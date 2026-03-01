‘Insider’: The Sussexes were ‘just gracing people with their presence’ in Jordan

Late last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rebranded and reorganized their Archewell Foundation. The foundation is now called Archewell Philanthropies, and from what I gather, the change was made for multiple purposes, including a different kind of fundraising model and a different kind of charitable model, perhaps with Archewell taking a less central role in their partnerships. The point is that the foundation still exists, just in a different form and name. Don’t try to explain that to Page Six or their “sources,” sources who sound a lot like a raging, tantrum-prone bald demon. From Page Six:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest quasi-royal trip is being questioned, after Page Six revealed the couple has “essentially shuttered” their Archewell Foundation and let go of nearly all their staffers.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent two days this week in Jordan on a humanitarian mission after the World Health Organization (WHO) invited them to the Middle East. They were pictured meeting young Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for medial treatment. Page Six understands the pair flew commercial — not by private jet — at the invitation of WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but paid for the trip themselves after alerting Buckingham Palace officials.
Last September, Archewell announced a $500,000 donation to projects supporting injured children from Gaza and Ukraine. This included $200,000 to WHO, $150,000 for Save the Children and $150,000 to the Centre of Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London.
However, the trip — made just days after ex Prince Andrew’s shocking arrest over suspicion of misconduct in public office — comes as a surprise given that the renegade royals have effectively dismantled their own charity.
“They don’t have a foundation [anymore], so what are they actually doing to help these people? They have no (more) money to give… that’s the elephant in the room,” one source said.
“They are just gracing people with their presence,” added another insider linked to the foundation.
Despite this, we’re told the Jordan visit effectively gave the Sussexes an opportunity to see where their funding had gone.
The trip looked a lot like an official royally sanctioned visit, and the couple received the kind of reception Harry’s estranged older brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton; would usually get, although the nation’s King Abdullah II skipped out of meeting them. Harry and Meghan did, however, end up seeing Princess Basma bint Talal, King Abdullah’s aunt, and her daughter Farah Daghistani.
Throughout the trip, Markle, 44, looked like she was re-enacting moves made by her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, as she was pictured smiling at the bedside of a 14-year-old burns victim called Maria at the Speciality Hospital in Amman. She had lost her family in an explosion in Gaza, while Harry, 41, looked pained as her blankets were removed to show her bandages. The couple also visited a refugee camp and toured a youth centre run by Questscope, a social development organisation, and were pictured playing soccer.
Fashion-conscious Markle brought a case of chic linen pants and tops in muted tones that looked like they came from her mother-in-law’s wardrobe, or that of fellow humanitarian Angelina Jolie.
“You can be sure that Meghan studies those women so the comparisons will be made,” noted a source.
[From Page Six]
“They have no (more) money to give… that’s the elephant in the room…” This is so typical of William and his clownshow courtiers – it’s happened so many times, with “sources” trying to convince themselves that Harry and Meghan are broke, or that their foundation has shuttered or that the Sussexes have no power beyond those godforsaken titles. The real elephant in the room is that William obsessively stalks Harry and Meghan’s every move and tries (in his bumbling, moronic way) to pocket-watch them and denigrate their successes and charitable efforts. “They are just gracing people with their presence…” No, they aren’t – they literally donated half a million dollars, AND their presence drew more attention to the situation in Jordan AND fueled an increase in donations. William and Kate are the ones who constantly turn up empty-handed to meet refugees and food banks. William and Kate are the ones who believe that “gracing people with their presence” counts as royal service.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Duchess of Sussex in a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex (right) during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex writes a message of support during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
This is an interesting reference from sources close to Will given his missus own copy keening of Diana and Meghan.
How is transitioning to a fiscal sponsorship operating model (with literally millions in reserves) ‘shuttering’ their Foundation? And we know that Archewell Philanthropies is continuing funding projects they were already involved with and new ones.
Whatever. This sounds like the insider is actually an upset member of the British press who pretends to know what’s going on with Harry and Meghan’s charity.
Kate always looks like she is playing dress up, the clothes wear her.
Meghan always looks relaxed and effortless. I see Meghan and then the clothes she is wearing
They want to make it seem like just PR stuff, because that’s essentially what royal tours are. None of the British based articles that I saw mentioned the half a million dollar donation, nor the Director General in an interview specifically noting that their donation encouraged others to donate as well.
They can’t let people know that they are actually giving money, and helping on the ground because the eternal question rears itself again. Why are we paying this family so much money for them to just ” grace us with their presence”? It’s all projection.
The Sussexes visit organizations, and yes they watch the kids play programs, when they go to a hospital they speak to the people there, when they go to a food bank they learn why the food bank is needed. However, unlike the others when they leave they give money so that playgrounds are built, book bags and school supplies are delivered, medical supplies and equipment is delivered. They don’t just show up for 30 minutes to listen, nod their heads and then forget that these people ever existed until the next round of PR appearances.
