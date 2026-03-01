Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead

I think we need to retire the phrase “saber-rattling.” At least for Donald Trump and his merry band of psychopaths, losers and cross-eyed reptile-men. They’re not saber-rattling, they’re dementia-rattling and death-rattling. Early on Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s military and Israel made a coordinated attack on Iran. Trump says that regime change is the goal here, much like that dumbass bullsh-t he did in Venezuela a few months ago. Trump literally decided to strike Iran because of the Epstein Files. And now dozens of Iranian schoolgirls are dead.

President Trump is trying to overthrow Iran’s government. On Saturday morning, American and Israeli bombs fell on Tehran, the country’s capital. Trump announced the strikes in a video and vowed to destroy the country’s military, dismantle its nuclear program and force regime change. He said the attack would extend for several days, if not weeks. “You must lay down your weapons,” Trump said to Iranian troops in the video, adding, “Or, in the alternative, face certain death.” It’s not yet clear what was hit, but the strikes targeted an area of the city that houses the presidential palace, videos verified by The Times show. Satellite images also show a black plume of smoke at the compound of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, in Tehran, though it’s not clear where he is. The city is in chaos. The internet is limited, and Iranians are trying to find loved ones and flee. “I rushed to school to get my daughter from middle school. The girls were hiding under the stairs and crying,” Ali Zeinalipoor, a Tehran resident, told our colleague. The attack is ushering in a crisis across the Middle East: Iran’s government vowed “crushing retaliation” against Israel and the United States, and it fired waves of missiles at Israel this morning. Iran is also targeting American military bases in countries across the region. Its military power — and network of proxy forces — could draw the United States into a prolonged conflict.

[From The NY Times]

I don’t know if Whisky Pete Hegseth’s Department of War even considered the idea that Iran would launch counterstrikes on America’s Middle East assets and allies, but that’s exactly what happened. Iran launched strikes on Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. Air travel and tourism in the Middle East were crippled in a matter of hours. All because Dementia Don wanted to distract from the fact that he and Jeffrey Epstein abused girls and women together for years.

Last night, Iran confirmed the widespread reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the strikes. Apparently, he was not moved to any kind of bunker or anything. While he was a repressive, horrific leader, the last thing Iran needs is a power vacuum.