Prince William wanted Prince Andrew out of the line of succession last year

King Charles spent this weekend in Sandringham, which he does quite often. It was notable this weekend because (I believe) it’s the first time Charles has stayed in Sandringham since his brother Andrew was arrested at Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate. Reportedly, Charles didn’t see his brother and has no plans to do so for the time being. That’s the official line from Buckingham Palace anyway, which I don’t believe and neither should you. Meanwhile, Charles is still dithering about whether he supports the government’s plan to remove Andrew from the line of succession. Well, apparently, Prince William wants credit for wanting Andrew removed from the succession last year. Okay…
The Prince of Wales wanted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor removed from the line of succession last year, it can be revealed. Prince William is frustrated by the delay in axing Andrew, 66, who remains eighth in line to the throne.
The government is considering legislation to remove Andrew from the line of succession following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade as the UK’s trade envoy. On Saturday government sources said the process could now take “years”.
On Saturday the King was seen driving on the Sandringham estate. Royal sources confirmed he did not visit Andrew, has not seen him since his arrest and has no plans to visit him.
Charles officially stripped his younger brother of titles and honours in October and forced him to leave Royal Lodge, Windsor, after further revelations about his friendship with Epstein. But Charles was reluctant at the time to go further in giving government the nod to remove Andrew from the line of succession and did not want parliamentary time taken up by the issue.
Shortly before Andrew’s arrest on February 19, sources close to the King indicated he had changed his mind, telling The Sunday Times that Buckingham Palace “wouldn’t argue” if the government acted. William, however, wanted the process instigated in the autumn when Andrew’s titles were stripped and has privately expressed frustration the issue was not resolved at the time. William, 43, is anxious about the impact of Andrew’s scandal on the monarchy and the implications for his future reign.
Andrew is unlikely to be removed from the line of succession until after the conclusion of all police investigations and government sources have acknowledged the “constitutional complexity” of the matter. Constitutional experts say any legislation would need to explicitly exclude Beatrice and Eugenie, if that was the intention, pointing to the Abdication Act of 1936 in which Edward VIII declared he was renouncing the throne for himself and any future descendants. He did not go on to have children.
Speaking of dithering, William’s clownshow courtiers have never shown any kind of consistency with how they brief about Andrew. Even last year, when Charles finally decided to “unroyal” Andrew, we heard that William (who was on vacation that week) supported his father’s decision and was even concerned about Andrew’s mental health. Now we’re hearing that William was pushing for this line of succession removal? Yeah, I think William is just doing what he always does, attaching his name to the topic of the moment and pretending that he brought it up long ago. He’ll solve the Middle East, no, he’ll solve racism in sports, no, he’ll fix the crumbling Windsor empire, no, he’s a serious mental health campaigner, no, he’s a for-real environmentalist, no, he’ll learn Welsh one of these days!
Incidentally, I’m really starting to wonder how much of this “William is worried how this will impact his reign” stuff is just William throwing a tantrum until daddy fixes everything so Willy won’t have to worry about it. William never comes across as a calm and collected Prince of Wales who assesses a problem thoughtfully, comes up with a plan of action and executes it. It sounds more like he thinks his job is briefing against his father and then disappearing so Charles can solve everything. It’s honestly what they both deserve.
Speaking of Welsh, William and Kate posted this message “in Welsh” for St. David’s Day, the Welsh holiday. This sh-t looks like AI. It wouldn’t be the first time, imo.
I am with you that this looks like AI, still it is really terrifying that they get this close.
William just needs a case of precedent that somebody was excluded from the line of succession before. Once that is done, the path is caved. And communication strategy will do the rest that people accept it as something that happens.
Well William wants a lot of things. Better environment(by flying celebs but not price winners over the worldj, no more homelessness(but his tenants live in cld, damp & mouldy houses when he has 4 mansions), peace in the middle east… but he never does anything real.
There were some things that were succesfull but that was because Harry was involved, otherwise William is happy to take credit but never does anything useful.
I don’t believe this at all. Plus the constant briefing is annoying. Perhaps if he did more work he wouldn’t have so much time to brief the press. I don’t know if the video is AI but Kate seems to be more confident saying those Welsh phases than William.
I don’t believe this either. William is too lazy to effect change on any level. You have to actually care about something outside of yourself, and that is clearly just not the case here.
I am sure Kaiser is going to cover this next week but friends of Iron Man Will have been briefing up a storm about what he wants for all the Yorks ( no Ascot or any photo ops for York daughters at any royal event this year!) Kaiser is right Will is briefing about what dad needs to clean up leaving junior with nothing to do!
So yeah, 100% agree with Kaiser’s point. William wants his dad to clean up the mess so he doesn’t have to. And to an extent, I get it bc who would want to inherit that. But boo hoo, when he’s king, he’s gonna have messes to clean up. Who’s he going to blame then? Bet he throws the govt under the bus on the regular, lol. William won’t be able to brief about oh this is what he would’ve done. He’ll have to actually do it. And one day we will all see how well that works out for him.
“William, 43, is anxious about the impact of Andrew’s scandal on the monarchy and the implications for his future reign.” The one and only thing this person is interested is himself and how everything affects him. Nothing about accountability for his uncle’s actions or empathy for the victims. It’s me, me me….
AI? Could be. This video of Willi and Kate reminded me more of two schoolchildren showing of their homework, waiting for the pat on the head.
How nice of AI Kate to drop in. Did they pop AI Kate’s head on someone else’s body? Those clavicles look odd for a start.
I think it tracks that William wants all the hard work done by someone else, so that he can take credit once the wind dies down and it’s determined what the right decision was. Previous history would indicate that.
What’s interesting to me though is that he seems to believe that there will be no scandals that arise during his reign? Who’s going to take care of it then? The older generation will likely be gone, and the ones that are there have no obligation to extend their neck on his behalf.
He’s actively alienating the people in his generation. ( I imagine Beatrice and Eugenie never imagined he’d go this hard against them -should have paid attention to what he did to his own brother). Who is going to be there to do the heavy lifting for him to swoop in on?
If the plan is to stay out of trouble ( and because of laziness) by only appearing four times a year, I think even general apathy towards the monarchy won’t survive someone getting hundreds of millions per year to pop up at horse races, and wave from a balcony and while walking towards a church.
Agree with everything. Except Beatrice and Eugenie really are fools if they didn’t see the writing on the wall with William. So I’m not sure they didn’t have some idea of the possibility but maybe they didn’t? Idk?
Peggs wants a precedent so he can go after the sussexes in line of succession. He is a fanatic and Charles should stop his heir from the doing the when I am king talk
At the end of the day, all this is confirmation that when it comes to removing titles, Scooter King is absolutely powerless. All he has against the Sussexes is just an empty threat.
For someone who does absolutely nothing besides rage briefings against his brother’s family between holidays and “forever home” relocations he sure is the could’ve, would’ve and should’ve heir now isn’t he.. he was 100% a major factor in the coverup for his uncle so no he already made his choices and now that they are known he doesn’t get to pretend he wasn’t apart of the entire coverup. Peggy is just as stained by the palace/epstein coverup as Chuck the viscousness of his Peggy’s hate campaign against the Sussex’s shows you where he stood he certainly didn’t run a hate campaign against his uncle knowing the crimes he was committing.
Oh bullroar. Sure you did, William. You’re more full of it than Meghan’s father, you clown.
Maybe William should read some of those briefings about how his government works. He can’t just stamp his feet and want something. Even if he and Charles are in total agreement, there’s a process.