The royalist press knows that that’s all that the royals are doing, and that it brings no value short-term or long-term that benefits others, so they want you to think that that’s what Harry and Meghan are doing instead.
The tabloids wouldn’t mention the money donated but British outlets like the BBC and Channel 4 News did talk about this. So people who get their news from more reputable sources would be aware of this.
Some people on the Wail commenting knew about it, but they called it a bribe to get themselves invited to gain publicity for themselves, of course what they actually got was publicity for the refugees, but I doubt that the tabs would have even printed the story about the refugees unless H & M had gone there. So it proved to be the right thing to do.
The Charity has £8 million in reserves so it obviously has quite a lot of money to give. In fact they have announced donations this year to Fire rescue services in California and the NAACP digital civil rights award. If they have no money how are they funding these trips? Page Six are a bunch of weirdos. Only Page Six thinks the charity was shuttered no reputable outlet is reporting this!
At the other end of the spectrum, the Royal Foundation has a huge administrative structure. According to the website, they strategize, foster initiatives, promote, highlight, mobilize, make a difference – but apart from possibly something to do with ES, which technically is a separate entity at this point, can anybody figure out what they’ve spent any substantial money on, except salaries? Or any significant program that’s a result of anything they’ve done?
No I can’t think of any.
The only thing new in Meghan’s wardrobe on this trip, was the Zara jacket, not sure about the black pumps.
She owns the linen pants in about 5 colors.
Yeah, Meghan herself is pretty well known for wearing neutrals and muted colors so…..how did she purposely copy when it was mostly clothes she already owned? Make it make sense. There was definitely an effort to not wear anything ostentatious or expensive which just makes sense.
Willys incandescent rage briefings are going to come back and bite him in the *ss.. he is still using the Sussex’s to deflect from his Epstein ties, his uncle’s crimes also the BRF covering up these crimes and this all is glaringly obvious at this point in time. His crisis manager should have told him to just shut up for once.
Keen is the one trying to channel Diana with photo ops of children standing close to her. Page 6 has bots and derangers
A lot of the people who can no longer control the Sussexes always try to tear down after the fact. The trip went very well, was successful and considering what’s happening today in that region, very timely. Archewell is not a huge organization, has never pretended to be, but its impact is being felt and leaving a larger footprint. Some of the commentary is this trip could be a preview of what’s to come and that both terrifies and infuriates those who can’t control them. This is why we are getting the Diana and Angelina swipes over linen pants or royal snub stories. They have a lot of flexibility and room to grow and experiment. It’s sometimes chaotic and you wonder how they’re managing, but the results are real and impactful. Every time the Sussexes go outside, there is this insane effort by tabloids or KP to try to convince is that we didn’t see what we saw. This was a remarkable trip and hope they made it home safely.
This entire article is disingenuous from the word “go” because William is NOT undertaking “royal tours”. He did his one and only big boy global statesman routine in the MIddle East, in February, and has zero plans to travel abroad for “work” for the whole ass rest of the entirety of 2026. So, yeah, his impact is significantly less than Harry and Meghan’s because he refuses to work. By all means, pick on the couple that is actually showing up for humanity, you soulless monsters.
Go ahead, William, PLEASE! Highlight the humanitarian crisis. Do literally anything other than rage brief against your brother.
Typical BS provided by page 6.
This is what Charity Navigator which is the largest, independent, and free, 501(c)(3) nonprofit evaluator in the U.S. that assesses the financial health, accountability, transparency, and impact of over 200,000 charitable organizations :
“As of early 2026, the organization maintains a Four-Star rating with a score of 92%.
Following earlier administrative delays in May 2024, the California Attorney General’s Office confirmed the foundation is in “good standing”. ”
I asked grok to supply credible sources!
This reporting is all contradiction. First they acknowledge that Archewell has made a huge donation, then they say Archewell has no money. Secondly they say Harry and Meghan went to see how their donation is being spent, then they say they are there for merely gracing others with their presence. Which is it?
Changing the status of Archewell from foundation to philantrophy was probably done to better use Archewell in terms of fund raising and spending. It still very much exists. As for Meghan’s outfits, she has dressed appropriately for a conflict adjacent muslim country during Ramadan to bear witness to the tragedies suffered by the innocent.
Meanwhile more refugees are now being created in the Middle East.
Why are all these clowns blatantly ignoring the fact that the Sussexes were invited to be there?
What’s extra stupid is that they say H&M were invited by WHO in the second paragraph and then proceed to ignore it.
I’m just glad the Sussex’s (I’m assuming) left on Friday before the dementia 🍊 💣 what I read was his ninth country so far.