minded. As is the idea that ordinary Iranians can topple the regime themselves. It’s a secret police state which just recently massacred thousands of Iranians who attempted to overthrow the government.