Prince William wanted Prince Andrew out of the line of succession last year

King Charles spent this weekend in Sandringham, which he does quite often. It was notable this weekend because (I believe) it’s the first time Charles has stayed in Sandringham since his brother Andrew was arrested at Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate. Reportedly, Charles didn’t see his brother and has no plans to do so for the time being. That’s the official line from Buckingham Palace anyway, which I don’t believe and neither should you. Meanwhile, Charles is still dithering about whether he supports the government’s plan to remove Andrew from the line of succession. Well, apparently, Prince William wants credit for wanting Andrew removed from the succession last year. Okay…

The Prince of Wales wanted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor removed from the line of succession last year, it can be revealed. Prince William is frustrated by the delay in axing Andrew, 66, who remains eighth in line to the throne. The government is considering legislation to remove Andrew from the line of succession following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade as the UK’s trade envoy. On Saturday government sources said the process could now take “years”. On Saturday the King was seen driving on the Sandringham estate. Royal sources confirmed he did not visit Andrew, has not seen him since his arrest and has no plans to visit him. Charles officially stripped his younger brother of titles and honours in October and forced him to leave Royal Lodge, Windsor, after further revelations about his friendship with Epstein. But Charles was reluctant at the time to go further in giving government the nod to remove Andrew from the line of succession and did not want parliamentary time taken up by the issue. Shortly before Andrew’s arrest on February 19, sources close to the King indicated he had changed his mind, telling The Sunday Times that Buckingham Palace “wouldn’t argue” if the government acted. William, however, wanted the process instigated in the autumn when Andrew’s titles were stripped and has privately expressed frustration the issue was not resolved at the time. William, 43, is anxious about the impact of Andrew’s scandal on the monarchy and the implications for his future reign. Andrew is unlikely to be removed from the line of succession until after the conclusion of all police investigations and government sources have acknowledged the “constitutional complexity” of the matter. Constitutional experts say any legislation would need to explicitly exclude Beatrice and Eugenie, if that was the intention, pointing to the Abdication Act of 1936 in which Edward VIII declared he was renouncing the throne for himself and any future descendants. He did not go on to have children.

[From The Times]

Speaking of dithering, William’s clownshow courtiers have never shown any kind of consistency with how they brief about Andrew. Even last year, when Charles finally decided to “unroyal” Andrew, we heard that William (who was on vacation that week) supported his father’s decision and was even concerned about Andrew’s mental health. Now we’re hearing that William was pushing for this line of succession removal? Yeah, I think William is just doing what he always does, attaching his name to the topic of the moment and pretending that he brought it up long ago. He’ll solve the Middle East, no, he’ll solve racism in sports, no, he’ll fix the crumbling Windsor empire, no, he’s a serious mental health campaigner, no, he’s a for-real environmentalist, no, he’ll learn Welsh one of these days!

Incidentally, I’m really starting to wonder how much of this “William is worried how this will impact his reign” stuff is just William throwing a tantrum until daddy fixes everything so Willy won’t have to worry about it. William never comes across as a calm and collected Prince of Wales who assesses a problem thoughtfully, comes up with a plan of action and executes it. It sounds more like he thinks his job is briefing against his father and then disappearing so Charles can solve everything. It’s honestly what they both deserve.

Speaking of Welsh, William and Kate posted this message “in Welsh” for St. David’s Day, the Welsh holiday. This sh-t looks like AI. It wouldn’t be the first time, imo.

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌼 pic.twitter.com/Dmf1VXeHpJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2026